Digirad Corporation to Release 2019 Second Quarter Financial Results on August 6, 2019

/EIN News/ -- SUWANEE, Ga., July 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Digirad Corporation (Nasdaq: DRAD) will release financial results for its second quarter ended June 30, 2019 before the market opens on Tuesday, August 6, 2019.



A conference call is scheduled for 11:00 a.m. EDT (8:00 a.m. PDT) on August 6, 2019 to discuss the results and management’s outlook. The call may be accessed by dialing 1-877-407-9039 (international callers +1-201-689-8470). A simultaneous webcast of the call may be accessed online from the Events & Presentations link on the Investor Relations page of the Digirad website at http://ir.digirad.com/events-presentations; an archived replay of the webcast will be available within 15 minutes of the end of the conference call.

About Digirad Corporation

Digirad delivers convenient, effective, and efficient healthcare solutions on an as needed, when needed, and where needed basis. Digirad’s diverse portfolio of mobile healthcare solutions and diagnostic imaging equipment and services, provides hospitals, physician practices, and imaging centers through the United States access to technology and services necessary to provide exceptional patient care in the rapidly changing healthcare environment. For more information, please visit www.digirad.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that are forward-looking statements as defined within the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Some of these forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as “believes,” “expects,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “seek,” “approximately,” “intends,” “plans,” “estimates,” or “anticipates,” or the negative of those words or other comparable terminology, or in specific statements such as the Company's ability to deliver value to customers, the ability to grow and generate positive cash flow, the ability to execute on restructuring activities, and ability to successfully execute acquisitions. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the statements made. These risks are detailed in Digirad's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including the Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, Current Reports on Form 8-K and other reports. Readers are cautioned to not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement, and Digirad undertakes no obligation to revise or update the forward-looking statements contained herein.

For more information contact: Jeffrey E. Eberwein Chairman of the Board of Directors 203-489-9501 ir@digirad.com



