LPL Financial Welcomes PFP Financial & Insurance Services Corp.

/EIN News/ -- CHARLOTTE, N.C., July 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LPL Financial LLC , a leading retail investment advisory firm and independent broker-dealer, today announced that PFP Financial and Insurance Services Corp. has joined LPL Financial’s broker-dealer and corporate registered investment advisor (RIA) platforms. Howard Fink, principal of PFP, reported having managed approximately $100 million of client brokerage, advisory and retirement plan assets*. Fink joins from FMS Financial Partners, an affiliate of Kestra Financial Partners.



Fink formed PFP more than four decades ago, first focusing on insurance and branching out into investments in 1982. With a support staff of two, Fink serves a diverse clientele, helping them build for retirement through qualified plans and individual investment advice. Fink holds the Master Registered Financial Consultant (MRFC) designation.

The team chose LPL Financial for its resources and innovative solutions, Fink said. “When we first met with LPL, we were really impressed with what was available in-house. That includes legal services, advanced planning resources and LPL’s Private Client offering to help us serve high-net-worth investors. And we love that LPL handles our client statements, which saves us an enormous amount of time.”

Fink adds that LPL’s technology has brought a lot of value to their firm, and specifically noted his experience with client onboarding. “It used to take us two to three days to get a new client in the system. LPL’s system takes two to three hours, which gives us an advantage with clients who want to move fast,” said Fink. “When you peel back the layers on everything that’s available, it’s amazing what LPL offers through scale and ongoing innovation. Our experience with LPL is absolutely a 10.”

“We’re honored to be able to support Howard and PFP in the valuable work they do to help their clients,” said Rich Steinmeier, LPL Financial managing director and divisional president, Business Development. “As the demand for advice moves toward a wealth management approach, Howard is already looking at the full opportunity to address clients’ financial needs, and understands the need for solutions that will differentiate his practice. We look forward to connecting his team to tools that will help them grow in the ways that matter most to their clients.”

