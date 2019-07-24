Fetal Monitors Device Pipeline Study 2019 - Analysis of Devices under Development, Companies, Developments and Outlook

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, July 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Fetal Monitors Device Pipeline Study- Analysis of Devices under Development, Companies, Developments and Outlook" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global Fetal Monitors industry is estimated to be around $2.5 billion in 2019.



The 2019 Fetal Monitors pipeline is characterized by presence of 13 companies, actively assessing their devices. In particular, 7 companies are assessing their products in clinical phase. Currently, Brun Health Pvt Ltd, Huntleigh Healthcare Ltd, Sattva MedTech and TinyKicks Inc companies have their products in-approval phase of development.



Global Fetal Monitors pipeline research report presents comprehensive analysis of devices in pipeline as of June 2019. Devices in various stages of development including Pre-clinical, clinical and in-approval process are provided in the report. For each device, details of Company, Geography, Development Phase, Device Class, Description, Technology/platform and disease details are provided.



Clinical trial details of each Fetal Monitors pipeline candidate are presented including trial status, trial duration, progress, participants, location and other details.



Collaborations form an important part of global Fetal Monitors market. Large companies continue to collaborate with or acquire smaller players to expand their product portfolio. The current report analyzes all major companies investing and developing Fetal Monitors pipeline. Details of companies, their Fetal Monitors operations and contact information are provided.



The global Fetal Monitors market news and developments together with their impact on industry are also analyzed in the report.



Scope of global Fetal Monitors report

Pipeline products in pre-clinical, clinical and in-approval process phases

Devices under development including product description, status of development, companies involved, collaborators/investors, product function, technology, device class, condition

Companies involved in development of Fetal Monitors pipeline

Clinical trials related to Fetal Monitors pipeline products

Recent news and developments

Key Topics Covered:



1 Table of Contents

1.1 List of Tables

1.2 List of Figures



2. Executive Summary

2.1 Fetal Monitors- Device Overview

2.2 Pipeline Snapshot, 2019

2.2.1 Fetal Monitors Devices under Development by Phase

2.2.2 Fetal Monitors Devices under Development by Location

2.2.3 Fetal Monitors Devices under Development by Company

2.2.4 Fetal Monitors Devices under Development by Device Class



3 Fetal Monitors Pre-Clinical Pipeline Analysis

3.1 Empathy Design Labs Pvt Ltd Company Overview

3.2 Empathy Design Labs Pvt Ltd Fetal Monitors Device Details- Device Name, Company Name, Phase, Device Class, Description, Function and Technology

3.3 Tristan Technologies Inc Company Overview

3.4 Tristan Technologies Inc Fetal Monitors Device Details- Device Name, Company Name, Phase, Device Class, Description, Function and Technology



4 Fetal Monitors Clinical Pipeline Analysis

4.1 BCB Informatica Y Control SL Company Overview

4.2 BCB Informatica Y Control SL Fetal Monitors Device Details- Device Name, Company Name, Phase, Device Class, Description, Function and Technology

4.3 Biotricity Inc Company Overview

4.4 Biotricity Inc Fetal Monitors Device Details- Device Name, Company Name, Phase, Device Class, Description, Function and Technology

4.5 Huntleigh Healthcare Ltd Company Overview

4.6 Huntleigh Healthcare Ltd Fetal Monitors Device Details- Device Name, Company Name, Phase, Device Class, Description, Function and Technology

4.7 Lifewave Biomedical Inc Company Overview

4.8 Lifewave Biomedical Inc Fetal Monitors Device Details- Device Name, Company Name, Phase, Device Class, Description, Function and Technology

4.9 MindChild Medical Inc Company Overview



5 MindChild Medical Inc Fetal Monitors Device Details- Device Name, Company Name, Phase, Device Class, Description, Function and Technology

4.11 Nuvo Group Ltd Company Overview

4.21 Nuvo Group Ltd Fetal Monitors Device Details- Device Name, Company Name, Phase, Device Class, Description, Function and Technology

4.13 Tristan Technologies Inc Company Overview

4.23 Tristan Technologies Inc Fetal Monitors Device Details- Device Name, Company Name, Phase, Device Class, Description, Function and Technology



5 Fetal Monitors In Approval Process Pipeline Analysis

5.1 Brun Health Pvt Ltd Company Overview

5.2 Brun Health Pvt Ltd Fetal Monitors Device Details- Device Name, Company Name, Phase, Device Class, Description, Function and Technology

5.3 Huntleigh Healthcare Ltd Company Overview

5.4 Huntleigh Healthcare Ltd Fetal Monitors Device Details- Device Name, Company Name, Phase, Device Class, Description, Function and Technology

5.5 Sattva MedTech Company Overview

5.6 Sattva MedTech Fetal Monitors Device Details- Device Name, Company Name, Phase, Device Class, Description, Function and Technology

5.7 TinyKicks Inc Company Overview

5.8 TinyKicks Inc Fetal Monitors Device Details- Device Name, Company Name, Phase, Device Class, Description, Function and Technology



6. Latest Fetal Monitors News and Deals



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7ledb6

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 Related Topics: Medical Devices, Patient Monitoring Equipment



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.