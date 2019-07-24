Landstar System Reports Second Quarter Revenue of $1.045 Billion and Record Second Quarter Diluted Earnings Per Share of $1.53

/EIN News/ -- JACKSONVILLE, Fla., July 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ: LSTR) reported record second quarter diluted earnings per share of $1.53 in the 2019 second quarter on revenue of $1.045 billion. Landstar reported diluted earnings per share of $1.51 on revenue of $1.183 billion in the 2018 second quarter. Gross profit (defined as revenue less the cost of purchased transportation and commissions to agents) was $158.0 million in the 2019 second quarter compared to $171.4 million in the 2018 second quarter. Operating margin, representing operating income divided by gross profit, was 51.2 percent in the 2019 second quarter.



Truck transportation revenue hauled by independent business capacity owners (“BCOs”) and truck brokerage carriers in the 2019 second quarter was $968.2 million, or 93 percent of revenue, compared to $1.105 billion, or 93 percent of revenue, in the 2018 second quarter. Truckload transportation revenue hauled via van equipment in the 2019 second quarter was $605.4 million compared to $713.3 million in the 2018 second quarter. Truckload transportation revenue hauled via unsided/platform equipment in the 2019 second quarter was $338.1 million compared to $364.7 million in the 2018 second quarter. Revenue hauled by rail, air and ocean cargo carriers was $56.8 million, or 5 percent of revenue, in the 2019 second quarter compared to $60.3 million, or 5 percent of revenue, in the 2018 second quarter.

Trailing twelve-month return on average shareholders’ equity was 37 percent and trailing twelve-month return on invested capital, representing net income divided by the sum of average equity plus average debt, was 32 percent. Landstar purchased approximately 550,000 shares of its common stock during the 2019 second quarter at an aggregate cost of approximately $56.8 million. Currently, the Company is authorized to purchase up to approximately 1,326,000 shares of the Company’s common stock under Landstar’s previously announced share purchase programs. As of June 29, 2019, the Company had $285 million in cash and short term investments and $216 million available for borrowings under the Company’s senior credit facility. Landstar also announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.185 per share payable on August 30, 2019, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on August 12, 2019. This quarterly dividend includes a 12 percent increase to the amount of the Company’s regular quarterly dividend declared following each of the prior four quarters. It is currently the intention of the Board to pay dividends on a quarterly basis going forward.

“Landstar’s business model performed very well in the 2019 second quarter given the significant change in U.S. freight dynamics from 2018 to 2019,” said Landstar’s President and Chief Executive Officer Jim Gattoni. “We entered 2019 knowing we would face very difficult year-over-year comparisons after a record setting 2018. Plus, in late 2018, we began to experience decelerating rates of growth in both truck revenue per load and truck loads that continued through the first quarter of 2019. The freight environment softened further from the 2019 first quarter to the 2019 second quarter, putting additional downward pressure on rates, especially in the spot market where the Company primarily operates. Although demand for freight services has slowed and capacity has become more readily available as compared to 2018, I believe we continue to be in a relatively healthy freight environment. In Landstar’s 2019 first quarter earnings release on April 24, we provided second quarter revenue guidance of $1.075 billion to $1.125 billion and second quarter diluted earnings per share guidance of $1.56 to $1.62. On June 5, we disclosed in a Form 8-K and further explained at a webcast investor conference later that day that, based on recent market conditions, and, in particular, a comparatively challenging pricing environment with respect to the Company’s truckload services, we may not achieve the bottom end of the range of estimates for revenue and earnings per diluted share we provided on April 24, 2019. Revenue and diluted earnings per share for the 2019 second quarter were below the bottom end of the guidance issued on April 24, 2019 largely due to actual truckload rates below our original expectations, beginning in the month of May. Nonetheless, diluted earnings per share were $1.53 in the 2019 second quarter, the highest second quarter diluted earnings per share in Landstar history, as lower top-line numbers were offset by lower costs, showing the strength of Landstar’s variable cost model.”

Gattoni continued, “On April 24, Landstar provided volume guidance for the 2019 second quarter indicating that truck volumes would be approximately equal to the number of loads hauled by truck in the 2018 second quarter. The number of loads hauled via truck in the 2019 second quarter decreased 1 percent from the 2018 second quarter, driven entirely by a 3 percent decrease in the number of loads hauled via van equipment. The aggregate number of loads hauled via railroads, ocean cargo carriers and air cargo carriers was 8 percent lower in the 2019 second quarter compared to the 2018 second quarter.”

Gattoni further commented, “As I referred to above, the pricing environment for our truck services continued to drive truckload rates in the 2019 second quarter below the 2018 second quarter, as industry-wide truck capacity was more readily available than during the 2018 second quarter. The Company’s guidance issued on April 24, 2019 called for a decrease in revenue per load on loads hauled via truck in a high single-digit percentage range from the 2018 second quarter. Revenue per load on loads hauled via truck was below the prior year comparable period by 8 percent, 11 percent and 13 percent for April, May and June, respectively. Revenue per load on loads hauled via van equipment decreased 13 percent from the 2018 second quarter and revenue per load on loads hauled via unsided/platform equipment decreased 7 percent from the 2018 second quarter. As a result, revenue per load on loads hauled via truck was 11 percent lower in the 2019 second quarter than the 2018 second quarter.”

Gattoni continued, “Through the first few weeks of July, the number of loads hauled via truck was slightly behind the number of loads hauled in the corresponding period of 2018. I expect that trend to continue during the remainder of the 2019 third quarter. Accordingly, I expect the number of loads hauled via truck in the 2019 third quarter to be below the number of loads hauled by truck in the 2018 third quarter in a low single-digit percentage range. My expectation is that pricing conditions for truck services experienced during the 2019 second quarter will continue through the 2019 third quarter with little change in the level of truck capacity available in the marketplace. Assuming those capacity market conditions continue throughout the rest of the third quarter, I expect 2019 third quarter truck revenue per load to be lower than the 2018 third quarter in a low double-digit percentage range. I anticipate revenue for the 2019 third quarter to be in a range of $1.01 billion to $1.06 billion. Assuming that range of estimated revenue and insurance and claims expense at 3.6 percent of BCO revenue, representing average insurance and claims costs as a percent of BCO revenue over the past five years, I would anticipate 2019 third quarter diluted earnings per share to be in a range of $1.48 to $1.54 per share.”

The following is a “safe harbor” statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements contained in this press release that are not based on historical facts are “forward-looking statements”. This press release contains forward-looking statements, such as statements which relate to Landstar’s business objectives, plans, strategies and expectations. Terms such as “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “intention,” “expects,” “plans,” “predicts,” “may,” “should,” “could,” “will,” the negative thereof and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements are by nature subject to uncertainties and risks, including but not limited to: an increase in the frequency or severity of accidents or other claims; unfavorable development of existing accident claims; dependence on third party insurance companies; dependence on independent commission sales agents; dependence on third party capacity providers; decreased demand for transportation services; U.S. foreign trade relationships; substantial industry competition; disruptions or failures in the Company’s computer systems; cyber and other information security incidents; dependence on key vendors; changes in fuel taxes; status of independent contractors; regulatory and legislative changes; regulations focused on diesel emissions and other air quality matters; catastrophic loss of a Company facility; intellectual property; unclaimed property; and other operational, financial or legal risks or uncertainties detailed in Landstar’s Form 10K for the 2018 fiscal year, described in Item 1A Risk Factors, and in other SEC filings from time to time. These risks and uncertainties could cause actual results or events to differ materially from historical results or those anticipated. Investors should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, and the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements.

About Landstar:

Landstar System, Inc. is a worldwide, asset-light provider of integrated transportation management solutions delivering safe, specialized transportation services to a broad range of customers utilizing a network of agents, third-party capacity providers and employees. Landstar transportation services companies are certified to ISO 9001:2015 quality management system standards and RC14001:2015 environmental, health, safety and security management system standards. Landstar System, Inc. is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida. Its common stock trades on The NASDAQ Stock Market® under the symbol LSTR.



Landstar System, Inc. and Subsidiary Consolidated Statements of Income (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited) Twenty Six Weeks Ended Thirteen Weeks Ended June 29, June 30, June 29, June 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Revenue $ 2,078,040 $ 2,230,712 $ 1,045,040 $ 1,182,786 Investment income 2,421 1,752 1,283 891 Costs and expenses: Purchased transportation 1,591,126 1,727,237 799,371 916,940 Commissions to agents 173,294 176,524 87,623 94,399 Other operating costs, net of gains on asset sales/dispositions 18,100 15,210 9,861 7,606 Insurance and claims 31,279 38,899 16,286 21,539 Selling, general and administrative 82,565 94,249 41,297 48,998 Depreciation and amortization 22,350 21,766 11,034 10,769 Total costs and expenses 1,918,714 2,073,885 965,472 1,100,251 Operating income 161,747 158,579 80,851 83,426 Interest and debt expense 1,514 1,639 709 839 Income before income taxes 160,233 156,940 80,142 82,587 Income taxes 35,833 36,975 19,042 20,095 Net income 124,400 119,965 61,100 62,492 Less: Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interest (17 ) (75 ) - (31 ) Net income attributable to Landstar System, Inc. and subsidiary $ 124,417 $ 120,040 $ 61,100 $ 62,523 Earnings per common share attributable to Landstar System, Inc. and subsidiary $ 3.11 $ 2.88 $ 1.53 $ 1.51 Diluted earnings per share attributable to Landstar System, Inc. and subsidiary $ 3.11 $ 2.87 $ 1.53 $ 1.51 Average number of shares outstanding: Earnings per common share 40,053,000 41,744,000 39,945,000 41,450,000 Diluted earnings per share 40,053,000 41,795,000 39,945,000 41,491,000 Dividends per common share $ 0.330 $ 0.300 $ 0.165 $ 0.150

Landstar System, Inc. and Subsidiary Consolidated Balance Sheets (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited) June 29, December 29, 2019 2018 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 250,212 $ 199,736 Short-term investments 35,138 40,058 Trade accounts receivable, less allowance of $6,744 and $6,413 594,122 691,604 Other receivables, including advances to independent contractors, less allowance of $7,729 and $6,216 27,212 23,744 Other current assets 32,619 16,287 Total current assets 939,303 971,429 Operating property, less accumulated depreciation and amortization of $264,910 and $250,153 269,246 284,032 Goodwill 38,407 38,232 Other assets 101,737 86,871 Total assets $ 1,348,693 $ 1,380,564 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current liabilities: Cash overdraft $ 43,620 $ 55,339 Accounts payable 285,569 314,134 Current maturities of long-term debt 39,194 43,561 Insurance claims 41,254 40,176 Accrued compensation 11,372 29,489 Contractor escrow 25,530 25,202 Other current liabilities 27,711 27,917 Total current liabilities 474,250 535,818 Long-term debt, excluding current maturities 65,573 84,864 Insurance claims 31,016 30,429 Deferred income taxes and other non-current liabilities 49,554 40,320 Equity Landstar System, Inc. and subsidiary shareholders' equity Common stock, $0.01 par value, authorized 160,000,000 shares, issued 68,064,877 and 67,870,962 shares 681 679 Additional paid-in capital 224,550 226,852 Retained earnings 1,952,439 1,841,279 Cost of 28,435,182 and 27,755,001 shares of common stock in treasury (1,446,425 ) (1,376,111 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (2,945 ) (5,875 ) Total Landstar System, Inc. and subsidiary shareholders' equity 728,300 686,824 Noncontrolling interest - 2,309 Total equity 728,300 689,133 Total liabilities and equity $ 1,348,693 $ 1,380,564

Landstar System, Inc. and Subsidiary Supplemental Information (Unaudited) Twenty Six Weeks Ended Thirteen Weeks Ended June 29, June 30, June 29, June 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Revenue generated through (in thousands): Truck transportation Truckload: Van equipment $ 1,224,379 $ 1,369,476 $ 605,365 $ 713,341 Unsided/platform equipment 648,828 664,045 338,107 364,676 Less-than-truckload 48,108 50,948 24,732 27,364 Total truck transportation 1,921,315 2,084,469 968,204 1,105,381 Rail intermodal 58,585 61,587 28,570 32,295 Ocean and air cargo carriers 58,893 51,506 28,224 28,029 Other (1) 39,247 33,150 20,042 17,081 $ 2,078,040 $ 2,230,712 $ 1,045,040 $ 1,182,786 Revenue on loads hauled via BCO Independent Contractors (2) included in total truck transportation $ 923,928 $ 998,953 $ 474,620 $ 527,803 Number of loads: Truck transportation Truckload: Van equipment 686,901 691,866 345,080 354,947 Unsided/platform equipment 260,920 255,334 135,750 135,543 Less-than-truckload 74,549 70,670 39,240 37,250 Total truck transportation 1,022,370 1,017,870 520,070 527,740 Rail intermodal 23,880 26,840 11,420 13,560 Ocean and air cargo carriers 14,810 13,030 7,300 6,700 1,061,060 1,057,740 538,790 548,000 Loads hauled via BCO Independent Contractors (2) included in total truck transportation 483,660 480,890 248,810 247,710 Revenue per load: Truck transportation Truckload: Van equipment $ 1,782 $ 1,979 $ 1,754 $ 2,010 Unsided/platform equipment 2,487 2,601 2,491 2,690 Less-than-truckload 645 721 630 735 Total truck transportation 1,879 2,048 1,862 2,095 Rail intermodal 2,453 2,295 2,502 2,382 Ocean and air cargo carriers 3,977 3,953 3,866 4,183 Revenue per load on loads hauled via BCO Independent Contractors (2) $ 1,910 $ 2,077 $ 1,908 $ 2,131 Revenue by capacity type (as a % of total revenue); Truck capacity providers: BCO Independent Contractors (2) 44 % 45 % 45 % 45 % Truck Brokerage Carriers 48 % 49 % 47 % 49 % Rail intermodal 3 % 3 % 3 % 3 % Ocean and air cargo carriers 3 % 2 % 3 % 2 % Other 2 % 1 % 2 % 1 % June 29, June 30, 2019 2018 Truck Capacity Providers BCO Independent Contractors (2) 9,879 9,501 Truck Brokerage Carriers: Approved and active (3) 40,097 37,045 Other approved 17,790 15,406 57,887 52,451 Total available truck capacity providers 67,766 61,952 Trucks provided by BCO Independent Contractors (2) 10,587 10,155 (1) Includes primarily reinsurance premium revenue generated by the insurance segment and intra-Mexico transportation services revenue generated by Landstar Metro. (2) BCO Independent Contractors are independent contractors who provide truck capacity to the Company under exclusive lease arrangements. (3) Active refers to Truck Brokerage Carriers who moved at least one load in the 180 days immediately preceding the fiscal quarter end.

