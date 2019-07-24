Allegiant Travel Company Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results

/EIN News/ -- Second quarter 2019 fully diluted earnings per share of $4.33

Second quarter 2019 airline diluted earnings per share of $4.81(1)

66th consecutive profitable quarter

LAS VEGAS, July 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ: ALGT) today reported the following financial results for the second quarter 2019, as well as comparisons to the prior year:

Consolidated Three Months Ended

June 30, Percent Six Months Ended

June 30, Percent (unaudited) 2019 2018 Change 2019 2018 Change Total operating revenue (millions) $ 491.8 $ 436.8 12.6 % $ 943.4 $ 862.2 9.4 % Operating income (millions) 108.1 74.2 45.7 199.2 154.2 29.2 Net income (millions) 70.5 50.0 41.0 127.7 105.2 21.3 Diluted earnings per share $ 4.33 $ 3.10 39.7 % $ 7.84 $ 6.52 20.2 %





Airline only Three Months Ended

June 30, Percent Six Months Ended

June 30, Percent (unaudited) 2019 2018 Change 2019 2018 Change Airline operating revenue (millions) $ 486.8 $ 434.6 12.0 % $ 935.1 $ 858.9 8.9 % Airline operating income (millions) 115.5 76.1 51.8 214.0 158.0 35.4 Airline operating margin(2) 23.7 % 17.5 % 6.2 22.9 % 18.4 % 4.5 Airline diluted earnings per share(1) $ 4.81 $ 3.21 49.8 $ 8.80 $ 6.75 30.4 Airline CASM ex fuel (cents)(1) 5.65 6.02 (6.1 ) 6.00 6.17 (2.8 )

(1) Denotes a non-GAAP financial measure. Refer to the Non-GAAP Presentation section within this document for further information.

(2) Percent point change

"I’m happy to report the second quarter of 2019 was Allegiant’s 66th consecutive profitable quarter," stated Maurice J. Gallagher, Jr., chairman and CEO of Allegiant Travel Company. "We commented last quarter about the benefits of our all Airbus fleet. These benefits are continuing and increasing. We led the industry in Q1 with a 22 percent airline operating margin; this quarter the airline generated a 24 percent operating margin, a six percentage point increase from the previous year. And we accomplished these results with seven fewer aircraft this year compared to 2018. The fuel efficiencies of the Airbus continue to impress. We consumed 4.9 percent more fuel in Q2 compared to last year but produced 13.4 percent more ASMs. Correspondingly, our CASM ex-fuel declined 6.1 percent year over year. I’m comfortable stating we believe we will be the only carrier this quarter who had lower unit costs this year versus last year.

"On the revenue front, scheduled service revenue was $11 million per aircraft during the first six months of the year, over $2 million more than last year’s per aircraft revenue during the same period. Additionally, we generated approximately $3.5 million of EBITDA per aircraft in the same period or about $1.1 million greater per aircraft than the same period last year.

"Our operations continue to excel. We have solely led or tied for the industry lead in completion factor every month in 2019. One of our challenges in the past few years has been our ability to scale our operations during our peak periods in the summer months and maintain a high completion rate. In June 2018, we were number five in completion rate; this year we were number one. I’m happy to report we have had only ten days where we have had a mechanical cancellation since the beginning of the year.

"This combination of superior financial results and industry-leading operational performance, along with the proprietary model we have developed and continue to operate is a tribute to our excellent team members. Looking forward, we are excited about the opportunities in front of us including our ability to operate our leisure model to Mexico and the Caribbean in the coming years."

Airline operational highlights

• Departures in the second quarter up 13.8 percent year over year despite seven fewer average aircraft in service

• Average number of aircraft in service decreased 7.6 percent from 92 to 85 year over year

• Spare aircraft reduced from twelve down to four spares year over year

• Block hour utilization increased by 20.5 percent to 8.8 block hours per aircraft per day

• Led industry in completion every month in 2019

• Maintenance cancellations down 87.6 percent year over year

• On time performance (A-14) for the quarter was 77.7 percent up 2.8pts year over year

• Net promoter score is up an average of 8pts year over year

• Irregular operation costs - second quarter down $7.2 million or 57.6 percent

Airline only second quarter 2019 results

• Diluted earnings per share were $4.81, up 49.8 percent year over year

• 23.7 percent operating margin for the quarter and 22.9 percent year to date

• TRASM decreased 1.6 percent on capacity growth of 13.6 percent

• May TRASM grew 2.4 percent on 11 percent growth in ASMs

• June TRASM grew 0.7 percent on 13.5 percent growth in ASMs

• Total fare is down only 0.5 percent despite increasing aircraft utilization by 20.5 percent

• Year-to-date average total fare has increased 1.0 percent to $120.49

• Fixed fee flying revenue increased 63.2 percent

• Fuel gallons used increased only 4.9 percent on ASM growth of 13.4 percent

• Increase in ASMs per gallon of 8.1 percent to 82.3

• Airline unit cost excluding fuel decreased by 6.1 percent

• Maintenance and operational improvements were the largest drivers

Liquidity and shareholder returns

• Total cash and investments at June 30 were $695 million

• Paid off high yield bond balance of $102 million in July

• Currently, we have 26 unencumbered aircraft

• $81 million available under the revolving credit facility

• Returned $11 million in dividends in the second quarter

• Expect to pay dividend of $0.70 per share on September 27, 2019 to shareholders of record as of September 20, 2019

Non-airline highlights

• Non-airline businesses resulted in a combined operating loss of $7.4 million during second quarter

• Evaluating strategic alternatives for Teesnap

• Triggered the business classification of an entity held for sale in July 2019

• Sunseeker Resorts FY19 CAPEX reduced to a range between $150 and $175 million

• Operated two family entertainment centers (FEC's) during second quarter

• Rebranded FEC’s from G4CE to Allegiant Nonstop effective June 1, 2019

Guidance, subject to revision Full year 2019 guidance Previous Current Fuel cost per gallon $ 2.26 $ 2.15 Available seat miles (ASMs) / gallon 81.0 to 83.0 82.0 to 83.0 Interest expense (millions) $70 to $80 $75 to $80 Tax rate 24 to 25% 23 to 24% Share count (millions) 15.9 15.9 Earnings per share $13.25 to $14.75 $13.50 to $14.25 System ASMs - year over year change 7.5 to 9.5% 8 to 9% Scheduled service ASMs - year over year change 7.5 to 9.5% 8 to 9% Depreciation expense (millions) $150 to $160 $155 to $160 Airline operating CASM excluding fuel - year over year change (3.5) to (1.5)% (4) to (3)% Non airline operating income (millions) ($17) to ($12) **** Airline CAPEX - full year 2019 Capital expenditures (millions) $400 to 410 $385 to 390 Capitalized Airbus deferred heavy maintenance (millions) * $85 to 105 $85 to 95 Sunseeker Resorts CAPEX Project to date (millions) $ 54 $ 67 Expected 2019 spend (millions) $250 to 300 $150 to 175 Total project spend remaining ** $ 416 $ 403 Other CAPEX - full year 2019*** Capital expenditures (millions) $15 to 20 $15 to 20

Previous guidance as of April 24, 2019

* Not included in capital expenditure total

** Of the total remaining capex, expect to receive $175m in third party financing from an affiliate of TPG Sixth Street Partners as the last funds in the project, of which 2/3 will be non-recourse to Allegiant Travel Company

*** Includes Allegiant Nonstop

**** With Teesnap entity being held for sale, suspending guidance

Aircraft fleet plan by end of period Aircraft - (seats per AC) YE18 1Q19 2Q19 3Q19 YE19 A319 (156 seats) 32 37 37 37 38 A320 (177/186 seats) 44 47 49 53 55 Total 76 84 86 90 93

Aircraft listed in table above include only in-service aircraft and future aircraft under contract (subject to change)

Allegiant Travel Company will host a conference call with analysts at 4:30 p.m. ET Wednesday, July 24, 2019 to discuss its second quarter 2019 financial results. A live broadcast of the conference call will be available via the Company’s Investor Relations website homepage at http://ir.allegiantair.com . The webcast will also be archived in the “Events & Presentations” section of the website.

Detailed financial information follows:

Allegiant Travel Company

Consolidated Statements of Income

(in thousands, except per share amounts)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended June 30, Percent 2019 2018 change OPERATING REVENUE: Passenger revenue $ 454,779 $ 405,572 12.1 Third party products 18,208 17,799 2.3 Fixed fee contract revenue 12,487 7,653 63.2 Other revenue 6,285 5,756 9.2 Total operating revenue 491,759 436,780 12.6 OPERATING EXPENSES: Aircraft fuel 119,987 122,454 (2.0 ) Salary and benefits 113,592 101,645 11.8 Station operations 45,870 41,553 10.4 Maintenance and repairs 20,877 24,611 (15.2 ) Depreciation and amortization 38,494 29,833 29.0 Sales and marketing 20,540 18,348 11.9 Aircraft lease rental — 75 (100.0 ) Other 24,294 24,039 1.1 Total operating expense 383,654 362,558 5.8 OPERATING INCOME 108,105 74,222 45.7 OTHER (INCOME) EXPENSE: Interest expense 20,942 13,251 58.0 Capitalized interest (1,038 ) (95 ) NM Interest income (3,502 ) (1,927 ) 81.7 Other, net (86 ) (50 ) 72.0 Total other expense 16,316 11,179 46.0 INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES 91,789 63,043 45.6 PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES 21,246 13,027 63.1 NET INCOME $ 70,543 $ 50,016 41.0 Earnings per share to common shareholders(1): Basic $ 4.33 $ 3.10 39.7 Diluted $ 4.33 $ 3.10 39.7 Weighted average shares outstanding used in computing earnings per share to common shareholders(1): Basic 16,063 15,939 0.8 Diluted 16,069 15,945 0.8

NM - Not meaningful

(1) The Company's unvested restricted stock awards are considered participating securities as they receive non-forfeitable rights to cash dividends at the same rate as common stock. The Basic and Diluted earnings per share calculations for the periods presented reflect the two-class method mandated by ASC Topic 260, "Earnings Per Share." The two-class method adjusts both the net income and the shares used in the calculation. Application of the two-class method did not have a significant impact on the Basic and Diluted earnings per share for the periods presented.

Allegiant Travel Company

Operating Statistics

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended June 30, Percent 2019 2018 change (1) OPERATING STATISTICS Total system statistics: Passengers 4,169,536 3,704,113 12.6 Revenue passenger miles (RPMs) (thousands) 3,654,369 3,276,599 11.5 Available seat miles (ASMs) (thousands) 4,447,066 3,922,294 13.4 Load factor 82.2 % 83.5 % (1.3 ) Airline operating expense per ASM (CASM) (cents) 8.35 9.14 (8.6 ) Fuel expense per ASM (cents) 2.70 3.12 (13.5 ) Airline operating CASM, excluding fuel (cents) 5.65 6.02 (6.1 ) ASMs per gallon of fuel 82.3 76.1 8.1 Departures 30,547 27,063 12.9 Block hours 68,332 60,707 12.6 Average stage length (miles) 853 858 (0.6 ) Average number of operating aircraft during period 85.0 92.0 (7.6 ) Average block hours per aircraft per day 8.8 7.3 20.5 Full-time equivalent employees at end of period 4,179 3,840 8.8 Fuel gallons consumed (thousands) 54,064 51,516 4.9 Average fuel cost per gallon $ 2.22 $ 2.38 (6.7 ) Scheduled service statistics: Passengers 4,131,855 3,681,944 12.2 Revenue passenger miles (RPMs) (thousands) 3,603,076 3,245,774 11.0 Available seat miles (ASMs) (thousands) 4,311,182 3,795,815 13.6 Load factor 83.6 % 85.5 % (1.9 ) Departures 29,567 25,992 13.8 Block hours 66,135 58,536 13.0 Total passenger revenue per ASM (TRASM) (cents)(2) 10.97 11.15 (1.6 ) Average fare - scheduled service(3) $ 58.39 $ 64.62 (9.6 ) Average fare - air-related charges(3) $ 51.68 $ 45.53 13.5 Average fare - third party products $ 4.40 $ 4.84 (9.1 ) Average fare - total $ 114.47 $ 114.99 (0.5 ) Average stage length (miles) 853 864 (1.3 ) Fuel gallons consumed (thousands) 52,327 49,671 5.3 Average fuel cost per gallon $ 2.22 $ 2.37 (6.3 ) Percent of sales through website during period 93.5 % 93.9 % (0.4 ) Other data: Rental car days sold 540,960 404,355 33.8 Hotel room nights sold 114,191 93,484 22.2

(1) Except load factor and percent of sales through website, which is percentage point change.

(2) Various components of this measurement do not have a direct correlation to ASMs. These figures are provided on a per ASM basis to facilitate comparison with airlines reporting revenues on a per ASM basis.

(3) Reflects division of passenger revenue between scheduled service and air-related charges in Company's booking path.

Allegiant Travel Company

Consolidated Statements of Income

(in thousands, except per share amounts)

(Unaudited)

Six Months Ended June 30, Percent 2019 2018 change OPERATING REVENUE: Passenger revenue $ 874,755 $ 802,343 9.0 Third party products 35,350 28,124 25.7 Fixed fee contract revenue 23,061 18,209 26.6 Other revenue 10,215 13,548 (24.6 ) Total operating revenue 943,381 862,224 9.4 OPERATING EXPENSES: Aircraft fuel 219,670 228,481 (3.9 ) Salary and benefits 233,003 214,608 8.6 Station operations 84,835 79,137 7.2 Maintenance and repairs 43,701 43,881 (0.4 ) Depreciation and amortization 74,676 57,983 28.8 Sales and marketing 41,466 37,426 10.8 Aircraft lease rentals — 96 (100.0 ) Other 46,849 46,422 0.9 Total operating expense 744,200 708,034 5.1 OPERATING INCOME 199,181 154,190 29.2 OTHER (INCOME) EXPENSE: Interest expense 39,025 26,158 49.2 Capitalized interest (2,541 ) (278 ) NM Interest income (6,703 ) (3,834 ) 74.8 Loss on extinguishment of debt 3,677 — NM Other, net 15 (290 ) (105.2 ) Total other expense 33,473 21,756 53.9 INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES 165,708 132,434 25.1 PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES 38,041 27,225 39.7 NET INCOME $ 127,667 $ 105,209 21.3 Earnings per share to common shareholders(1): Basic $ 7.85 $ 6.53 20.2 Diluted $ 7.84 $ 6.52 20.2 Weighted average shares outstanding used in computing earnings per share to common shareholders(1): Basic 16,037 15,898 0.9 Diluted 16,050 15,914 0.9

NM - Not meaningful

(1) The Company's unvested restricted stock awards are considered participating securities as they receive non-forfeitable rights to cash dividends at the same rate as common stock. The Basic and Diluted earnings per share calculations for the periods presented reflect the two-class method mandated by ASC Topic 260, "Earnings Per Share." The two-class method adjusts both the net income and the shares used in the calculation. Application of the two-class method did not have a significant impact on the Basic and Diluted earnings per share for the periods presented.

Allegiant Travel Company

Operating Statistics

(Unaudited)

Six Months Ended June 30, Percent 2019 2018 change (1) OPERATING STATISTICS Total system statistics: Passengers 7,619,814 7,007,064 8.7 Revenue passenger miles (RPMs) (thousands) 6,882,963 6,371,403 8.0 Available seat miles (ASMs) (thousands) 8,357,304 7,650,857 9.2 Load factor 82.4 % 83.3 % (0.9 ) Airline operating expense per ASM (CASM) (cents) 8.63 9.16 (5.8 ) Fuel expense per ASM (cents) 2.63 2.99 (12.0 ) Airline operating CASM, excluding fuel (cents) 6.00 6.17 (2.8 ) ASMs per gallon of fuel 83.1 76.4 8.8 Departures 55,747 51,311 8.6 Block hours 128,151 118,510 8.1 Average stage length (miles) 876 883 (0.8 ) Average number of operating aircraft during period 82.3 90.8 (9.4 ) Average block hours per aircraft per day 8.6 7.2 19.4 Full-time equivalent employees at end of period 4,179 3,840 8.8 Fuel gallons consumed (thousands) 100,537 100,156 0.4 Average fuel cost per gallon $ 2.18 $ 2.28 (4.4 ) Scheduled service statistics: Passengers 7,553,393 6,961,312 8.5 Revenue passenger miles (RPMs) (thousands) 6,794,122 6,310,393 7.7 Available seat miles (ASMs) (thousands) 8,113,315 7,397,830 9.7 Load factor 83.7 % 85.3 % (1.6 ) Departures 53,911 49,256 9.5 Block hours 124,098 114,224 8.6 Total passenger revenue per ASM (TRASM) (cents)(2) 11.22 11.23 (0.1 ) Average fare - scheduled service(3) $ 63.49 $ 68.95 (7.9 ) Average fare - air-related charges(3) $ 52.32 $ 46.31 13.0 Average fare - third party products $ 4.68 $ 4.04 15.8 Average fare - total $ 120.49 $ 119.30 1.0 Average stage length (miles) 878 889 (1.2 ) Fuel gallons consumed (thousands) 97,395 96,542 0.9 Average fuel cost per gallon $ 2.18 $ 2.27 (4.0 ) Percent of sales through website during period 93.5 % 93.9 % (0.4 ) Other data: Rental car days sold 1,012,558 802,942 26.1 Hotel room nights sold 219,206 202,468 8.3

(1) Except load factor and percent of sales through website, which is percentage point change.

(2) Various components of this measurement do not have a direct correlation to ASMs. These figures are provided on a per ASM basis to facilitate comparison with airlines reporting revenues on a per ASM basis.

(3) Reflects division of passenger revenue between scheduled service and air-related charges in Company's booking path.

Summary Balance Sheet

Unaudited (millions) 6/30/2019 12/31/2018 Percent

Change (unaudited) Unrestricted cash Cash and cash equivalents $ 453.9 $ 81.5 NM Short-term investments 216.7 314.5 (31.1 ) Long-term investments 24.7 51.5 (52.0 ) Total unrestricted cash and investments 695.3 447.5 55.4 Debt Current maturities of long-term debt and capital lease obligations, net of related costs(1) 160.5 152.3 5.4 Long-term debt and capital lease obligations, net of current maturities and related costs 1,338.7 1,119.4 19.6 Total debt 1,499.2 1,271.7 17.9 Total Allegiant Travel Company shareholders’ equity 804.5 690.3 16.5

(1) As of June 30, 2019, and December 31, 2018, respectively, $80.1 million and $428.0 million of the Company's Unsecured Senior Notes (which matured on July 15, 2019) were classified as long-term as management refinanced the borrowings on a long-term basis in February 2019.

Summary Cash Flow

Six Months Ended June 30, Percent Unaudited (millions) 2019 2018 Change Cash provided by operating activities $ 277.5 $ 283.2 (2.0 )% Purchase of property and equipment, including capitalized interest 234.5 187.5 25.1 Cash dividends paid to shareholders 22.8 22.6 0.9 Proceeds from the issuance of long-term debt 770.4 10.8 NM Principal payments on long-term debt & capital lease obligations 522.6 142.4 267.0

NM - Not meaningful

EPS Calculation

The following table sets forth the computation of net income per share, on a basic and diluted basis, for the periods indicated (share count and dollar amounts other than per-share amounts in table are in thousands):

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Basic: Net income $ 70,543 $ 50,016 $ 127,667 $ 105,209 Less net income allocated to participating securities (997 ) (659 ) (1,791 ) (1,427 ) Net income attributable to common stock $ 69,546 $ 49,357 $ 125,876 $ 103,782 Earnings per share, basic $ 4.33 $ 3.10 $ 7.85 $ 6.53 Weighted-average shares outstanding 16,063 15,939 16,037 15,898 Diluted: Net income $ 70,543 $ 50,016 $ 127,667 $ 105,209 Less net income allocated to participating securities (996 ) (658 ) (1,790 ) (1,425 ) Net income attributable to common stock $ 69,547 $ 49,358 $ 125,877 $ 103,784 Earnings per share, diluted $ 4.33 $ 3.10 $ 7.84 $ 6.52 Weighted-average shares outstanding 16,063 15,939 16,037 15,898 Dilutive effect of stock options and restricted stock 39 44 39 63 Adjusted weighted-average shares outstanding under treasury stock method 16,102 15,983 16,076 15,961 Participating securities excluded under two-class method (33 ) (38 ) (26 ) (47 ) Adjusted weighted-average shares outstanding under two-class method 16,069 15,945 16,050 15,914

Appendix A

Non-GAAP Presentations

Three and Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 and 2018

(Unaudited)

Airline operating revenue, airline operating income, airline net income, airline operating expense, and airline diluted earnings per share all eliminate the effects of non-airline operating activity, which is not reflective of the airline operating performance. Airline earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization ("Airline EBITDA") eliminates the effects of non-airline operating activity and other items. As such, all of these are non-GAAP financial measures. We believe the presentation of these measures is relevant and useful for investors because it allows them to better gauge the performance of the airline and to compare our results to other airlines.

The SEC has adopted rules (Regulation G) regulating the use of non-GAAP financial measures. Because of our use of non-GAAP financial measures in this press release to supplement our consolidated financial statements presented on a GAAP basis, Regulation G requires us to include in this press release a presentation of the most directly comparable GAAP measure, which is operating revenue, operating income, net income, operating expenses, and diluted earnings per share and a reconciliation of the non-GAAP measures to the most comparable GAAP measure. Our utilization of non-GAAP measurements is not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for operating income, net income or other measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP. Our use of these non-GAAP measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures employed by other companies in the airline and travel industry. The reconciliation of each of these measures to the most comparable GAAP measure for the periods is indicated below.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Reconciliation of airline operating CASM excluding fuel (millions) Consolidated operating expense (GAAP) $ 383.7 $ 362.6 $ 744.2 $ 708.0 Less aircraft fuel expense 120.0 122.5 219.7 228.5 Less non-airline operating expense 12.4 4.1 23.1 7.1 Total airline operating expense less fuel expense(1) 251.3 236.0 501.4 472.4 System available seat miles (millions) 4,447.1 3,922.3 8,357.3 7,650.9 Cost per available seat mile (cents) as reported 8.63 9.24 8.90 9.25 Cost per available seat mile excluding fuel and non-airline expense (cents)(1) 5.65 6.02 6.00 6.17





Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Reconciliation of airline operating revenue, operating income, net income, and EBITDA (millions) Operating revenue as reported (GAAP) $ 491.8 $ 436.8 $ 943.4 $ 862.2 Non-airline operating revenue(1) 5.0 2.2 8.3 3.3 Airline operating revenue(1) 486.8 434.6 935.1 858.9 Operating income as reported (GAAP) 108.1 74.2 199.2 154.2 Non-airline operating loss(1) (7.4 ) (1.9 ) (14.8 ) (3.8 ) Airline operating income(1) 115.5 76.1 214.0 158.0 Airline operating margin 23.7 % 17.5 % 22.9 % 18.4 % Net income as reported (GAAP) 70.5 50.0 127.7 105.2 Non-airline net loss(1) (7.9 ) (1.8 ) (15.5 ) (3.8 ) Airline net income(1) 78.4 51.8 143.2 109.0 Airline operating income(1) 115.5 76.1 214.0 158.0 Add: Airline depreciation and amortization(1) 36.9 29.4 72.1 57.2 Airline EBITDA(1) 152.4 105.5 286.1 215.2 Average number of aircraft in service (#) 85.0 92.0 82.3 90.8 Airline EBITDA per aircraft 1.8 1.1 3.5 2.4





Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Reconciliation of airline diluted earnings per share Net income as reported (GAAP) $ 70.5 $ 50.0 $ 127.7 $ 105.2 Airline net income(1) 78.4 51.8 143.2 109.0 Diluted shares used for computation (thousands) 16,069 15,945 16,050 15,914 Diluted earnings per share as reported (per share) (GAAP) $ 4.33 $ 3.10 $ 7.84 $ 6.52 Airline diluted earnings per share(1) $ 4.81 $ 3.21 $ 8.80 $ 6.75

(1) Denotes non-GAAP figure.



