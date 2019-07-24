Horizon Bancorp, Inc. Announces Record 2019 Second Quarter and Year-to-Date Net Income
SUMMARY:
- Net income for the quarter ended June 30, 2019 was $16.6 million, or $0.37 diluted earnings per share, compared to $14.1 million, or $0.37 diluted earnings per share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2018. This represents the highest quarterly net income in the Company’s history.
- Core net income for the quarter ended June 30, 2019 increased 26.0% to $17.6 million, or $0.39 diluted earnings per share, compared to $14.0 million, or $0.37 diluted earnings per share, for the same period in 2018. This represents the highest quarter-to-date core net income and core diluted earnings per share in the Company’s history. (See the “Non-GAAP Reconciliation of Net Income and Diluted Earnings per Share” table on page 4 for a description of the elements of core net income)
- Net income for the first six months of 2019 was $27.5 million, or $0.65 diluted earnings per share, compared to $26.9 million, or $0.70 diluted earnings per share for the first six months of 2018. This represents the highest year-to-date net income as of June 30th in the Company’s history.
- Core net income for the first six months of 2019 was $31.8 million, or $0.75 diluted earnings per share, compared to $26.8 million, or $0.70 diluted earnings per share, for the first six months of 2018. This represents the highest year-to-date core net income and core diluted earnings per share as of June 30th in the Company’s history. (See the “Non-GAAP Reconciliation of Net Income and Diluted Earnings per Share” table on page 4 for a description of the elements of core net income)
- Net interest margin for the quarter ended June 30, 2019 was 3.73% compared to 3.62% and 3.78% for the quarters ended March 31, 2019 and June 30, 2018, respectively. The increase in net interest margin from the first quarter of 2019 reflects an increase in the yield of interest-earning assets as loans continue to reprice upwards and a decrease in interest-bearing liabilities from reducing short-term borrowings with the liquidity obtained from the Salin acquisition, along with a stabilization in deposit pricing.
- Core net interest margin for the quarter ended June 30, 2019 was 3.61% compared to 3.46% and 3.60% for the quarters ended March 31, 2019 and June 30, 2018, respectively. (See the “Non-GAAP Reconciliation of Net Interest Margin” table on page 5 for a description of the elements of core net interest margin)
- Return on average assets was 1.32% for the second quarter of 2019 compared to 1.41% for the second quarter of 2018. Return on average assets was 1.18% for the first six months of 2019 compared to 1.36% for the first six months of 2018.
- Core return on average assets for the second quarter of 2019 was 1.40% compared to 1.39% for the second quarter of 2018. Core return on average assets was 1.36% for the first six months of 2019 compared to 1.35% for the first six months of 2018. (See the “Non-GAAP Reconciliation of Return on Average Assets and Return on Average Common Equity” table on page 10 for the description of core return on average assets)
- Return on average equity was 10.73% for the second quarter of 2019 compared to 12.15% for the second quarter of 2018. Return on average equity was 9.82% for the first six months of 2019 compared to 11.72% for the first six months of 2018.
- Core return on average equity for the second quarter of 2019 was 11.34% compared to 12.02% for the second quarter of 2018. Core return on average equity was 11.38% for the first six months of 2019 compared to 11.65% for the first six months of 2018. (See the “Non-GAAP Reconciliation of Return on Average Assets and Return on Average Common Equity” table on page 10 for the description of core return on average assets)
- Horizon’s tangible book value per share increased to $9.91 at June 30, 2019 compared to $9.60 and $8.84 at March 31, 2019 and June 30, 2018, respectively. This represents the highest tangible book value per share in the Company’s history.
- Horizon closed three full-service branches on April 19, 2019 and one loan production office on April 26, 2019. Horizon also plans to close one additional full-service branch on September 6, 2019.
- Horizon consolidated five full-service branches acquired in the March 2019 acquisition of Salin Bancshares, Inc. and Salin Bank and Trust Company (“Salin”), in coordination with the core data conversion from the acquisition occurring on April 26, 2019.
- On June 18, 2019, Horizon’s Board of Directors approved an increase in the Company’s quarterly cash dividend from $0.10 to $0.12 per share, paid on July 19, 2019, to shareholders of record as of July 5, 2019.
- On July 16, 2019, Horizon’s Board of Directors authorized a stock repurchase program for up to 2,250,000 shares of Horizon’s issued and outstanding common stock, no par value.
Craig Dwight, Chairman and CEO of Horizon, commented: “I am pleased to announce Horizon’s record 2019 second quarter and year-to-date core earnings of $17.6 million, or $0.39 per diluted share, and $31.8 million, or $0.75 per diluted share. Core earnings, exclude merger expenses and other non-core items.”
Dwight added, “Horizon’s total assets continued to grow reaching approximately $5.1 billion at June 30, 2019, as a result of the Salin acquisition and organic loan growth since the beginning of the year. We have experienced organic loan growth at an annualized rate of 5.7% during the first six months of 2019. Along with approximately $568.9 million in loans acquired from Salin, loan growth in the markets of Fort Wayne, Grand Rapids, Indianapolis and Kalamazoo totaled $99.7 million as of June 30, 2019.”
Dwight continued, “During the second quarter of 2019, Horizon continued to maximize operational leverage as a result of increased mass and scale. Annualized non-interest expense to average assets, excluding merger expenses, decreased to 2.39% for the second quarter of 2019 compared to 2.41% for the first quarter of 2019 and 2.49% for the second quarter of 2018. Although the anticipated cost savings from the Salin acquisition have not been fully-realized, our team has been able to leverage new technologies and develop operational efficiencies. In our efforts to improve efficiencies, we closed three legacy full-service branches on April 19, 2019 and we consolidated our existing Fort Wayne loan production office with the acquired Salin locations. We also closed five Salin full-service branches which were in close proximity to an existing Horizon office or that did not meet our branch hurdle rates in conjunction with our data conversion on April 26, 2019. We also plan to consolidate our Midland, Michigan full-service branches into one location on September 6, 2019.”
Dwight concluded, “We continue to look for opportunities to provide value for our shareholders. On June 18, 2019, our Board of Directors approved a 20.0% dividend increase from 10 cents to 12 cents per share. This was followed by the Board of Directors authorizing a stock repurchase program of up to 2,250,000 shares of Horizon’s issued and outstanding common stock on July 16, 2019. We believe that at current price levels, Horizon’s shares are an attractive investment and our repurchase program reflects our continuing confidence in Horizon’s financial strength. Given our strong balance sheet, we believe we can implement this program and continue to retain sufficient liquidity and capital to execute business strategies.”
Income Statement Highlights
Net income for the second quarter of 2019 was $16.6 million, or $0.37 diluted earnings per share, compared to $10.8 million, or $0.28 diluted earnings per share, for the first quarter of 2019 and $14.1 million, or $0.37 diluted earnings per share, for the second quarter of 2018. Excluding acquisition-related expenses, gain (loss) on sale of investment securities and death benefit on bank owned life insurance (“core net income”), core net income for the second quarter of 2019 was $17.6 million, or $0.39 diluted earnings per share, compared to $14.2 million, or $0.37 diluted earnings per share, for the first quarter of 2019 and $14.0 million, or $0.37 diluted earnings per share for the second quarter of 2018.
The increase in net income and diluted earnings per share from the first quarter of 2019 to the second quarter of 2019 reflects increases in net interest income of $7.2 million and non-interest income of $2.2 million, offset by increases in non-interest expense of $1.8 million, income tax expense of $1.2 million and provision for loan losses of $532,000.
The increase in net income from the second quarter of 2018 when compared to the same period of 2019 reflects increases in net interest income of $8.0 million and non-interest income of $2.0 million, offset by increases in non-interest expense of $6.6 million, income tax expense of $515,000 and provision for loan losses of $261,000.
Net income for the six months ended June 30, 2019 was $27.5 million, or $0.65 diluted earnings per share, compared to $26.9 million, or $0.70 diluted earnings per share for the six months ended June 30, 2018. Core net income for the six months ended June 30, 2019 was $31.8 million, or $0.75 diluted earnings per share, compared to $26.8 million, or $0.70 diluted earnings per share, for the six months ended June 30, 2018. This represents a 7.1% increase in core diluted earnings per share for the first six months of 2019 compared to the same period in 2018.
The increase in net income when comparing the first six months of 2019 to the prior year period reflects increases in net interest income of $8.8 million and non-interest income of $2.4 million, offset by an increase in non-interest expense of $10.5 million.
|Non-GAAP Reconciliation of Net Income and Diluted Earnings per Share
|(Dollars in Thousands, Except per Share Data, Unaudited)
|Three Months Ended
|Six Months Ended
|June 30
|March 31
|June 30
|June 30
|June 30
|2019
|2018
|2018
|2019
|2018
|Non-GAAP Reconciliation of Net Income
|Net income as reported
|$
|16,642
|$
|10,816
|$
|14,115
|$
|27,458
|$
|26,919
|Merger expenses
|1,532
|4,118
|-
|5,650
|-
|Tax effect
|(295
|)
|(692
|)
|-
|(987
|)
|-
|Net income excluding merger expenses
|17,879
|14,242
|14,115
|32,121
|26,919
|Loss (gain) on sale of investment securities
|100
|(15
|)
|-
|85
|(11
|)
|Tax effect
|(21
|)
|3
|-
|(18
|)
|2
|Net income excluding gain on sale of investment securities
|17,958
|14,230
|14,115
|32,188
|26,910
|Death benefit on bank owned life insurance ("BOLI")
|(367
|)
|-
|(154
|)
|(367
|)
|(154
|)
|Net income excluding death benefit on BOLI
|17,591
|14,230
|13,961
|31,821
|26,756
|Core Net Income
|$
|17,591
|$
|14,230
|$
|13,961
|$
|31,821
|$
|26,756
|Non-GAAP Reconciliation of Diluted Earnings per Share
|Diluted earnings per share ("EPS") as reported
|$
|0.37
|$
|0.28
|$
|0.37
|$
|0.65
|$
|0.70
|Merger expenses
|0.03
|0.11
|-
|0.13
|-
|Tax effect
|-
|(0.02
|)
|-
|(0.02
|)
|-
|Diluted EPS excluding merger expenses
|0.40
|0.37
|0.37
|0.76
|0.70
|Loss (gain) on sale of investment securities
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Tax effect
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Diluted EPS excluding gain on sale of investment securities
|0.40
|0.37
|0.37
|0.76
|0.70
|Death benefit on BOLI
|(0.01
|)
|-
|-
|(0.01
|)
|-
|Diluted EPS excluding death benefit on BOLI
|0.39
|0.37
|0.37
|0.75
|0.70
|Core Diluted EPS
|$
|0.39
|$
|0.37
|$
|0.37
|$
|0.75
|$
|0.70
Horizon’s net interest margin increased to 3.73% for the second quarter of 2019 when compared to 3.62% for the first quarter of 2019. The increase in net interest margin from the first quarter of 2019 reflects an increase in the yield on interest-earning assets of five basis points as loans continue to reprice upwards. The cost of interest-bearing liabilities decreased by six basis points primarily from reducing short-term borrowings during the second quarter with the liquidity obtained through the Salin acquisition. In addition, we are seeing a stabilization in deposit pricing within the markets we serve.
Net interest margin decreased to 3.73% for the second quarter of 2019 when compared to 3.78% for the second quarter of 2018. The decrease in net interest margin was due to an increase in the cost of interest-bearing liabilities of 40 basis points, offset by an increase in the yield on interest-earning assets of 24 basis points. The cost of interest-bearing deposits, borrowings and subordinated debentures increased by 50, 32 and 15 basis points, respectively. The increase in the yield of interest-earning assets was due to increases in the yields on loans receivable of 21 basis points, taxable investment securities of 22 basis points and non-taxable investment securities of 29 basis points.
Net interest margin decreased to 3.68% during the first six months of 2019 when compared to 3.81% for the first six months of 2018. This decrease reflects an increase in the cost of interest-bearing liabilities of 49 basis points, offset by an increase in the yield of interest-earning assets of 24 basis points. The increase in the cost of interest-bearing liabilities was due to an increase in the cost of interest-bearing deposits of 55 basis points and borrowings of 45 basis points. The increase in the yield of interest-earning assets was due to increases in the yields on loans receivable of 23 basis points, taxable investment securities of 25 basis points and non-taxable investment securities of 30 basis points.
Net interest margin, excluding acquisition-related purchase accounting adjustments (“core net interest margin”), was 3.61% for the second quarter of 2019 compared to 3.46% for the prior quarter and 3.60% for the second quarter of 2018. Interest income from acquisition-related purchase accounting adjustments was $1.3 million, $1.5 million and $1.6 million for the three months ended June 30, 2019, March 31, 2019 and June 30, 2018, respectively. The increase in the core net interest margin during the second quarter of 2019 was due to the pay-down of short-term borrowings with the liquidity obtained through the acquisition of Salin and an increase in the yield on earning assets from higher mortgage warehouse lending balances, loans continuing to reprice higher and the addition of acquired Salin loans.
|Non-GAAP Reconciliation of Net Interest Margin
|(Dollars in Thousands, Unaudited)
|Three Months Ended
|Six Months Ended
|June 30
|March 31
|June 30
|June 30
|June 30
|2019
|2018
|2018
|2019
|2018
|Non-GAAP Reconciliation of Net Interest Margin
|Net interest income as reported
|$
|41,529
|$
|34,280
|$
|33,550
|$
|75,809
|$
|66,961
|Average interest-earning assets
|4,566,674
|3,929,296
|3,638,801
|4,249,644
|3,600,676
|Net interest income as a percentage of average interest-earning assets
("Net Interest Margin")
|3.73%
|3.62%
|3.78%
|3.68%
|3.81%
|Acquisition-related purchase accounting adjustments ("PAUs")
|$
|(1,299
|)
|$
|(1,510
|)
|$
|(1,634
|)
|$
|(2,809
|)
|$
|(3,671
|)
|Core net interest income
|$
|40,230
|$
|32,770
|$
|31,916
|$
|73,000
|$
|63,290
|Core net interest margin
|3.61%
|3.46%
|3.60%
|3.55%
|3.61%
Lending Activity
Total loans increased $653.5 million from $3.014 billion as of December 31, 2018 to $3.668 billion as of June 30, 2019. Excluding acquired loans, total loans increased $84.6 million during the first six months of 2019 as residential mortgage loans increased by $14.9 million, consumer loans increased by $20.0 million and mortgage warehouse loans increased by $59.3 million, offset by a decrease in commercial loans of $11.8 million.
|Loan Growth by Type, Excluding Acquired Loans
|(Dollars in Thousands, Unaudited)
|June 30
|December 31
|Amount
|Acquired
|Amount
|Percent
|2019
|2018
|Change
|Loans
|Change
|Change
|Commercial
|$
|2,062,623
|$
|1,721,590
|$
|341,033
|$
|(352,798
|)
|$
|(11,765
|)
|-0.7%
|Residential mortgage
|814,065
|668,141
|145,924
|(131,008
|)
|14,916
|2.2%
|Consumer
|654,552
|549,481
|105,071
|(85,112
|)
|19,959
|3.6%
|Subtotal
|3,531,240
|2,939,212
|592,028
|(568,918
|)
|23,110
|0.8%
|Held for sale loans
|3,185
|1,038
|2,147
|-
|2,147
|206.8%
|Mortgage warehouse loans
|133,428
|74,120
|59,308
|-
|59,308
|80.0%
|Total loans
|$
|3,667,853
|$
|3,014,370
|$
|653,483
|$
|(568,918
|)
|$
|84,565
|2.8%
Total loans increased $44.8 million from $3.623 billion as of March 31, 2019 to $3.668 billion as of June 30, 2019. During the second quarter of 2019, consumer loans increased by $14.8 million and mortgage warehouse loans increased $61.5 million, offset by a decrease in commercial loans of $27.0 million and a decrease in residential mortgage loans of $5.8 million.
|Loan Growth by Type, Excluding Acquired Loans
|(Dollars in Thousands, Unaudited)
|June 30
|March 31
|Amount
|Acquired
|Amount
|Percent
|2019
|2018
|Change
|Loans
|Change
|Change
|Commercial
|$
|2,062,623
|$
|2,089,579
|$
|(26,956
|)
|$
|-
|$
|(26,956
|)
|-1.3%
|Residential mortgage
|814,065
|819,824
|(5,759
|)
|-
|(5,759
|)
|-0.7%
|Consumer
|654,552
|639,710
|14,842
|-
|14,842
|2.3%
|Subtotal
|3,531,240
|3,549,113
|(17,873
|)
|-
|(17,873
|)
|-0.5%
|Held for sale loans
|3,185
|1,979
|1,206
|-
|1,206
|60.9%
|Mortgage warehouse loans
|133,428
|71,944
|61,484
|-
|61,484
|85.5%
|Total loans
|$
|3,667,853
|$
|3,623,036
|$
|44,817
|$
|-
|$
|44,817
|1.2%
During the first six months of 2019, the Bank originated approximately $206.0 million of commercial loans; however, only 54.4%, or $112.1 million, of these loan originations had been funded as of June 30, 2019. These originations were offset by commercial loan payoffs totaling approximately $157.8 million during the first six months of 2019, as there was an increase in clients moving projects that had reached stabilization into the long-term, fixed rate conduit financing market.
Residential mortgage lending activity for the three months ended June 30, 2019 generated $2.1 million in income from the gain on sale of mortgage loans, an increase of $769,000 from the first quarter of 2019 and $182,000 from the second quarter of 2018. Total origination volume for the second quarter of 2019, including loans placed into portfolio, totaled $111.4 million, representing an increase of 78.1% from the first quarter of 2019 and an increase of 2.1% from the second quarter of 2018. Total origination volume for the second quarter of 2019 of loans sold to the secondary market totaled $60.6 million, representing an increase of 99.3% from the first quarter of 2019 and an increase of 18.8% from the second quarter of 2018.
Revenue derived from Horizon’s residential mortgage and warehouse lending activities was 5.6% of Horizon’s total revenue for the second quarter of 2019.
The provision for loan losses totaled $896,000 for the second quarter of 2019 compared to $364,000 for the first quarter of 2019 and $635,000 for the second quarter of 2018. The increase in the provision for loan losses from the first quarter of 2019 and the second quarter of 2018 when compared to the second quarter of 2019 was primarily due to a specific reserve placed on a single credit.
The provision for loan losses totaled $1.3 million for the first six months of 2019 compared to $1.2 million for the first six months of 2018. The increase in provision for loan losses from 2018 was primarily due to organic loan growth experienced from June 30, 2018 until June 30, 2019.
The ratio of the allowance for loan losses to total loans decreased to 0.50% as of June 30, 2019 from 0.59% at December 31, 2018. The decrease in the ratio of the allowance for loan losses to total loans is primarily due to increased loan balances from the Salin acquisition. The ratio of the allowance for loan losses to total loans, excluding loans with credit-related purchase accounting adjustments, was 0.68% as of June 30, 2019 compared to 0.72% as of December 31, 2018. Loan loss reserves plus credit-related loan discounts on acquired loans as a percentage of total loans was 1.14% as of June 30, 2019 compared to 0.98% as of December 31, 2018.
|Non-GAAP Allowance for Loan and Lease Loss Detail
|As of June 30, 2019
|(Dollars in Thousands, Unaudited)
|Pre-discount
Loan
Balance
|Allowance
for Loan
Losses
(ALLL)
|Loan
Discount
|ALLL
+
Loan
Discount
|Loans, net
|ALLL/
Pre-discount
Loan Balance
|Loan
Discount/
Pre-discount
Loan Balance
|ALLL + Loan
Discount/
Pre-discount
Loan Balance
|Horizon Legacy
|$
|2,677,923
|$
|18,091
|N/A
|$
|18,091
|$
|2,659,832
|0.68%
|0.00%
|0.68%
|Heartland
|6,044
|-
|621
|621
|5,423
|0.00%
|10.27%
|10.27%
|Summit
|17,194
|-
|1,003
|1,003
|16,191
|0.00%
|5.83%
|5.83%
|Peoples
|75,918
|-
|1,732
|1,732
|74,186
|0.00%
|2.28%
|2.28%
|Kosciusko
|34,056
|195
|567
|762
|33,294
|0.57%
|1.66%
|2.24%
|LaPorte
|73,228
|-
|2,651
|2,651
|70,577
|0.00%
|3.62%
|3.62%
|CNB
|3,701
|-
|94
|94
|3,607
|0.00%
|2.54%
|2.54%
|Lafayette
|71,707
|19
|652
|671
|71,036
|0.03%
|0.91%
|0.94%
|Wolverine
|161,066
|-
|2,120
|2,120
|158,946
|0.00%
|1.32%
|1.32%
|Salin
|547,016
|-
|14,230
|14,230
|532,786
|0.00%
|2.60%
|2.60%
|Total
|$
|3,667,853
|$
|18,305
|$
|23,670
|$
|41,975
|$
|3,625,878
|0.50%
|0.65%
|1.14%
As of June 30, 2019, non-performing loans totaled $18.9 million, which reflects a two basis point increase in non-performing loans to total loans, or a $3.8 million increase from $15.2 million in non-performing loans as of December 31, 2018. Compared to December 31, 2018, non-performing commercial loans increased by $1.8 million, non-performing real estate loans increased by $1.4 million and non-performing consumer loans increased by $523,000. Other real estate owned and repossessed assets totaled $3.9 million as of June 30, 2019 which is an increase of $1.8 million from December 31, 2018. The majority of this increase was due to other real estate owned properties acquired in the Salin transaction, including the closed branches, totaling $1.7 million.
Expense Management
Total non-interest expense was $1.8 million higher in the second quarter of 2019 when compared to the first quarter of 2019. Salaries and employee benefits, net occupancy expenses, other expense and FDIC insurance expense increased by $2.5 million, $376,000, $213,000 and $205,000, respectively. Offsetting these increases was a decrease in outside services and consultants expense of $1.9 million. Excluding merger expenses, total non-interest expense increased by $4.4 million during the second quarter of 2019 when compared to the first quarter of 2019.
|Three Months Ended
|June 30
|March 31
|2019
|2019
|Adjusted
|Non-interest Expense
|Actual
|Merger
Expenses
|Adjusted
|Actual
|Merger
Expenses
|Adjusted
|Amount
Change
|Percent
Change
|Salaries and employee benefits
|$
|16,951
|$
|(482
|)
|$
|16,469
|$
|14,466
|$
|(2
|)
|$
|14,464
|$
|2,005
|13.9%
|Net occupancy expenses
|3,148
|(75
|)
|3,073
|2,772
|-
|2,772
|301
|10.9%
|Data processing
|2,139
|(68
|)
|2,071
|1,966
|(292
|)
|1,674
|397
|23.7%
|Professional fees
|598
|(153
|)
|445
|493
|(239
|)
|254
|191
|75.2%
|Outside services and consultants
|1,655
|(176
|)
|1,479
|3,530
|(2,290
|)
|1,240
|239
|19.3%
|Loan expense
|2,048
|(2
|)
|2,046
|1,949
|-
|1,949
|97
|5.0%
|FDIC deposit insurance
|365
|-
|365
|160
|-
|160
|205
|128.1%
|Other losses
|169
|(69
|)
|100
|104
|(2
|)
|102
|(2
|)
|-2.0%
|Other expenses
|4,511
|(507
|)
|4,004
|4,298
|(1,293
|)
|3,005
|999
|33.2%
|Total non-interest expense
|$
|31,584
|$
|(1,532
|)
|$
|30,052
|$
|29,738
|$
|(4,118
|)
|$
|25,620
|$
|4,432
|17.3%
|Annualized Non-interest Exp. to Avg. Assets
|2.51%
|2.39%
|2.80%
|2.41%
Total non-interest expense was $6.6 million higher during the second quarter of 2019 compared to the same period of 2018. Salaries and employee benefits, other expense, net occupancy expense, data processing and loan expense increased $3.1 million, $1.3 million, $628,000, $532,000 and $523,000, respectively. Excluding merger expenses, total non-interest expense increased $5.1 million during the second quarter of 2019 when compared to the second quarter of 2018.
|Three Months Ended
|June 30
|June 30
|2019
|2018
|Adjusted
|Non-interest Expense
|Actual
|Merger
Expenses
|Adjusted
|Actual
|Merger
Expenses
|Adjusted
|Amount
Change
|Percent
Change
|Salaries and employee benefits
|$
|16,951
|$
|(482
|)
|$
|16,469
|$
|13,809
|$
|-
|$
|13,809
|$
|2,660
|19.3%
|Net occupancy expenses
|3,148
|(75
|)
|3,073
|2,520
|-
|2,520
|553
|21.9%
|Data processing
|2,139
|(68
|)
|2,071
|1,607
|-
|1,607
|464
|28.9%
|Professional fees
|598
|(153
|)
|445
|376
|-
|376
|69
|18.4%
|Outside services and consultants
|1,655
|(176
|)
|1,479
|1,267
|-
|1,267
|212
|16.7%
|Loan expense
|2,048
|(2
|)
|2,046
|1,525
|-
|1,525
|521
|34.2%
|FDIC deposit insurance
|365
|-
|365
|345
|-
|345
|20
|5.8%
|Other losses
|169
|(69
|)
|100
|269
|-
|269
|(169
|)
|-62.8%
|Other expenses
|4,511
|(507
|)
|4,004
|3,224
|-
|3,224
|780
|24.2%
|Total non-interest expense
|$
|31,584
|$
|(1,532
|)
|$
|30,052
|$
|24,942
|$
|-
|$
|24,942
|$
|5,110
|20.5%
|Annualized Non-interest Exp. to Avg. Assets
|2.51%
|2.39%
|2.49%
|2.49%
Total non-interest expense was $10.5 million higher during the first six months of 2019 when compared to the first six months of 2018. Salaries and employee benefits, outside services and consultants expense, other expense, loan expense and data processing increased $3.2 million, $2.7 million, $2.3 million, $1.2 million and $802,000, respectively. Excluding merger expenses, total non-interest expense increased $4.9 million during the first six months of 2019 when compared to the same period of 2018.
|Six Months Ended
|June 30
|June 30
|2019
|2018
|Adjusted
|Non-interest Expense
|Actual
|Merger
Expenses
|Adjusted
|Actual
|Merger
Expenses
|Adjusted
|Amount
Change
|Percent
Change
|Salaries and employee benefits
|$
|31,417
|$
|(484
|)
|$
|30,933
|$
|28,182
|$
|-
|$
|28,182
|$
|2,751
|9.8%
|Net occupancy expenses
|5,920
|(75
|)
|5,845
|5,486
|-
|5,486
|359
|6.5%
|Data processing
|4,105
|(360
|)
|3,745
|3,303
|-
|3,303
|442
|13.4%
|Professional fees
|1,091
|(392
|)
|699
|877
|-
|877
|(178
|)
|-20.3%
|Outside services and consultants
|5,185
|(2,466
|)
|2,719
|2,531
|-
|2,531
|188
|7.4%
|Loan expense
|3,997
|(2
|)
|3,995
|2,782
|-
|2,782
|1,213
|43.6%
|FDIC deposit insurance
|525
|-
|525
|655
|-
|655
|(130
|)
|-19.8%
|Other losses
|273
|(71
|)
|202
|415
|-
|415
|(213
|)
|-51.3%
|Other expenses
|8,809
|(1,800
|)
|7,009
|6,548
|-
|6,548
|461
|7.0%
|Total non-interest expense
|$
|61,322
|$
|(5,650
|)
|$
|55,672
|$
|50,779
|$
|-
|$
|50,779
|$
|4,893
|9.6%
|Annualized Non-interest Exp. to Avg. Assets
|2.64%
|2.40%
|2.57%
|2.57%
Annualized non-interest expense as a percent of average assets were 2.51%, 2.80% and 2.49% for the three months ended June 30, 2019, March 31, 2019 and June 30, 2018, respectively. Annualized non-interest expense, excluding merger expenses, as a percent of average assets continue to decline and were 2.39%, 2.41% and 2.49% for the three months ended June 30, 2019, March 31, 2019 and June 30, 2018, respectively.
Annualized non-interest expense as a percent of average assets were 2.64% and 2.57% for the first six months of 2019 and 2018, respectively. Annualized non-interest expense, excluding merger expenses, as a percent of average assets were 2.40% and 2.57% for the first six months of 2019 and 2018, respectively. Horizon’s strategy to build mass and scale continues to prove effective.
Income tax expense totaled $3.3 million for the second quarter of 2019, an increase of $1.2 million when compared to the first quarter of 2019 and an increase of $515,000 when compared to the second quarter of 2018. The increase in income tax expense from the first quarter of 2019 and the second quarter of 2018 was primarily due to increases in income before income taxes of $7.1 million and $3.0 million, respectively, when compared to the second quarter of 2019.
Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Certain information set forth in this press release refers to financial measures determined by methods other than in accordance with GAAP. Specifically, we have included non-GAAP financial measures relating to net income, diluted earnings per share, net interest margin, total loans and loan growth, the allowance for loan and lease losses, tangible stockholders’ equity, tangible book value per share, the return on average assets and the return on average equity. In each case, we have identified special circumstances that we consider to be non-recurring and have excluded them, to show the impact of such events as acquisition-related purchase accounting adjustments, among others we have identified in our reconciliations. Horizon believes that these non-GAAP financial measures are helpful to investors and provide a greater understanding of our business without giving effect to the purchase accounting impacts and one-time costs of acquisitions and non-core items. These measures are not necessarily comparable to similar measures that may be presented by other companies and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the related GAAP measure. See the tables and other information below and contained elsewhere in this press release for reconciliations of the non-GAAP figures identified herein and their most comparable GAAP measures.
|Non-GAAP Reconciliation of Tangible Stockholders' Equity and Tangible Book Value per Share
|(Dollars in Thousands Except per Share Data, Unaudited)
|June 30
|March 31
|December 31
|September 30
|June 30
|2019
|2019
|2018
|2018
|2018
|Total stockholders' equity
|$
|626,461
|$
|609,468
|$
|491,992
|$
|477,594
|$
|470,535
|Less: Intangible assets
|179,776
|176,864
|130,270
|130,755
|131,239
|Total tangible stockholders' equity
|$
|446,685
|$
|432,604
|$
|361,722
|$
|346,839
|$
|339,296
|Common shares outstanding
|45,061,372
|45,052,747
|38,375,407
|38,367,890
|38,362,640
|Tangible book value per common share
|$
|9.91
|$
|9.60
|$
|9.43
|$
|9.04
|$
|8.84
|Non-GAAP Reconciliation of Return on Average Assets and Return on Average Common Equity
|(Dollars in Thousands, Unaudited)
|Three Months Ended
|Six Months Ended
|June 30
|March 31
|June 30
|June 30
|June 30
|2019
|2019
|2018
|2019
|2018
|Non-GAAP Reconciliation of Return on Average Assets
|Average Assets
|$
|5,047,365
|$
|4,307,189
|$
|4,017,551
|$
|4,679,423
|$
|3,980,864
|Return on average assets ("ROAA") as reported
|1.32%
|1.02%
|1.41%
|1.18%
|1.36%
|Merger expenses
|0.12%
|0.39%
|0.00%
|0.24%
|0.00%
|Tax effect
|-0.02%
|-0.07%
|0.00%
|-0.04%
|0.00%
|ROAA excluding merger expenses
|1.42%
|1.34%
|1.41%
|1.38%
|1.36%
|Loss (gain) on sale of investment securities
|0.01%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|Tax effect
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|ROAA excluding gain on sale of investment securities
|1.43%
|1.34%
|1.41%
|1.38%
|1.36%
|Death benefit on bank owned life insurance ("BOLI")
|-0.03%
|0.00%
|-0.02%
|-0.02%
|-0.01%
|ROAA excluding death benefit on BOLI
|1.40%
|1.34%
|1.39%
|1.36%
|1.35%
|Core ROAA
|1.40%
|1.34%
|1.39%
|1.36%
|1.35%
|Non-GAAP Reconciliation of Return on Average Common Equity
|Average Common Equity
|$
|622,028
|$
|506,449
|$
|465,968
|$
|563,862
|$
|463,156
|Return on average common equity ("ROACE") as reported
|10.73%
|8.66%
|12.15%
|9.82%
|11.72%
|Merger expenses
|0.99%
|3.30%
|0.00%
|2.02%
|0.00%
|Tax effect
|-0.19%
|-0.55%
|0.00%
|-0.35%
|0.00%
|ROACE excluding merger expenses
|11.53%
|11.41%
|12.15%
|11.49%
|11.72%
|Loss (gain) on sale of investment securities
|0.06%
|-0.01%
|0.00%
|0.03%
|0.00%
|Tax effect
|-0.01%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|-0.01%
|0.00%
|ROACE excluding gain on sale of investment securities
|11.58%
|11.40%
|12.15%
|11.51%
|11.72%
|Death benefit on bank owned life insurance ("BOLI")
|-0.24%
|0.00%
|-0.13%
|-0.13%
|-0.07%
|ROAA excluding death benefit on BOLI
|11.34%
|11.40%
|12.02%
|11.38%
|11.65%
|Core ROACE
|11.34%
|11.40%
|12.02%
|11.38%
|11.65%
About Horizon
Horizon Bancorp, Inc. is an independent, commercial bank holding company serving northern and central Indiana, and southern, central and the Great Lakes Bay regions of Michigan through its commercial banking subsidiary Horizon Bank. Horizon also offers mortgage-banking services throughout the Midwest. Horizon may be reached online at www.horizonbank.com. Its common stock is traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol HBNC.
Forward Looking Statements
This press release may contain forward-looking statements regarding the financial performance, business prospects, growth and operating strategies of Horizon. For these statements, Horizon claims the protections of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements in this press release should be considered in conjunction with the other information available about Horizon, including the information in the filings we make with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements provide current expectations or forecasts of future events and are not guarantees of future performance. The forward-looking statements are based on management’s expectations and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. We have tried, wherever possible, to identify such statements by using words such as “anticipate,” “estimate,” “project,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “will” and similar expressions in connection with any discussion of future operating or financial performance.
Although management believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. Risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially include risk factors relating to the banking industry and the other factors detailed from time to time in Horizon’s reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including those described in its Form 10-K. Undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. Horizon does not undertake, and specifically disclaims any obligation, to publicly release the result of any revisions that may be made to update any forward-looking statement to reflect the events or circumstances after the date on which the forward-looking statement is made, or reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except to the extent required by law.
Contact:
Mark E. Secor
Chief Financial Officer
Phone: (219) 873-2611
Fax: (219) 874-9280
HORIZON BANCORP, INC.
Financial Highlights
(Dollars in thousands except share and per share data and ratios, Unaudited)
|June 30
|March 31
|December 31
|September 30
|June 30
|2019
|2019
|2018
|2018
|2018
|Balance sheet:
|Total assets
|$
|5,098,682
|$
|5,051,639
|$
|4,246,688
|$
|4,150,561
|$
|4,076,611
|Investment securities
|887,187
|893,469
|810,460
|766,153
|735,962
|Commercial loans
|2,062,623
|2,089,579
|1,721,590
|1,698,582
|1,672,998
|Mortgage warehouse loans
|133,428
|71,944
|74,120
|71,422
|109,016
|Residential mortgage loans
|814,065
|819,824
|668,141
|651,250
|634,636
|Consumer loans
|654,552
|639,710
|549,481
|536,132
|507,866
|Earnings assets
|4,577,487
|4,538,952
|3,842,903
|3,743,592
|3,681,583
|Non-interest bearing deposit accounts
|810,350
|811,768
|642,129
|621,475
|615,018
|Interest bearing transaction accounts
|2,153,189
|2,115,847
|1,684,336
|1,605,825
|1,644,758
|Time deposits
|967,236
|960,408
|812,911
|901,254
|756,387
|Borrowings
|436,233
|457,788
|550,384
|477,719
|524,846
|Subordinated debentures
|56,194
|55,310
|37,837
|37,791
|37,745
|Total stockholders' equity
|626,461
|609,468
|491,992
|477,594
|470,535
|Three months ended
|Income statement:
|Net interest income
|$
|41,529
|$
|34,280
|$
|33,836
|$
|33,772
|$
|33,550
|Provision for loan losses
|896
|364
|528
|1,176
|635
|Non-interest income
|10,898
|8,712
|8,477
|8,686
|8,932
|Non-interest expenses
|31,584
|29,738
|26,117
|25,620
|24,942
|Income tax expense
|3,305
|2,074
|2,535
|2,597
|2,790
|Net income
|$
|16,642
|$
|10,816
|$
|13,133
|$
|13,065
|$
|14,115
|Per share data:(1)
|Basic earnings per share
|$
|0.37
|$
|0.28
|$
|0.34
|$
|0.34
|$
|0.37
|Diluted earnings per share
|0.37
|0.28
|0.34
|0.34
|0.37
|Cash dividends declared per common share
|0.12
|0.10
|0.10
|0.10
|0.10
|Book value per common share
|13.90
|13.53
|12.82
|12.45
|12.27
|Tangible book value per common share
|9.91
|9.60
|9.43
|9.04
|8.84
|Market value - high
|17.13
|17.82
|19.40
|21.39
|21.94
|Market value - low
|$
|15.51
|$
|15.50
|$
|14.94
|$
|19.44
|$
|19.17
|Weighted average shares outstanding - Basic
|45,055,117
|38,822,543
|38,367,972
|38,365,379
|38,347,612
|Weighted average shares outstanding - Diluted
|45,130,408
|38,906,172
|38,488,002
|38,534,970
|38,519,401
|Key ratios:
|Return on average assets
|1.32%
|1.02%
|1.25%
|1.26%
|1.41%
|Return on average common stockholders' equity
|10.73
|8.66
|10.73
|10.87
|12.15
|Net interest margin
|3.73
|3.62
|3.60
|3.67
|3.78
|Loan loss reserve to total loans
|0.50
|0.49
|0.59
|0.60
|0.58
|Average equity to average assets
|12.32
|11.76
|11.62
|11.62
|11.60
|Bank only capital ratios:
|Tier 1 capital to average assets
|9.78
|10.99
|9.38
|9.53
|9.65
|Tier 1 capital to risk weighted assets
|12.22
|11.84
|11.91
|12.09
|12.21
|Total capital to risk weighted assets
|12.69
|12.30
|12.47
|12.66
|12.77
|Loan data:
|Substandard loans
|$
|47,764
|$
|41,728
|$
|38,775
|$
|34,655
|$
|40,941
|30 to 89 days delinquent
|9,633
|9,980
|7,161
|6,878
|3,978
|90 days and greater delinquent - accruing interest
|$
|391
|$
|192
|$
|568
|$
|202
|$
|49
|Trouble debt restructures - accruing interest
|2,198
|2,532
|2,002
|1,830
|1,911
|Trouble debt restructures - non-accrual
|1,576
|1,349
|1,057
|1,077
|894
|Non-accrual loans
|14,764
|15,313
|11,548
|11,417
|12,555
|Total non-performing loans
|$
|18,929
|$
|19,386
|$
|15,175
|$
|14,526
|$
|15,409
|Non-performing loans to total loans
|0.52%
|0.54%
|0.50%
|0.49%
|0.53%
|(1)Adjusted for 3:2 stock split on June 15, 2018
HORIZON BANCORP, INC.
Financial Highlights
(Dollars in thousands except share and per share data and ratios, Unaudited)
|June 30
|June 30
|2019
|2018
|Balance sheet:
|Total assets
|$
|5,098,682
|$
|4,076,611
|Investment securities
|887,187
|735,962
|Commercial loans
|2,062,623
|1,672,998
|Mortgage warehouse loans
|133,428
|109,016
|Residential mortgage loans
|814,065
|634,636
|Consumer loans
|654,552
|507,866
|Earnings assets
|4,577,487
|3,681,583
|Non-interest bearing deposit accounts
|810,350
|615,018
|Interest bearing transaction accounts
|2,153,189
|1,644,758
|Time deposits
|967,236
|756,387
|Borrowings
|436,233
|524,846
|Subordinated debentures
|56,194
|37,745
|Total stockholders' equity
|626,461
|470,535
|Six months ended
|Income statement:
|Net interest income
|$
|75,809
|$
|66,961
|Provision for loan losses
|1,260
|1,202
|Non-interest income
|19,610
|17,250
|Non-interest expenses
|61,322
|50,779
|Income tax expense
|5,379
|5,311
|Net income
|$
|27,458
|$
|26,919
|Per share data:(1)
|Basic earnings per share
|$
|0.65
|$
|0.70
|Diluted earnings per share
|0.65
|0.70
|Cash dividends declared per common share
|0.22
|0.20
|Book value per common share
|13.90
|12.27
|Tangible book value per common share
|9.91
|8.84
|Market value - high
|17.82
|21.94
|Market value - low
|$
|15.50
|$
|17.87
|Weighted average shares outstanding - Basic
|41,956,047
|38,327,118
|Weighted average shares outstanding - Diluted
|42,054,352
|38,484,321
|Key ratios:
|Return on average assets
|1.18%
|1.36%
|Return on average common stockholders' equity
|9.82
|11.72
|Net interest margin
|3.68
|3.81
|Loan loss reserve to total loans
|0.50
|0.58
|Average equity to average assets
|12.05
|11.63
|Bank only capital ratios:
|Tier 1 capital to average assets
|9.78
|9.65
|Tier 1 capital to risk weighted assets
|12.22
|12.21
|Total capital to risk weighted assets
|12.69
|12.77
|Loan data:
|Substandard loans
|$
|47,764
|$
|40,941
|30 to 89 days delinquent
|9,633
|3,978
|90 days and greater delinquent - accruing interest
|$
|391
|$
|49
|Trouble debt restructures - accruing interest
|2,198
|1,911
|Trouble debt restructures - non-accrual
|1,576
|894
|Non-accrual loans
|14,764
|12,555
|Total non-performing loans
|$
|18,929
|$
|15,409
|Non-performing loans to total loans
|0.52%
|0.53%
|(1)Adjusted for 3:2 stock split on June 15, 2018
HORIZON BANCORP, INC.
|Allocation of the Allowance for Loan and Lease Losses
|(Dollars in Thousands, Unaudited)
|June 30
|March 31
|December 31
|September 30
|June 30
|2019
|2019
|2018
|2018
|2018
|Commercial
|$
|11,881
|$
|11,556
|$
|10,495
|$
|10,581
|$
|8,865
|Real estate
|1,732
|1,588
|1,676
|1,574
|1,761
|Mortgage warehousing
|1,040
|1,014
|1,006
|1,030
|1,084
|Consumer
|3,652
|3,663
|4,643
|4,613
|5,361
|Total
|$
|18,305
|$
|17,821
|$
|17,820
|$
|17,798
|$
|17,071
|Net Charge-Offs (Recoveries)
|(Dollars in Thousands, Unaudited)
|Three Months Ended
|June 30
|March 31
|December 31
|September 30
|June 30
|2019
|2019
|2018
|2018
|2018
|Commercial
|$
|265
|$
|61
|$
|196
|$
|179
|$
|(40
|)
|Real estate
|41
|(27
|)
|47
|(2
|)
|(2
|)
|Mortgage warehousing
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Consumer
|106
|329
|263
|272
|80
|Total
|$
|412
|$
|363
|$
|506
|$
|449
|$
|38
|Percent of net charge-offs to average
loans outstanding for the period
|0.01%
|0.01%
|0.02%
|0.02%
|0.00%
|Total Non-performing Loans
|(Dollars in Thousands, Unaudited)
|June 30
|March 31
|December 31
|September 30
|June 30
|2019
|2019
|2018
|2018
|2018
|Commercial
|$
|8,697
|$
|9,750
|$
|6,903
|$
|8,355
|$
|8,987
|Real estate
|6,444
|5,995
|5,007
|3,754
|3,915
|Mortgage warehousing
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Consumer
|3,788
|3,641
|3,265
|2,417
|2,507
|Total
|$
|18,929
|$
|19,386
|$
|15,175
|$
|14,526
|$
|15,409
|Non-performing loans to total loans
|0.52%
|0.54%
|0.55%
|0.49%
|0.53%
|Other Real Estate Owned and Repossessed Assets
|(Dollars in Thousands, Unaudited)
|June 30
|March 31
|December 31
|September 30
|June 30
|2019
|2019
|2018
|2018
|2018
|Commercial
|$
|3,694
|$
|3,496
|$
|1,967
|$
|2,181
|$
|2,628
|Real estate
|113
|126
|60
|58
|302
|Mortgage warehousing
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Consumer
|48
|30
|48
|26
|62
|Total
|$
|3,855
|$
|3,652
|$
|2,075
|$
|2,265
|$
|2,992
HORIZON BANCORP, INC.
Average Balance Sheets
(Dollar Amounts in Thousands, Unaudited)
|Three Months Ended
|Three Months Ended
|June 30, 2019
|June 30, 2018
|Average
Balance
|Interest
|Average
Rate
|Average
Balance
|Interest
|Average
Rate
|Assets
|Interest-earning assets
|Federal funds sold
|$
|18,251
|$
|120
|2.64%
|$
|3,367
|$
|15
|1.79%
|Interest-earning deposits
|18,516
|83
|1.80%
|25,946
|107
|1.65%
|Investment securities - taxable
|480,036
|3,070
|2.57%
|416,182
|2,441
|2.35%
|Investment securities - non-taxable(1)
|411,944
|2,793
|3.44%
|307,219
|1,870
|3.15%
|Loans receivable(2)(3)
|3,637,927
|47,784
|5.29%
|2,886,087
|36,308
|5.08%
|Total interest-earning assets(1)
|4,566,674
|53,850
|4.81%
|3,638,801
|40,741
|4.57%
|Non-interest-earning assets
|Cash and due from banks
|67,537
|44,213
|Allowance for loan losses
|(18,036
|)
|(16,617
|)
|Other assets
|431,190
|351,154
|Total average assets
|$
|5,047,365
|$
|4,017,551
|Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
|Interest-bearing liabilities
|Interest-bearing deposits
|$
|3,118,821
|$
|8,938
|1.15%
|$
|2,403,780
|$
|3,920
|0.65%
|Borrowings
|398,320
|2,495
|2.51%
|489,608
|2,679
|2.19%
|Subordinated debentures
|53,572
|888
|6.65%
|36,525
|592
|6.50%
|Total interest-bearing liabilities
|3,570,713
|12,321
|1.38%
|2,929,913
|7,191
|0.98%
|Non-interest-bearing liabilities
|Demand deposits
|818,872
|605,188
|Accrued interest payable and other liabilities
|35,752
|16,482
|Stockholders' equity
|622,028
|465,968
|Total average liabilities and stockholders' equity
|$
|5,047,365
|$
|4,017,551
|Net interest income/spread
|$
|41,529
|3.42%
|$
|33,550
|3.59%
|Net interest income as a percentage of average
interest-earning assets(1)
|3.73%
|3.78%
|(1)
|Securities balances represent daily average balances for the fair value of securities. The average rate is calculated based on the daily average balance for the amortized cost of securities. The average rate is presented on a tax equivalent basis.
|(2)
|Includes fees on loans. The inclusion of loan fees does not have a material effect on the average interest rate.
|(3)
|Non-accruing loans for the purpose of the computations above are included in the daily average loan amounts outstanding. Loan totals are shown net of unearned income and deferred loan fees. The average rate is presented on a tax equivalent basis.
HORIZON BANCORP, INC.
Average Balance Sheets
(Dollar Amounts in Thousands, Unaudited)
|Six Months Ended
|Six Months Ended
|June 30, 2019
|June 30, 2018
|Average
Balance
|Interest
|Average
Rate
|Average
Balance
|Interest
|Average
Rate
|Assets
|Interest-earning assets
|Federal funds sold
|$
|13,072
|$
|224
|3.46%
|$
|3,560
|$
|29
|1.64%
|Interest-earning deposits
|22,414
|191
|1.72%
|24,749
|197
|1.61%
|Investment securities - taxable
|464,544
|5,980
|2.60%
|409,669
|4,767
|2.35%
|Investment securities - non-taxable(1)
|402,883
|5,421
|3.43%
|307,462
|3,735
|3.13%
|Loans receivable(2)(3)
|3,346,731
|87,407
|5.28%
|2,855,236
|71,439
|5.05%
|Total interest-earning assets(1)
|4,249,644
|99,223
|4.79%
|3,600,676
|80,167
|4.55%
|Non-interest-earning assets
|Cash and due from banks
|56,160
|43,984
|Allowance for loan losses
|(17,939
|)
|(16,480
|)
|Other assets
|391,558
|352,684
|Total average assets
|$
|4,679,423
|$
|3,980,864
|Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
|Interest-bearing liabilities
|Interest-bearing deposits
|$
|2,818,496
|$
|15,814
|1.13%
|$
|2,354,578
|$
|6,791
|0.58%
|Borrowings
|487,266
|6,116
|2.53%
|508,731
|5,251
|2.08%
|Subordinated debentures
|45,735
|1,484
|6.54%
|37,695
|1,164
|6.23%
|Total interest-bearing liabilities
|3,351,497
|23,414
|1.41%
|2,901,004
|13,206
|0.92%
|Non-interest-bearing liabilities
|Demand deposits
|731,556
|600,214
|Accrued interest payable and other liabilities
|32,508
|16,490
|Stockholders' equity
|563,862
|463,156
|Total average liabilities and stockholders' equity
|$
|4,679,423
|$
|3,980,864
|Net interest income/spread
|$
|75,809
|3.38%
|$
|66,961
|3.64%
|Net interest income as a percentage of average
interest-earning assets(1)
|3.68%
|3.81%
|(1)
|Securities balances represent daily average balances for the fair value of securities. The average rate is calculated based on the daily average balance for the amortized cost of securities. The average rate is presented on a tax equivalent basis.
|(2)
|Includes fees on loans. The inclusion of loan fees does not have a material effect on the average interest rate.
|(3)
|Non-accruing loans for the purpose of the computations above are included in the daily average loan amounts outstanding. Loan totals are shown net of unearned income and deferred loan fees. The average rate is presented on a tax equivalent basis.
HORIZON BANCORP, INC.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Dollar Amounts in Thousands)
|June 30
|December 31
|2019
|2018
|(Unaudited)
|Assets
|Cash and due from banks
|$
|94,686
|$
|58,492
|Interest-earning time deposits
|8,090
|15,744
|Investment securities, available for sale
|673,419
|600,348
|Investment securities, held to maturity (fair value of $219,891 and $208,273)
|213,768
|210,112
|Loans held for sale
|3,185
|1,038
|Loans, net of allowance for loan losses of $18,305 and $17,820
|3,646,363
|2,995,512
|Premises and equipment, net
|91,469
|74,331
|Federal Home Loan Bank stock
|22,447
|18,073
|Goodwill
|151,111
|119,880
|Other intangible assets
|28,665
|10,390
|Interest receivable
|19,015
|14,239
|Cash value of life insurance
|94,613
|88,062
|Other assets
|51,851
|40,467
|Total assets
|$
|5,098,682
|$
|4,246,688
|Liabilities
|Deposits
|Non-interest bearing
|$
|810,350
|$
|642,129
|Interest bearing
|3,120,425
|2,497,247
|Total deposits
|3,930,775
|3,139,376
|Borrowings
|436,233
|550,384
|Subordinated debentures
|56,194
|37,837
|Interest payable
|3,005
|2,031
|Other liabilities
|46,014
|25,068
|Total liabilities
|4,472,221
|3,754,696
|Commitments and contingent liabilities
|Stockholders' Equity
|Preferred stock, Authorized, 1,000,000 shares, Issued 0 shares
|-
|-
|Common stock, no par value, Authorized 99,000,000 shares (1)
|Issued 45,086,441 and 38,400,476 shares (1),
Outstanding 45,061,372 and 38,375,407 shares (1)
|-
|-
|Additional paid-in capital
|380,735
|276,101
|Retained earnings
|241,519
|224,035
|Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
|4,207
|(8,144
|)
|Total stockholders' equity
|626,461
|491,992
|Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|$
|5,098,682
|$
|4,246,688
|(1) Adjusted for 3:2 stock split on June 15, 2018
HORIZON BANCORP, INC.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income
(Dollar Amounts in Thousands, Except Per Share Data, Unaudited)
|Three Months Ended
|Six Months Ended
|June 30
|June 30
|2019
|2018
|2019
|2018
|Interest Income
|Loans receivable
|$
|47,784
|$
|36,308
|$
|87,407
|$
|71,439
|Investment securities
|Taxable
|3,273
|2,563
|6,395
|4,993
|Tax exempt
|2,793
|1,870
|5,421
|3,735
|Total interest income
|53,850
|40,741
|99,223
|80,167
|Interest Expense
|Deposits
|8,938
|3,920
|15,814
|6,791
|Borrowed funds
|2,495
|2,679
|6,116
|5,251
|Subordinated debentures
|888
|592
|1,484
|1,164
|Total interest expense
|12,321
|7,191
|23,414
|13,206
|Net Interest Income
|41,529
|33,550
|75,809
|66,961
|Provision for loan losses
|896
|635
|1,260
|1,202
|Net Interest Income after Provision for Loan Losses
|40,633
|32,915
|74,549
|65,759
|Non-interest Income
|Service charges on deposit accounts
|2,480
|1,907
|4,357
|3,795
|Wire transfer fees
|167
|180
|285
|330
|Interchange fees
|2,160
|1,555
|3,521
|2,883
|Fiduciary activities
|2,063
|1,818
|4,152
|3,743
|Gains (losses) on sale of investment securities (includes $(100) and $0
|for the three months ended June 30, 2019 and 2018, respectively, and $(85) and $11 for the six months ended June 30, 2019 and six months ended June 30, 2018
related to accumulated other comprehensive earnings reclassifications)
|(100
|)
|-
|(85
|)
|11
|Gain on sale of mortgage loans
|2,078
|1,896
|3,387
|3,319
|Mortgage servicing income net of impairment
|570
|511
|1,176
|860
|Increase in cash value of bank owned life insurance
|555
|442
|1,068
|877
|Death benefit on bank owned life insurance
|367
|154
|367
|154
|Other income
|558
|469
|1,382
|1,278
|Total non-interest income
|10,898
|8,932
|19,610
|17,250
|Non-interest Expense
|Salaries and employee benefits
|16,951
|13,809
|31,417
|28,182
|Net occupancy expenses
|3,148
|2,520
|5,920
|5,486
|Data processing
|2,139
|1,607
|4,105
|3,303
|Professional fees
|598
|376
|1,091
|877
|Outside services and consultants
|1,655
|1,267
|5,185
|2,531
|Loan expense
|2,048
|1,525
|3,997
|2,782
|FDIC insurance expense
|365
|345
|525
|655
|Other losses
|169
|269
|273
|415
|Other expense
|4,511
|3,224
|8,809
|6,548
|Total non-interest expense
|31,584
|24,942
|61,322
|50,779
|Income Before Income Taxes
|19,947
|16,905
|32,837
|32,230
|Income tax expense (includes $(21) and $0 for the three months ended
|June 30, 2019 and 2018, respectively, and $(18) and $2 for the six months ended June 30, 2019 and six months ended June 30, 2018 related to income tax
expense (benefit) from reclassification items)
|3,305
|2,790
|5,379
|5,311
|Net Income
|$
|16,642
|$
|14,115
|$
|27,458
|$
|26,919
|Basic Earnings Per Share (1)
|$
|0.37
|$
|0.37
|$
|0.65
|$
|0.70
|Diluted Earnings Per Share (1)
|0.37
|0.37
|0.65
|0.70
|(1) Adjusted for 3:2 stock split on June 15, 2018
