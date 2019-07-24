Developers Turn to Tania Tomyn of Retrolock for Design-Build Interior FinishSolutions

Tania Tomyn and Aaron Smith, changing the industry standard.

ORANGE COUNTY, CA, UNITED STATES, July 24, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tania Tomyn and her husband Aaron Smith have been working together for 15 years in the construction business. They successfully bring a higher level of service through their combination of diverse skill sets providing a competitive advantage to Developers, General Contractors, and Architects on the West Coast. Retrolock focuses on interior scopes such as Doors, Frames, Hardware, Metals, Millwork, Access Control.Tania Tomyn’s team at Retrolock has built an incredible brand that has proven to be very successful. Her company Retrolock specializes in design-build interiors in Multi-Family Housing, Sports & Entertainment venues, Hospitality, and Commercial Projects. Construction costs have continued to rise, and clients need more value and options from their subcontractors. Retrolock’s model consists of getting in early and driving value by helping with design choices and hitting the client’s budget at the same time. That is unique and why Retrolock has had this success and growth. “Our investment into our client is greater than our competitors but that value is quickly measured, and all parties win when it all comes together,” says Tania Tomyn. “We are part of our client’s projects and helping them solve problems long before we, in this market, normally would be involved.” Tania Tomyn understands the importance of having the best people in the business. Finding people is one of the greatest challenges in today’s market. Retrolock is nationally recruiting from the best in the business and trying to expand and build their team nationally, not just regionally. They have invested heavily in training and growing from within. Today Retrolock offers a package that they believe is better than their competitors and above market and all these different variables have allowed the organization to be cutting edge and maintain some of the best staff in the business today.Retrolock has operations in Orange, CA., Concord, CA, and is a Women-Owned business.



