Citizant Hires David Romola as Sr. Vice President of Operations

/EIN News/ -- CHANTILLY, Va., July 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Citizant , a trusted leader in IT modernization, identity and access management, test automation, and data management solutions, has hired David Romola as Senior Vice President of Operations. Romola will lead Citizant’s strategic focus on service delivery, differentiated capabilities, employee development, on-contract growth, and strategic expansion into new accounts.



Romola, a seasoned contracting industry executive, previously served as Chief Operations and Growth Officer for Expression Networks in McLean, Va., where he was directly responsible for increasing annual revenue from $2 million to $27 million over a 4-year period. Prior to his time at Expression Networks, he led and grew business at PwC, KPMG, Booz Allen Hamilton, and Deloitte. While at PwC, he successfully managed all contracts, subcontractors, P&L, and the contract center for a $40 million US Army practice. He also oversaw successful capture plans and win strategies for the U.S. Air Force FIP IDIQ, CIO-SP3, and OASIS contracts.

“As Citizant embarks on its growth trajectory to 1,000 employees serving vital government missions, we need proven leaders like David Romola who will enable our mission with innovative solutions and develop the next tier of leaders at Citizant,” said Alba M. Alemán, CEO of Citizant. "David has a well-deserved reputation for developing and delivering industry-leading solutions for government agencies. He is widely regarded for his loyalty and integrity in building trusted relationships with partners, customers, and employees. He also brings a new level of experience and maturity that will empower him to lead our team to an even better future.”

“Citizant has a strong commitment to quality, a track record of successful delivery, and a management system that make the organization extraordinary at delivering effective solutions for customers,” said Romola. “In my three decades of industry experience, it is rare to find such a driven leadership team in a company of this size. Coming here to oversee Operations was a no-brainer. Citizant’s mature infrastructure and management capability offers limitless opportunity for growth and innovative solution delivery. I look forward to working with this team of professionals to strengthen and expand the organization, so we can continue to provide phenomenal service to the Federal government.”

David Romola received a bachelor’s degree in Finance and Business Information Systems from Virginia Tech, as well as a Masters of Business Administration degree from Averett University. He is a Certified Project Management Professional and Certified Defense Financial Manager.

About Citizant

Citizant designs and delivers smarter, leaner business and IT transformation solutions to the U.S. government, with a focus on the Departments of Treasury, Homeland Security, Justice, and Transportation. The company employs leading experts in Agile application development, DevOps automation, IT modernization, enterprise data management, and program management support. Citizant has been independently appraised at the CMMI Institute’s CMMI-DEV Maturity Level 3 and CMMI-SVC Maturity Level 3 and is ISO-9001:2015 certified for Talent Acquisition, and ISO 20000-1:2011 & ISO 27001:2013 for Shared Services. Citizant is headquartered in Chantilly, Va., with employees supporting customers throughout the Metro DC area and in more than 30 states. More information about the company is available at www.citizant.com . Follow us on Twitter at @Citizant or connect on LinkedIn ( http://www.linkedin.com/company/citizant ).

