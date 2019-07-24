There were 765 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 159,448 in the last 365 days.

Horizon Bancorp, Inc. Announces Record 2019 Second Quarter and Year-to-Date Net Income

/EIN News/ -- MICHIGAN CITY, Ind., July 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (NASDAQ GS: HBNC) – Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (“Horizon” or the “Company”) today announced its unaudited financial results for the three-month and six-month periods ended June 30, 2019. All share data has been adjusted to reflect Horizon’s three-for-two stock split effective June 15, 2018. 

SUMMARY:

  • Net income for the quarter ended June 30, 2019 was $16.6 million, or $0.37 diluted earnings per share, compared to $14.1 million, or $0.37 diluted earnings per share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2018. This represents the highest quarterly net income in the Company’s history.

  • Core net income for the quarter ended June 30, 2019 increased 26.0% to $17.6 million, or $0.39 diluted earnings per share, compared to $14.0 million, or $0.37 diluted earnings per share, for the same period in 2018. This represents the highest quarter-to-date core net income and core diluted earnings per share in the Company’s history. (See the “Non-GAAP Reconciliation of Net Income and Diluted Earnings per Share” table on page 4 for a description of the elements of core net income) 

  • Net income for the first six months of 2019 was $27.5 million, or $0.65 diluted earnings per share, compared to $26.9 million, or $0.70 diluted earnings per share for the first six months of 2018. This represents the highest year-to-date net income as of June 30th in the Company’s history.  

  • Core net income for the first six months of 2019 was $31.8 million, or $0.75 diluted earnings per share, compared to $26.8 million, or $0.70 diluted earnings per share, for the first six months of 2018. This represents the highest year-to-date core net income and core diluted earnings per share as of June 30th in the Company’s history. (See the “Non-GAAP Reconciliation of Net Income and Diluted Earnings per Share” table on page 4 for a description of the elements of core net income)

  • Net interest margin for the quarter ended June 30, 2019 was 3.73% compared to 3.62% and 3.78% for the quarters ended March 31, 2019 and June 30, 2018, respectively. The increase in net interest margin from the first quarter of 2019 reflects an increase in the yield of interest-earning assets as loans continue to reprice upwards and a decrease in interest-bearing liabilities from reducing short-term borrowings with the liquidity obtained from the Salin acquisition, along with a stabilization in deposit pricing.

  • Core net interest margin for the quarter ended June 30, 2019 was 3.61% compared to 3.46% and 3.60% for the quarters ended March 31, 2019 and June 30, 2018, respectively. (See the “Non-GAAP Reconciliation of Net Interest Margin” table on page 5 for a description of the elements of core net interest margin)

  • Return on average assets was 1.32% for the second quarter of 2019 compared to 1.41% for the second quarter of 2018. Return on average assets was 1.18% for the first six months of 2019 compared to 1.36% for the first six months of 2018.

  • Core return on average assets for the second quarter of 2019 was 1.40% compared to 1.39% for the second quarter of 2018. Core return on average assets was 1.36% for the first six months of 2019 compared to 1.35% for the first six months of 2018. (See the “Non-GAAP Reconciliation of Return on Average Assets and Return on Average Common Equity” table on page 10 for the description of core return on average assets) 

  • Return on average equity was 10.73% for the second quarter of 2019 compared to 12.15% for the second quarter of 2018. Return on average equity was 9.82% for the first six months of 2019 compared to 11.72% for the first six months of 2018. 

  • Core return on average equity for the second quarter of 2019 was 11.34% compared to 12.02% for the second quarter of 2018. Core return on average equity was 11.38% for the first six months of 2019 compared to 11.65% for the first six months of 2018. (See the “Non-GAAP Reconciliation of Return on Average Assets and Return on Average Common Equity” table on page 10 for the description of core return on average assets) 

  • Horizon’s tangible book value per share increased to $9.91 at June 30, 2019 compared to $9.60 and $8.84 at March 31, 2019 and June 30, 2018, respectively. This represents the highest tangible book value per share in the Company’s history. 

  • Horizon closed three full-service branches on April 19, 2019 and one loan production office on April 26, 2019. Horizon also plans to close one additional full-service branch on September 6, 2019. 

  • Horizon consolidated five full-service branches acquired in the March 2019 acquisition of Salin Bancshares, Inc. and Salin Bank and Trust Company (“Salin”), in coordination with the core data conversion from the acquisition occurring on April 26, 2019. 

  • On June 18, 2019, Horizon’s Board of Directors approved an increase in the Company’s quarterly cash dividend from $0.10 to $0.12 per share, paid on July 19, 2019, to shareholders of record as of July 5, 2019. 

  • On July 16, 2019, Horizon’s Board of Directors authorized a stock repurchase program for up to 2,250,000 shares of Horizon’s issued and outstanding common stock, no par value.

Craig Dwight, Chairman and CEO of Horizon, commented:  “I am pleased to announce Horizon’s record 2019 second quarter and year-to-date core earnings of $17.6 million, or $0.39 per diluted share, and $31.8 million, or $0.75 per diluted share. Core earnings, exclude merger expenses and other non-core items.”

Dwight added, “Horizon’s total assets continued to grow reaching approximately $5.1 billion at June 30, 2019, as a result of the Salin acquisition and organic loan growth since the beginning of the year. We have experienced organic loan growth at an annualized rate of 5.7% during the first six months of 2019. Along with approximately $568.9 million in loans acquired from Salin, loan growth in the markets of Fort Wayne, Grand Rapids, Indianapolis and Kalamazoo totaled $99.7 million as of June 30, 2019.”

Dwight continued, “During the second quarter of 2019, Horizon continued to maximize operational leverage as a result of increased mass and scale. Annualized non-interest expense to average assets, excluding merger expenses, decreased to 2.39% for the second quarter of 2019 compared to 2.41% for the first quarter of 2019 and 2.49% for the second quarter of 2018. Although the anticipated cost savings from the Salin acquisition have not been fully-realized, our team has been able to leverage new technologies and develop operational efficiencies. In our efforts to improve efficiencies, we closed three legacy full-service branches on April 19, 2019 and we consolidated our existing Fort Wayne loan production office with the acquired Salin locations. We also closed five Salin full-service branches which were in close proximity to an existing Horizon office or that did not meet our branch hurdle rates in conjunction with our data conversion on April 26, 2019. We also plan to consolidate our Midland, Michigan full-service branches into one location on September 6, 2019.”

Dwight concluded, “We continue to look for opportunities to provide value for our shareholders. On June 18, 2019, our Board of Directors approved a 20.0% dividend increase from 10 cents to 12 cents per share. This was followed by the Board of Directors authorizing a stock repurchase program of up to 2,250,000 shares of Horizon’s issued and outstanding common stock on July 16, 2019. We believe that at current price levels, Horizon’s shares are an attractive investment and our repurchase program reflects our continuing confidence in Horizon’s financial strength. Given our strong balance sheet, we believe we can implement this program and continue to retain sufficient liquidity and capital to execute business strategies.”

Income Statement Highlights

Net income for the second quarter of 2019 was $16.6 million, or $0.37 diluted earnings per share, compared to $10.8 million, or $0.28 diluted earnings per share, for the first quarter of 2019 and $14.1 million, or $0.37 diluted earnings per share, for the second quarter of 2018. Excluding acquisition-related expenses, gain (loss) on sale of investment securities and death benefit on bank owned life insurance (“core net income”), core net income for the second quarter of 2019 was $17.6 million, or $0.39 diluted earnings per share, compared to $14.2 million, or $0.37 diluted earnings per share, for the first quarter of 2019 and $14.0 million, or $0.37 diluted earnings per share for the second quarter of 2018. 

The increase in net income and diluted earnings per share from the first quarter of 2019 to the second quarter of 2019 reflects increases in net interest income of $7.2 million and non-interest income of $2.2 million, offset by increases in non-interest expense of $1.8 million, income tax expense of $1.2 million and provision for loan losses of $532,000.

The increase in net income from the second quarter of 2018 when compared to the same period of 2019 reflects increases in net interest income of $8.0 million and non-interest income of $2.0 million, offset by increases in non-interest expense of $6.6 million, income tax expense of $515,000 and provision for loan losses of $261,000.

Net income for the six months ended June 30, 2019 was $27.5 million, or $0.65 diluted earnings per share, compared to $26.9 million, or $0.70 diluted earnings per share for the six months ended June 30, 2018. Core net income for the six months ended June 30, 2019 was $31.8 million, or $0.75 diluted earnings per share, compared to $26.8 million, or $0.70 diluted earnings per share, for the six months ended June 30, 2018. This represents a 7.1% increase in core diluted earnings per share for the first six months of 2019 compared to the same period in 2018.

The increase in net income when comparing the first six months of 2019 to the prior year period reflects increases in net interest income of $8.8 million and non-interest income of $2.4 million, offset by an increase in non-interest expense of $10.5 million.

Non-GAAP Reconciliation of Net Income and Diluted Earnings per Share
(Dollars in Thousands, Except per Share Data, Unaudited)
  Three Months Ended   Six Months Ended
  June 30   March 31   June 30   June 30   June 30
    2019       2018       2018       2019       2018  
Non-GAAP Reconciliation of Net Income                  
Net income as reported $ 16,642     $ 10,816     $ 14,115     $ 27,458     $ 26,919  
Merger expenses   1,532       4,118       -       5,650       -  
Tax effect   (295 )     (692 )     -       (987 )     -  
Net income excluding merger expenses   17,879       14,242       14,115       32,121       26,919  
                   
Loss (gain) on sale of investment securities   100       (15 )     -       85       (11 )
Tax effect   (21 )     3       -       (18 )     2  
Net income excluding gain on sale of investment securities   17,958       14,230       14,115       32,188       26,910  
                   
Death benefit on bank owned life insurance ("BOLI")   (367 )     -       (154 )     (367 )     (154 )
Net income excluding death benefit on BOLI   17,591       14,230       13,961       31,821       26,756  
                   
Core Net Income $ 17,591     $ 14,230     $ 13,961     $ 31,821     $ 26,756  
                   
Non-GAAP Reconciliation of Diluted Earnings per Share                  
Diluted earnings per share ("EPS") as reported $ 0.37     $ 0.28     $ 0.37     $ 0.65     $ 0.70  
Merger expenses   0.03       0.11       -       0.13       -  
Tax effect   -       (0.02 )     -       (0.02 )     -  
Diluted EPS excluding merger expenses   0.40       0.37       0.37       0.76       0.70  
                   
Loss (gain) on sale of investment securities   -       -       -       -       -  
Tax effect   -       -       -       -       -  
Diluted EPS excluding gain on sale of investment securities   0.40       0.37       0.37       0.76       0.70  
                   
Death benefit on BOLI   (0.01 )     -       -       (0.01 )     -  
Diluted EPS excluding death benefit on BOLI   0.39       0.37       0.37       0.75       0.70  
                   
Core Diluted EPS $ 0.39     $ 0.37     $ 0.37     $ 0.75     $ 0.70  
                   

Horizon’s net interest margin increased to 3.73% for the second quarter of 2019 when compared to 3.62% for the first quarter of 2019. The increase in net interest margin from the first quarter of 2019 reflects an increase in the yield on interest-earning assets of five basis points as loans continue to reprice upwards. The cost of interest-bearing liabilities decreased by six basis points primarily from reducing short-term borrowings during the second quarter with the liquidity obtained through the Salin acquisition. In addition, we are seeing a stabilization in deposit pricing within the markets we serve.

Net interest margin decreased to 3.73% for the second quarter of 2019 when compared to 3.78% for the second quarter of 2018. The decrease in net interest margin was due to an increase in the cost of interest-bearing liabilities of 40 basis points, offset by an increase in the yield on interest-earning assets of 24 basis points. The cost of interest-bearing deposits, borrowings and subordinated debentures increased by 50, 32 and 15 basis points, respectively. The increase in the yield of interest-earning assets was due to increases in the yields on loans receivable of 21 basis points, taxable investment securities of 22 basis points and non-taxable investment securities of 29 basis points.

Net interest margin decreased to 3.68% during the first six months of 2019 when compared to 3.81% for the first six months of 2018. This decrease reflects an increase in the cost of interest-bearing liabilities of 49 basis points, offset by an increase in the yield of interest-earning assets of 24 basis points. The increase in the cost of interest-bearing liabilities was due to an increase in the cost of interest-bearing deposits of 55 basis points and borrowings of 45 basis points. The increase in the yield of interest-earning assets was due to increases in the yields on loans receivable of 23 basis points, taxable investment securities of 25 basis points and non-taxable investment securities of 30 basis points.

Net interest margin, excluding acquisition-related purchase accounting adjustments (“core net interest margin”), was 3.61% for the second quarter of 2019 compared to 3.46% for the prior quarter and 3.60% for the second quarter of 2018. Interest income from acquisition-related purchase accounting adjustments was $1.3 million, $1.5 million and $1.6 million for the three months ended June 30, 2019, March 31, 2019 and June 30, 2018, respectively. The increase in the core net interest margin during the second quarter of 2019 was due to the pay-down of short-term borrowings with the liquidity obtained through the acquisition of Salin and an increase in the yield on earning assets from higher mortgage warehouse lending balances, loans continuing to reprice higher and the addition of acquired Salin loans.

Non-GAAP Reconciliation of Net Interest Margin
(Dollars in Thousands, Unaudited)
  Three Months Ended   Six Months Ended
  June 30   March 31   June 30   June 30   June 30
    2019       2018       2018       2019       2018  
Non-GAAP Reconciliation of Net Interest Margin                  
Net interest income as reported $ 41,529     $ 34,280     $ 33,550     $ 75,809     $ 66,961  
                   
Average interest-earning assets   4,566,674       3,929,296       3,638,801       4,249,644       3,600,676  
                   
Net interest income as a percentage of average interest-earning assets
  ("Net Interest Margin")		   3.73%       3.62%       3.78%       3.68%       3.81%  
                   
Acquisition-related purchase accounting adjustments ("PAUs") $ (1,299 )   $ (1,510 )   $ (1,634 )   $ (2,809 )   $ (3,671 )
                   
Core net interest income $ 40,230     $ 32,770     $ 31,916     $ 73,000     $ 63,290  
                   
Core net interest margin   3.61%       3.46%       3.60%       3.55%       3.61%  
                   

Lending Activity

Total loans increased $653.5 million from $3.014 billion as of December 31, 2018 to $3.668 billion as of June 30, 2019. Excluding acquired loans, total loans increased $84.6 million during the first six months of 2019 as residential mortgage loans increased by $14.9 million, consumer loans increased by $20.0 million and mortgage warehouse loans increased by $59.3 million, offset by a decrease in commercial loans of $11.8 million.

Loan Growth by Type, Excluding Acquired Loans
(Dollars in Thousands, Unaudited)
                       
  June 30   December 31   Amount   Acquired   Amount   Percent
    2019     2018   Change   Loans   Change   Change
Commercial $ 2,062,623   $ 1,721,590   $ 341,033   $ (352,798 )   $ (11,765 )   -0.7%  
Residential mortgage   814,065     668,141     145,924     (131,008 )     14,916     2.2%  
Consumer   654,552     549,481     105,071     (85,112 )     19,959     3.6%  
Subtotal   3,531,240     2,939,212     592,028     (568,918 )     23,110     0.8%  
Held for sale loans   3,185     1,038     2,147     -       2,147     206.8%  
Mortgage warehouse loans   133,428     74,120     59,308     -       59,308     80.0%  
Total loans $ 3,667,853   $ 3,014,370   $ 653,483   $ (568,918 )   $ 84,565     2.8%  
                       

Total loans increased $44.8 million from $3.623 billion as of March 31, 2019 to $3.668 billion as of June 30, 2019. During the second quarter of 2019, consumer loans increased by $14.8 million and mortgage warehouse loans increased $61.5 million, offset by a decrease in commercial loans of $27.0 million and a decrease in residential mortgage loans of $5.8 million.

Loan Growth by Type, Excluding Acquired Loans
(Dollars in Thousands, Unaudited)
                       
  June 30   March 31   Amount   Acquired   Amount   Percent
    2019     2018   Change   Loans   Change   Change
Commercial $ 2,062,623   $ 2,089,579   $ (26,956 )   $ -   $ (26,956 )   -1.3%  
Residential mortgage   814,065     819,824     (5,759 )     -     (5,759 )   -0.7%  
Consumer   654,552     639,710     14,842       -     14,842     2.3%  
Subtotal   3,531,240     3,549,113     (17,873 )     -     (17,873 )   -0.5%  
Held for sale loans   3,185     1,979     1,206       -     1,206     60.9%  
Mortgage warehouse loans   133,428     71,944     61,484       -     61,484     85.5%  
Total loans $ 3,667,853   $ 3,623,036   $ 44,817     $ -   $ 44,817     1.2%  
                       

During the first six months of 2019, the Bank originated approximately $206.0 million of commercial loans; however, only 54.4%, or $112.1 million, of these loan originations had been funded as of June 30, 2019. These originations were offset by commercial loan payoffs totaling approximately $157.8 million during the first six months of 2019, as there was an increase in clients moving projects that had reached stabilization into the long-term, fixed rate conduit financing market.

Residential mortgage lending activity for the three months ended June 30, 2019 generated $2.1 million in income from the gain on sale of mortgage loans, an increase of $769,000 from the first quarter of 2019 and $182,000 from the second quarter of 2018. Total origination volume for the second quarter of 2019, including loans placed into portfolio, totaled $111.4 million, representing an increase of 78.1% from the first quarter of 2019 and an increase of 2.1% from the second quarter of 2018. Total origination volume for the second quarter of 2019 of loans sold to the secondary market totaled $60.6 million, representing an increase of 99.3% from the first quarter of 2019 and an increase of 18.8% from the second quarter of 2018.

Revenue derived from Horizon’s residential mortgage and warehouse lending activities was 5.6% of Horizon’s total revenue for the second quarter of 2019. 

The provision for loan losses totaled $896,000 for the second quarter of 2019 compared to $364,000 for the first quarter of 2019 and $635,000 for the second quarter of 2018. The increase in the provision for loan losses from the first quarter of 2019 and the second quarter of 2018 when compared to the second quarter of 2019 was primarily due to a specific reserve placed on a single credit.

The provision for loan losses totaled $1.3 million for the first six months of 2019 compared to $1.2 million for the first six months of 2018. The increase in provision for loan losses from 2018 was primarily due to organic loan growth experienced from June 30, 2018 until June 30, 2019.

The ratio of the allowance for loan losses to total loans decreased to 0.50% as of June 30, 2019 from 0.59% at December 31, 2018. The decrease in the ratio of the allowance for loan losses to total loans is primarily due to increased loan balances from the Salin acquisition. The ratio of the allowance for loan losses to total loans, excluding loans with credit-related purchase accounting adjustments, was 0.68% as of June 30, 2019 compared to 0.72% as of December 31, 2018. Loan loss reserves plus credit-related loan discounts on acquired loans as a percentage of total loans was 1.14% as of June 30, 2019 compared to 0.98% as of December 31, 2018.

Non-GAAP Allowance for Loan and Lease Loss Detail
As of June 30, 2019
(Dollars in Thousands, Unaudited)
                               
  Pre-discount
Loan
Balance		   Allowance
for Loan
Losses
(ALLL)		   Loan
Discount		   ALLL
+
Loan
Discount		   Loans, net   ALLL/
Pre-discount
Loan Balance		   Loan
Discount/
Pre-discount
Loan Balance		   ALLL + Loan
Discount/
Pre-discount
Loan Balance
Horizon Legacy $ 2,677,923   $ 18,091   N/A   $ 18,091   $ 2,659,832   0.68%   0.00%   0.68%
Heartland   6,044     -     621     621     5,423   0.00%   10.27%   10.27%
Summit   17,194     -     1,003     1,003     16,191   0.00%   5.83%   5.83%
Peoples   75,918     -     1,732     1,732     74,186   0.00%   2.28%   2.28%
Kosciusko   34,056     195     567     762     33,294   0.57%   1.66%   2.24%
LaPorte   73,228     -     2,651     2,651     70,577   0.00%   3.62%   3.62%
CNB   3,701     -     94     94     3,607   0.00%   2.54%   2.54%
Lafayette   71,707     19     652     671     71,036   0.03%   0.91%   0.94%
Wolverine   161,066     -     2,120     2,120     158,946   0.00%   1.32%   1.32%
Salin   547,016     -     14,230     14,230     532,786   0.00%   2.60%   2.60%
Total $ 3,667,853   $ 18,305   $ 23,670   $ 41,975   $ 3,625,878   0.50%   0.65%   1.14%
                               

As of June 30, 2019, non-performing loans totaled $18.9 million, which reflects a two basis point increase in non-performing loans to total loans, or a $3.8 million increase from $15.2 million in non-performing loans as of December 31, 2018. Compared to December 31, 2018, non-performing commercial loans increased by $1.8 million, non-performing real estate loans increased by $1.4 million and non-performing consumer loans increased by $523,000. Other real estate owned and repossessed assets totaled $3.9 million as of June 30, 2019 which is an increase of $1.8 million from December 31, 2018. The majority of this increase was due to other real estate owned properties acquired in the Salin transaction, including the closed branches, totaling $1.7 million. 

Expense Management

Total non-interest expense was $1.8 million higher in the second quarter of 2019 when compared to the first quarter of 2019. Salaries and employee benefits, net occupancy expenses, other expense and FDIC insurance expense increased by $2.5 million, $376,000, $213,000 and $205,000, respectively. Offsetting these increases was a decrease in outside services and consultants expense of $1.9 million. Excluding merger expenses, total non-interest expense increased by $4.4 million during the second quarter of 2019 when compared to the first quarter of 2019.

  Three Months Ended        
  June 30   March 31        
    2019       2019     Adjusted
Non-interest Expense Actual   Merger
Expenses		   Adjusted   Actual   Merger
Expenses		   Adjusted   Amount
Change		   Percent
Change
Salaries and employee benefits $ 16,951     $ (482 )   $   16,469     $ 14,466     $ (2 )   $ 14,464     $ 2,005     13.9%  
Net occupancy expenses   3,148       (75 )       3,073       2,772       -       2,772       301     10.9%  
Data processing   2,139       (68 )       2,071       1,966       (292 )     1,674       397     23.7%  
Professional fees   598       (153 )       445       493       (239 )     254       191     75.2%  
Outside services and consultants   1,655       (176 )       1,479       3,530       (2,290 )     1,240       239     19.3%  
Loan expense   2,048       (2 )       2,046       1,949       -       1,949       97     5.0%  
FDIC deposit insurance   365       -         365       160       -       160       205     128.1%  
Other losses   169       (69 )       100       104       (2 )     102       (2 )   -2.0%  
Other expenses   4,511       (507 )       4,004       4,298       (1,293 )     3,005       999     33.2%  
Total non-interest expense $ 31,584     $ (1,532 )   $   30,052     $ 29,738     $ (4,118 )   $ 25,620     $ 4,432     17.3%  
Annualized Non-interest Exp. to Avg. Assets   2.51%           2.39%       2.80%           2.41%          

Total non-interest expense was $6.6 million higher during the second quarter of 2019 compared to the same period of 2018. Salaries and employee benefits, other expense, net occupancy expense, data processing and loan expense increased $3.1 million, $1.3 million, $628,000, $532,000 and $523,000, respectively. Excluding merger expenses, total non-interest expense increased $5.1 million during the second quarter of 2019 when compared to the second quarter of 2018.

  Three Months Ended        
  June 30   June 30        
    2019       2018     Adjusted
Non-interest Expense Actual   Merger
Expenses		   Adjusted   Actual   Merger
Expenses		   Adjusted   Amount
Change		   Percent
Change
Salaries and employee benefits $ 16,951     $ (482 )   $   16,469     $ 13,809     $ -   $ 13,809     $ 2,660     19.3%  
Net occupancy expenses   3,148       (75 )       3,073       2,520       -     2,520       553     21.9%  
Data processing   2,139       (68 )       2,071       1,607       -     1,607       464     28.9%  
Professional fees   598       (153 )       445       376       -     376       69     18.4%  
Outside services and consultants   1,655       (176 )       1,479       1,267       -     1,267       212     16.7%  
Loan expense   2,048       (2 )       2,046       1,525       -     1,525       521     34.2%  
FDIC deposit insurance   365       -         365       345       -     345       20     5.8%  
Other losses   169       (69 )       100       269       -     269       (169 )   -62.8%  
Other expenses   4,511       (507 )       4,004       3,224       -     3,224       780     24.2%  
Total non-interest expense $ 31,584     $ (1,532 )   $   30,052     $ 24,942     $ -   $ 24,942     $ 5,110     20.5%  
Annualized Non-interest Exp. to Avg. Assets   2.51%           2.39%       2.49%           2.49%          

Total non-interest expense was $10.5 million higher during the first six months of 2019 when compared to the first six months of 2018. Salaries and employee benefits, outside services and consultants expense, other expense, loan expense and data processing increased $3.2 million, $2.7 million, $2.3 million, $1.2 million and $802,000, respectively. Excluding merger expenses, total non-interest expense increased $4.9 million during the first six months of 2019 when compared to the same period of 2018.

  Six Months Ended        
  June 30   June 30        
    2019       2018     Adjusted
Non-interest Expense Actual   Merger
Expenses		   Adjusted   Actual   Merger
Expenses		   Adjusted   Amount
Change		   Percent
Change
Salaries and employee benefits $ 31,417     $ (484 )   $   30,933     $ 28,182     $ -   $ 28,182     $ 2,751     9.8%  
Net occupancy expenses   5,920       (75 )       5,845       5,486       -     5,486       359     6.5%  
Data processing   4,105       (360 )       3,745       3,303       -     3,303       442     13.4%  
Professional fees   1,091       (392 )       699       877       -     877       (178 )   -20.3%  
Outside services and consultants   5,185       (2,466 )       2,719       2,531       -     2,531       188     7.4%  
Loan expense   3,997       (2 )       3,995       2,782       -     2,782       1,213     43.6%  
FDIC deposit insurance   525       -         525       655       -     655       (130 )   -19.8%  
Other losses   273       (71 )       202       415       -     415       (213 )   -51.3%  
Other expenses   8,809       (1,800 )       7,009       6,548       -     6,548       461     7.0%  
Total non-interest expense $ 61,322     $ (5,650 )   $   55,672     $ 50,779     $ -   $ 50,779     $ 4,893     9.6%  
Annualized Non-interest Exp. to Avg. Assets   2.64%           2.40%       2.57%           2.57%          

Annualized non-interest expense as a percent of average assets were 2.51%, 2.80% and 2.49% for the three months ended June 30, 2019, March 31, 2019 and June 30, 2018, respectively. Annualized non-interest expense, excluding merger expenses, as a percent of average assets continue to decline and were 2.39%, 2.41% and 2.49% for the three months ended June 30, 2019, March 31, 2019 and June 30, 2018, respectively.

Annualized non-interest expense as a percent of average assets were 2.64% and 2.57% for the first six months of 2019 and 2018, respectively. Annualized non-interest expense, excluding merger expenses, as a percent of average assets were 2.40% and 2.57% for the first six months of 2019 and 2018, respectively. Horizon’s strategy to build mass and scale continues to prove effective.

Income tax expense totaled $3.3 million for the second quarter of 2019, an increase of $1.2 million when compared to the first quarter of 2019 and an increase of $515,000 when compared to the second quarter of 2018. The increase in income tax expense from the first quarter of 2019 and the second quarter of 2018 was primarily due to increases in income before income taxes of $7.1 million and $3.0 million, respectively, when compared to the second quarter of 2019.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Certain information set forth in this press release refers to financial measures determined by methods other than in accordance with GAAP.  Specifically, we have included non-GAAP financial measures relating to net income, diluted earnings per share, net interest margin, total loans and loan growth, the allowance for loan and lease losses, tangible stockholders’ equity, tangible book value per share, the return on average assets and the return on average equity. In each case, we have identified special circumstances that we consider to be non-recurring and have excluded them, to show the impact of such events as acquisition-related purchase accounting adjustments, among others we have identified in our reconciliations. Horizon believes that these non-GAAP financial measures are helpful to investors and provide a greater understanding of our business without giving effect to the purchase accounting impacts and one-time costs of acquisitions and non-core items. These measures are not necessarily comparable to similar measures that may be presented by other companies and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the related GAAP measure.  See the tables and other information below and contained elsewhere in this press release for reconciliations of the non-GAAP figures identified herein and their most comparable GAAP measures.

Non-GAAP Reconciliation of Tangible Stockholders' Equity and Tangible Book Value per Share
(Dollars in Thousands Except per Share Data, Unaudited)
                   
  June 30   March 31   December 31   September 30   June 30
    2019     2019     2018     2018     2018
Total stockholders' equity $ 626,461   $ 609,468   $ 491,992   $ 477,594   $ 470,535
Less: Intangible assets   179,776     176,864     130,270     130,755     131,239
Total tangible stockholders' equity $ 446,685   $ 432,604   $ 361,722   $ 346,839   $ 339,296
                   
Common shares outstanding   45,061,372     45,052,747     38,375,407     38,367,890     38,362,640
                   
Tangible book value per common share $ 9.91   $ 9.60   $ 9.43   $ 9.04   $ 8.84

 

Non-GAAP Reconciliation of Return on Average Assets and Return on Average Common Equity
(Dollars in Thousands, Unaudited)
  Three Months Ended   Six Months Ended
  June 30   March 31   June 30   June 30   June 30
    2019       2019       2018       2019       2018  
Non-GAAP Reconciliation of Return on Average Assets                  
Average Assets $ 5,047,365     $ 4,307,189     $ 4,017,551     $ 4,679,423     $ 3,980,864  
                   
Return on average assets ("ROAA") as reported   1.32%       1.02%       1.41%       1.18%       1.36%  
Merger expenses   0.12%       0.39%       0.00%       0.24%       0.00%  
Tax effect   -0.02%       -0.07%       0.00%       -0.04%       0.00%  
ROAA excluding merger expenses   1.42%       1.34%       1.41%       1.38%       1.36%  
                   
Loss (gain) on sale of investment securities   0.01%       0.00%       0.00%       0.00%       0.00%  
Tax effect   0.00%       0.00%       0.00%       0.00%       0.00%  
ROAA excluding gain on sale of investment securities   1.43%       1.34%       1.41%       1.38%       1.36%  
                   
Death benefit on bank owned life insurance ("BOLI")   -0.03%       0.00%       -0.02%       -0.02%       -0.01%  
ROAA excluding death benefit on BOLI   1.40%       1.34%       1.39%       1.36%       1.35%  
                   
Core ROAA   1.40%       1.34%       1.39%       1.36%       1.35%  
                   
Non-GAAP Reconciliation of Return on Average Common Equity                  
Average Common Equity $ 622,028     $ 506,449     $ 465,968     $ 563,862     $ 463,156  
                   
Return on average common equity ("ROACE") as reported   10.73%       8.66%       12.15%       9.82%       11.72%  
Merger expenses   0.99%       3.30%       0.00%       2.02%       0.00%  
Tax effect   -0.19%       -0.55%       0.00%       -0.35%       0.00%  
ROACE excluding merger expenses   11.53%       11.41%       12.15%       11.49%       11.72%  
                   
Loss (gain) on sale of investment securities   0.06%       -0.01%       0.00%       0.03%       0.00%  
Tax effect   -0.01%       0.00%       0.00%       -0.01%       0.00%  
ROACE excluding gain on sale of investment securities   11.58%       11.40%       12.15%       11.51%       11.72%  
                   
Death benefit on bank owned life insurance ("BOLI")   -0.24%       0.00%       -0.13%       -0.13%       -0.07%  
ROAA excluding death benefit on BOLI   11.34%       11.40%       12.02%       11.38%       11.65%  
                   
Core ROACE   11.34%       11.40%       12.02%       11.38%       11.65%  
                   

About Horizon

Horizon Bancorp, Inc. is an independent, commercial bank holding company serving northern and central Indiana, and southern, central and the Great Lakes Bay regions of Michigan through its commercial banking subsidiary Horizon Bank. Horizon also offers mortgage-banking services throughout the Midwest. Horizon may be reached online at www.horizonbank.com.  Its common stock is traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol HBNC.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements regarding the financial performance, business prospects, growth and operating strategies of Horizon.  For these statements, Horizon claims the protections of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.  Statements in this press release should be considered in conjunction with the other information available about Horizon, including the information in the filings we make with the Securities and Exchange Commission.  Forward-looking statements provide current expectations or forecasts of future events and are not guarantees of future performance.  The forward-looking statements are based on management’s expectations and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties.  We have tried, wherever possible, to identify such statements by using words such as “anticipate,” “estimate,” “project,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “will” and similar expressions in connection with any discussion of future operating or financial performance. 

Although management believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements.  Risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially include risk factors relating to the banking industry and the other factors detailed from time to time in Horizon’s reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including those described in its Form 10-K.  Undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. Horizon does not undertake, and specifically disclaims any obligation, to publicly release the result of any revisions that may be made to update any forward-looking statement to reflect the events or circumstances after the date on which the forward-looking statement is made, or reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except to the extent required by law.

Contact:
Mark E. Secor
Chief Financial Officer
Phone: (219) 873-2611
Fax: (219) 874-9280

HORIZON BANCORP, INC. 
Financial Highlights 
(Dollars in thousands except share and per share data and ratios, Unaudited)

  June 30   March 31   December 31   September 30   June 30
    2019       2019       2018       2018       2018  
Balance sheet:                  
Total assets $ 5,098,682     $ 5,051,639     $ 4,246,688     $ 4,150,561     $ 4,076,611  
Investment securities   887,187       893,469       810,460       766,153       735,962  
Commercial loans   2,062,623       2,089,579       1,721,590       1,698,582       1,672,998  
Mortgage warehouse loans   133,428       71,944       74,120       71,422       109,016  
Residential mortgage loans   814,065       819,824       668,141       651,250       634,636  
Consumer loans   654,552       639,710       549,481       536,132       507,866  
Earnings assets   4,577,487       4,538,952       3,842,903       3,743,592       3,681,583  
Non-interest bearing deposit accounts   810,350       811,768       642,129       621,475       615,018  
Interest bearing transaction accounts   2,153,189       2,115,847       1,684,336       1,605,825       1,644,758  
Time deposits   967,236       960,408       812,911       901,254       756,387  
Borrowings   436,233       457,788       550,384       477,719       524,846  
Subordinated debentures   56,194       55,310       37,837       37,791       37,745  
Total stockholders' equity   626,461       609,468       491,992       477,594       470,535  
                   
  Three months ended
Income statement:                  
Net interest income $ 41,529     $ 34,280     $ 33,836     $ 33,772     $ 33,550  
Provision for loan losses   896       364       528       1,176       635  
Non-interest income   10,898       8,712       8,477       8,686       8,932  
Non-interest expenses   31,584       29,738       26,117       25,620       24,942  
Income tax expense   3,305       2,074       2,535       2,597       2,790  
Net income $ 16,642     $ 10,816     $ 13,133     $ 13,065     $ 14,115  
                   
Per share data:(1)                  
Basic earnings per share $ 0.37     $ 0.28     $ 0.34     $ 0.34     $ 0.37  
Diluted earnings per share   0.37       0.28       0.34       0.34       0.37  
Cash dividends declared per common share   0.12       0.10       0.10       0.10       0.10  
Book value per common share   13.90       13.53       12.82       12.45       12.27  
Tangible book value per common share   9.91       9.60       9.43       9.04       8.84  
Market value - high   17.13       17.82       19.40       21.39       21.94  
Market value - low $ 15.51     $ 15.50     $ 14.94     $ 19.44     $ 19.17  
Weighted average shares outstanding - Basic   45,055,117       38,822,543       38,367,972       38,365,379       38,347,612  
Weighted average shares outstanding - Diluted   45,130,408       38,906,172       38,488,002       38,534,970       38,519,401  
                   
Key ratios:                  
Return on average assets   1.32%       1.02%       1.25%       1.26%       1.41%  
Return on average common stockholders' equity   10.73       8.66       10.73       10.87       12.15  
Net interest margin   3.73       3.62       3.60       3.67       3.78  
Loan loss reserve to total loans   0.50       0.49       0.59       0.60       0.58  
Average equity to average assets   12.32       11.76       11.62       11.62       11.60  
Bank only capital ratios:                  
Tier 1 capital to average assets   9.78       10.99       9.38       9.53       9.65  
Tier 1 capital to risk weighted assets   12.22       11.84       11.91       12.09       12.21  
Total capital to risk weighted assets   12.69       12.30       12.47       12.66       12.77  
                   
Loan data:                  
Substandard loans $ 47,764     $ 41,728     $ 38,775     $ 34,655     $ 40,941  
30 to 89 days delinquent   9,633       9,980       7,161       6,878       3,978  
                   
90 days and greater delinquent - accruing interest $ 391     $ 192     $ 568     $ 202     $ 49  
Trouble debt restructures - accruing interest   2,198       2,532       2,002       1,830       1,911  
Trouble debt restructures - non-accrual   1,576       1,349       1,057       1,077       894  
Non-accrual loans   14,764       15,313       11,548       11,417       12,555  
Total non-performing loans $ 18,929     $ 19,386     $ 15,175     $ 14,526     $ 15,409  
Non-performing loans to total loans   0.52%       0.54%       0.50%       0.49%       0.53%  
                   
(1)Adjusted for 3:2 stock split on June 15, 2018                  

HORIZON BANCORP, INC. 
Financial Highlights 
(Dollars in thousands except share and per share data and ratios, Unaudited)

  June 30   June 30  
    2019       2018    
Balance sheet:        
Total assets $   5,098,682     $   4,076,611    
Investment securities     887,187         735,962    
Commercial loans     2,062,623         1,672,998    
Mortgage warehouse loans     133,428         109,016    
Residential mortgage loans     814,065         634,636    
Consumer loans     654,552         507,866    
Earnings assets     4,577,487         3,681,583    
Non-interest bearing deposit accounts     810,350         615,018    
Interest bearing transaction accounts     2,153,189         1,644,758    
Time deposits     967,236         756,387    
Borrowings     436,233         524,846    
Subordinated debentures     56,194         37,745    
Total stockholders' equity     626,461         470,535    
         
  Six months ended
Income statement:        
Net interest income $   75,809     $   66,961    
Provision for loan losses     1,260         1,202    
Non-interest income     19,610         17,250    
Non-interest expenses     61,322         50,779    
Income tax expense     5,379         5,311    
Net income $   27,458     $   26,919    
         
Per share data:(1)        
Basic earnings per share $    0.65     $   0.70    
Diluted earnings per share     0.65         0.70    
Cash dividends declared per common share     0.22         0.20    
Book value per common share      13.90         12.27    
Tangible book value per common share     9.91         8.84    
Market value - high     17.82         21.94    
Market value - low $   15.50     $    17.87    
Weighted average shares outstanding - Basic     41,956,047         38,327,118    
Weighted average shares outstanding - Diluted     42,054,352         38,484,321    
         
Key ratios:        
Return on average assets   1.18%       1.36%    
Return on average common stockholders' equity     9.82         11.72    
Net interest margin     3.68         3.81    
Loan loss reserve to total loans     0.50         0.58    
Average equity to average assets     12.05         11.63    
Bank only capital ratios:        
Tier 1 capital to average assets     9.78         9.65    
Tier 1 capital to risk weighted assets      12.22         12.21    
Total capital to risk weighted assets     12.69         12.77    
         
Loan data:        
Substandard loans $   47,764     $   40,941    
30 to 89 days delinquent      9,633         3,978    
         
90 days and greater delinquent - accruing interest $   391     $   49    
Trouble debt restructures - accruing interest     2,198         1,911    
Trouble debt restructures - non-accrual     1,576         894    
Non-accrual loans     14,764         12,555    
Total non-performing loans $   18,929     $   15,409    
Non-performing loans to total loans   0.52%       0.53%    
         
(1)Adjusted for 3:2 stock split on June 15, 2018        
         

 HORIZON BANCORP, INC.

Allocation of the Allowance for Loan and Lease Losses
(Dollars in Thousands, Unaudited)
                   
  June 30   March 31   December 31   September 30   June 30
    2019       2019       2018       2018       2018  
Commercial $   11,881     $   11,556     $   10,495     $   10,581     $   8,865  
Real estate     1,732         1,588         1,676         1,574          1,761  
Mortgage warehousing     1,040         1,014         1,006         1,030         1,084  
Consumer     3,652         3,663         4,643         4,613         5,361  
Total $   18,305     $   17,821     $   17,820     $   17,798     $   17,071  
                   
Net Charge-Offs (Recoveries)
(Dollars in Thousands, Unaudited)
                   
  Three Months Ended
  June 30   March 31   December 31   September 30   June 30
    2019       2019       2018       2018       2018  
Commercial $   265     $   61     $   196     $   179     $   (40 )
Real estate     41         (27 )       47          (2 )       (2 )
Mortgage warehousing     -         -         -         -         -  
Consumer     106         329         263         272         80  
Total $   412     $   363     $   506     $   449     $   38  
Percent of net charge-offs to average
  loans outstanding for the period		   0.01%       0.01%       0.02%       0.02%       0.00%  
                   
Total Non-performing Loans
(Dollars in Thousands, Unaudited)
                   
  June 30   March 31   December 31   September 30   June 30
    2019       2019       2018       2018       2018  
Commercial $   8,697     $   9,750     $   6,903     $   8,355     $   8,987  
Real estate     6,444         5,995         5,007         3,754         3,915  
Mortgage warehousing     -         -          -         -         -  
Consumer     3,788         3,641         3,265         2,417         2,507  
Total $   18,929     $   19,386     $   15,175     $   14,526     $   15,409  
Non-performing loans to total loans   0.52%       0.54%       0.55%       0.49%       0.53%  
                   
Other Real Estate Owned and Repossessed Assets
(Dollars in Thousands, Unaudited)
                   
  June 30   March 31   December 31   September 30   June 30
    2019       2019       2018       2018       2018  
Commercial $   3,694     $   3,496     $   1,967     $   2,181     $   2,628  
Real estate     113         126         60         58          302  
Mortgage warehousing     -         -         -         -         -  
Consumer     48         30         48         26         62  
Total $   3,855     $   3,652     $   2,075     $   2,265     $   2,992  
                   

HORIZON BANCORP, INC.
Average Balance Sheets
(Dollar Amounts in Thousands, Unaudited)

    Three Months Ended   Three Months Ended
    June 30, 2019   June 30, 2018
    Average
Balance		   Interest   Average
Rate		   Average
Balance		   Interest   Average
Rate
  Assets                      
  Interest-earning assets                      
  Federal funds sold $ 18,251     $ 120   2.64%     $ 3,367     $ 15   1.79%  
  Interest-earning deposits   18,516       83   1.80%       25,946       107   1.65%  
  Investment securities - taxable   480,036       3,070   2.57%       416,182       2,441   2.35%  
  Investment securities - non-taxable(1)   411,944       2,793   3.44%       307,219       1,870   3.15%  
  Loans receivable(2)(3)   3,637,927       47,784   5.29%       2,886,087       36,308   5.08%  
  Total interest-earning assets(1)   4,566,674       53,850   4.81%       3,638,801       40,741   4.57%  
                         
  Non-interest-earning assets                      
  Cash and due from banks   67,537               44,213          
  Allowance for loan losses   (18,036 )             (16,617 )        
  Other assets   431,190               351,154          
                         
  Total average assets $ 5,047,365             $ 4,017,551          
                         
  Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity                      
  Interest-bearing liabilities                      
  Interest-bearing deposits $ 3,118,821     $ 8,938   1.15%     $ 2,403,780     $ 3,920   0.65%  
  Borrowings   398,320       2,495   2.51%       489,608       2,679   2.19%  
  Subordinated debentures   53,572       888   6.65%       36,525       592   6.50%  
  Total interest-bearing liabilities   3,570,713       12,321   1.38%       2,929,913       7,191   0.98%  
                         
  Non-interest-bearing liabilities                      
  Demand deposits   818,872               605,188          
  Accrued interest payable and other liabilities   35,752               16,482          
  Stockholders' equity   622,028               465,968          
                         
  Total average liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 5,047,365             $ 4,017,551          
                         
  Net interest income/spread     $ 41,529   3.42%         $ 33,550   3.59%  
  Net interest income as a percentage of average
  interest-earning assets(1) 		        3.73%             3.78%  
                         
(1) Securities balances represent daily average balances for the fair value of securities. The average rate is calculated based on the daily average balance for the amortized cost of securities. The average rate is presented on a tax equivalent basis.
(2) Includes fees on loans. The inclusion of loan fees does not have a material effect on the average interest rate.        
(3) Non-accruing loans for the purpose of the computations above are included in the daily average loan amounts outstanding. Loan totals are shown net of unearned income and deferred loan fees. The average rate is presented on a tax equivalent basis.

HORIZON BANCORP, INC.
Average Balance Sheets
(Dollar Amounts in Thousands, Unaudited)

    Six Months Ended   Six Months Ended
    June 30, 2019   June 30, 2018
    Average
Balance		   Interest   Average
Rate		   Average
Balance		   Interest   Average
Rate
  Assets                      
  Interest-earning assets                      
  Federal funds sold $   13,072     $   224   3.46%     $   3,560     $   29   1.64%  
  Interest-earning deposits     22,414         191   1.72%         24,749         197   1.61%  
  Investment securities - taxable     464,544         5,980   2.60%         409,669         4,767   2.35%  
  Investment securities - non-taxable(1)     402,883         5,421   3.43%         307,462         3,735   3.13%  
  Loans receivable(2)(3)     3,346,731         87,407   5.28%         2,855,236         71,439   5.05%  
  Total interest-earning assets(1)     4,249,644         99,223   4.79%         3,600,676         80,167   4.55%  
                         
  Non-interest-earning assets                      
  Cash and due from banks     56,160                 43,984          
  Allowance for loan losses     (17,939 )               (16,480 )        
  Other assets     391,558                 352,684          
                         
  Total average assets $   4,679,423             $   3,980,864          
                         
  Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity                      
  Interest-bearing liabilities                      
  Interest-bearing deposits $   2,818,496     $   15,814   1.13%     $   2,354,578     $   6,791   0.58%  
  Borrowings     487,266         6,116   2.53%         508,731         5,251   2.08%  
  Subordinated debentures     45,735          1,484   6.54%         37,695         1,164   6.23%  
  Total interest-bearing liabilities     3,351,497         23,414   1.41%         2,901,004         13,206   0.92%  
                         
  Non-interest-bearing liabilities                      
  Demand deposits      731,556                 600,214          
  Accrued interest payable and other liabilities     32,508                 16,490          
  Stockholders' equity     563,862                 463,156          
                         
  Total average liabilities and stockholders' equity $   4,679,423             $   3,980,864          
                         
  Net interest income/spread     $   75,809   3.38%         $   66,961   3.64%  
  Net interest income as a percentage of average
  interest-earning assets(1) 		        3.68%             3.81%  
                         
(1) Securities balances represent daily average balances for the fair value of securities. The average rate is calculated based on the daily average balance for the amortized cost of securities. The average rate is presented on a tax equivalent basis.
(2) Includes fees on loans. The inclusion of loan fees does not have a material effect on the average interest rate.        
(3) Non-accruing loans for the purpose of the computations above are included in the daily average loan amounts outstanding. Loan totals are shown net of unearned income and deferred loan fees. The average rate is presented on a tax equivalent basis.

HORIZON BANCORP, INC.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Dollar Amounts in Thousands)

  June 30   December 31
    2019     2018  
  (Unaudited)    
Assets      
Cash and due from banks $   94,686   $ 58,492  
Interest-earning time deposits     8,090     15,744  
Investment securities, available for sale     673,419     600,348  
Investment securities, held to maturity (fair value of $219,891 and $208,273)     213,768     210,112  
Loans held for sale     3,185     1,038  
Loans, net of allowance for loan losses of $18,305 and $17,820     3,646,363     2,995,512  
Premises and equipment, net     91,469     74,331  
Federal Home Loan Bank stock     22,447     18,073  
Goodwill     151,111     119,880  
Other intangible assets     28,665     10,390  
Interest receivable     19,015     14,239  
Cash value of life insurance     94,613     88,062  
Other assets      51,851     40,467  
Total assets $   5,098,682   $ 4,246,688  
Liabilities      
Deposits      
Non-interest bearing $   810,350   $ 642,129  
Interest bearing     3,120,425     2,497,247  
Total deposits     3,930,775     3,139,376  
Borrowings     436,233     550,384  
Subordinated debentures     56,194     37,837  
Interest payable     3,005     2,031  
Other liabilities     46,014     25,068  
Total liabilities     4,472,221     3,754,696  
Commitments and contingent liabilities      
Stockholders' Equity      
Preferred stock, Authorized, 1,000,000 shares, Issued 0 shares     -     -  
Common stock, no par value, Authorized 99,000,000 shares (1)      
Issued 45,086,441 and 38,400,476 shares (1),
Outstanding 45,061,372 and 38,375,407 shares (1)		      -     -  
Additional paid-in capital     380,735     276,101  
Retained earnings     241,519     224,035  
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)      4,207     (8,144 )
Total stockholders' equity     626,461     491,992  
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $   5,098,682   $ 4,246,688  
       
(1) Adjusted for 3:2 stock split on June 15, 2018      

HORIZON BANCORP, INC.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income
(Dollar Amounts in Thousands, Except Per Share Data, Unaudited)

  Three Months Ended   Six Months Ended
  June 30   June 30
    2019       2018     2019       2018
Interest Income              
Loans receivable $   47,784     $ 36,308   $   87,407     $ 71,439
Investment securities              
Taxable     3,273       2,563       6,395       4,993
Tax exempt     2,793       1,870       5,421       3,735
Total interest income     53,850       40,741       99,223       80,167
Interest Expense              
Deposits     8,938       3,920       15,814       6,791
Borrowed funds     2,495       2,679       6,116       5,251
Subordinated debentures     888       592       1,484       1,164
Total interest expense     12,321       7,191       23,414       13,206
Net Interest Income     41,529       33,550       75,809       66,961
Provision for loan losses     896       635        1,260       1,202
Net Interest Income after Provision for Loan Losses     40,633       32,915       74,549       65,759
Non-interest Income              
Service charges on deposit accounts     2,480       1,907       4,357       3,795
Wire transfer fees     167       180       285       330
Interchange fees     2,160       1,555       3,521       2,883
Fiduciary activities     2,063       1,818       4,152       3,743
Gains (losses) on sale of investment securities (includes $(100) and $0              
for the three months ended June 30, 2019 and 2018, respectively, and $(85) and $11 for the six months ended June 30, 2019 and six months ended June 30, 2018
related to accumulated other comprehensive earnings reclassifications)		     (100 )     -       (85 )     11
Gain on sale of mortgage loans     2,078       1,896       3,387       3,319
Mortgage servicing income net of impairment     570       511       1,176       860
Increase in cash value of bank owned life insurance     555       442       1,068       877
Death benefit on bank owned life insurance     367       154        367       154
Other income     558       469       1,382       1,278
Total non-interest income     10,898       8,932        19,610       17,250
Non-interest Expense              
Salaries and employee benefits     16,951       13,809       31,417       28,182
Net occupancy expenses      3,148       2,520       5,920       5,486
Data processing     2,139       1,607       4,105       3,303
Professional fees      598       376       1,091       877
Outside services and consultants     1,655       1,267       5,185       2,531
Loan expense     2,048       1,525       3,997       2,782
FDIC insurance expense     365       345       525       655
Other losses     169       269       273       415
Other expense     4,511       3,224       8,809       6,548
Total non-interest expense     31,584       24,942       61,322       50,779
Income Before Income Taxes     19,947       16,905       32,837       32,230
Income tax expense (includes $(21) and $0 for the three months ended              
June 30, 2019 and 2018, respectively, and $(18) and $2 for the six months ended June 30, 2019 and six months ended June 30, 2018 related to income tax
expense (benefit) from reclassification items)		     3,305       2,790       5,379       5,311
Net Income $   16,642     $ 14,115   $   27,458     $ 26,919
Basic Earnings Per Share (1) $   0.37     $ 0.37   $   0.65     $ 0.70
Diluted Earnings Per Share (1)     0.37       0.37        0.65       0.70
               
(1) Adjusted for 3:2 stock split on June 15, 2018              

 

Primary Logo

