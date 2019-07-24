SI-BONE to Present at the Canaccord Growth Conference on August 8, 2019

/EIN News/ -- SANTA CLARA, Calif., July 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SI-BONE, Inc. (Nasdaq: SIBN), a medical device company dedicated to solving musculoskeletal disorders of the sacropelvic anatomy, today announced that management will participate in the upcoming 2019 Canaccord Growth Conference.



SI-BONE’s management is scheduled to present on Thursday, August 8 from 10:30-10:55 a.m. Eastern Time / 7:30-7:55 a.m. Pacific Time. The presentation is set to take place in the Vancouver Room at the InterContinental Boston. Interested parties may access a live and archived webcast of the presentation on the “Investors” section of the company’s website at: www.si-bone.com .

About SI-BONE

SI-BONE is a medical device company that pioneered minimally invasive surgery of the SI joint with the iFuse Implant System. Studies have shown that the SI joint can be a source of pain in 15% to 30% of chronic low back pain. The iFuse Implant™, commercially available since 2009, is the only SI joint fusion device supported by multiple prospective clinical studies, including two RCTs, showing improved pain, patient function and quality of life resulting from treatment. There are over 70 peer-reviewed publications demonstrating the safety, durable effectiveness, and biomechanical and economic benefits unique to the iFuse Implant (www.si-bone.com/results). This body of evidence has enabled multiple government and private insurance payors to establish coverage of the SI joint fusion procedure exclusively when performed with the iFuse Implant System.

The iFuse Implant System is intended for sacroiliac fusion for conditions including sacroiliac joint dysfunction that is a direct result of sacroiliac joint disruption and degenerative sacroiliitis. This includes conditions whose symptoms began during pregnancy or in the peripartum period and have persisted postpartum for more than 6 months.

The iFuse Implant System is also intended for sacroiliac fusion to augment immobilization and stabilization of the sacroiliac joint in skeletally mature patients undergoing sacropelvic fixation as part of a lumbar or thoracolumbar fusion.

There are potential risks associated with the iFuse Implant System. It may not be appropriate for all patients and all patients may not benefit. Rx Only. For information about the risks, visit: www.si-bone.com/risks

SI-BONE and iFuse Implant System are registered trademarks of SI-BONE, Inc. ©2019 SI-BONE, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Investor Contacts:

Lynn Lewis or Carrie Mendivil

investors@SI-BONE.com

415-937-5405



