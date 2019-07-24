Proficio Named in Gartner’s 2019 Market Guide for Managed Detection and Response Services for Third Consecutive Year

Global Managed Security Services Provider Recognized as Representative Vendor in the Report

/EIN News/ -- CARLSBAD, Calif., July 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proficio , an award-winning managed security services provider (MSSP) delivering managed detection and response (MDR), has been recognized as a Representative Vendor in Gartner’s July 15, 2019 “Market Guide for Managed Detection and Response Services” for the third year in a row. The report states, “MDR services add 24/7 threat monitoring, detection and response capabilities to security operations capabilities via an outcome-oriented approach. Security and risk management leaders should use this research to determine if MDR services are a good fit for their goals, use cases and requirements.”

According to Gartner, “the MDR market continues to grow, and Gartner clients are gaining increasing awareness of the market. Gartner observed a 35% growth in inquiry on the topic over the last 12 months and estimates the market grew 20% year over year to approximately $600 million in 2018.” The report also predicts that “by 2024, 25% of organizations will be using MDR services, up from less than 5% today.”

“We are proud to be included in the Gartner Market Guide for Managed Detection and Response Services for the third consecutive year,” said Brad Taylor, CEO, Proficio. “MDR services have always been a focus of our cybersecurity services and we will continue to innovate in this area through leveraging machine learning, big data, and the cloud.”

Proficio’s approach to managed security services delivery is changing the way organizations defend against advanced threats and prevent security breaches. By offering around-the-clock MDR services, Proficio’s customers have unprecedented visibility into their networks and cybersecurity posture, and the peace of mind that their data is protected 24/7.

*Gartner, Market Guide for Managed Detection and Response Services, Toby Bussa, Kelly Kavanagh, Sid Deshpande, Craig Lawson, Pete Shoard, 15 July 2019



Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, express or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

Founded in 2010, Proficio is an award-winning managed security services provider (MSSP) delivering 24/7 security monitoring and alerting, managed detection and response (MDR), and cybersecurity services through global security operations centers in San Diego, Barcelona and Singapore. Proficio’s innovative approach to managed cybersecurity services uses proprietary processes, experienced security analysts, and the industry’s most advanced technologies to help organizations defend against advanced threats. Proficio pioneered the concept of SOC-as-a-Service and was the first MSSP to automate threat containment and to provide a security dashboard with threat scoring.

