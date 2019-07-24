IFIC Monthly Investment Fund Statistics – June 2019

Mutual Fund and Exchange-Traded Fund Assets and Sales

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, July 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Investment Funds Institute of Canada (IFIC) today announced investment fund net sales and net assets for June 2019.



Mutual fund assets totalled $1.56 trillion at the end of June 2019. Assets increased by $28.9 billion or 1.9% compared to May 2019. Mutual funds recorded net sales of $0.8 billion in June 2019.

ETF assets totalled $181.4 billion at the end of June 2019. Assets increased by $3.6 billion or 2.0% compared to May 2019. ETFs recorded net sales of $0.3 billion in June 2019.

Mutual Fund Net Sales/Net Redemptions ($ Millions) *

Asset Class Jun. 2019 May 2019 Jun. 2018 YTD 2019 YTD 2018 Long-term Funds Balanced 662 (236) (955) (816) 6,838 Equity (1,416) (1,998) 283 (5,831) 4,581 Bond 1,143 1,835 (481) 9,062 652 Specialty 527 700 246 3,477 1,477 Total Long-term Funds 916 300 (907) 5,893 13,548 Total Money Market Funds (144) 419 440 143 901 Total 771 719 (466) 6,035 14,449

Mutual Fund Net Assets ($ Billions) *

Asset Class Jun. 2019 May 2019 Jun. 2018 Dec. 2018 Long-term Funds Balanced 794.0 787.2 779.3 737.1 Equity 512.1 499.9 505.3 460.0 Bond 205.4 196.3 187.5 180.2 Specialty 22.6 21.7 16.4 18.3 Total Long-term Funds 1,534.2 1,505.1 1,488.5 1,395.6 Total Money Market Funds 27.9 28.1 25.5 27.5 Total 1,562.1 1,533.2 1,514.0 1,423.1

* Please see below for important information regarding this data.

ETF Net Sales/Net Redemptions ($ Millions) *

Asset Class Jun. 2019 May 2019 Jun. 2018 YTD 2019 YTD 2018 Long-term Funds Balanced 137 202 86 1,075 677 Equity (902) 2,392 (463) 3,348 6,644 Bond 870 1,226 469 5,641 2,214 Specialty 139 82 (52) 300 (209) Total Long-term Funds 243 3,903 39 10,363 9,326 Total Money Market Funds 84 147 9 409 213 Total 327 4,050 47 10,773 9,540

ETF Net Assets ($ Billions) *

Asset Class Jun. 2019 May 2019 Jun. 2018 Dec. 2018 Long-term Funds Balanced 3.9 3.7 2.3 2.6 Equity 112.9 110.9 101.3 97.6 Bond 59.6 58.4 50.2 52.2 Specialty 2.7 2.5 2.4 2.3 Total Long-term Funds 179.1 175.6 156.1 154.7 Total Money Market Funds 2.3 2.2 0.9 1.9 Total 181.4 177.8 157.1 156.6

* Please see below for important information regarding this data.

IFIC ETF data is complemented with data from Morningstar Canada Inc.

IFIC makes every effort to verify the accuracy, currency and completeness of the information; however, IFIC does not guarantee, warrant, represent or undertake that the information provided is correct, accurate or current.

* Important Information Regarding Investment Fund Data:

Mutual fund data is adjusted to remove double counting arising from mutual funds that invest in other mutual funds. ETF data is not adjusted to remove double counting arising from ETFs that invest in other ETFs. The Balanced Funds category includes funds that invest directly in a mix of stocks and bonds or obtain exposure through investing in other funds. Mutual fund data reflects the investment activity of Canadian retail investors. ETF data reflects the investment activity of Canadian retail and institutional investors.

About IFIC

The Investment Funds Institute of Canada is the voice of Canada’s investment funds industry. IFIC brings together 150 organizations, including fund managers, distributors and industry service organizations, to foster a strong, stable investment sector where investors can realize their financial goals. By connecting Canada’s savers to Canada’s economy, our industry contributes significantly to Canadian economic growth and job creation. To learn more about IFIC, please visit www.ific.ca .

For more information please contact:



Pira Kumarasamy

Senior Manager, Communications and Public Affairs

pkumarasamy@ific.ca

416-309-2317



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.