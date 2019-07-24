Human rights advocates from four continents get trained on the Universal Declaration of Human Rights

Human rights advocates at the completion of the Basic Human Rights Training holding their certificates

WASHINGTON, DC, USA, July 24, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Human rights violations are the main causes of conflict and insecurity in the world which, in turn, invariably lead to new human rights violations. The importance given to human rights and their protection is monumental. As a reminder that they must not be neglected, the United Nations General Assembly proclaimed the day of December 10th as Human Rights Day to bring people's attention to the first universal document that stated that all human beings have certain inherent rights that are inalienable – the Universal Declaration of Human Rights.

Promoting education and awareness on the Universal Declaration of Human Rights is essential. This derives even from the preamble of the Declaration that exhorts "every individual and every organ of society" to "strive by teaching and education to promote respect for these rights and freedoms."

This July, Youth for Human Rights International organized at their national office in Washington, DC, a free, four-hour human rights training on the Universal Declaration of Human Rights. The training, led by Ms. Isabelle Vladoiu, Director of United for Human Rights Washington, DC, and international specialist on human rights law, covered each of the 30 human rights enshrined in the Declaration. More than 90 human rights advocates and heads of international organizations from four different continents representing countries such as Nigeria, Kenya, Nicaragua, Iraq, India and Pakistan traveled to the nation’s capital to attend the training.

“It is fundamental to understand the important role the 30 rights in the UDHR play in creating a sane, nonviolent and prosperous community,” said Ms. Vladoiu. “Human rights are based on the principle of respect for the individual. It teaches you that your rights end where the rights of others begin.”

Raising awareness of human rights can have also a tremendous impact on pressing human rights issues such as bullying and human trafficking.

For example:

• According to the Polaris Project, a non-profit that works to combat and prevent modern-day slavery and human trafficking, in 2016, there were 8,042 cases of human trafficking reported to hotlines, including 7,572 cases to the National Human Trafficking Hotline from within the U.S., 301 reported cases from overseas, and 169 cases reported to the BeFree Textline. This number compares to 5,961 reported cases in 2015. Polaris largely attributes this increase to greater awareness of human trafficking.

• According to stopbullying.gov, 70.6 percent of young people in America say they have seen bullying in their schools. However, when bystanders intervene, bullying stops within 10 seconds 57 percent of the time.

Participants were shown the 30 one-minute Youth for Human Rights public service announcements to help them grasp the core concepts of each of the 30 articles of Universal Declaration of Human Rights. Using the Youth for Human Rights Educator’s Guide, the training instructor had the group discuss their own examples of the importance of these rights and the consequences of their violation. On completing the training, participants were awarded a certificate of completion certifying their knowledge on the basic human rights that we all have.



About Youth for Human Rights:

Youth for Human Rights International, a non-profit organization committed to educating people worldwide on their human rights and accompanying responsibilities through the United Nations Universal Declaration of Human Rights, assisting and enabling young people to become leaders, advocating for tolerance and peace. While many other global human rights organizations focus on raising concerns about human rights violations, advancing research and advocating on behalf of the victims of abuse, Youth for Human Rights International complements this work by addressing those issues with educational materials and activities. At the core of its campaign are the informational “What Are Human Rights?” booklets, introducing youth and adults to the 30 rights in the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, illustrated in simple and clear language. They are provided free of charge to millions of people annually and made available in 27 languages at https://www.youthforhumanrights.org/request-info/free-portfolio.html

