DOE Releases Request for Information/Sources Sought for SPRU Waste Processing, Shipping, and Disposal

Cincinnati -- The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) today issued a Request for Information (RFI)/Sources Sought for SPRU Waste Processing, Shipping, and Disposal.

The Office of Environmental Management (EM) is currently in the acquisition planning phase for a potential upcoming procurement to perform waste processing, shipping, and disposal services for waste currently located at the Separations Process Research Unit (SPRU) site in Niskayuna, New York. The waste contains radioactive and chemical constituents.

This RFI is being issued to solicit input via capability statements from interested parties with the specialized capabilities necessary to meet all or part of the major elements of scope. DOE is seeking feedback from firms and other interested parties regarding the requirements in the Draft Performance Work Statement, as well as, insight into potential contracting alternatives/terms. This market research will assist DOE with identifying interested and capable sources and developing its acquisition strategy. Key market research goals include identifying and minimizing barriers to competition, evaluating small business capabilities, identifying risks, estimating price, evaluating specific methods for performance, and identifying appropriate RFP/contract terms and conditions.

Additional information will be released as the acquisition planning process continues.