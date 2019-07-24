SouthCrest Financial Group Reports Preliminary 2Q19 Earnings

/EIN News/ -- ATLANTA, July 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brian D. Schmitt, Chief Executive Officer of SouthCrest Financial Group, Inc. (SCSG:PK) announced today that the Company reported preliminary earnings of $1.05MM or $0.12/share for the second quarter ended June 30, 2019. Excluding unusual items, primarily consisting of a loss on the sale of a former bank building, core earnings were $1.23MM or $0.15/share. The core results represent year over year quarterly earnings growth of over 20%, driven by loan growth and continued focus on expenses.



“We are extremely pleased to experience earnings growth of over 25% in the first half of 2019 versus the first half of 2018. The pricing environment continues to remain challenging on both sides of the balance sheet. Atlanta has experienced significant changes in the banking landscape and the competition remains robust. We continue to look for ways to increase SouthCrest’s influence in the Atlanta MSA while maintaining our primary focus of improving shareholder value and managing capital appropriately.”

Total assets were down to $528.5MM vs. $542.6MM in 1Q19, and vs. $541.3MM in 2Q18. Seasonality accounts for some of the decline in total assets during the quarter vs. 1Q, and there was one large municipal deposit that left the bank due to pricing competition. The cost of funds and cost of deposits were up just 3bps and 2bps respectively from 1Q19.



The estimated Tier 1 Leverage ratio at the end of the quarter for SouthCrest Bank increased to 9.95%. On a fully converted basis (including the conversion of all preferred equity), TBV/share ended the quarter at $7.21 per share, up from $6.90 at the end of the first quarter. This metric will continue to be influenced by OCI changes resulting from the swings in interest rates. Currently, the impact to TBV by OCI is $0.07/share vs. -$0.16/share as of 1Q19. The current fully converted share count at the end of the quarter was 8.42 million shares, comprised of 6.36 million common shares and 2.06 million preferred shares. In addition, the Company still retains a small deferred tax asset valuation allowance related to state taxes that totals approximately $0.07/fully converted share.



Asset quality ratios ticked up slightly during the quarter, with NPAs to assets increasing to 1.09% vs. 0.92% in 1Q19, excluding the $396,000 of a former bank building in OREO (this building was under contract and subsequently sold in early July). Including this building, 2Q19 NPAs/total assets were 1.17% of assets vs. 1.02% in 1Q19. Excluding the impact of the bank building in OREO, OREO balances were just $179,000.

ABOUT SOUTHCREST

SouthCrest Financial Group, Inc. is a bank holding company with over half a billion dollars in assets, headquartered in Atlanta, GA. The company operates a 9 branch network throughout Georgia through its subsidiary bank, SouthCrest Bank, N.A. The bank provides a full suite of retail, private, entrepreneurial, high-net-worth and commercial banking services, and online banking services.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

This presentation may contain certain “forward-looking statements” that are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results and shareholder values to differ materially from those projected. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include economic conditions, government regulation and legislation, changes in interest rates, credit quality, competition, and other risk factors.

Andy Borrmann

Chief Financial Officer

678.734.3505

Statement of Operations ($000s, Unaudited) Q2 2018 Q3 2018 Q4 2018 Q1 2019 Q2 2019 Interest Income Loans Construction and Development $479 $560 $633 $609 $603 Commercial Real Estate 1,696 1,776 1,819 1,800 1,834 Commercial Loans 370 454 401 458 429 Multi Family 28 27 20 19 32 Residential Mortgage 1,116 1,119 1,167 1,176 1,101 Consumer Loans 56 51 48 41 41 County/Municipal Loans 23 23 25 25 22 Loss Share Loans 79 70 64 62 61 Investment Securities Federal Funds/Overnight Funds $48 $41 $65 $82 $88 Bank Owned CDs 6 7 7 7 6 Investment Securities 1,214 1,181 1,187 1,168 1,111 Total Interest Income $5,115 $5,311 $5,436 $5,447 $5,329 Total Interest Expense $506 $586 $728 $746 $759 Net Interest Income $4,609 $4,725 $4,708 $4,701 $4,570 Provision for Loan Losses 0 46 0 0 0 Net Interest Income after Loan Losses $4,609 $4,679 $4,708 $4,701 $4,570 Other Income Service Charges on Deposits $165 $169 $164 $156 $153 NSF/Overdraft Fees 334 350 396 309 310 Other Service Charges 63 62 65 65 70 ATM/Billpay/DR Card Income 280 273 260 255 284 Other Income 125 316 172 204 131 Total Other Income $967 $1,170 $1,057 $989 $947 Non-Interest Expense Salaries, Other Comp (+ FAS123R) $1,969 $1,889 $1,822 $1,849 $1,842 Employee Benefits 524 435 458 419 370 Occupancy & FF&E Expense 590 621 588 621 570 Professional Fees 156 305 136 170 274 Data Processing 489 485 476 481 488 Other Expense 832 693 724 649 613 Total Noninterest Expenses $4,560 $4,428 $4,204 $4,189 $4,157 Pre-Tax Income (Loss) $1,016 $1,421 $1,561 $1,501 $1,360 Income Taxes 210 319 289 321 315 Net Income $806 $1,102 $1,272 $1,180 $1,045





Balance Sheet ($000s, Unaudited) Assets Q2 2018

Q3 2018

Q4 2018

Q1 2019

Q2 2019

Current Assets Cash & Due from Bank $18,408 $14,189 $20,168 $20,243 $30,930 Federal Funds/Overnight Funds 5,446 0 6,070 1,718 0 Bank Owned CDs 1,319 1,322 1,322 1,322 1,322 Investment Securities 169,924 166,632 162,936 161,561 141,013 Total Current Assets $195,097 $182,143 $190,496 $184,844 $173,265 Loans Construction and Development $34,157 $43,113 $40,420 $41,777 $40,040 Commercial Real Estate 134,653 148,219 144,329 144,178 153,527 Commercial Loans 29,873 29,997 29,452 28,177 28,036 Multi Family 2,230 1,518 1,466 1,438 1,970 Residential Mortgage 92,346 88,357 94,199 92,405 85,064 Consumer Loans 3,361 2,143 2,579 1,086 1,384 County/Municipal Loans 2,480 2,459 2,438 2,301 2,037 Loss Share Loans 4,480 3,466 4,030 3,975 3,933 Total Loans $303,581 $319,272 $318,914 $315,337 $315,991 Allowance for Loss (3,037 ) (3,060 ) (3,042 ) (2,968 ) (3,022 ) Net Loans $300,544 $316,212 $315,872 $312,369 $312,698 OREO 879 720 821 670 575 FDIC Indemnification 112 0 0 0 0 BOLI 21,640 21,773 21,909 22,039 22,186 Fixed Assets, net 9,970 9,733 9,511 9,268 9,180 Intangible Assets 152 126 116 107 100 Other Assets 12,880 13,365 11,759 13,336 10,083 Total Assets $541,274 $544,072 $550,484 $542,633 $528,503 Liabilities & Stockholders' Equity Liabilities Deposits DDAs $97,587 $88,768 $106,821 $99,896 $98,229 Interest Bearing Demand 81,262 64,684 62,829 59,270 59,606 Celebration Checking 105,358 101,474 99,694 102,617 100,950 Money Market Accts 30,402 47,286 55,836 49,584 33,080 Savings 43,862 44,139 43,574 44,152 44,407 CDs Less Than $100k 57,600 57,349 56,864 56,664 56,256 CDs Greater than $100k 30,477 34,795 38,007 39,867 38,854 Total Deposits $446,548 $438,495 $463,625 $452,054 $431,382 Other Liabilities 1,874 2,115 1,493 2,492 2,583 Net Borrowings (Wholesale Funding) 40,000 50,641 30,000 30,000 33,795 Total Liabilities $488,422 $491,251 $495,118 $484,546 $467,760 Total Equity 52,852 52,821 55,366 58,087 60,743 Total Liabilities & Stockholders' Equity $541,274 $544,072 $550,484 $542,633 $528,503





Ratios Q2 2018 Q3 2018 Q4 2018 Q1 2019 Q2 2019 ROAA 0.59% 0.81% 0.93% 0.86% 0.78% ROAE 6.12% 8.35% 9.40% 8.32% 7.03% NPAs/Assets (Core) 1.25% 1.11% 0.92% 0.92% 1.09% Est. T1 Leverage (Bank) 8.56% 8.94% 9.16% 9.46% 9.95% Total Common Shares 6,190,012 6,198,632 6,198,632 6,198,632 6,360,273 Total Preferred Shares 2,223,360 2,223,360 2,223,360 2,223,360 2,061,719 Total Common Equiv. Shares 8,413,372 8,421,992 8,421,992 8,421,992 8,421,992 NIM 3.73% 3.78% 3.79% 3.86% 3.75% Cost of Deposits 0.25% 0.33% 0.44% 0.49% 0.51% Loan/Deposit 68.0% 72.5% 68.8% 69.5% 73.4% Employees 115 110 106 105 106 Loans in Atlanta MSA 61.6% 65.8% 65.3% 66.0% 67.4%



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.