Global Cyber Security Markets to 2025 - Growing Use of Cloud-Based Security Solutions

The global cyber security market size is expected to reach USD 241.1 billion by 2025, expanding at a CAGR of 11.0% over the forecast period.



Cyber security focuses on protection of the network, programs, computers, and data from unauthorized access. In the recent past, it has become increasingly vital owing to the storage and transmission of confidential information by government and corporations. Such a vast amount of data transmitted across networks is prone to data breaches, thus raising concerns among public as well as government.



Online threats are identified as one of the highest occurring global risks. Growing technological advancements and capabilities of disrupting cyberspace are continuously reshaping the global threat landscape. Cybercrimes have increasingly affected several industries in myriad ways, thereby boosting demand for internet safety solutions. Various organizations are focusing on improving security systems, owing to the rise in online threats and malware attacks in sectors such as government, defense, and IT.



Increasing number of high-profile cases of cybercrime has augmented the demand for sophisticated and advanced security software products and services. Furthermore, such cyber hacks have increased the awareness regarding potential threats amid industries such as BFSI, healthcare, and defense. Thus, it has resulted in improved allocation of resources among organizations that help to mitigate risk.



Cloud-based platforms and smartphone devices are predominant sources of online data breach among organizations. Proliferation of threats, along with the traditional safety models, has been proven ineffective to keep pace with increasing challenges pertaining to safety. In order to overcome such challenges, organizations are rapidly adopting a robust cyber safety stance. Thus, the global market is driven by necessary measures required to counteract growing cybercrimes.



Increasing number of targeted attacks is propelling the demand for these solutions as major governments such as that in the U.S. and the European Union as well as venture capital firms are continuously investing funds into cyber safety enterprises. Furthermore, rapid advancements in technologies such as cloud, artificial intelligence, and IoT are anticipated to boost the demand for these solutions over the forecast period.



Further key findings from the study suggest:

Based on component, the services segment dominated the market in 2018 and is anticipated to register the highest CAGR of 11.8% over the forecast period. The solution segment was valued at USD 57.3 billion in 2018

On the basis of type, the enterprise segment was valued at USD 58.4 billion in 2018, expanding at a healthy CAGR over the forecast period. The application segment is anticipated to register the highest CAGR of 17.9% over the forecast period

The managed services segment is expected to retain its dominance in the market and is projected to reach USD 76.3 billion by 2025

The cyber security market in North America was valued at USD 44.6 billion in 2018 and is expected to expand at a healthy CAGR over the forecast period

Key players in the market include Symantec Corporation, Cisco Systems Inc., Checkpoint Software Technologies Ltd., Fortinet Inc., and Trend Micro.

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2 Executive Summary



Chapter 3 Cyber security Market Snapshot

3.1 Cyber security - Market snapshot & key buying criteria, 2015 - 2025



Chapter 4 Cyber security Industry Outlook

4.1 Market segmentation

4.2 Cyber security - Market size and growth prospects

4.3 Cyber security - Value chain analysis

4.3.1 Vendor Landscape

4.4 Market Dynamics

4.4.1 Market driver analysis

4.4.1.1 Growing use of cloud-based security solutions

4.4.1.2 Increasing cyber threats

4.4.1.3 Growing government and compliance regulations

4.4.2 Market restraint analysis

4.4.2.1 Lack of training and inadequate workforce

4.5 Industry Analysis - Porter's

4.6 Penetration & growth prospect mapping

4.7 Cyber security - Key Company Analysis, 2018

4.8 Cyber security - PEST analysis



Chapter 5 Cyber security Market: Component Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1 Cyber security market: Component movement analysis

5.1.1 Solution market estimates and forecasts, 2015 - 2025 (USD Billion)

5.1.2 Service market estimates and forecasts, 2015 - 2025 (USD Billion)



Chapter 6 Cyber security Market: Security Type Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1 Cyber security market: Security type movement analysis

6.1.1 Enterprise security market estimates and forecasts, 2015 - 2025 (USD Billion)

6.1.2 Endpoint Security market estimates and forecasts, 2015 - 2025 (USD Billion)

6.1.3 Cloud Security market estimates and forecasts, 2015 - 2025 (USD Billion)

6.1.4 Network Security market estimates and forecasts, 2015 - 2025 (USD Billion)

6.1.5 Application Security market estimates and forecasts, 2015 - 2025 (USD Billion)

6.1.6 Others market estimates and forecasts, 2015 - 2025 (USD Billion)



Chapter 7 Cyber security Market: Solution Estimates & Trend Analysis

7.1 Cyber security market: Solution movement analysis

7.1.1 Unified threat management market estimates and forecasts, 2015 - 2025 (USD Billion)

7.1.2 IDS/IPS market estimates and forecasts, 2015 - 2025 (USD Billion)

7.1.3 DLP market estimates and forecasts, 2015 - 2025 (USD Billion)

7.1.4 IAM market estimates and forecasts, 2015 - 2025 (USD Billion)

7.1.5 SIEM market estimates and forecasts, 2015 - 2025 (USD Billion)

7.1.6 DDoS market estimates and forecasts, 2015 - 2025 (USD Billion)

7.1.7 Risk and compliance management market estimates and forecasts, 2015 - 2025 (USD Billion)

7.1.8 Others market estimates and forecasts, 2015 - 2025 (USD Billion)



Chapter 8 Cyber security Market: Service Estimates & Trend Analysis

8.1 Cyber security market: Service movement analysis

8.1.1 Professional services market estimates and forecasts, 2015 - 2025 (USD Billion)

8.1.2 Managed services market estimates and forecasts, 2015 - 2025 (USD Billion)



Chapter 9 Cyber security Market: Deployment Estimates & Trend Analysis

9.1 Cyber security market: Deployment movement analysis

9.1.1 Cloud-based market estimates and forecasts, 2015 - 2025 (USD Billion)

9.1.2 On-premise market estimates and forecasts, 2015 - 2025 (USD Billion)



Chapter 10 Cyber security Market: Organization Estimates & Trend Analysis

10.1 Cyber security market: Organization movement analysis

10.1.1 Small and Medium market estimates and forecasts, 2015 - 2025 (USD Billion)

10.1.2 Large enterprises market estimates and forecasts, 2015 - 2025 (USD Billion)



Chapter 11 Cyber security Market: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis

11.1 Cyber security market: Application movement analysis

11.1.1 IT & Telecom market estimates and forecasts, 2015 - 2025 (USD Billion)

11.1.2 Retail market estimates and forecasts, 2015 - 2025 (USD Billion)

11.1.3 BFSI market estimates and forecasts, 2015 - 2025 (USD Billion)

11.1.4 Healthcare market estimates and forecasts, 2015 - 2025 (USD Billion)

11.1.5 Defense/government market estimates and forecasts, 2015 - 2025 (USD Billion)

11.1.6 Automotive market estimates and forecasts, 2015 - 2025 (USD Billion)

11.1.7 Others market estimates and forecasts, 2015 - 2025 (USD Billion)



Chapter 12 Cyber security Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis

12.1 Cyber security market share by region, 2018 & 2025



Chapter 13 Competitive Landscape



BAE Systems, Inc.

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Centrify Corporation

Check Point Software Technology Ltd.

EMC Corporation

FireEye, Inc.

Fortinet, Inc.

Hewlett-Packard Enterprise

IBM Corporation

LogRhythm, Inc.

Northrop Grumman Corporation

McAfee, LLC

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Palo Alto Networks, Inc.

Proofpoint, Inc.

Rapid7, Inc.

Skybox Security Inc.

Sophos Ltd.

Symantec Corporation

Trend Micro Incorporated

