The World Market for Utility Drones (2019-2024): Budding Adoption of Solar Energy Creates Immense Opportunities

The utility drones market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 28.94% to reach US$435.631 million by 2024, from US$94.814 million in 2018.



The rising demand for minimizing the occurrence of outages in power transmission and distribution infrastructure is one of the major drivers of the utility drone market. Stringent workers' safety regulations are also escalating the demand for utility drones for expanding their reachability in hazardous locations.



The utility drone market has been segmented on the basis of type, application, and geography. In the type segment, multi-rotor drones hold a significant market share on account of the increasing utilization of drones for aerial inspection and imagery owing to the high precision and stability they offer.



Geographically, the utility drone market has been segmented as North America, South America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. North America will hold a substantial share in the market owing to the rising investment in power infrastructure and increasing focus on renewable energy. Additionally, technological advancements in drones will widen up the growth opportunities during the forecast period.



The major players profiled in the Utility Drones market include Cyberhawk Innovations Limited, HEMAV, PrecisionHawk, Delair, Phoenix Drone Services, Skylark Drones Private Limited, Sky Scape Industries, Asset Drone and Meaure UAS Inc.



Drivers



Growing demand for minimizing outages in transmission infrastructure

Budding adoption of solar energy

Restraints



Strict legal regulations

Key Topics Covered



1. INTRODUCTION

1.1. Market Overview

1.2. Market Definition

1.3. Scope of the Study

1.4. Currency

1.5. Assumptions

1.6. Base, and Forecast Years Timeline



2. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

2.1. Research Design

2.2. Secondary Sources



3. KEY FINDINGS



4. MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1. Market Segmentation

4.2. Market Drivers

4.3. Market Restraints

4.4. Market Opportunities

4.5. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.5.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.5.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.5.3. Threat of New Entrants

4.5.4. Threat of Substitutes

4.5.5. Competitive Rivalry in the Industry

4.6. Life Cycle Analysis - Regional Snapshot

4.7. Market Attractiveness



5. UTILITY DRONES MARKET BY TYPE

5.1. Fixed Wing

5.2. Multi-rotor



6. UTILITY DRONES MARKET BY APPLICATION

6.1. Solar

6.2. Powerline and Telecom

6.3. Pipeline



7. UTILITY DRONES MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY

7.1. North America

7.1.1. USA

7.1.2. Canada

7.1.3. Mexico

7.2. South America

7.3. Europe

7.3.1. Germany

7.3.2. France

7.3.3. United Kingdom

7.3.4. Others

7.4. Middle East and Africa

7.5. Asia Pacific

7.5.1. China

7.5.2. Japan

7.5.3. South Korea

7.5.4. India

7.5.5. Others



8. COMPETITIVE INTELLIGENCE

8.1. Competitive Benchmarking and Analysis

8.2. Recent Investments and Deals

8.3. Strategies of Key Players



9. COMPANY PROFILES

9.1. Cyberhawk Innovations Limited

9.2. HEMAV

9.3. PrecisionHawk

9.4. Delair

9.5. Phoenix Drone Services

9.6. Skylark Drones Private Limited

9.7. Sky Scape Industries

9.8. Asset Drone

9.9. Meaure UAS Inc.



