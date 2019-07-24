Unitil Declares Common Stock Dividend

/EIN News/ -- HAMPTON, N.H., July 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Unitil Corporation (NYSE:UTL) ( www.unitil.com ) today announced that its Board of Directors declared the regular quarterly dividend on the Company’s common stock of $0.37 per share, payable August 29, 2019, to shareholders of record on August 15, 2019. This quarterly dividend results in a current effective annualized dividend rate of $1.48 per share.



About Unitil Corporation

Unitil Corporation provides energy for life by safely and reliably delivering natural gas and electricity in New England. We are committed to the communities we serve and to developing people, business practices, and technologies that lead to the delivery of dependable, more efficient energy. Unitil Corporation is a public utility holding company with operations in Maine, New Hampshire and Massachusetts. Together, Unitil’s operating utilities serve approximately 105,600 electric customers and 82,700 natural gas customers. For more information about our people, technologies, and community involvement please visit www.unitil.com .

For more information please contact:

Todd Diggins – Investor Relations

Phone: 603-773-6504

Email: diggins@unitil.com

Alec O’Meara – Media Relations

Phone: 603-773-6404

Email: omeara@unitil.com



