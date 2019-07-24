Sterling Bancorp announces results for the second quarter of 2019 with diluted earnings per share available to common stockholders of $0.46 (as reported) and $0.51 (as adjusted); results reflect the continued progress in balance sheet transition and…

/EIN News/ -- Key Performance Highlights for the Three Months ended June 30, 2019 vs. June 30, 2018



($ in thousands except per share amounts) GAAP / As Reported Non-GAAP / As Adjusted1 6/30/2018 6/30/2019 Change % / bps 6/30/2018 6/30/2019 Change % / bps Total revenue2 $ 284,084 $ 258,897 (8.9 )% $ 276,806 $ 263,259 (4.9 )% Net income available to common 112,245 94,473 (15.8 ) 112,868 105,124 (6.9 ) Diluted EPS available to common 0.50 0.46 (8.0 ) 0.50 0.51 2.0 Net interest margin3 3.56 % 3.53 % (3 ) 3.62 % 3.58 % (4 ) Return on average tangible common equity 18.68 15.13 (355 ) 18.79 16.83 (196 ) Return on average tangible assets 1.54 1.36 (18 ) 1.55 1.51 (4 ) Operating efficiency ratio4 44.0 49.0 500 38.3 40.9 260

Net income available to common stockholders of $94.5 million (as reported) and $105.1 million (as adjusted).

Total commercial loans of $17.6 billion at June 30, 2019; growth of 12.0% over June 30, 2018.

Operating efficiency ratio of 49.0% (as reported) and 40.9% (as adjusted).

Repurchased 4,502,053 common shares in the second quarter of 2019.

Tangible book value per common share1 of $12.40; growth of 13.6% over June 30, 2018.

Key Performance Highlights for the Three Months ended June 30, 2019 vs. March 31, 2019

($ in thousands except per share amounts) GAAP / As Reported Non-GAAP / As Adjusted1 3/31/2019 6/30/2019 Change % / bps 3/31/2019 6/30/2019 Change % / bps Total revenue2 $ 255,103 $ 258,897 1.5 % $ 263,923 $ 263,259 (0.3 )% Net income available to common 99,448 94,473 (5.0 ) 105,902 105,124 (0.7 ) Diluted EPS available to common 0.47 0.46 (2.1 ) 0.50 0.51 2.0 Net interest margin3 3.48 % 3.53 % 5 3.54 % 3.58 % 4 Return on average tangible common equity 16.00 15.13 (87 ) 17.04 16.83 (21 ) Return on average tangible assets 1.39 1.36 (3 ) 1.48 1.51 3 Operating efficiency ratio4 45.1 49.0 390 40.5 40.9 40

Growth in commercial loans of $495.8 million over linked quarter; 11.6% annualized growth rate.

Total deposits were $20.9 billion with a cost of 0.91%. Municipal deposit balances decreased by $327.7 million due to seasonal outflows.

Total cost of deposits increased by three basis points; total cost of funding liabilities decreased by one basis point.

As adjusted net interest margin increased four basis points to 3.58%. Excluding accretion income on acquired loans, net interest margin for the three months ended June 30, 2019 was 3.22%.

Recorded pre-tax charge of $14.4 million related to ongoing financial center consolidation strategy. Consolidated two financial centers in the second quarter of 2019. An additional 10 financial centers and three back-office locations anticipated to be consolidated in 2019.

Non-GAAP / as adjusted measures are defined in the non-GAAP tables beginning on page 18. Total revenue is equal to net interest income plus non-interest income. Total revenue as adjusted is equal to tax equivalent net interest income plus non-interest income excluding securities gains and losses. Net interest margin is equal to net interest income divided by average interest earning assets. Net interest margin as adjusted, or tax equivalent net interest margin, is equal to net interest income plus the tax equivalent adjustment for tax exempt securities divided by average interest earning assets. The tax equivalent adjustment is assumed at a 21% federal tax rate in all periods presented. Operating efficiency ratio is a non-GAAP measure. See page 21 for an explanation of the operating efficiency ratio.

MONTEBELLO, N.Y., July 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sterling Bancorp (NYSE: STL) (the “Company”), the parent company of Sterling National Bank (the “Bank”), today announced results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2019. Net income available to common stockholders for the quarter ended June 30, 2019 was $94.5 million, or $0.46 per diluted share, compared to net income available to common stockholders of $99.4 million, or $0.47 per diluted share, for the linked quarter ended March 31, 2019, and net income available to common stockholders of $112.2 million, or $0.50 per diluted share, for the three months ended June 30, 2018.

Net income available to common stockholders for the six months ended June 30, 2019 was $193.9 million, or $0.92 per diluted share, compared to net income available to common stockholders of $209.1 million, or $0.93 per diluted share, for the six months ended June 30, 2018.

President’s Comments

Jack Kopnisky, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented: “We continued executing our strategy in the second quarter, focusing on growing our commercial businesses, transitioning our balance sheet and driving operational efficiency. In the second quarter of 2019, our adjusted net income available to common stockholders was $105.1 million and our adjusted diluted earnings per share available to common stockholders was $0.51. Our profitability metrics remained strong, including adjusted return on average tangible assets of 1.51% and adjusted return on average tangible common equity of 16.83%.

“Our commercial businesses have continued to demonstrate strong performance. We grew spot commercial loan balances by $888.3 million since December 31, 2018, which was offset by substantial run-off of residential mortgage loans of $297.6 million. At June 30, 2019, our loan portfolio consisted of 86.2% in total commercial loans, in-line with our longer-term target of commercial loans representing at least 85.0% of our total portfolio. We will remain disciplined on new loan originations and portfolio acquisitions, focusing on diversified commercial asset classes where we can achieve our target risk-adjusted returns.

“Our average total deposit balances have increased by $380.2 million since the second quarter of 2018. Total deposits were $20.9 billion and the cost of total deposits was 0.91% in the second quarter of 2019. We have seen an improvement in market conditions and competitive dynamics in our deposit markets, demonstrated by the increase of three basis points in total cost of deposits relative to the linked quarter. This is substantially lower than the pace of quarterly deposit rate increases we have experienced since the completion of the Astoria Merger in Q4 2017.

“Although we experienced some pressure on earning asset and loan origination yields, our net interest margin excluding accretion income on acquired loans increased six basis points to 3.22% in the second quarter of 2019. We anticipate that our loan portfolio transition, lower FHLB costs and borrowing balances, and improving deposit market competitive dynamics will allow us to maintain and potentially increase our current level of tax equivalent net interest margin excluding accretion income on acquired loans in 2019.

“We continue to focus on controlling operating expenses and driving operational efficiency. During the second quarter of 2019, we consolidated two financial centers, bringing our total to nine financial centers consolidated year to date. We recorded a pre-tax charge of $14.4 million related to our ongoing financial center consolidation strategy and anticipate consolidating an additional 10 financial center locations and three back-office locations through the rest of the year. We anticipate our total financial centers will be below 85 in the next 12 to 18 months. In the second quarter of 2019, our annualized adjusted operating expenses were $432.2 million and our adjusted operating efficiency ratio was 40.9%.

“Our tangible common equity ratio was 8.94% and our estimated Tier 1 Leverage ratio was 9.57% at June 30, 2019. Our tangible book value per common share was $12.40, which represented an increase of 13.6% from a year ago. Our ample capital position and strong internal capital generation will support our growth strategy and allow us to return capital to stockholders. In the second quarter of 2019, we repurchased 4,502,053 common shares. There are 8,380,581 shares remaining for repurchase at June 30, 2019 under our current authorized repurchase program. We anticipate we will complete our program by the end of 2019.

“We have created a Company with significant operating flexibility and are confident that our business mix, growth strategy and strong capital position will allow us to continue generating superior returns and earnings per share growth. We would like to thank our clients, colleagues and shareholders for your support and look forward to working with all of our partners as we continue to build a great company.

“Lastly, we have declared a dividend on our common stock of $0.07 per share payable on August 19, 2019 to holders of record as of August 5, 2019.”

Reconciliation of GAAP Results to Adjusted Results (non-GAAP)

The Company’s GAAP net income available to common stockholders of $94.5 million, or $0.46 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2019, included the following items:

a pre-tax loss of $528 thousand on the sale of available for sale securities;

a pre-tax charge of $14.4 million related to the consolidation of financial centers and other back-office real estate locations; and

the pre-tax amortization of non-compete agreements and acquired customer list intangible assets of $200 thousand.

Excluding the impact of these items, adjusted net income available to common stockholders was $105.1 million, or $0.51 per diluted share, for the three months ended June 30, 2019.

Non-GAAP financial measures include references to the terms “adjusted” or “excluding”. See the reconciliation of the Company’s non-GAAP financial measures beginning on page 18 .

Net Interest Income and Margin

($ in thousands) For the three months ended Change % / bps 6/30/2018 3/31/2019 6/30/2019 Y-o-Y Linked Qtr Interest and dividend income $ 304,906 $ 309,400 $ 302,457 (0.8 %) (2.2 )% Interest expense 58,690 73,894 70,618 20.3 (4.4 ) Net interest income $ 246,216 $ 235,506 $ 231,839 (5.8 ) (1.6 ) Accretion income on acquired loans $ 28,010 $ 25,580 $ 23,745 (15.2 )% (7.2 )% Yield on loans 5.01 % 5.17 % 5.20 % 19 3 Tax equivalent yield on investment securities 2.88 2.99 2.92 4 (7 ) Tax equivalent yield on interest earning assets 4.47 4.64 4.66 19 2 Cost of total deposits 0.55 0.88 0.91 36 3 Cost of interest bearing deposits 0.68 1.09 1.14 46 5 Cost of borrowings 2.23 2.53 2.54 31 1 Cost of interest bearing liabilities 1.06 1.39 1.38 32 (1 ) Tax equivalent net interest margin5 3.62 3.54 3.58 (4 ) 4 Average commercial loans $ 15,194,186 $ 16,237,855 $ 16,996,838 11.9 % 4.7 % Average loans, including loans held for sale 20,339,964 20,412,274 19,912,839 (2.1 ) (2.4 ) Average investment securities 6,751,528 6,334,694 5,883,269 (12.9 ) (7.1 ) Average total interest earning assets 27,757,380 27,414,224 26,377,053 (5.0 ) (3.8 ) Average deposits and mortgage escrow 20,768,669 21,316,126 21,148,872 1.8 (0.8 )

5 Tax equivalent net interest margin is equal to net interest income plus the tax equivalent adjustment for tax exempt securities divided by average interest earning assets. The tax equivalent adjustment is assumed at a 21% federal tax rate in all periods presented.

Second quarter 2019 compared with second quarter 2018

Net interest income was $231.8 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2019, a decrease of $14.4 million compared to the second quarter of 2018. This was mainly due to a $1.4 billion decline in average earning assets and the increase in the cost of interest bearing liabilities. Other key components of the changes in net interest income and net interest margin for the second quarter 2019 compared to the second quarter 2018 were the following:

The yield on loans was 5.20% compared to 5.01% for the three months ended June 30, 2018. The increase in yield on loans was mainly due an increase in the average balance of higher yielding commercial loans of $1.8 billion, and a decrease in the average balance of lower yielding residential mortgage loans of $2.2 billion. Accretion income on acquired loans was $23.7 million in the second quarter of 2019 compared to $28.0 million in the second quarter of 2018.

The tax equivalent yield on investment securities was 2.92% compared to 2.88% for the three months ended June 30, 2018. Average investment securities were $5.9 billion, or 22.3%, of average total interest earning assets for the second quarter of 2019 compared to $6.8 billion, or 24.3%, of average total interest earning assets for the second quarter of 2018. The decline in the average balance of investment securities was mainly due to the sale of $0.0 million of lower yielding securities to fund the commercial loan portfolio acquired from Woodforest National Bank and as part of our balance sheet transition strategy.

The tax equivalent yield on interest earning assets increased 19 basis points between the periods to 4.66%.

The cost of total deposits was 91 basis points and the cost of borrowings was 2.54%, compared to 55 basis points and 2.23%, respectively, for the same period a year ago. The increase was mainly due to increases in market rates of interest.

The total cost of interest bearing liabilities increased 32 basis points to 1.38% for the second quarter of 2019 compared to 1.06% for the second quarter of 2018, which was mainly due to the increase in market interest rates.

Average interest bearing deposits increased by $122.9 million and average borrowings decreased $1.9 billion compared to the second quarter of 2018. The decline in average borrowings was mainly due to the residential mortgage loan and investment securities sales that were completed in the first quarter of 2019. Total interest expense increased by $11.9 million compared to the second quarter of 2018.

The tax equivalent net interest margin was 3.58% for the second quarter of 2019 compared to 3.62% for the second quarter of 2018. The decrease in tax equivalent net interest margin was mainly due to the increase in the cost of interest bearing liabilities and the decrease in accretion income on acquired loans. Excluding accretion income, tax equivalent net interest margin was 3.22% for the second quarter of 2019 compared to 3.21% in the second quarter of 2018.

Second quarter 2019 compared with linked quarter ended March 31, 2019

Net interest income declined $3.7 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2019 compared to the linked quarter. The decrease in net interest income was mainly due to lower average balances of residential mortgage loans and investment securities due to the asset sales that were completed in the first quarter of 2019. In aggregate, the average balance of interest-earning assets declined $1.0 billion between the periods. In addition, accretion income on acquired loans also decreased between the two periods. Other key components of the changes in net interest income and net interest margin for the second quarter of 2019 compared to the linked quarter were the following:

The yield on loans was 5.20% compared to 5.17% for the linked quarter. The increase in the yield on loans was mainly driven by the change in composition of our loan portfolio as the average balance of residential mortgage loans declined by $1.2 billion and the average balance of commercial loans increased by $759.0 million. The growth in commercial loans was due to organic growth generated by our commercial banking teams and loan portfolio acquisitions. Accretion income on acquired loans was $23.7 million, a decrease of $1.8 million relative to the linked quarter.

The tax equivalent yield on investment securities was 2.92% compared to 2.99% for the linked quarter. The decrease in yield was mainly due to accelerated amortization of securities premiums related to repayments of mortgage-backed securities, which occurred as a result of the declining interest rate environment.

The tax equivalent yield on interest earning assets was 4.66% compared to 4.64% in the linked quarter.

The cost of total deposits increased three basis points to 91 basis points and the total cost of borrowings increased one basis point to 2.54%.

Average interest bearing deposits decreased by $137.9 million and average borrowings decreased by $921.5 million relative to the linked quarter. Total interest expense decreased by $3.3 million from the linked quarter.

The tax equivalent net interest margin was 3.58% compared to 3.54% in the linked quarter. Excluding accretion income on acquired loans, tax equivalent net interest margin was 3.22% compared to 3.16% in the linked quarter.

Non-interest Income

($ in thousands) For the three months ended Change % 6/30/2018 3/31/2019 6/30/2019 Y-o-Y Linked Qtr Total non-interest income $ 37,868 $ 19,597 $ 27,058 (28.5 )% 38.1 % Net (loss) on sale of securities (425 ) (13,184 ) (528 ) 24.2 (96.0 ) Net gain on sale of residential mortgage loans — 8,313 — NM NM Net gain on sale of fixed assets 11,797 — — NM NM Adjusted non-interest income $ 26,496 $ 24,468 $ 27,586 4.1 12.7

Second quarter 2019 compared with second quarter 2018

Excluding net (loss) on sale of securities and net gain on sale of fixed assets, adjusted non-interest income increased $1.1 million in the second quarter of 2019 to $27.6 million, compared to $26.5 million in the same quarter last year. The change was mainly due to higher loan commissions and fees generated by our commercial banking teams and higher accounts receivable management / factoring commissions and other related fees.

In the second quarter of 2019, we realized a loss of $528 thousand on the sale of available for sale securities compared to $425 thousand in the year earlier period.

In the second quarter of 2018, we sold the Lake Success facility and realized a pre tax gain of $11.8 million.

Second quarter 2019 compared with linked quarter ended March 31, 2019

Excluding net (loss) on sale of securities and net gain on sale of residential mortgage loans, adjusted non-interest income increased approximately $3.1 million from $24.5 million in the linked quarter to $27.6 million in the second quarter of 2019. The increase was mainly due to higher deposit fees and service charges, higher accounts receivable management / factoring commissions and other related fees and higher loan commissions and fees.

In the first quarter of 2019, we sold $0.0 million of available for sale securities and realized a loss on sale of $13.2 million. The securities were sold as we execute our strategy of repositioning our balance sheet and interest earning assets to a more optimal mix.

In the first quarter of 2019, we sold $1.3 billion of residential mortgage loans and realized a gain of $8.3 million.

Non-interest Expense

($ in thousands) For the three months ended Change % / bps 6/30/2018 3/31/2019 6/30/2019 Y-o-Y Linked Qtr Compensation and benefits $ 56,159 $ 55,990 $ 54,473 (3.0 )% (2.7 )% Stock-based compensation plans 3,336 5,123 4,605 38.0 (10.1 ) Occupancy and office operations 17,939 16,535 16,106 (10.2 ) (2.6 ) Information technology 9,997 8,675 9,047 (9.5 ) 4.3 Amortization of intangible assets 5,865 4,826 4,785 (18.4 ) (0.8 ) FDIC insurance and regulatory assessments 5,495 3,338 2,994 (45.5 ) (10.3 ) Other real estate owned (“OREO”), net (226 ) 217 458 (302.7 ) 111.1 Impairment related to financial centers and real estate consolidation strategy — — 14,398 NM NM Charge for asset write-downs, systems integration, retention and severance 13,132 3,344 — NM NM Other expenses 13,231 16,944 20,074 51.7 18.5 Total non-interest expense $ 124,928 $ 114,992 $ 126,940 1.6 10.4 Full time equivalent employees (“FTEs”) at period end 2,037 1,855 1,820 (10.7 ) (1.9 ) Financial centers at period end 121 99 97 (19.8 ) (2.0 ) Operating efficiency ratio, as reported 44.0 % 45.1 % 49.0 % (500 ) (390 ) Operating efficiency ratio, as adjusted 38.3 40.5 40.9 (260 ) (40 )

Second quarter 2019 compared with second quarter 2018

Total non-interest expense increased $2.0 million relative to the second quarter of 2018. Key components of the change in non-interest expense between the periods were the following:

Compensation and benefits decreased $1.7 million, mainly due to the decline in total FTEs between the periods. Total FTEs declined to 1,820 from 2,037, which was mainly due to the completion of the integration and ongoing financial center consolidation strategy following the merger with Astoria Financial Corporation (“Astoria”) (the “Astoria Merger”). This was partially offset by the hiring of commercial bankers, business development officers, risk management personnel and personnel retained in connection with the Advantage Funding and Woodforest commercial finance acquisitions.

Occupancy and office operations expense decreased $1.8 million mainly due to the consolidation of financial centers and other locations acquired in the Astoria Merger. We consolidated 24 financial centers and two back office locations over the past twelve months. We anticipate consolidating 10 additional financial centers and three back office locations over the balance of 2019 and are targeting a total financial center count of below 85 financial centers over the next 12 to 18 months.

Information technology expense decreased $1.0 million, mainly due to the completion of the conversion of Astoria’s legacy deposit systems in the third quarter of 2018.

FDIC insurance and regulatory assessments decreased $2.5 million to $3.0 million in the second quarter of 2019, compared to $5.5 million in the second quarter of 2018. This was mainly due to a decrease in FDIC deposit insurance expense.

OREO expense, net, increased $684 thousand to $458 thousand, compared to income of $226 thousand for the second quarter of 2018. In the second quarter of 2019, OREO expense, net, included gain on sale of $285 thousand, which was offset by $409 thousand of write-downs and $368 thousand of operating costs.

In connection with our financial center and back-office consolidation strategy, we recorded an impairment charge of $14.4 million related to the write-off of leasehold improvements, land and buildings, and the early termination of several leases.

Other expenses increased $6.8 million to $20.1 million, which was mainly due to a legal settlement charge of $1.1 million related to a troubled loan relationship that was acquired in a prior merger, and an increase in operational losses, which were $1.9 million and mainly related to check fraud and ATM losses. Other items that resulted in the increase in other expenses were a $1.5 million increase in consulting expense related to various back-office automation projects and an increase of $323 thousand in defined benefit pension plan expense.

Second quarter 2019 compared with linked quarter ended March 31, 2019

Total non-interest expense increased $11.9 million to $126.9 million in the second quarter of 2019. Key components of the change in non-interest expense were the following:

Compensation and benefits decreased $1.5 million to $54.5 million in the second quarter of 2019. The decrease was mainly due to lower payroll taxes and benefits expense. Total FTEs declined to 1,820 at June 30, 2019 from 1,855 at March 31, 2019.

Stock-based compensation plans decreased $518 thousand to $4.6 million in the second quarter of 2019. The decrease was mainly due to the vesting of performance-based awards granted in February 2016.

FDIC insurance and regulatory assessments decreased $344 thousand mainly due to lower FDIC insurance premiums.

Charge for asset write-downs, systems integration, retention and severance was incurred in the amount of $3.3 million in the linked quarter ended March 31, 2019 in connection with the commercial loan portfolio and origination platform acquisition from Woodforest National Bank.

Other expenses increased $3.1 million, which was mainly due to the legal settlement and operating losses discussed above.

Taxes

We recorded income tax expense equal to 19.9% of pre-tax income for the three months ended June 30, 2019, which resulted in an estimated effective tax rate of 21.0% for the six months ended June 30, 2019. For the three months ended March 31, 2019 and June 30, 2018, we recorded income at an estimated effective income tax rate of 22.0% and 21.8%, respectively.

Our effective tax rate for the full year 2019 is currently estimated at 21.0%. This is the effective tax rate used for purposes of calculating adjusted earnings per share available to common stockholders for the three months and six months ended June 30, 2019.

Key Balance Sheet Highlights as of June 30, 2019

($ in thousands) As of Change % / bps 6/30/2018 3/31/2019 6/30/2019 Y-o-Y Linked Qtr Total assets $ 31,463,077 $ 29,956,607 $ 30,237,545 (3.9 )% 0.9 % Total portfolio loans, gross 20,674,493 19,908,473 20,370,306 (1.5 ) 2.3 Commercial & industrial (“C&I”) loans 6,288,683 7,265,187 7,514,834 19.5 3.4 Commercial real estate loans (including multi-family) 9,160,760 9,516,013 9,714,037 6.0 2.1 Acquisition, development and construction loans 236,915 290,875 338,973 43.1 16.5 Total commercial loans 15,686,358 17,072,075 17,567,844 12.0 2.9 Residential mortgage loans 4,652,501 2,549,284 2,535,667 (45.5 ) (0.5 ) Bank owned life insurance 657,637 657,504 598,880 (8.9 ) (8.9 ) Total deposits 20,965,889 21,225,639 20,948,464 (0.1 ) (1.3 ) Core deposits6 19,870,947 20,160,733 19,893,875 0.1 (1.3 ) Municipal deposits (included in core deposits) 1,652,733 2,027,563 1,699,824 2.8 (16.2 ) Investment securities 6,789,246 5,915,050 5,858,865 (13.7 ) (0.9 ) Total borrowings 5,537,537 3,633,480 4,133,986 (25.3 ) 13.8 Loans to deposits 98.6 % 93.8 % 97.2 % (140 ) 340 Core deposits to total deposits 94.8 95.0 95.0 20 — Investment securities to total assets 21.6 19.7 19.4 (220 ) (30 )

6 Core deposits include retail, commercial and municipal transaction, money market, savings accounts and certificates of deposits accounts, and reciprocal Certificate of Deposit Account Registry balances and exclude brokered and wholesale deposits.

Highlights in balance sheet items as of June 30, 2019 were the following:

C&I loans (which include traditional C&I, asset-based lending, payroll finance, warehouse lending, factored receivables, equipment financing and public sector finance loans) represented 36.9%, commercial real estate loans (which include multi-family loans) represented 47.7%, consumer and residential mortgage loans combined represented 13.7%; and acquisition, development and construction loans represented 1.7% of total portfolio loans, respectively. At June 30, 2018, C&I loans represented 30.4%; commercial real estate loans (which include multi-family loans) represented 44.3%; consumer and residential mortgage loans combined represented 24.1%; and acquisition, development and construction loans represented 1.2% of total portfolio loans, respectively. We are making significant progress towards our goal of a loan mix comprised of 45% for each of C&I and commercial real estate loans and 10% other loans.

ADC loans increased $48.1 million over the linked quarter and $102.1 million since June 30, 2018. The increase was mainly related to construction loans associated with our low income housing tax credits.

Total commercial loans, which include all C&I loans, commercial real estate (including multi-family) and acquisition, development and construction loans, increased by $495.8 million over the linked quarter and $1.9 billion since June 30, 2018.

Residential mortgage loans held in our loan portfolio were $2.5 billion at June 30, 2019, a decline of $13.6 million from the linked quarter and a decline of $2.1 billion from a year ago. In the second quarter of 2019, we transferred residential mortgage loans with a balance of $128.1 million held for sale to portfolio loans. The carrying value of the loans approximated the fair value. We sold $1.3 billion of residential mortgage loans held for sale in the first quarter of 2019 and sold $94.6 million of residential mortgage loans held for sale in the second quarter of 2019.

The balance of bank owned life insurance decreased by $58.6 million relative to the prior quarter and was $598.9 million at June 30, 2019. The decrease is related to the restructuring of the legacy Astoria bank owned life insurance program, which is expected to be completed in the third quarter of 2019.

Total deposits at June 30, 2019 decreased $277.2 million compared to March 31, 2019, and total deposits decreased $17.4 million compared to June 30, 2018.

Core deposits at June 30, 2019 were $19.9 billion and decreased $266.9 million compared to March 31, 2019, and increased $22.9 million over June 30, 2018.

Municipal deposits at June 30, 2019 were $1.7 billion, and decreased $327.7 million relative to March 31, 2019. This decline was due to seasonal outflows. The balance at June 30, 2019 increased $47.1 million compared to a year ago.

Investment securities decreased by $930.4 million from June 30, 2018, and represented 19.4% of total assets at June 30, 2019. In connection with the adoption of a new accounting standard, effective January 1, 2019, we transferred held-to-maturity securities with a fair value of $708.6 million to available for sale. We sold securities with a book value of $0.5 million to fund the commercial loan portfolio acquired from Woodforest National Bank, and to reduce lower yielding securities as a percentage of total assets.

Total borrowings at June 30, 2019 were $4.1 billion, and increased $500.5 million relative to March 31, 2019, to fund loan growth.

Credit Quality

($ in thousands) For the three months ended Change % / bps 6/30/2018 3/31/2019 6/30/2019 Y-o-Y Linked Qtr Provision for loan losses $ 13,000 $ 10,200 $ 11,500 (11.5 )% 12.7 % Net charge-offs 9,066 6,917 5,796 (36.1 ) (16.2 ) Allowance for loan losses 86,026 98,960 104,664 21.7 5.8 Non-performing loans 190,975 170,415 192,647 0.9 13.0 Loans 30 to 89 days past due 73,441 64,260 76,365 4.0 18.8 Annualized net charge-offs to average loans 0.18 % 0.14 % 0.12 % (6 ) (2 ) Special mention loans 119,718 128,054 118,940 (0.6 ) (7.1 ) Substandard loans 251,840 288,694 311,418 23.7 7.9 Allowance for loan losses to total loans 0.42 0.50 0.51 9 1 Allowance for loan losses to non-performing loans 45.0 58.1 54.3 930 (380 )

Provision for loan losses was $11.5 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2019 and was $5.7 million in excess of net charge-offs of $5.8 million. Allowance coverage ratios were 0.51% of total loans and 54.3% of non-performing loans at June 30, 2019. Strong organic commercial loan growth increased the total allowance for loan losses requirement. Note that due to our various acquisitions and mergers, a significant portion of the Company’s loan portfolio does not carry an allowance for loan losses, as the acquired loans are recorded at their estimated fair value on the acquisition date.

Non-performing loans increased by $22.2 million to $192.6 million at June 30, 2019 compared to the linked quarter, and net charge-offs declined to 12 basis points of total loans on an annualized basis. Loans 30 to 89 days past due increased $12.1 million from the linked quarter.

Special mention loans decreased $9.1 million and substandard loans increased $22.7 million in the second quarter of 2019 compared to the linked quarter. The increase in substandard loans was due to deterioration in two asset-based lending relationships and one commercial real estate relationship. In addition to the two relationships that moved to substandard from special mention, there was a $14.8 million asset-based lending loan that was designated substandard at June 30, 2019.

Capital

($ in thousands, except share and per share data) As of Change % / bps 6/30/2018 3/31/2019 6/30/2019 Y-o-Y Linked Qtr Total stockholders’ equity $ 4,352,735 $ 4,419,223 $ 4,459,158 2.4 % 0.9 % Preferred stock 138,828 138,218 138,011 (0.6 ) (0.1 ) Goodwill and other intangible assets 1,754,418 1,782,533 1,777,748 1.3 (0.3 ) Tangible common stockholders’ equity $ 2,459,489 $ 2,498,472 $ 2,543,399 3.4 1.8 Common shares outstanding 225,470,254 209,560,824 205,187,243 (9.0 ) (2.1 ) Book value per common share $ 18.69 $ 20.43 $ 21.06 12.7 3.1 Tangible book value per common share 7 10.91 11.92 12.40 13.6 4.0 Tangible common equity to tangible assets 7 8.28 % 8.87 % 8.94 % 66 7 Estimated Tier 1 leverage ratio - Company 9.32 9.21 9.57 25 36 Estimated Tier 1 leverage ratio - Bank 9.84 9.58 9.98 14 40 7See a reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures beginning on page 18.

Total stockholders’ equity increased $39.9 million to $4.5 billion as of June 30, 2019 compared to March 31, 2019 and increased $106.4 million compared to June 30, 2018. For the second quarter of 2019, net income available to common stockholders of $94.5 million and an increase in the fair value of our available for sale investment securities of $47.0 million was offset by common dividends of $14.6 million, preferred dividends of $2.2 million and common stock repurchases of $92.9 million.

Total goodwill and other intangible assets were $1.8 billion at June 30, 2019, a decrease of $4.8 million compared to March 31, 2019, which was due to amortization.

Basic and diluted weighted average common shares outstanding declined relative to the linked quarter by approximately 6.2 million shares and were 206.9 million shares and 207.4 million shares, respectively. Total common shares outstanding at June 30, 2019 were approximately 205.2 million. In the second quarter of 2019, we repurchased 4,502,053 shares of common stock at a weighted average price of $20.64 per share, for total consideration of $92.9 million. Under our Board of Directors approved repurchase program we have 8,380,581 shares remaining for repurchase at June 30, 2019, and we anticipate completing the repurchase program in the second half of 2019.

Tangible book value per common share was $12.40 at June 30, 2019, which represented an increase of 13.6% over a year ago and an increase of 4.0% over March 31, 2019.

About Sterling Bancorp

Sterling Bancorp, whose principal subsidiary is Sterling National Bank, specializes in the delivery of services and solutions to business owners, their families and consumers within the communities it serves through teams of dedicated and experienced relationship managers. Sterling National Bank offers a complete line of commercial, business, and consumer banking products and services. For more information, visit the Sterling Bancorp website at www.sterlingbancorp.com.

CAUTION CONCERNING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This release may contain “forward-looking statements” as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may concern Sterling Bancorp’s current expectations about its future results, plans, operations and prospects and involve certain risks, including the following: business disruption; a failure to grow revenues faster than we grow expenses; a deterioration in general economic conditions, either nationally, internationally, or in our market areas, including extended declines in the real estate market and constrained financial markets; inflation; the effects of, and changes in, trade; changes in asset quality and credit risk; introduction, withdrawal, success and timing of business initiatives; capital management activities; customer disintermediation; and the success of Sterling Bancorp in managing those risks. Other factors that could cause Sterling Bancorp’s actual results to differ from those indicated in forward-looking statements are included in the “Risk Factors” section of Sterling Bancorp’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made and we undertake no obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that occur after the date on which such statements were made.

Financial information contained in this release should be considered to be an estimate pending the filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission of the Company’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the three and six months ended June 30, 2019. While the Company is not aware of any need to revise the results disclosed in this release, accounting literature may require information received by management between the date of this release and the filing of the Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q to be reflected in the results of the fiscal period, even though the new information was received by management subsequent to the date of this release.

Sterling Bancorp and Subsidiaries CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION (unaudited, in thousands, except share and per share data) 6/30/2018 12/31/2018 6/30/2019 Assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 445,189 $ 438,110 $ 343,368 Investment securities 6,789,246 6,667,180 5,858,865 Loans held for sale 30,626 1,565,979 27,221 Portfolio loans: Commercial and industrial (“C&I”) 6,288,683 6,533,386 7,514,834 Commercial real estate (including multi-family) 9,160,760 9,406,541 9,714,037 Acquisition, development and construction 236,915 267,754 338,973 Residential mortgage 4,652,501 2,705,226 2,535,667 Consumer 335,634 305,623 266,795 Total portfolio loans, gross 20,674,493 19,218,530 20,370,306 Allowance for loan losses (86,026 ) (95,677 ) (104,664 ) Total portfolio loans, net 20,588,467 19,122,853 20,265,642 Federal Home Loan Bank (“FHLB”) and Federal Reserve Bank Stock, at cost 380,404 369,690 320,560 Accrued interest receivable 103,095 107,111 106,317 Premises and equipment, net 290,762 264,194 250,155 Goodwill 1,613,144 1,613,033 1,657,814 Other intangibles 141,274 129,545 119,934 Bank owned life insurance 657,637 653,995 598,880 Other real estate owned 20,264 19,377 13,628 Other assets 402,969 432,240 675,161 Total assets $ 31,463,077 $ 31,383,307 $ 30,237,545 Liabilities: Deposits $ 20,965,889 $ 21,214,148 $ 20,948,464 FHLB borrowings 5,067,492 4,838,772 3,766,224 Other borrowings 19,114 21,338 20,901 Senior notes 278,103 181,130 173,800 Subordinated notes 172,828 172,943 173,061 Mortgage escrow funds 130,629 72,891 73,176 Other liabilities 476,287 453,232 622,761 Total liabilities 27,110,342 26,954,454 25,778,387 Stockholders’ equity: Preferred stock 138,828 138,423 138,011 Common stock 2,299 2,299 2,299 Additional paid-in capital 3,769,505 3,776,461 3,757,126 Treasury stock (51,269 ) (213,935 ) (447,748 ) Retained earnings 592,953 791,550 969,124 Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income (99,581 ) (65,945 ) 40,346 Total stockholders’ equity 4,352,735 4,428,853 4,459,158 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 31,463,077 $ 31,383,307 $ 30,237,545 Shares of common stock outstanding at period end 225,470,254 216,227,852 205,187,243 Book value per common share $ 18.69 $ 19.84 $ 21.06 Tangible book value per common share1 10.91 11.78 12.40 1 See reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures beginning on page 18.

Sterling Bancorp and Subsidiaries CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (unaudited, in thousands, except share and per share data) For the Quarter Ended For the Six Months Ended 6/30/2018 3/31/2019 6/30/2019 6/30/2018 6/30/2019 Interest and dividend income: Loans and loan fees $ 254,253 $ 260,295 $ 258,283 $ 488,868 $ 518,578 Securities taxable 29,031 27,847 24,632 56,092 52,479 Securities non-taxable 15,403 14,857 14,423 30,715 29,280 Other earning assets 6,219 6,401 5,119 10,576 11,520 Total interest and dividend income 304,906 309,400 302,457 586,251 611,857 Interest expense: Deposits 28,464 45,995 48,129 52,671 94,124 Borrowings 30,226 27,899 22,489 52,996 50,388 Total interest expense 58,690 73,894 70,618 105,667 144,512 Net interest income 246,216 235,506 231,839 480,584 467,345 Provision for loan losses 13,000 10,200 11,500 26,000 21,700 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 233,216 225,306 220,339 454,584 445,645 Non-interest income: Deposit fees and service charges 6,985 6,212 7,098 13,988 13,310 Accounts receivable management / factoring commissions and other related fees 5,337 5,423 5,794 10,696 11,217 Bank owned life insurance 4,243 3,641 4,192 7,857 7,833 Loan commissions and fees 4,566 3,838 5,308 7,973 9,146 Investment management fees 2,121 1,900 2,050 3,946 3,950 Net (loss) on sale of securities (425 ) (13,184 ) (528 ) (5,846 ) (13,712 ) Gain on sale of residential mortgage loans — 8,313 — — 8,313 Gain on sale of fixed assets 11,797 — — 11,800 — Other 3,244 3,454 3,144 6,161 6,598 Total non-interest income 37,868 19,597 27,058 56,575 46,655 Non-interest expense: Compensation and benefits 56,159 55,990 54,473 110,840 110,463 Stock-based compensation plans 3,336 5,123 4,605 6,190 9,728 Occupancy and office operations 17,939 16,535 16,106 35,399 32,641 Information technology 9,997 8,675 9,047 21,713 17,722 Amortization of intangible assets 5,865 4,826 4,785 11,917 9,611 FDIC insurance and regulatory assessments 5,495 3,338 2,994 10,841 6,332 Other real estate owned, net (226 ) 217 458 138 675 Impairment related to financial centers and real estate consolidation strategy — — 14,398 — 14,398 Charge for asset write-downs, systems integration, retention and severance 13,132 3,344 — 13,132 3,344 Other 13,231 16,944 20,074 26,505 37,018 Total non-interest expense 124,928 114,992 126,940 236,675 241,932 Income before income tax expense 146,156 129,911 120,457 274,484 250,368 Income tax expense 31,915 28,474 23,997 61,371 52,471 Net income 114,241 101,437 96,460 213,113 197,897 Preferred stock dividend 1,996 1,989 1,987 3,995 3,976 Net income available to common stockholders $ 112,245 $ 99,448 $ 94,473 $ 209,118 $ 193,921 Weighted average common shares: Basic 225,084,232 213,157,090 206,932,114 224,908,436 210,022,967 Diluted 225,621,856 213,505,842 207,376,239 225,444,579 210,419,425 Earnings per common share: Basic earnings per share $ 0.50 $ 0.47 $ 0.46 $ 0.93 $ 0.92 Diluted earnings per share 0.50 0.47 0.46 0.93 0.92 Dividends declared per share 0.07 0.07 0.07 0.14 0.14

Sterling Bancorp and Subsidiaries SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA (unaudited, in thousands, except share and per share data) As of and for the Quarter Ended End of Period 6/30/2018 9/30/2018 12/31/2018 3/31/2019 6/30/2019 Total assets $ 31,463,077 $ 31,261,265 $ 31,383,307 $ 29,956,607 $ 30,237,545 Tangible assets 1 29,708,659 29,516,084 29,640,729 28,174,074 28,459,797 Securities available for sale 3,929,386 3,843,244 3,870,563 3,847,799 3,843,112 Securities held to maturity 2,859,860 2,842,728 2,796,617 2,067,251 2,015,753 Loans held for sale2 30,626 31,042 1,565,979 248,972 27,221 Portfolio loans 20,674,493 20,533,214 19,218,530 19,908,473 20,370,306 Goodwill 1,613,144 1,609,772 1,613,033 1,657,814 1,657,814 Other intangibles 141,274 135,409 129,545 124,719 119,934 Deposits 20,965,889 21,456,057 21,214,148 21,225,639 20,948,464 Municipal deposits (included above) 1,652,733 2,019,893 1,751,670 2,027,563 1,699,824 Borrowings 5,537,537 4,825,855 5,214,183 3,633,480 4,133,986 Stockholders’ equity 4,352,735 4,438,303 4,428,853 4,419,223 4,459,158 Tangible common equity 1 2,459,489 2,554,495 2,547,852 2,498,472 2,543,399 Quarterly Average Balances Total assets 30,994,904 31,036,026 30,925,281 30,742,943 29,666,951 Tangible assets 1 29,237,608 29,283,093 29,179,942 28,986,437 27,886,066 Loans, gross: Commercial real estate (includes multi-family) 9,100,098 9,170,117 9,341,579 9,385,420 9,486,333 Acquisition, development and construction 247,500 252,710 279,793 284,299 307,290 Commercial and industrial: Traditional commercial and industrial 2,026,313 2,037,195 2,150,644 2,418,027 2,446,676 Asset-based lending3 778,708 820,060 812,903 876,218 1,070,841 Payroll finance3 219,545 223,636 223,061 197,809 196,160 Warehouse lending3 731,385 857,280 690,277 710,776 990,843 Factored receivables3 224,159 220,808 267,986 250,426 246,382 Equipment financing3 1,140,803 1,158,945 1,147,269 1,245,051 1,285,095 Public sector finance3 725,675 784,260 828,153 869,829 967,218 Total commercial and industrial 5,846,588 6,102,184 6,120,293 6,568,136 7,203,215 Residential mortgage 4,801,595 4,531,922 4,336,083 3,878,991 2,635,903 Consumer 344,183 330,061 311,475 295,428 280,098 Loans, total4 20,339,964 20,386,994 20,389,223 20,412,274 19,912,839 Securities (taxable) 4,130,949 4,193,910 4,133,456 3,833,690 3,453,858 Securities (non-taxable) 2,620,579 2,580,802 2,552,533 2,501,004 2,429,411 Other interest earning assets 665,888 638,227 635,443 667,256 580,945 Total earning assets 27,757,380 27,799,933 27,710,655 27,414,224 26,377,053 Deposits: Non-interest bearing demand 3,960,683 4,174,908 4,324,247 4,247,389 4,218,000 Interest bearing demand 4,024,972 4,286,278 4,082,526 4,334,266 4,399,296 Savings (including mortgage escrow funds) 2,916,755 2,678,662 2,535,098 2,460,247 2,448,132 Money market 7,337,904 7,404,208 7,880,331 7,776,501 7,538,890 Certificates of deposit 2,528,355 2,571,298 2,530,226 2,497,723 2,544,554 Total deposits and mortgage escrow 20,768,669 21,115,354 21,352,428 21,316,126 21,148,872 Borrowings 5,432,582 5,052,752 4,716,522 4,466,172 3,544,661 Stockholders’ equity 4,305,928 4,397,823 4,426,118 4,415,449 4,423,910 Tangible common equity 1 2,409,674 2,506,198 2,542,256 2,520,595 2,504,883 1 See a reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures beginning on page 18. 2 At December 31, 2018 and March 31, 2019, loans held for sale included $1.54 billion and $222 million of residential mortgage loans, respectively, the other balances of loans held for sale are commercial syndication loans. 3 Asset-based lending, payroll finance, warehouse lending, factored receivables, equipment finance and public sector finance comprise our commercial finance loan portfolio. 4 Includes loans held for sale, but excludes allowance for loan losses.

﻿Sterling Bancorp and Subsidiaries

SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA AND PERFORMANCE RATIOS (unaudited, in thousands, except share and per share data) As of and for the Quarter Ended Per Common Share Data 6/30/2018 9/30/2018 12/31/2018 3/31/2019 6/30/2019 Basic earnings per share $ 0.50 $ 0.52 $ 0.51 $ 0.47 $ 0.46 Diluted earnings per share 0.50 0.52 0.51 0.47 0.46 Adjusted diluted earnings per share, non-GAAP 1 0.50 0.51 0.52 0.50 0.51 Dividends declared per common share 0.07 0.07 0.07 0.07 0.07 Book value per common share 18.69 19.07 19.84 20.43 21.06 Tangible book value per common share1 10.91 11.33 11.78 11.92 12.40 Shares of common stock o/s 225,470,254 225,446,089 216,227,852 209,560,824 205,187,243 Basic weighted average common shares o/s 225,084,232 225,088,511 222,319,682 213,157,090 206,932,114 Diluted weighted average common shares o/s 225,621,856 225,622,895 222,769,369 213,505,842 207,376,239 Performance Ratios (annualized) Return on average assets 1.45 % 1.50 % 1.44 % 1.31 % 1.28 % Return on average equity 10.46 10.61 10.08 9.13 8.57 Return on average tangible assets 1.54 1.59 1.53 1.39 1.36 Return on average tangible common equity 18.68 18.63 17.56 16.00 15.13 Return on average tangible assets, adjusted 1 1.55 1.55 1.58 1.48 1.51 Return on avg. tangible common equity, adjusted 1 18.79 18.09 18.17 17.04 16.83 Operating efficiency ratio, as adjusted 1 38.3 38.9 38.0 40.5 40.9 Analysis of Net Interest Income Accretion income on acquired loans $ 28,010 $ 26,574 $ 27,016 $ 25,580 $ 23,745 Yield on loans 5.01 % 5.01 % 5.07 % 5.17 % 5.20 % Yield on investment securities - tax equivalent 2 2.88 2.87 2.92 2.99 2.92 Yield on interest earning assets - tax equivalent 2 4.47 4.47 4.54 4.64 4.66 Cost of interest bearing deposits 0.68 0.84 0.97 1.09 1.14 Cost of total deposits 0.55 0.68 0.77 0.88 0.91 Cost of borrowings 2.23 2.29 2.43 2.53 2.54 Cost of interest bearing liabilities 1.06 1.17 1.28 1.39 1.38 Net interest rate spread - tax equivalent basis 2 3.41 3.30 3.26 3.25 3.28 Net interest margin - GAAP basis 3.56 3.48 3.48 3.48 3.53 Net interest margin - tax equivalent basis 2 3.62 3.54 3.53 3.54 3.58 Capital Tier 1 leverage ratio - Company 3 9.32 % 9.68 % 9.50 % 9.21 % 9.57 % Tier 1 leverage ratio - Bank only 3 9.84 10.10 9.94 9.58 9.98 Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio - Bank only 3 13.71 14.23 13.55 13.13 12.68 Total risk-based capital ratio - Bank only 3 14.94 15.50 14.06 14.41 13.95 Tangible common equity - Company 1 8.28 8.65 8.60 8.87 8.94 Condensed Five Quarter Income Statement Interest and dividend income $ 304,906 $ 309,025 $ 313,197 $ 309,400 $ 302,457 Interest expense 58,690 65,076 70,326 73,894 70,618 Net interest income 246,216 243,949 242,871 235,506 231,839 Provision for loan losses 13,000 9,500 10,500 10,200 11,500 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 233,216 234,449 232,371 225,306 220,339 Non-interest income 37,868 24,145 22,475 19,597 27,058 Non-interest expense 124,928 111,773 109,921 114,992 126,940 Income before income tax expense 146,156 146,821 144,925 129,911 120,457 Income tax expense 31,915 27,171 30,434 28,474 23,997 Net income $ 114,241 $ 119,650 $ 114,491 $ 101,437 $ 96,460 1 See a reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures beginning on page 18. 2 Tax equivalent basis represents interest income earned on tax exempt securities divided by the applicable Federal tax rate of 21%. 3 Regulatory capital amounts and ratios are preliminary estimates pending filing of the Company’s and Bank’s regulatory reports.

Sterling Bancorp and Subsidiaries ASSET QUALITY INFORMATION (unaudited, in thousands, except share and per share data) As of and for the Quarter Ended Allowance for Loan Losses Roll Forward 6/30/2018 9/30/2018 12/31/2018 3/31/2019 6/30/2019 Balance, beginning of period Provision for loan losses 13,000 9,500 10,500 10,200 11,500 Loan charge-offs1: Traditional commercial & industrial (1,831 ) (3,415 ) (452 ) (4,839 ) (754 ) Asset-based lending — — (4,936 ) — (3,551 ) Payroll finance (314 ) (2 ) (21 ) — (84 ) Factored receivables (160 ) (18 ) (23 ) (32 ) (27 ) Equipment financing (2,477 ) (829 ) (1,060 ) (1,249 ) (1,335 ) Commercial real estate (3,166 ) (359 ) (56 ) (17 ) (238 ) Multi-family — (168 ) (140 ) — — Acquisition development & construction (721 ) — — — — Residential mortgage (544 ) (114 ) (694 ) (1,085 ) (689 ) Consumer (491 ) (458 ) (335 ) (443 ) (467 ) Total charge offs (9,704 ) (5,363 ) (7,717 ) (7,665 ) (7,145 ) Recoveries of loans previously charged-off1: Traditional commercial & industrial 225 235 404 139 445 Asset-based lending 9 — — — — Payroll finance 7 5 10 1 3 Factored receivables 2 2 7 121 4 Equipment financing 190 85 604 131 79 Commercial real estate 74 612 185 9 649 Multi-family — 4 276 103 6 Residential mortgage 34 5 11 1 1 Consumer 97 254 32 243 162 Total recoveries 638 1,202 1,529 748 1,349 Net loan charge-offs (9,066 ) (4,161 ) (6,188 ) (6,917 ) (5,796 ) Balance, end of period $ 86,026 $ 91,365 $ 95,677 $ 98,960 $ 104,664 Asset Quality Data and Ratios Non-performing loans (“NPLs”) non-accrual $ 178,626 $ 177,876 $ 166,400 $ 166,746 $ 192,109 NPLs still accruing 12,349 7,346 2,422 3,669 538 Total NPLs 190,975 185,222 168,822 170,415 192,647 Other real estate owned 20,264 22,735 19,377 16,502 13,628 Non-performing assets (“NPAs”) $ 211,239 $ 207,957 $ 188,199 $ 186,917 $ 206,275 Loans 30 to 89 days past due $ 73,441 $ 50,084 $ 97,201 $ 64,260 $ 76,365 Net charge-offs as a % of average loans (annualized) 0.18 % 0.08 % 0.12 % 0.14 % 0.12 % NPLs as a % of total loans 0.92 0.90 0.88 0.86 0.95 NPAs as a % of total assets 0.67 0.67 0.60 0.62 0.68 Allowance for loan losses as a % of NPLs 45.0 49.3 56.7 58.1 54.3 Allowance for loan losses as a % of total loans 0.42 0.44 0.50 0.50 0.51 Special mention loans $ 119,718 $ 88,472 $ 113,180 $ 128,054 $ 118,940 Substandard loans 251,840 280,358 266,047 288,694 311,418 Doubtful loans 856 2,219 59 — — 1 There were no charge-offs or recoveries on warehouse lending or public sector finance loans during the periods presented. There were no acquisition development and construction recoveries during the periods presented.

Sterling Bancorp and Subsidiaries

QUARTERLY YIELD TABLE (unaudited, in thousands, except share and per share data) For the Quarter Ended March 31, 2019 June 30, 2019 Average balance

Interest

Yield/Rate

Average balance

Interest

Yield/Rate

(Dollars in thousands) Interest earning assets: Traditional C&I and commercial finance loans $ 6,568,136 $ 88,908 5.49 % $ 7,203,215 $ 97,260 5.42 % Commercial real estate (includes multi-family) 9,385,420 114,855 4.96 9,486,333 115,759 4.89 Acquisition, development and construction 284,299 4,341 6.19 307,290 4,664 6.09 Commercial loans 16,237,855 208,104 5.20 16,996,838 217,683 5.14 Consumer loans 295,428 4,096 5.62 280,098 4,013 5.75 Residential mortgage loans 3,878,991 48,095 4.96 2,635,903 36,587 5.55 Total gross loans 1 20,412,274 260,295 5.17 19,912,839 258,283 5.20 Securities taxable 3,833,690 27,847 2.95 3,453,858 24,632 2.86 Securities non-taxable 2,501,004 18,806 3.01 2,429,411 18,257 3.01 Interest earning deposits 331,954 1,501 1.83 289,208 1,295 1.80 FHLB and Federal Reserve Bank Stock 335,302 4,900 5.93 291,737 3,824 5.26 Total securities and other earning assets 7,001,950 53,054 3.07 6,464,214 48,008 2.98 Total interest earning assets 27,414,224 313,349 4.64 26,377,053 306,291 4.66 Non-interest earning assets 3,328,719 3,289,898 Total assets $ 30,742,943 $ 29,666,951 Interest bearing liabilities: Demand and savings 2 deposits $ 6,794,513 $ 13,427 0.80 % $ 6,847,428 $ 13,767 0.81 % Money market deposits 7,776,501 22,616 1.18 7,538,890 23,020 1.22 Certificates of deposit 2,497,723 9,952 1.62 2,544,554 11,342 1.79 Total interest bearing deposits 17,068,737 45,995 1.09 16,930,872 48,129 1.14 Senior notes 179,439 1,412 3.15 173,901 1,365 3.14 Other borrowings 4,113,770 24,132 2.38 3,197,738 18,768 2.35 Subordinated notes 172,963 2,355 5.45 173,022 2,356 5.45 Total borrowings 4,466,172 27,899 2.53 3,544,661 22,489 2.54 Total interest bearing liabilities 21,534,909 73,894 1.39 20,475,533 70,618 1.38 Non-interest bearing deposits 4,247,389 4,218,000 Other non-interest bearing liabilities 545,196 549,508 Total liabilities 26,327,494 25,243,041 Stockholders’ equity 4,415,449 4,423,910 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 30,742,943 $ 29,666,951 Net interest rate spread 3 3.25 % 3.28 % Net interest earning assets 4 $ 5,879,315 $ 5,901,520 Net interest margin - tax equivalent 239,455 3.54 % 235,673 3.58 % Less tax equivalent adjustment (3,949 ) (3,834 ) Net interest income 235,506 231,839 Accretion income on acquired loans 25,580 23,745 Tax equivalent net interest margin excluding accretion income on acquired loans $ 213,875 3.16 % $ 211,928 3.22 % Ratio of interest earning assets to interest bearing liabilities 127.3 % 128.8 %

1 Average balances include loans held for sale and non-accrual loans. Interest includes prepayment fees and late charges.

2 Includes club accounts and interest bearing mortgage escrow balances.

3 Net interest rate spread represents the difference between the tax equivalent yield on average interest earning assets and the cost of average interest bearing liabilities.

4 Net interest earning assets represents total interest earning assets less total interest bearing liabilities.

Sterling Bancorp and Subsidiaries QUARTERLY YIELD TABLE (unaudited, in thousands, except share and per share data) For the Quarter Ended June 30, 2018 June 30, 2019 Average balance

Interest

Yield/Rate

Average balance

Interest

Yield/Rate

(Dollars in thousands) Interest earning assets: Traditional C&I and commercial finance loans $ 5,846,588 $ 78,004 5.35 % $ 7,203,215 $ 97,260 5.42 % Commercial real estate (includes multi-family) 9,100,098 107,930 4.76 9,486,333 115,759 4.89 Acquisition, development and construction 247,500 3,430 5.56 307,290 4,664 6.09 Commercial loans 15,194,186 189,364 5.00 16,996,838 217,683 5.14 Consumer loans 344,183 5,114 5.96 280,098 4,013 5.75 Residential mortgage loans 4,801,595 59,775 4.98 2,635,903 36,587 5.55 Total gross loans 1 20,339,964 254,253 5.01 19,912,839 258,283 5.20 Securities taxable 4,130,949 29,031 2.82 3,453,858 24,632 2.86 Securities non-taxable 2,620,579 19,497 2.98 2,429,411 18,257 3.01 Interest earning deposits 292,862 784 1.07 289,208 1,295 1.80 FHLB and Federal Reserve Bank stock 373,026 5,435 5.84 291,737 3,824 5.26 Total securities and other earning assets 7,417,416 54,747 2.96 6,464,214 48,008 2.98 Total interest earning assets 27,757,380 309,000 4.47 26,377,053 306,291 4.66 Non-interest earning assets 3,237,524 3,289,898 Total assets $ 30,994,904 $ 29,666,951 Interest bearing liabilities: Demand and savings 2 deposits $ 6,941,727 $ 8,400 0.49 $ 6,847,428 $ 13,767 0.81 Money market deposits 7,337,904 12,869 0.70 7,538,890 23,020 1.22 Certificates of deposit 2,528,355 7,195 1.14 2,544,554 11,342 1.79 Total interest bearing deposits 16,807,986 28,464 0.68 16,930,872 48,129 1.14 Senior notes 278,128 2,787 4.01 173,901 1,365 3.14 Other borrowings 4,981,663 25,086 2.02 3,197,738 18,768 2.35 Subordinated notes 172,791 2,353 5.45 173,022 2,356 5.45 Total borrowings 5,432,582 30,226 2.23 3,544,661 22,489 2.54 Total interest bearing liabilities 22,240,568 58,690 1.06 20,475,533 70,618 1.38 Non-interest bearing deposits 3,960,683 4,218,000 Other non-interest bearing liabilities 487,725 549,508 Total liabilities 26,688,976 25,243,041 Stockholders’ equity 4,305,928 4,423,910 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 30,994,904 $ 29,666,951 Net interest rate spread 3 3.41 % 3.28 % Net interest earning assets 4 $ 5,516,812 $ 5,901,520 Net interest margin - tax equivalent 250,310 3.62 % 235,673 3.58 % Less tax equivalent adjustment (4,094 ) (3,834 ) Net interest income 246,216 231,839 Accretion income on acquired loans 28,010 23,745 Tax equivalent net interest margin excluding accretion income on acquired loans $ 222,300 3.21 % $ 211,928 3.22 % Ratio of interest earning assets to interest bearing liabilities 124.8 % 128.8 %

1 Average balances include loans held for sale and non-accrual loans. Interest includes prepayment fees and late charges.

2 Includes club accounts and interest bearing mortgage escrow balances.

3 Net interest rate spread represents the difference between the tax equivalent yield on average interest earning assets and the cost of average interest bearing liabilities.

4 Net interest earning assets represents total interest earning assets less total interest bearing liabilities.

Sterling Bancorp and Subsidiaries NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (unaudited, in thousands, except share and per share data) The Company provides supplemental reporting of non-GAAP/adjusted financial measures as management believes this information is useful to investors. See legend beginning on page 21.

As of or for the Quarter Ended 6/30/2018

9/30/2018

12/31/2018

3/31/2019

6/30/2019

The following table shows the reconciliation of stockholders’ equity to tangible common equity and the tangible common equity ratio1:

Total assets $ 31,463,077 $ 31,261,265 $ 31,383,307 $ 29,956,607 $ 30,237,545 Goodwill and other intangibles (1,754,418 ) (1,745,181 ) (1,742,578 ) (1,782,533 ) (1,777,748 ) Tangible assets 29,708,659 29,516,084 29,640,729 28,174,074 28,459,797 Stockholders’ equity 4,352,735 4,438,303 4,428,853 4,419,223 4,459,158 Preferred stock (138,828 ) (138,627 ) (138,423 ) (138,218 ) (138,011 ) Goodwill and other intangibles (1,754,418 ) (1,745,181 ) (1,742,578 ) (1,782,533 ) (1,777,748 ) Tangible common stockholders’ equity 2,459,489 2,554,495 2,547,852 2,498,472 2,543,399 Common stock outstanding at period end 225,470,254 225,446,089 216,227,852 209,560,824 205,187,243 Common stockholders’ equity as a % of total assets 13.39 % 13.75 % 13.67 % 14.29 % 14.29 % Book value per common share $ 18.69 $ 19.07 $ 19.84 $ 20.43 $ 21.06 Tangible common equity as a % of tangible assets 8.28 % 8.65 % 8.60 % 8.87 % 8.94 % Tangible book value per common share $ 10.91 $ 11.33 $ 11.78 $ 11.92 $ 12.40 The following table shows the reconciliation of reported return on average tangible common equity and adjusted return on average tangible common equity 2: Average stockholders’ equity $ 4,305,928 $ 4,397,823 $ 4,426,118 $ 4,415,449 $ 4,423,910 Average preferred stock (138,958 ) (138,692 ) (138,523 ) (138,348 ) (138,142 ) Average goodwill and other intangibles (1,757,296 ) (1,752,933 ) (1,745,339 ) (1,756,506 ) (1,780,885 ) Average tangible common stockholders’ equity 2,409,674 2,506,198 2,542,256 2,520,595 2,504,883 Net income available to common 112,245 117,657 112,501 99,448 94,473 Net income, if annualized 450,213 466,791 446,335 403,317 378,930 Reported return on avg tangible common equity 18.68 % 18.63 % 17.56 % 16.00 % 15.13 % Adjusted net income (see reconciliation on page 19) $ 112,868 $ 114,273 $ 116,458 $ 105,902 $ 105,124 Annualized adjusted net income 452,712 453,366 462,034 429,492 421,651 Adjusted return on average tangible common equity 18.79 % 18.09 % 18.17 % 17.04 % 16.83 % The following table shows the reconciliation of reported return on average tangible assets and adjusted return on average tangible assets 3: Average assets $ 30,994,904 $ 31,036,026 $ 30,925,281 $ 30,742,943 $ 29,666,951 Average goodwill and other intangibles (1,757,296 ) (1,752,933 ) (1,745,339 ) (1,756,506 ) (1,780,885 ) Average tangible assets 29,237,608 29,283,093 29,179,942 28,986,437 27,886,066 Net income available to common 112,245 117,657 112,501 99,448 94,473 Net income, if annualized 450,213 466,791 446,335 403,317 378,930 Reported return on average tangible assets 1.54 % 1.59 % 1.53 % 1.39 % 1.36 % Adjusted net income (see reconciliation on page 19) $ 112,868 $ 114,273 $ 116,458 $ 105,902 $ 105,124 Annualized adjusted net income 452,712 453,366 462,034 429,492 421,651 Adjusted return on average tangible assets 1.55 % 1.55 % 1.58 % 1.48 % 1.51 %

Sterling Bancorp and Subsidiaries NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (unaudited, in thousands, except share and per share data) The Company provides supplemental reporting of non-GAAP/adjusted financial measures as management believes this information is useful to investors. See legend beginning on page 21. As of and for the Quarter Ended 6/30/2018

9/30/2018

12/31/2018

3/31/2019

6/30/2019

The following table shows the reconciliation of the reported operating efficiency ratio and adjusted operating efficiency ratio4:

Net interest income $ 246,216 $ 243,949 $ 242,871 $ 235,506 $ 231,839 Non-interest income 37,868 24,145 22,475 19,597 27,058 Total revenue 284,084 268,094 265,346 255,103 258,897 Tax equivalent adjustment on securities 4,094 4,052 4,015 3,949 3,834 Net loss on sale of securities 425 56 4,886 13,184 528 Net (gain) on sale of fixed assets (11,797 ) — — — — Net (gain) on sale of residential mtg loans — — — (8,313 ) — Adjusted total revenue 276,806 272,202 274,247 263,923 263,259 Non-interest expense 124,928 111,773 109,921 114,992 126,940 Charge for asset write-downs, systems integration, retention and severance (13,132 ) — — (3,344 ) — Impairment related to financial centers and real estate consolidation strategy — — — — (14,398 ) Gain on extinguishment of borrowings — — 172 46 — Amortization of intangible assets (5,865 ) (5,865 ) (5,865 ) (4,826 ) (4,785 ) Adjusted non-interest expense 105,931 105,908 104,228 106,868 107,757 Reported operating efficiency ratio 44.0 % 41.7 % 41.4 % 45.1 % 49.0 % Adjusted operating efficiency ratio 38.3 38.9 38.0 40.5 40.9 The following table shows the reconciliation of reported net income (GAAP) and earnings per share to adjusted net income available to common stockholders (non-GAAP) and adjusted diluted earnings per share(non-GAAP) 5: Income before income tax expense $ 146,156 $ 146,821 $ 144,925 $ 129,911 $ 120,457 Income tax expense 31,915 27,171 30,434 28,474 23,997 Net income (GAAP) 114,241 119,650 114,491 101,437 96,460 Adjustments: Net loss on sale of securities 425 56 4,886 13,184 528 Net (gain) on sale of fixed assets (11,797 ) — — — — Net (gain) on sale of residential mtg loans — — — (8,313 ) — (Gain) on extinguishment of debt — — (172 ) (46 ) — Impairment related to financial centers and real estate consolidation strategy — — — — 14,398 Charge for asset write-downs, systems integration, retention and severance 13,132 — — 3,344 — Amortization of non-compete agreements and acquired customer list intangible assets 295 295 295 242 200 Total pre-tax adjustments 2,055 351 5,009 8,411 15,126 Adjusted pre-tax income 148,211 147,172 149,934 138,322 135,583 Adjusted income tax expense 33,347 30,906 31,486 30,431 28,472 Adjusted net income (non-GAAP) 114,864 116,266 118,448 107,891 107,111 Preferred stock dividend 1,996 1,993 1,990 1,989 1,987 Adjusted net income available to common stockholders (non-GAAP) $ 112,868 $ 114,273 $ 116,458 $ 105,902 $ 105,124 Weighted average diluted shares 225,621,856 225,622,895 222,769,369 213,505,842 207,376,239 Reported diluted EPS (GAAP) $ 0.50 $ 0.52 $ 0.51 $ 0.47 $ 0.46 Adjusted diluted EPS (non-GAAP) 0.50 0.51 0.52 0.50 0.51

Sterling Bancorp and Subsidiaries NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (unaudited, in thousands, except share and per share data) The Company provides supplemental reporting of non-GAAP/adjusted financial measures as management believes this information is useful to investors. See legend beginning on page 21. For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2018 2019 The following table shows the reconciliation of reported net income (GAAP) and earnings per share to adjusted net income available to common stockholders (non-GAAP) and adjusted diluted earnings per share (non-GAAP) 5: Income before income tax expense $ 274,484 $ 250,368 Income tax expense 61,371 52,471 Net income (GAAP) 213,113 197,897 Adjustments: Net loss on sale of securities 5,846 13,712 Net (gain) on sale of fixed assets (11,797 ) — Net (gain) on sale or residential mortgage loans — (8,313 ) Impairment related to financial centers and real estate consolidation strategy — 14,398 Charge for asset write-downs, systems integration, retention and severance 13,132 3,344 (Gain) on extinguishment of borrowings — (46 ) Amortization of non-compete agreements and acquired customer list intangible assets 589 441 Total pre-tax adjustments 7,770 23,536 Adjusted pre-tax income 282,254 273,904 Adjusted income tax expense 63,508 57,520 Adjusted net income (non-GAAP) $ 218,746 $ 216,384 Preferred stock dividend 3,995 3,976 Adjusted net income available to common stockholders (non-GAAP) $ 214,751 $ 212,408 Weighted average diluted shares 225,444,579 210,419,425 Diluted EPS as reported (GAAP) $ 0.93 $ 0.92 Adjusted diluted EPS (non-GAAP) 0.95 1.01

Sterling Bancorp and Subsidiaries NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (unaudited, in thousands, except share and per share data) The Company provides supplemental reporting of non-GAAP/adjusted financial measures as management believes this information is useful to investors. See legend below. For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2018 2019 The following table shows the reconciliation of reported return on average tangible common equity and adjusted return on average tangible common equity 2 : Average stockholders’ equity $ 4,275,097 $ 4,419,703 Average preferred stock (139,054 ) (138,245 ) Average goodwill and other intangibles (1,744,197 ) (1,768,763 ) Average tangible common stockholders’ equity 2,391,846 2,512,695 Net income available to common stockholders $ 209,118 $ 193,921 Net income available to common stockholders, if annualized 421,702 391,056 Reported return on average tangible common equity 17.63 % 15.56 % Adjusted net income available to common stockholders (see reconciliation on page #SectionPage#) $ 214,751 $ 212,408 Adjusted net income available to common stockholders, if annualized 433,061 428,337 Adjusted return on average tangible common equity 18.11 % 17.05 % The following table shows the reconciliation of reported return on avg tangible assets and adjusted return on avg tangible assets 3 : Average assets $ 30,509,306 $ 30,201,974 Average goodwill and other intangibles (1,744,197 ) (1,768,763 ) Average tangible assets 28,765,109 28,433,211 Net income available to common stockholders 209,118 193,921 Net income available to common stockholders, if annualized 421,702 391,056 Reported return on average tangible assets 1.47 % 1.38 % Adjusted net income available to common stockholders (see reconciliation on page 20) $ 214,751 $ 212,408 Adjusted net income available to common stockholders, if annualized 433,061 428,337 Adjusted return on average tangible assets 1.51 % 1.51 % The following table shows the reconciliation of the reported operating efficiency ratio and adjusted operating efficiency ratio 4 : Net interest income $ 480,584 $ 467,345 Non-interest income 56,575 46,655 Total revenues 537,159 514,000 Tax equivalent adjustment on securities 8,165 7,781 Net loss on sale of securities 5,846 13,712 Net loss (gain) on sale of fixed assets (11,797 ) — (Gain) on extinguishment of debt — (8,313 ) Adjusted total net revenue 539,373 527,180 Non-interest expense 236,675 241,932 Charge for asset write-downs, retention and severance (13,132 ) (3,344 ) Impairment related to financial centers and real estate consolidation strategy — (14,398 ) Gain on extinguishment of borrowings — 46 Amortization of intangible assets (11,917 ) (9,611 ) Adjusted non-interest expense $ 211,626 $ 214,625 Reported operating efficiency ratio 44.1 % 47.1 % Adjusted operating efficiency ratio 39.2 % 40.7 %

The non-GAAP/as adjusted measures presented above are used by our management and the Company’s Board of Directors on a regular basis in addition to our GAAP results to facilitate the assessment of our financial performance and to assess our performance compared to our annual budget and strategic plans. These non-GAAP/adjusted financial measures complement our GAAP reporting and are presented above to provide investors, analysts, regulators and others information that we use to manage and evaluate our performance each period. This information supplements our GAAP reported results, and should not be viewed in isolation from, or as a substitute for, our GAAP results. When non-GAAP/adjusted measures are impacted by income tax expense, we present the pre-tax amount for the income and expense items that result in the non-GAAP adjustments and present the income tax expense impact at the effective tax rate in effect for the period presented.

1 Stockholders’ equity as a percentage of total assets, book value per common share, tangible common equity as a percentage of tangible assets and tangible book common value per share provides information to help assess our capital position and financial strength. We believe tangible book measures improve comparability to other banking organizations that have not engaged in acquisitions that have resulted in the accumulation of goodwill and other intangible assets.

2 Reported return on average tangible common equity and adjusted return on average tangible common equity measures provide information to evaluate the use of our tangible common equity.

3 Reported return on average tangible assets and adjusted return on average tangible assets measures provide information to help assess our profitability.

4 The reported operating efficiency ratio is a non-GAAP measure calculated by dividing our GAAP non-interest expense by the sum of our GAAP net interest income plus GAAP non-interest income. The adjusted operating efficiency ratio is a non-GAAP measure calculated by dividing non-interest expense adjusted for intangible asset amortization and certain expenses generally associated with discrete merger transactions and non-recurring strategic plans by the sum of net interest income plus non-interest income plus the tax equivalent adjustment on securities income and elimination of the impact of gain or loss on sale of securities. The adjusted operating efficiency ratio is a measure we use to assess our operating performance.

5 Adjusted net income available to common stockholders and adjusted diluted earnings per share present a summary of our earnings, which includes adjustments to exclude certain revenues and expenses (generally associated with discrete merger transactions and non-recurring strategic plans) to help in assessing our profitability.

