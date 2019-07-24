Use of Bio-adhesives is the Way Forward for the Growth of Structural Adhesives Market, Says TMR

Structural Adhesives Market to reach US$ 16,962.1 Mn by 2026; Rising Popularity of Lightweight and Low-carbon Emitting Vehicles and Aircraft Drives the Structural Adhesives Market

/EIN News/ -- Albany, New York, July 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the latest report by Transparency Market Research, the global structural adhesives market stood at an overall market valuation of US$9,419.4 Mn in 2017. The growth of the market is expected to be achieved with the help of a CAGR of 6.98% over the course of the given forecast period from 2018 to 2026. With such a healthy rate of growth, the valuation of the global structural adhesives market is expected to reach around US$16,962.1 Mn by the end of the forecast period.

The global structural adhesives market has an intensely competitive vendor landscape due to the presence of a large number of companies. Some of the key players in the global market include names such as H.B. Fuller, DowDuPont, LORD Corporation, Huntsman International, 3M, and Ashland among others. The companies in the market are now adopting aggressive strategies such as partnerships, joint ventures, and takeovers to bolster their business portfolios.

Request A Sample of Global Structural Adhesives Market: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=60810

Emerging Economies in Asia Pacific to Play a Major Role in Regional Development

From a geographical point of view, the global structural adhesives market is divided into key regions such as Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. Based on the volume and value, the Asia Pacific region has been at the forefront since 2017. Over the course of the forecast period of 2018 to 2026, the Asia Pacific market for structural adhesives is only expected to grow at a rapid pace. This surging growth of the regional market is primarily attributed to the presence of several prominent players in the region coupled with booming construction and automotive industries. Emerging economies in the region such as India and China have rapidly expanding automobile, electronics, and construction industries. This is projected to act as a catalyst in the further development of the regional market.

The regional markets of North America and Europe are projected to witness a steady growth in the coming years. On the other hand, the growth of the Latin America market is projected to be sluggish on account of slow developments in the infrastructural developments in the countries.

Is something restraining your company’s growth in the Structural Adhesives Market? Ask for the report brochure here

Rising Applications in the Automotive Industry Boosts Structural Adhesives Market

Some of the key driving factors for the growth of the global structural adhesives market are listed below:

Increasing applications in the automotive sector: The automotive industry is one of the prime consumers of structural adhesives. With the help of these adhesives, vehicles are made quieter, lighter, and safer as compared to the traditional fastening methods such as soldering, welding, or bolting. With such benefits, there has been a considerable growth in the adoption of structural adhesives in the automotive market and thus, helped in the overall development of the structural adhesives market.

Demand from the construction sector: Across the globe, there has been tremendous growth in the demand for structural adhesives from the wind energy and construction sector. Due to the prevalence of engineering composites and plastics, traditional materials are slowly being phased out.

Stuck in a neck-to-neck competition with other brands? Request a custom report on competition on Structural Adhesives Market here

However, there are some factors that may hamper the growth of the market in the coming years. One of the major restraining factors for the growth of the structural adhesives market is the products’ VOC emissions. Governments across North America and Europe have issued strict guidelines for restricting the amount of VOC emissions while using these structural adhesives. Failing to comply with the norms are incurring heavy penalties to the manufacturers. However, with the introduction of bio-based adhesives, manufacturers are now trying to tackle the problem on their hands.

This review was based on the research report published by Transparency Market Research titled, “Structural Adhesives Market (Type - Epoxy, Acrylic, Urethane, Cyanoacrylate; End-use Industry - Automotive, Aerospace, Marine, Building and Construction, Wind Energy) - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2018 – 2026.”

Purchase this Premium Industry Research Report with Analysis @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php?rep_id=60810<ype=S

Global Structural Adhesives Market can be segmented as follows:

Type

Epoxy

Acrylics

Urethane

Cyanoacrylate

Others (Including Silicon, Vinyl Acetate, and Anaerobic Adhesives)

End-use Industry

Automotive

Building & Construction

Aerospace

Marine

Wind Energy

Others (Including Sporting Goods, Electronics, Furniture)

Region

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany France U.K. Italy Spain Russia & CIS Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific



Latin America

Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



Browse Chemicals and Materials Market Research Reports

Popular Research Reports by TMR:

Adhesives and Sealants Market: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/adhesives-sealants-market.html

Construction Adhesives Market: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/construction-adhesive-market.html

Hot Melt Adhesives Market: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/hot-melt-adhesives-market-2018-2026.html

Electronic Adhesives Market: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/electronic-adhesives-market.html

About Us

Transparency Market Research is a next-generation market intelligence provider, offering fact-based solutions to business leaders, consultants, and strategy professionals.

Our reports are single-point solutions for businesses to grow, evolve, and mature. Our real-time data collection methods along with ability to track more than one million high growth niche products are aligned with your aims. The detailed and proprietary statistical models used by our analysts offer insights for making right decision in the shortest span of time. For organizations that require specific but comprehensive information we offer customized solutions through adhoc reports. These requests are delivered with the perfect combination of right sense of fact-oriented problem solving methodologies and leveraging existing data repositories.

TMR believes that unison of solutions for clients-specific problems with right methodology of research is the key to help enterprises reach right decision.

Contact

Mr. Rohit Bhisey

Transparency Market Research

State Tower,

90 State Street,

Suite 700,

Albany NY - 12207

United States

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA - Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com

Website: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

Research Blog: http://www.europlat.org/



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.