Talentegy Continues Momentum with Record Growth in Second Quarter

The Award-Winning Talent Analytics Solution Expands Customer Base and Adds Enhanced Sourcing Metrics to its Platform

/EIN News/ -- WILMINGTON, NC AND SEATTLE, WA, July 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Talentegy, the award-winning talent analytics and engagement platform designed to help HR teams optimize candidate and employee experience, today announced that it has set a record pace of new customer acquisitions in the second quarter of 2019 and achieved 90 percent quarter-over-quarter monthly recurring revenue (MRR) growth. Along with a 100% client renewal rate, the company adds notable customers like Audible, Wayfair, Children’s Mercy, GE Appliances, and Horne Creative Group and others to its already impressive client and partner roster.

Leading the growth is the adoption of the company’s PowerView Advanced Sourcing Analytics which features one-of-a-kind sourcing metrics which go deep into candidate conversions and true source of hire tracking across a company’s HR technology infrastructure. Additionally, the survey and feedback features are being broadly adopted across both candidate and employee portals helping clients to improve user experiences on internal systems and convert more applicants into the talent pipeline.

“The deep insights the Talentegy platform provides our clients are unique in the industry and have been built upon over 20 years of understanding how to measure and optimize talent experiences and HR technology investments,” said Dwaine Maltais, CEO of Talentegy. “Our strong Q2 growth, overall renewal rate, and continued product innovation is evidence of the value we bring to our clients and our ability to listen to and address their needs.”

In May, the company also released its 2019 Candidate Experience Report which surveyed more than 4,000 respondents and monitored the activities of millions of job seekers to produce a comprehensive study on candidate behaviors and perceptions. Additionally, the report is the first of its kind to segment consistently across generations: Baby Boomers, Gen-X, Millennials and Gen-Z. The report has gained industry recognition from analysts and media including HRDriveThru, Lighthouse Research, RecruitingDaily, and RecTech Media. To get the full report and additional insights across the generational breakouts, you can download a complimentary copy here .

The company has also added to its Advisory Board bringing industry veteran Jeanne Achille onboard. Jeanne is the Founder & CEO of The Devon Group, a leading marketing and PR firm with deep roots in the HR technology industry. Since 1994, the firm has been instrumental in bringing emerging brands to market and is one of the most respected in the HR technology space. Jeanne is also the Program Chair of the Women in HR Tech Summit which is done in conjunction with the HR Technology Conference and HR Festival Asia.

“I’m excited to join the Talentegy Advisory Board and hope to add value in helping them to accelerate their growth,” said Jeanne Achille. “They have a solid product, unique to the market, and a passionate, experienced team of founders who have lived in the HR tech industry for over 20 years.”

ABOUT TALENTEGY

Talentegy offers a revolutionary new cloud-based Talent Analytics and Engagement platform designed to help HR teams monitor and optimize their candidate and employee experience. Providing a sophisticated but easy-to-use analytics engine, Talentegy sits on top of an organization’s existing HR technology stack to identify where issues are causing frustration, conversion drop-off or user dissatisfaction combined with powerful tools to help resolve them. Talentegy delivers actionable insights to improve user experience by putting the focus on the greatest impact to a company’s bottom line, its talent. Website | Facebook | Twitter | LinkedIn

MEDIA CONTACT: Shawna Berthold Co-founder & Chief Marketing Officer shawna.berthold@talentegy.com 863-582-5368



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.