Stericycle to Participate in Oppenheimer Midwest Corporate Access Day in August

/EIN News/ -- LAKE FOREST, Ill.,, July 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stericycle, Inc. (Nasdaq: SRCL) will participate in the Oppenheimer Midwest Corporate Access Day in Chicago with Chief Financial Officer Janet Zelenka hosting investor meetings on Thursday, August 15, 2019.





FOR FURTHER INFORMATION CONTACT:

Stericycle Investor Relations 1-847-607-2012



About Stericycle, Inc.

Stericycle protects people, safeguards communities and reduces risk through highly specialized medical waste, hazardous waste and secure information services. Our team of more than 22,500 serves over one million customers worldwide with a concentration on the growing healthcare industry. For more information about Stericycle, please visit www.stericycle.com .



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.