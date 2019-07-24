Cerner Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results

All Key Metrics Within or Above Company Guidance Ranges

KANSAS CITY, Mo., July 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cerner Corporation (Nasdaq: CERN) today announced results for the 2019 second quarter that ended June 29, 2019.



Bookings in the second quarter of 2019 were at the high-end of Company’s expectations at $1.432 billion.

Second quarter 2019 revenue was $1.431 billion, an increase of 5 percent compared to $1.368 billion in the second quarter of 2018, and in line with the Company’s expectations.

On a U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP) basis, second quarter 2019 net earnings were $127.0 million and diluted earnings per share were $0.39. Second quarter 2018 GAAP net earnings were $169.4 million and diluted earnings per share were $0.51.

Adjusted Net Earnings for second quarter 2019 were $214.7 million, compared to $207.0 million of Adjusted Net Earnings in the second quarter of 2018. Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share were $0.66 in the second quarter of 2019, up 6 percent compared to $0.62 of Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share in the year-ago quarter.

Adjusted Net Earnings and Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share are not recognized terms under GAAP. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be substituted for GAAP net earnings or GAAP diluted earnings per share, respectively, as measures of Cerner’s performance, but instead should be utilized as supplemental measures of financial performance in evaluating our business. Please see the accompanying schedule, titled “Reconciliation of GAAP Results to Non-GAAP Results,” where our non-GAAP financial measures are defined and reconciled to the most comparable GAAP measures.

Other Highlights:

Second quarter operating cash flow of $206.8 million and Free Cash Flow of ($22.2) million. The lower operating and free cash flow are primarily due to expenses related to operational improvement initiatives, including a voluntary separation plan, and higher capital spending related to growth in our managed services business. Operating cash flow and Free Cash Flow are expected to be at higher levels for the rest of the year. Free Cash Flow is a non-GAAP financial measure defined as GAAP cash flows from operating activities less capital purchases and capitalized software development costs. Please see the accompanying schedule, titled “Reconciliation of GAAP Results to Non-GAAP Results.”





Second quarter days sales outstanding of 78 days, up from 76 days in the first quarter and 77 days in the year-ago quarter.





Total backlog of $14.98 billion.

“I am pleased with our financial results, which were in line with our expectations,” said Brent Shafer, Chairman and CEO, Cerner. “In addition to delivering solid quarterly operating results, we made good progress on the early stages of our transformation and positioning Cerner for long-term profitable growth. Cerner has played a key role in digitizing health care, and we believe our next era of growth will be driven by the tremendous opportunity related to helping our clients drive a higher order of benefits from this digitization.”



Future Period Guidance

Cerner currently expects:

Third quarter 2019 revenue between $1.405 billion and $1.455 billion.





Full-year 2019 revenue between $5.650 billion and $5.850 billion, consistent with previously provided guidance.





Third quarter 2019 Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share between $0.65 and $0.67*.





Full-year 2019 Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share between $2.64 and $2.72*, consistent with the previously provided guidance.





Third quarter 2019 new business bookings between $1.500 billion and $1.700 billion.



*Future period non-GAAP guidance includes adjustments for items not indicative of our core operations, which may include, without limitation, items included in the accompanying schedule, titled “Reconciliation of GAAP Results to Non-GAAP Results.” Such adjustments may be affected by changes in ongoing assumptions and judgments, as well as nonrecurring, unusual or unanticipated charges, expenses or gains or other items that may not directly correlate to the underlying performance of our business operations. The exact amounts of these adjustments are not currently determinable, but may be significant. It is therefore not practicable to provide the comparable GAAP measures or reconcile this non-GAAP guidance to the most comparable GAAP measures.

Earnings Conference Call

Cerner will host an earnings conference call to provide additional detail on the Company’s results and outlook at 3:30 p.m. CT on July 24, 2019. On the call, Cerner will discuss its second quarter 2019 results and answer questions from the investment community. The call may also include discussion of Cerner developments, and forward-looking and other material information about business and financial matters. The dial-in number for the conference call is (678) 509-7542; the passcode is Cerner. Cerner recommends joining the call 15 minutes early for registration.

An audio webcast will be available live and archived on Cerner’s website at www.cerner.com under the About Us section (click Investor Relations, then Presentations and Webcasts).

About Cerner

Cerner ’s health technologies connect people and information systems at more than 27,500 contracted provider facilities worldwide dedicated to creating smarter and better care for individuals and communities. Recognized globally for innovation, Cerner assists clinicians in making care decisions and assists organizations in managing the health of their populations. The company also offers an integrated clinical and financial system to help manage day-to-day revenue functions, as well as a wide range of services to support clinical, financial and operational needs, focused on people. For more information, visit Cerner.com , The Cerner Blog or connect on Facebook , Instagram , LinkedIn , Twitter or The Cerner Podcast Nasdaq: CERN. Smarter Care. Better Outcomes. Healthier You.

Certain trademarks, service marks and logos set forth herein are property of Cerner Corporation and/or its subsidiaries.

All statements in this press release that do not directly and exclusively relate to historical facts constitute forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on the current beliefs, expectations and assumptions of Cerner’s management with respect to future events and are subject to a number of significant risks and uncertainties. It is important to note that Cerner's performance, and actual results, financial condition or business could differ materially from those expressed in such forward-looking statements. The words “expect”, “expected”, “expectations”, “believe”, “belief,” “plans”, “anticipate,” “opportunities,” “continue,” “potential,” “should,” “could”, “will,” “target,” “view,” “estimates”, “guidance”, “designed”, “position”, “targets”, “projected”, “intend”, “forecast” or the negative of these words, variations thereof or similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. For example, our forward-looking statements include statements regarding future period guidance. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to: possibility of significant costs and reputational harm related to product related liabilities; potential claims for system errors and warranties; the possibility of interruption at our data centers or client support facilities, or those of third parties with whom we have contracted (such as public cloud providers), that could expose us to significant costs and reputational harm; the possibility of increased expenses, exposure to legal claims and regulatory actions and reputational harm associated with a cyberattack or other breach in our IT security or the IT security of third parties on which we rely; our proprietary technology may be subject to claims for infringement or misappropriation of intellectual property rights of others, or may be infringed or misappropriated by others; potential claims or other risks associated with relying on open source software in our proprietary software solutions or technology-enabled services; material adverse resolution of legal proceedings or other claims; risks associated with our global operations, including without limitation greater difficulty in collecting accounts receivable; risks associated with fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates; changes in tax laws, regulations or guidance that could adversely affect our tax position and/or challenges to our tax positions in the U.S. and non-U.S. countries; the uncertainty surrounding the impact of the United Kingdom’s vote to leave the European Union (commonly referred to as Brexit) on our global business; risks associated with the unexpected loss or recruitment and retention of key personnel or the failure to successfully develop and execute succession planning to assure transitions of key associates and their knowledge, relationships and expertise; risks associated with failure to timely or effectively manage publicity related to harassment or discrimination claims and legal proceedings if such claims are raised against key personnel; risks related to our dependence on strategic relationships and third-party suppliers; risks inherent with business acquisitions and combinations and the integration thereof into our business or relating to disputes involving such acquisitions or combinations; risks associated with volatility and disruption resulting from global economic or market conditions; significant competition and our ability to quickly respond to market changes, changing technologies and evolving pricing and deployment methods and to bring competitive new solutions, devices, features and services to market in a timely fashion; managing growth in the new markets in which we offer solutions, health care devices or services; long sales cycles for our solutions and services; risks inherent in contracting with government clients, including without limitation, complying with strict compliance and disclosure obligations, navigating complex procurement rules and processes and defending against bid protests; risks associated with our outstanding and future indebtedness, such as compliance with restrictive covenants, which may limit our flexibility to operate our business; impact of the phase-out of the London Interbank Offered Rate (LIBOR) on the interest rates under our credit agreement and related interest rate swap; changes in accounting standards issued by the Financial Accounting Standards Board or other standard-setting bodies may adversely affect our financial statements; the potential for losses resulting from asset impairment charges; changing political, economic, regulatory and judicial influences, which could impact the purchasing practices and operations of our clients and increase costs to deliver compliant solutions and services; non-compliance with laws, government regulation or certain industry initiatives or failure to deliver solutions or services that enable our clients to comply with laws or regulations applicable to their businesses; variations in our quarterly operating results; potential variations in our sales forecasts compared to actual sales; volatility in the trading price of our common stock and the timing and volume of market activity; inability to manage organizational change and reduce expenses and costs to the extent currently anticipated; risks that Cerner’s revenue growth may be lower than anticipated and/or that the mix of revenue shifts to low margin revenue; risks that our stock repurchase program or quarterly dividend program will not be fully implemented or enhance long-term shareholder value; risks that Cerner’s business may be negatively affected as a result of future proxy fights or the actions of activist shareholders; and our directors’ authority to issue preferred stock and the anti-takeover provisions in our corporate governance documents. Additional discussion of these and other risks, uncertainties and factors affecting Cerner’s business is contained in Cerner’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The reader should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, since the statements speak only as of the date that they are made. Except as required by law, Cerner undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect changed assumptions, the occurrence of unanticipated events, or changes in our business, results of operations or financial condition over time.

Investor Contact: Allan Kells, (816) 201-2445, akells@cerner.com

Media Contact: Misti Preston, (816) 299-2037, misti.preston@cerner.com

Cerner’s Internet Home Page: www.cerner.com

CERNER CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS For the three and six months ended June 29, 2019 and June 30, 2018 (unaudited) (In thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended 2019 2018 2019 2018 Revenues $ 1,431,061 $ 1,367,727 $ 2,820,938 $ 2,660,588 Costs of revenue 268,673 238,783 521,877 470,061 Margin 1,162,388 1,128,944 2,299,061 2,190,527 Operating expenses Sales and client service 678,895 635,105 1,319,082 1,225,053 Software development 181,047 168,278 361,408 329,895 General and administrative 149,788 95,464 245,984 187,758 Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles 21,541 21,810 43,526 44,319 Total operating expenses 1,031,271 920,657 1,970,000 1,787,025 Operating earnings 131,117 208,287 329,061 403,502 Other income, net 23,006 6,597 31,438 11,461 Earnings before income taxes 154,123 214,884 360,499 414,963 Income taxes (27,154 ) (45,527 ) (67,311 ) (85,605 ) Net earnings $ 126,969 $ 169,357 $ 293,188 $ 329,358 Basic earnings per share $ 0.40 $ 0.51 $ 0.91 $ 0.99 Basic weighted average shares outstanding 321,280 330,206 322,485 331,479 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.39 $ 0.51 $ 0.90 $ 0.98 Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 324,662 333,562 325,498 335,223 Note 1: Our revenues by business model for the three and six months ended June 29, 2019 and June 30, 2018 were as follows: (In thousands) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended 2019 2018 2019 2018 Licensed software $ 197,113 $ 172,388 $ 351,590 $ 307,207 Technology resale 60,735 75,257 116,275 138,633 Subscriptions 89,770 82,951 174,061 159,587 Professional services 485,307 447,318 975,746 888,586 Managed services 297,651 285,552 602,044 553,857 Support and maintenance 276,411 278,956 553,374 563,520 Reimbursed travel 24,074 25,305 47,848 49,198 Total revenues $ 1,431,061 $ 1,367,727 $ 2,820,938 $ 2,660,588

CERNER CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF GAAP RESULTS TO NON-GAAP RESULTS For the three and six months ended June 29, 2019 and June 30, 2018 (unaudited) ADJUSTED OPERATING EXPENSES (In thousands) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended 2019 2018 2019 2018 Operating expenses (GAAP) $ 1,031,271 $ 920,657 $ 1,970,000 $ 1,787,025 Share-based compensation expense (24,280 ) (26,281 ) (45,869 ) (52,738 ) Health Services acquisition-related amortization (20,862 ) (20,940 ) (41,959 ) (42,148 ) Organizational restructuring and other expense (54,601 ) — (56,993 ) — Charge related to client dispute (20,000 ) — (20,000 ) — Vendor settlement (6,791 ) — (6,791 ) — Adjusted Operating Expenses (non-GAAP) $ 904,737 $ 873,436 $ 1,798,388 $ 1,692,139 ADJUSTED OPERATING EARNINGS AND ADJUSTED OPERATING MARGIN (In thousands) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended 2019 2018 2019 2018 Operating earnings (GAAP) $ 131,117 $ 208,287 $ 329,061 $ 403,502 Share-based compensation expense 24,280 26,281 45,869 52,738 Health Services acquisition-related amortization 20,862 20,940 41,959 42,148 Organizational restructuring and other expense 54,601 — 56,993 — Charge related to client dispute 20,000 — 20,000 — Vendor settlement 6,791 — 6,791 — Adjusted Operating Earnings (non-GAAP) $ 257,651 $ 255,508 $ 500,673 $ 498,388 Operating Margin (GAAP) 9.16 % 15.23 % 11.66 % 15.17 % Adjusted Operating Margin (non-GAAP) 18.00 % 18.68 % 17.75 % 18.73 % ADJUSTED NET EARNINGS AND ADJUSTED DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE (In thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended 2019 2018 2019 2018 Net earnings (GAAP) $ 126,969 $ 169,357 $ 293,188 $ 329,358 Pre-tax adjustments for Adjusted Net Earnings: Share-based compensation expense 24,280 26,281 45,869 52,738 Health Services acquisition-related amortization 20,862 20,940 41,959 42,148 Organizational restructuring and other expense 54,601 — 56,993 — Charge related to client dispute 20,000 — 20,000 — Vendor settlement 6,791 — 6,791 — Gain on sale of investment (15,509 ) — (15,509 ) — After-tax adjustments for Adjusted Net Earnings: Income tax effect of pre-tax adjustments (19,561 ) (10,005 ) (28,332 ) (19,553 ) Share-based compensation permanent tax items (3,691 ) 453 (7,688 ) (3,736 ) Adjusted Net Earnings (non-GAAP) $ 214,742 $ 207,026 $ 413,271 $ 400,955 Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 324,662 333,562 325,498 335,223 Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share (non-GAAP) $ 0.66 $ 0.62 $ 1.27 $ 1.20 FREE CASH FLOW (In thousands) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended 2019 2018 2019 2018 Cash flows from operating activities (GAAP) $ 206,810 $ 299,701 $ 524,076 $ 708,666 Capital purchases (158,613 ) (109,283 ) (277,874 ) (188,994 ) Capitalized software development costs (70,351 ) (69,349 ) (144,902 ) (142,951 ) Free Cash Flow (non-GAAP) $ (22,154 ) $ 121,069 $ 101,300 $ 376,721 Cash flows from investing activities (GAAP) $ (107,632 ) $ 316 $ (291,287 ) $ (211,182 ) Cash flows from financing activities (GAAP) $ 102,139 $ (195,969 ) $ 95,148 $ (350,280 ) Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures We report our financial results in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP"). However, we supplement our GAAP results with certain non-GAAP financial measures, which we believe enable investors to better understand and evaluate our ongoing operating results and allows for greater transparency in the review and understanding of our overall financial, operational and economic performance. These non-GAAP financial measures are not meant to be considered in isolation, as a substitute for, or superior to GAAP results and investors should be aware that non-GAAP measures have inherent limitations and should be read only in conjunction with Cerner's consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP. These non-GAAP measures may also be different from similar non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies and may not be comparable to similarly titled captions of other companies due to potential inconsistencies in the method of calculations. We provide the measures of Adjusted Operating Expenses, Adjusted Operating Earnings, Adjusted Operating Margin, Adjusted Net Earnings and Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share as such measures are used by management, along with GAAP results, to analyze Cerner's business, make strategic decisions, assess long-term trends on a comparable basis, and for management compensation purposes. We provide the measure of Free Cash Flow as such measure takes into account certain capital expenditures necessary to operate our business. Free Cash Flow is used by management, along with GAAP results, to analyze our earnings quality and overall cash generation of the business, and for management compensation purposes. We calculate each of our non-GAAP financial measures as follows: Adjusted Operating Expenses - Consists of GAAP operating expenses adjusted for: (i) share-based compensation expense, (ii) Health Services acquisition-related amortization, (iii) organizational restructuring and other expense, (iv) a charge related to a client dispute, and (v) a vendor settlement. Adjusted Operating Earnings - Consists of GAAP operating earnings adjusted for: (i) share-based compensation expense, (ii) Health Services acquisition-related amortization, (iii) organizational restructuring and other expense, (iv) a charge related to a client dispute, and (v) a vendor settlement. Adjusted Operating Margin - Consists of Adjusted Operating Earnings, as defined above, divided by revenues, in the applicable period; the result presented as a percentage. Adjusted Net Earnings - Consists of GAAP net earnings adjusted for: (i) share-based compensation expense, (ii) Health Services acquisition-related amortization, (iii) organizational restructuring and other expense, (iv) a charge related to a client dispute, (v) a vendor settlement, (vi) gain on sale of an investment, (vii) the income tax effect of the aforementioned items, and (viii) share-based compensation permanent tax items. Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share - Consists of Adjusted Net Earnings, as defined above, divided by diluted weighted average shares outstanding, in the applicable period. Free Cash Flow - Consists of GAAP cash flows from operating activities, less capital purchases and capitalized software development costs. Adjustments included in the calculations above are described below: Share-based compensation expense - Non-cash expense arising from our equity compensation and stock purchase plans available to our associates and directors. We exclude share-based compensation expense as we believe the amount of such non-cash expenses in any specific period may not directly correlate to the underlying performance of our business operations. Share-based compensation expense is included in our Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations as follows: (In thousands) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended 2019 2018 2019 2018 Sales and client service $ 13,677 $ 13,207 $ 24,348 $ 25,786 Software development 3,422 5,736 8,578 11,161 General and administrative 7,181 7,338 12,943 15,791 Total share-based compensation expense $ 24,280 $ 26,281 $ 45,869 $ 52,738 Health Services acquisition-related amortization - Non-cash expense consisting of the amortization of customer relationships, acquired technology, and trade name intangible assets recorded in connection with our acquisition of the Health Services business in February 2015. We exclude Health Services acquisition-related amortization as we believe the amount of such non-cash expenses in any specific period may not directly correlate to the underlying performance of our business operations. Such amount is included in our Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations in the caption "Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles." Organizational restructuring and other expense - Consists of certain charges incurred in connection with our operational improvement initiatives. Expenses in connection with these efforts may include, but are not limited to, consultant and other professional services fees, employee separation costs, contract termination costs, and other such related expenses. We exclude organizational restructuring and other expense as we believe the amount of such expense in any specific period may not directly correlate to the underlying performance of our business operations. Such amount is included in our Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations in the caption "General and administrative" expense.

Charge related to client dispute - Consists of a pre-tax charge related to a dispute with a current client. We have excluded this charge as we believe the amount of such charge does not directly correlate to the underlying performance of our business operations in the period it was recorded. Such charge is included in our Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations in the caption "Sales and client service" expense. Vendor Settlement - Consists of a pre-tax charge to settle disputes with a former vendor. We have excluded this charge as we believe the amount of such charge does not directly correlate to the underlying performance of our business operations in the period it was recorded. Such charge is included in our Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations in the caption "General and administrative" expense. Gain on sale of investment - Consists of a gain recognized on the disposition of one of our equity investments, which was accounted for in accordance with Accounting Standards Codification Topic 321, Investments-Equity Securities. We have excluded this gain as we believe the amount of such gain does not directly correlate to the underlying performance of our business operations in the period it was recorded. Such gain is included in our Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations in the caption "Other income, net." Income tax effect of pre-tax adjustments - The GAAP effective income tax rate for the applicable quarterly period is applied to pre-tax adjustments for Adjusted Net Earnings. Share-based compensation permanent tax items - Consists of permanent items impacting the Company's income tax provision related to our share-based compensation arrangements, including net excess tax benefits recognized upon the exercise of stock options. We exclude such items as we believe the amount of such items in any specific period may not directly correlate to the underlying performance of our business operations. Such amount is included in our Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations in the caption "Income taxes."

CERNER CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS As of June 29, 2019 and December 29, 2018 (unaudited) (In thousands) 2019 2018 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 702,924 $ 374,126 Short-term investments 250,595 401,285 Receivables, net 1,228,985 1,183,494 Inventory 23,163 25,029 Prepaid expenses and other 396,803 334,870 Total current assets 2,602,470 2,318,804 Property and equipment, net 1,866,142 1,743,575 Right-of-use assets 132,102 — Software development costs, net 932,035 894,512 Goodwill 847,673 847,544 Intangible assets, net 366,337 405,305 Long-term investments 320,616 300,046 Other assets 208,934 198,850 Total assets $ 7,276,309 $ 6,708,636 Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 328,405 $ 293,534 Current installments of long-term debt and capital lease obligations — 4,914 Deferred revenue 320,916 399,189 Accrued payroll and tax withholdings 208,994 195,931 Other current liabilities 173,051 69,122 Total current liabilities 1,031,366 962,690 Long-term debt 1,038,530 438,802 Deferred income taxes 347,658 336,379 Other liabilities 141,486 42,376 Total liabilities 2,559,040 1,780,247 Shareholders’ Equity: Common stock 3,647 3,622 Additional paid-in capital 1,722,207 1,559,562 Retained earnings 5,812,031 5,576,525 Treasury stock (2,707,768 ) (2,107,768 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net (112,848 ) (103,552 ) Total shareholders’ equity 4,717,269 4,928,389 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 7,276,309 $ 6,708,636

CERNER CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS For the three and six months ended June 29, 2019 and June 30, 2018 (unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended (In thousands) 2019 2018 2019 2018 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net earnings $ 126,969 $ 169,357 $ 293,188 $ 329,358 Adjustments to reconcile net earnings to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 169,815 160,053 336,486 312,645 Share-based compensation expense 23,024 24,204 42,884 49,139 Provision for deferred income taxes 11,156 4,783 15,154 1,736 Gain on sale of investment (15,509 ) — (15,509 ) — Changes in assets and liabilities: Receivables, net (61,628 ) (115,431 ) (47,839 ) (186,039 ) Inventory 947 (1,055 ) 1,875 390 Prepaid expenses and other (62,730 ) 55,485 (76,048 ) 181,035 Accounts payable 35,871 35,756 24,980 43,364 Accrued income taxes (5,825 ) 724 (1,569 ) 7,919 Deferred revenue (16,543 ) (32,927 ) (78,090 ) (40,132 ) Other accrued liabilities 1,263 (1,248 ) 28,564 9,251 Net cash provided by operating activities 206,810 299,701 524,076 708,666 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Capital purchases (158,613 ) (109,283 ) (277,874 ) (188,994 ) Capitalized software development costs (70,351 ) (69,349 ) (144,902 ) (142,951 ) Purchases of investments (49,770 ) (43,205 ) (140,723 ) (194,592 ) Sales and maturities of investments 179,565 230,054 289,669 331,728 Purchase of other intangibles (8,463 ) (7,901 ) (17,457 ) (16,373 ) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities (107,632 ) 316 (291,287 ) (211,182 ) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Long-term debt issuance 600,000 — 600,000 — Repayment of long-term debt — — — (75,000 ) Proceeds from exercise of stock options 109,719 11,307 125,000 21,343 Payments to taxing authorities in connection with shares directly withheld from associates (3,130 ) (5,585 ) (4,860 ) (7,308 ) Treasury stock purchases (600,000 ) (200,000 ) (620,542 ) (287,624 ) Other (4,450 ) (1,691 ) (4,450 ) (1,691 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 102,139 (195,969 ) 95,148 (350,280 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (1,554 ) (6,479 ) 861 (7,159 ) Net increase in cash and cash equivalents 199,763 97,569 328,798 140,045 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 503,161 413,399 374,126 370,923 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 702,924 $ 510,968 $ 702,924 $ 510,968











