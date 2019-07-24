Origin Bancorp, Inc. Reports Earnings for Second Quarter 2019

/EIN News/ -- RUSTON, La., July 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Origin Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq: OBNK) ("Origin" or the "Company"), the holding company for Origin Bank (the "Bank"), today announced net income of $12.3 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2019. This represents a decrease of $1.9 million from the quarter ended March 31, 2019, and a decrease of $419,000 from the quarter ended June 30, 2018. Diluted earnings per share for the quarter ended June 30, 2019, was $0.52, down $0.08 from the linked quarter and down $0.01 from the quarter ended June 30, 2018.



"We are pleased to report solid second quarter results which include double digit loan growth year over year, while maintaining sound credit quality, evidenced by stable nonperforming assets and low charge-offs in our loan portfolio," said Drake Mills, Chairman, President and CEO of Origin Bancorp, Inc. "Our team continues to execute on our strategies to drive loan and deposit growth, develop trusted relationships and leverage operational efficiencies. As we look forward to the remainder of 2019, we believe a strong loan pipeline and our strategy to attract low cost deposits helps position us for success."

Second Quarter 2019 Summary

Net interest income reached a historical quarterly high of $43.0 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2019, compared to $42.0 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2019, and $37.2 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2018.





Net income was $12.3 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2019 compared to $14.2 million for the linked quarter and $12.7 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2018.





Total loans held for investment were $3.98 billion, an increase of $146.3 million, or 3.8%, from March 31, 2019, and an increase of $612.5 million, or 18.2%, from June 30, 2018. The yield earned on total loans held for investment during the quarter ended June 30, 2019, was 5.29%, compared to 5.28% for the linked quarter and 4.89% for the quarter ended June 30, 2018.





Noninterest-bearing deposits increased by $25.6 million, or 2.6%, compared to the linked quarter, and increased by $53.4 million, or 5.6%, from June 30, 2018. Total deposits decreased by $43.2 million, or 1.1%, from March 31, 2019, primarily related to the strategic decision to replace certain brokered deposits with FHLB advances, and increased by $182.9 million, or 5.0%, from June 30, 2018. The average rate paid on interest-bearing deposits was 1.61% compared to 1.48% for the linked quarter and 1.01% for the quarter ended June 30, 2018.





Nonperforming loans held for investment to total loans held for investment was 0.76% at June 30, 2019, compared to 0.79% at both March 31, 2019, and June 30, 2018.





The Company opened two full service branches on April 1, 2019, and July 1, 2019.





The board of directors of the Company authorized a $40 million stock buyback program.





The Company increased its quarterly cash dividend by $0.06, from $0.0325 to $0.0925, payable in August 2019.

Results of Operations for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2019

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin

Net interest income for the quarter ended June 30, 2019, was $43.0 million, reflecting an increase of $943,000, or 2.2%, compared to the linked quarter. The increase was largely driven by increases in the average balance of loans held for investment and partially by the fact that the second quarter of 2019 had 91 days in the period compared to 90 days in the linked quarter. Interest-bearing deposit expense increased by $1.0 million compared to the quarter ended March 31, 2019, driven primarily by increases in rates on interest-bearing deposits. Average noninterest-bearing deposits increased by $45.5 million, or 4.7%, compared to the linked quarter and average interest-bearing deposits increased by $11.4 million, or 0.4%, compared to March 31, 2019.

The fully tax-equivalent net interest margin ("NIM") was 3.70% for the second quarter of 2019, a ten basis point decrease from the first quarter of 2019 and a four basis point decrease from the second quarter of 2018. The net interest spread was reduced by 14 basis points and 19 basis points, respectively, when compared to the three months ended March 31, 2019, and the three months ended June 30, 2018, primarily due to deposit pricing pressures, increases in Federal Home Loan Bank ("FHLB") borrowings and higher interest-bearing balances due from banks. The rate paid on total interest-bearing liabilities for the quarter ended June 30, 2019, was 1.68%, representing an increase of 13 basis points and 61 basis points compared to the linked quarter and the quarter ended June 30, 2018, respectively. The yield earned on interest-earning assets decreased one basis point and increased 42 basis points compared to the linked quarter and the quarter ended June 30, 2018, respectively. Our increase in interest-bearing balances due from banks was $41.4 million at June 30, 2019, or a 33.5% increase from March 31, 2019. Had we invested these funds in higher yielding assets, such as loans held for investment, we estimate that our NIM would have been approximately three basis points higher than currently reported.

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income for the quarter ended June 30, 2019, was $11.2 million, a decrease of $428,000, or 3.7%, from the linked quarter. The decrease in noninterest income over the linked quarter was primarily driven by decreases of $634,000 and $474,000 in other income and insurance commission and fee income, respectively. These decreases were partially offset by a $646,000 increase in mortgage banking revenue.

The decrease in other income was largely driven by a decrease in the fair value of a non-marketable equity investment. The decrease in insurance commission and fee income was primarily driven by seasonal fluctuations as contingency income and renewal income typically experience a seasonal increase during the first quarter of each year. The increase in mortgage banking revenue compared to the linked quarter was primarily driven by increased volume in mortgage loan fundings, sales and growth in our mortgage pipeline.

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense for the quarter ended June 30, 2019, was $37.1 million, an increase of $1.7 million, or 4.8%, compared to the linked quarter. The increase over the linked quarter included increases of $368,000, $291,000, $225,000, and $223,000, in office and operations, advertising and marketing, other expense, and data processing expense, respectively. The increase in office and operations expense was primarily driven by a $223,000 increase in seasonal business development expenses. The increase in advertising and marketing expense was primarily due to promotions of our recently opened banking centers and the launch of a marketing campaign to promote a new deposit product. The increase in other expense was driven by expenditures that were not individually significant. The increase in data processing expense from the linked quarter was largely driven by system conversion costs and amortization expense incurred with the implementation of new lending software in the second quarter of 2019 which had been in process since the middle of 2018.

Financial Condition

Loans

Total loans held for investment at June 30, 2019, were $3.98 billion, an increase of $146.3 million, or 3.8%, compared to $3.84 billion at March 31, 2019, and an increase of $612.5 million, or 18.2%, compared to $3.37 billion at June 30, 2018.

For the quarter ended June 30, 2019, average loans held for investment were $3.89 billion, an increase of $128.4 million, or 3.4%, from $3.76 billion for the linked quarter. The quarter over quarter change primarily reflected increases of $56.1 million in mortgage warehouse loans driven by seasonality and higher refinancings during the period and $47.9 million in construction/land/land development loans reflecting increased funding for existing projects.

Deposits

Total deposits at June 30, 2019, were $3.86 billion, a decrease of $43.2 million, or 1.1%, compared to $3.90 billion at March 31, 2019, and an increase of $182.9 million, or 5.0%, compared to $3.67 billion, at June 30, 2018. The decrease in total deposits was primarily due to a strategic funding decision to replace certain brokered deposits with lower rate short-term advances from the FHLB. Absent our strategic decision to replace brokered deposits with short-term FHLB advances, total deposit growth would have been $143.8 million, or 3.7%, compared to March 31, 2019.

Average total deposits for the quarter ended June 30, 2019, increased by $56.9 million, or 1.5%, over the linked quarter, led by increases of $97.3 million, $43.0 million and $30.0 million in average money market business deposits, average noninterest-bearing business deposits and average money market consumer deposits, respectively. These increases were partially offset by declines of $85.5 million and $49.9 million in average brokered deposits as mentioned above and the seasonality of interest-bearing public fund deposits, respectively.

For the quarter ended June 30, 2019, average noninterest-bearing deposits as a percentage of total average deposits was 26.1%, compared to 25.3% for the quarter ended March 31, 2019, and 25.8% for the quarter ended June 30, 2018. The increase in noninterest-bearing deposits as a percentage of total deposits compared to the linked quarter was primarily driven by the reallocation of certain brokered deposits to short-term FHLB advances.

Borrowings

Average borrowings for the quarter ended June 30, 2019, increased by $100.3 million, or 29.8%, over the quarter ended March 31, 2019, and increased by $361.0 million over the quarter ended June 30, 2018. As discussed above, the increase in average borrowings in the second quarter of 2019 compared to the linked quarter was driven primarily by short-term FHLB advances totaling $270.0 million due to a strategic funding decision to replace certain brokered deposits with lower rate short-term advances from the FHLB.

Stockholders' Equity

Stockholders' equity was $584.3 million at June 30, 2019, compared to $568.1 million and $519.4 million at March 31, 2019, and June 30, 2018, respectively. Net income of $12.3 million and other comprehensive income of $4.1 million for the three months ended June 30, 2019, were the primary drivers of the increase in stockholders' equity compared to March 31, 2019.

Credit Quality

The Company recorded provision expense of $2.0 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2019, compared to provision expense of $1.0 million for the linked quarter and $311,000 for the quarter ended June 30, 2018. The increase in provision expense from the linked quarter was primarily due to loan growth of $146.3 million, or 3.8%, during the three months ended June 30, 2019, and to a lesser extent, net recoveries in the linked quarter, which offset the amount of provision expense needed to establish the allowance for loan losses at March 31, 2019. During the quarter ended June 30, 2019, we had net charge offs of $677,000 compared to net recoveries of $552,000 for the linked quarter. Total nonperforming loans held for investment were $30.5 million at June 30, 2019, compared to $30.3 million and $26.8 million at March 31, 2019 and June 30, 2018, respectively.

Allowance for loan losses as a percentage of total loans held for investment was 0.92% at June 30, 2019, compared to 0.93% and 1.01% at March 31, 2019, and June 30, 2018, respectively. Allowance for loan losses as a percentage of nonperforming loans held for investment was 120.36% at June 30, 2019, compared to 117.59% and 127.46% at March 31, 2019, and June 30, 2018, respectively.

Total past due loans held for investment, defined as loans 30 days past due or more, decreased by $6.0 million, or 15.7%, compared to the linked quarter. Commercial and industrial and residential real estate loans had the most significant improvements, reflecting decreases of $3.9 million and $1.2 million, respectively. Total past due loans held for investment as a percentage of loans held for investment was 0.80% at June 30, 2019, compared to 0.99% at March 31, 2019, and 1.22% at June 30, 2018.

Origin Bancorp, Inc.

Selected Financial Data At and for the three months ended June 30,

2019 March 31,

2019 December 31,

2018 September 30,

2018 June 30,

2018 Income statement and share amounts (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts, unaudited) Net interest income $ 42,969 $ 42,026 $ 42,061 $ 39,497 $ 37,170 Provision for credit losses 1,985 1,005 1,723 504 311 Noninterest income 11,176 11,604 10,588 10,237 10,615 Noninterest expense 37,095 35,381 35,023 34,344 32,012 Income before income tax expense 15,065 17,244 15,903 14,886 15,462 Income tax expense 2,782 3,089 2,725 2,568 2,760 Net income $ 12,283 $ 14,155 $ 13,178 $ 12,318 $ 12,702 Basic earnings per common share $ 0.52 $ 0.60 $ 0.56 $ 0.52 $ 0.54 Diluted earnings per common share 0.52 0.60 0.55 0.52 0.53 Dividends declared per common share 0.0325 0.0325 0.0325 0.0325 0.0325 Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic 23,585,040 23,569,576 23,519,778 23,493,065 22,107,489 Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted 23,786,646 23,776,349 23,715,919 23,716,779 22,382,003 Balance sheet data Total loans held for investment $ 3,984,597 $ 3,838,343 $ 3,789,105 $ 3,601,081 $ 3,372,096 Total assets 5,119,625 4,872,201 4,821,576 4,667,564 4,371,792 Total deposits 3,855,012 3,898,248 3,783,138 3,727,158 3,672,097 Total stockholders' equity 584,293 568,122 549,779 531,919 519,356 Performance metrics and capital ratios Yield on loans held for investment 5.29 % 5.28 % 5.17 % 5.00 % 4.89 % Yield on interest earnings assets 4.85 4.86 4.75 4.58 4.43 Rate on interest bearing deposits 1.61 1.48 1.31 1.16 1.01 Rate on total deposits 1.19 1.11 0.96 0.85 0.75 Net interest margin, fully tax equivalent 3.70 3.80 3.82 3.76 3.74 Return on average stockholders' equity (annualized) 8.54 10.25 9.66 9.15 9.94 Return on average assets (annualized) 0.98 1.18 1.10 1.08 1.17 Efficiency ratio (1) 68.51 65.97 66.52 69.06 66.99 Book value per common share $ 24.58 $ 23.92 $ 23.17 $ 22.52 $ 22.10 Common equity tier 1 to risk-weighted assets (2) 11.93 % 12.05 % 11.94 % 11.79 % 12.35 % Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets (2) 12.13 12.26 12.16 12.01 12.58 Total capital to risk-weighted assets (2) 12.97 13.10 12.98 12.88 13.48 Tier 1 leverage ratio (2) 11.10 11.23 11.21 11.34 11.63

____________________________

(1) Calculated by dividing noninterest expense by the sum of net interest income plus noninterest income.

(2) June 30, 2019, ratios are estimated and calculated at the Company level, which is subject to the capital adequacy requirements of the Federal Reserve Board.

Origin Bancorp, Inc.

Selected Financial Data Six months ended June 30, (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) 2019 2018 Income statement and share amounts (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Net interest income $ 84,995 $ 71,894 Provision (benefit)for credit losses 2,990 (1,213 ) Noninterest income 22,780 20,415 Noninterest expense 72,476 61,869 Income before income tax expense 32,309 31,653 Income tax expense 5,871 5,544 Net income $ 26,438 $ 26,109 Basic earnings per common share (1) $ 1.12 $ 1.14 Diluted earnings per common share(1) 1.11 1.13 Dividends declared per common share 0.065 0.065 Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic 23,577,335 20,451,960 Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted 23,781,358 20,726,474 Performance metrics and capital ratios Return on average stockholders' equity 9.38 % 10.83 % Return on average assets 1.08 1.23 Efficiency ratio (2) 67.25 67.02

____________________________

(1) Due to the impact of average preferred shares outstanding on the calculation of earnings per share, the sum of quarterly periods may not agree to the amount disclosed for the year-to-date period.

(2) Calculated by dividing noninterest expense by the sum of net interest income plus noninterest income.

Origin Bancorp, Inc.

Consolidated Balance Sheets (Dollars in thousands) June 30,

2019 March 31,

2019 December 31,

2018 September 30,

2018 June 30,

2018 Assets (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Cash and due from banks $ 75,204 $ 66,312 $ 71,008 $ 60,716 $ 71,709 Interest-bearing deposits in banks 124,356 44,928 45,670 59,721 97,865 Federal funds sold — — — 20,000 — Total cash and cash equivalents 199,560 111,240 116,678 140,437 169,574 Securities: Available for sale 548,980 563,826 575,644 585,788 507,513 Held to maturity 28,897 19,033 19,169 19,602 19,731 Securities carried at fair value through income 11,615 11,510 11,361 11,273 11,413 Total securities 589,492 594,369 606,174 616,663 538,657 Non-marketable equity securities held in other financial institutions 49,008 42,314 42,149 39,283 25,005 Loans held for sale 58,408 42,265 52,210 50,658 62,072 Loans 3,984,597 3,838,343 3,789,105 3,601,081 3,372,096 Less: allowance for loan losses 36,683 35,578 34,203 35,727 34,151 Loans, net of allowance for loan losses 3,947,914 3,802,765 3,754,902 3,565,354 3,337,945 Premises and equipment, net 80,672 78,684 75,014 74,936 77,064 Mortgage servicing rights 21,529 23,407 25,114 26,163 25,738 Cash surrender value of bank-owned life insurance 33,070 32,888 32,706 32,487 28,326 Goodwill and other intangible assets, net 32,144 32,497 32,861 33,228 24,113 Accrued interest receivable and other assets 107,828 111,772 83,768 88,355 83,298 Total assets $ 5,119,625 $ 4,872,201 $ 4,821,576 $ 4,667,564 $ 4,371,792 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Noninterest-bearing deposits $ 1,003,499 $ 977,919 $ 951,015 $ 976,260 $ 950,080 Interest-bearing deposits 2,011,719 2,101,706 2,027,720 1,985,757 1,995,798 Time deposits 839,794 818,623 804,403 765,141 726,219 Total deposits 3,855,012 3,898,248 3,783,138 3,727,158 3,672,097 FHLB advances and other borrowings 601,346 335,053 445,224 358,532 139,092 Junior subordinated debentures 9,657 9,651 9,644 9,637 9,631 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 69,317 61,127 33,791 40,318 31,616 Total liabilities 4,535,332 4,304,079 4,271,797 4,135,645 3,852,436 Commitments and contingencies — — — — — Stockholders' equity Common stock 118,871 118,730 118,633 118,106 117,520 Additional paid-in capital 243,002 242,579 242,041 240,832 238,260 Retained earnings 216,801 205,289 191,585 179,178 167,628 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 5,619 1,524 (2,480 ) (6,197 ) (4,052 ) Total stockholders' equity 584,293 568,122 549,779 531,919 519,356 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 5,119,625 $ 4,872,201 $ 4,821,576 $ 4,667,564 $ 4,371,792





Origin Bancorp, Inc.

Consolidated Quarterly Statements of Income Three months ended June 30,

2019 March 31,

2019 December 31,

2018 September 30,

2018 June 30,

2018 Interest and dividend income (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts, unaudited) Interest and fees on loans $ 51,461 $ 49,175 $ 47,819 $ 43,872 $ 40,219 Investment securities-taxable 3,208 3,341 3,292 2,754 2,057 Investment securities-nontaxable 871 858 996 1,129 1,156 Interest and dividend income on assets held in other financial institutions 1,523 1,120 950 1,080 1,320 Federal funds sold — — 1 7 — Total interest and dividend income 57,063 54,494 53,058 48,842 44,752 Interest expense Interest-bearing deposits 11,540 10,497 8,980 7,891 6,820 FHLB advances and other borrowings 2,415 1,834 1,878 1,314 624 Subordinated debentures 139 137 139 140 138 Total interest expense 14,094 12,468 10,997 9,345 7,582 Net interest income 42,969 42,026 42,061 39,497 37,170 Provision for credit losses 1,985 1,005 1,723 504 311 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 40,984 41,021 40,338 38,993 36,859 Noninterest income Service charges and fees 3,435 3,316 3,349 3,234 3,157 Mortgage banking revenue 3,252 2,606 2,288 2,621 2,317 Insurance commission and fee income 3,036 3,510 2,481 3,306 1,826 Loss on sales of securities, net — — (8 ) — — (Loss) gain on sales and disposals of other assets, net (166 ) 3 (23 ) (207 ) 121 Other fee income 360 276 592 364 403 Other income 1,259 1,893 1,909 919 2,791 Total noninterest income 11,176 11,604 10,588 10,237 10,615 Noninterest expense Salaries and employee benefits 22,764 22,613 21,333 21,054 19,859 Occupancy and equipment, net 4,200 4,044 3,830 4,169 3,793 Data processing 1,810 1,587 1,839 1,523 1,347 Electronic banking 892 689 699 761 680 Communications 647 586 513 490 510 Advertising and marketing 1,089 798 1,351 1,245 1,022 Professional services 839 904 1,024 982 598 Regulatory assessments 691 711 666 411 660 Loan related expenses 790 669 810 718 798 Office and operations 1,849 1,481 1,516 1,499 1,588 Other expenses 1,524 1,299 1,442 1,492 1,157 Total noninterest expense 37,095 35,381 35,023 34,344 32,012 Income before income tax expense 15,065 17,244 15,903 14,886 15,462 Income tax expense 2,782 3,089 2,725 2,568 2,760 Net income $ 12,283 $ 14,155 $ 13,178 $ 12,318 $ 12,702 Basic earnings per common share $ 0.52 $ 0.60 $ 0.56 $ 0.52 $ 0.54 Diluted earnings per common share 0.52 0.60 0.55 0.52 0.53





Origin Bancorp, Inc.

Loan Data At and for the three months ended Loans held for investment June 30,

2019 March 31,

2019 December 31,

2018 September 30,

2018 June 30,

2018 Loans secured by real estate: (Dollars in thousands, unaudited) Commercial real estate $ 1,219,470 $ 1,202,269 $ 1,228,402 $ 1,162,274 $ 1,091,581 Construction/land/land development 524,999 488,167 429,660 406,249 380,869 Residential real estate 651,988 638,064 629,714 585,931 563,016 Total real estate 2,396,457 2,328,500 2,287,776 2,154,454 2,035,466 Commercial and industrial 1,341,652 1,287,300 1,272,566 1,193,035 1,046,488 Mortgage warehouse lines of credit 224,939 202,744 207,871 233,325 270,494 Consumer 21,549 19,799 20,892 20,267 19,648 Total loans held for investment 3,984,597 3,838,343 3,789,105 3,601,081 3,372,096 Less: Allowance for loan losses 36,683 35,578 34,203 35,727 34,151 Loans held for investment, net $ 3,947,914 $ 3,802,765 $ 3,754,902 $ 3,565,354 $ 3,337,945 Nonperforming assets Nonperforming loans held for investment Commercial real estate $ 9,423 $ 8,622 $ 8,281 $ 8,851 $ 8,712 Construction/land/land development 1,111 922 935 960 1,197 Residential real estate 4,978 5,196 6,668 7,220 7,713 Commercial and industrial 14,810 15,309 15,792 9,285 8,831 Consumer 156 206 180 238 340 Total nonperforming loans held for investment 30,478 30,255 31,856 26,554 26,793 Nonperforming loans held for sale 2,049 1,390 741 1,391 1,949 Total nonperforming loans 32,527 31,645 32,597 27,945 28,742 Repossessed assets 3,554 3,659 3,739 3,306 654 Total nonperforming assets $ 36,081 $ 35,304 $ 36,336 $ 31,251 $ 29,396 Classified assets $ 80,124 $ 77,619 $ 82,914 $ 80,092 $ 87,289 Past due loans held for investment (1) 31,884 37,841 34,085 24,846 13,112 Allowance for loan losses Balance at beginning of period $ 35,578 $ 34,203 $ 35,727 $ 34,151 $ 34,132 Provision (benefit) for loan losses 1,782 823 1,886 1,113 140 Loans charged off 840 608 3,583 1,009 794 Loan recoveries 163 1,160 173 1,472 673 Net (recoveries) charge offs 677 (552 ) 3,410 (463 ) 121 Balance at end of period $ 36,683 $ 35,578 $ 34,203 $ 35,727 $ 34,151 Credit quality ratios Total nonperforming assets to total assets 0.70 % 0.72 % 0.75 % 0.67 % 0.67 % Total nonperforming loans to total loans 0.80 0.82 0.85 0.77 0.84 Nonperforming loans held for investment to loans held for investment 0.76 0.79 0.84 0.74 0.79 Past due loans held for investment to loans held for investment 0.80 0.99 0.90 0.69 0.39 Allowance for loan losses to nonperforming loans held for investment 120.36 117.59 107.37 134.54 127.46 Allowance for loan losses to total loans held for investment 0.92 0.93 0.90 0.99 1.01 Net charge offs (recoveries) to total average loans held for investment (annualized) 0.07 (0.06 ) 0.37 (0.05 ) 0.01

____________________________

(1) Past due loans held for investment are defined as loans 30 days past due or more.

Origin Bancorp, Inc.

Average Balances and Yields/Rates Three months ended June 30, 2019 March 31, 2019 June 30, 2018 Average

Balance Yield/Rate Average

Balance Yield/Rate Average

Balance Yield/Rate Assets (Dollars in thousands, unaudited) Commercial real estate $ 1,209,645 5.16 % $ 1,214,682 5.17 % $ 1,090,888 4.82 % Construction/land/land development 505,119 5.70 457,175 5.74 351,342 5.33 Residential real estate 640,123 4.90 634,287 4.81 586,956 4.57 Commercial and industrial 1,310,611 5.36 1,287,461 5.35 1,024,981 4.85 Mortgage warehouse lines of credit 203,524 5.45 147,453 5.63 208,809 5.33 Consumer 20,902 7.01 20,482 6.83 20,774 6.83 Loans held for investment 3,889,924 5.29 3,761,540 5.28 3,283,750 4.89 Loans held for sale 23,927 3.45 17,687 4.05 20,491 3.88 Loans Receivable 3,913,851 5.27 3,779,227 5.28 3,304,241 4.88 Investment securities-taxable 492,169 2.61 498,733 2.68 363,960 2.26 Investment securities-nontaxable 103,485 3.37 101,794 3.37 128,504 3.60 Non-marketable equity securities held in other financial institutions 44,974 3.80 42,161 2.90 23,040 4.80 Interest-bearing balances due from banks 164,686 2.67 123,326 2.69 235,299 1.78 Total interest-earning assets 4,719,165 4.85 4,545,241 4.86 4,055,044 4.43 Noninterest-earning assets(1) 324,786 325,807 311,279 Total assets $ 5,043,951 $ 4,871,048 $ 4,366,323 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Liabilities Interest-bearing liabilities Savings and interest-bearing transaction accounts $ 2,050,058 1.39 % $ 2,020,440 1.26 % $ 2,017,453 0.88 % Time deposits 830,399 2.13 848,629 2.03 699,765 1.36 Total interest-bearing deposits 2,880,457 1.61 2,869,069 1.48 2,717,218 1.01 Federal funds purchased 118 2.89 19 2.89 — — FHLB advances 436,142 2.11 335,891 2.05 75,189 3.04 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 34,049 1.36 39,757 1.39 30,233 0.71 Subordinated debentures 9,654 5.69 9,647 5.78 9,628 5.67 Total interest-bearing liabilities 3,360,420 1.68 3,254,383 1.55 2,832,268 1.07 Noninterest-bearing deposits 1,018,081 972,617 942,533 Other liabilities(1) 88,689 83,957 79,141 Total liabilities 4,467,190 4,310,957 3,853,942 Stockholders' Equity 576,761 560,091 512,381 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 5,043,951 $ 4,871,048 $ 4,366,323 Net interest spread 3.17 % 3.31 % 3.36 % Net interest margin 3.65 % 3.75 % 3.68 % Net interest income margin - (tax- equivalent)(2) 3.70 % 3.80 % 3.74 %

____________________________

(1) Includes Government National Mortgage Association ("GNMA") repurchase average balances of $25.8 million, $30.1 million and $29.3 million for the three months ended June 30, 2019, March 31, 2019, and June 30, 2018, respectively. The GNMA repurchase asset and liability are recorded as equal offsetting amounts in the consolidated balance sheets, with the asset included in Loans held for sale and the liability included in FHLB advances and other borrowings.

(2) In order to present pre-tax income and resulting yields on tax-exempt investments comparable to those on taxable investments, a tax-equivalent adjustment has been computed. This adjustment also includes income tax credits received on Qualified School Construction Bonds.



