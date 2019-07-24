Midwest Motorcoach Offers Corporate VIP Transportation Services in Chicagoland

Midwest Motorcoach

People in the Chicagoland area rely on Midwest Motorcoach for all their VIP transportation needs.

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, July 24, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Making sure a celebrity or other public figure has access to the best possible amenities while traveling can be a difficult task, but the experts at Midwest Motorcoach make it incredibly easy. Their numerous options ensure the most pleasant and luxurious travel experience possible.

VIP clients expect the very best. That’s why Midwest Motorcoach considers it an honor to provide luxury transportation services to high-profile individuals and groups. VIPs are not like regular travelers; they have high expectations in terms of comfort, amenities, and even dining. If you are planning to accompany a VIP in the Chicagoland area and you are looking for the best possible transportation, Midwest Motorcoach offers the following tips:

• Get a Head Start – The earlier you plan for your VIP transportation needs, the better. In fact, experts recommend beginning the planning process as soon as you are aware of the VIP’s arrival.

• Plan for Everything – Plan for things that could go wrong – no matter how little the chance. This is the best way to ensure your VIP’s experience is a good one. Go over the itinerary very carefully and look for anything that might pose a risk, then reduce that risk as much as you can with preplanning. You should also come up with a “Plan B” for things that cannot be prevented. For example, you should know where the nearest medical center is located, have extra personnel (including bodyguards, if needed) on call, and even inspect your transportation well in advance.

• Communicate with Security – The security agents have a very specific agenda that always requires them to remain near their client. It is important that you discuss the itinerary with security and keep them updated of any changes that may occur.

• Track the Details – Finally, to prepare for the perfect VIP transportation experience, it is important that you track absolutely everything. Make lists that include things like the name of every single person in the VIP’s staff, the hotels where the staff will stay, the distances between destinations on the itinerary, the names of the drivers and cars, and more.

As far as the vehicle itself is concerned, the team at Midwest Motorcoach offers various luxury coach vehicles that can seat numerous people, including everything from buses to RVs. These vehicles have all the amenities VIPs have come to expect, including internet access, comfortable reclining seats, climate control, plenty of storage, restrooms on board, and even alcohol permits when requested.

To learn more about Midwest Motorcoach’s dedication to providing the best possible VIP experience, visit their website to fill out the short form or give them a call at (847)262-9828.

About the Company: Midwest Motorcoach is part of Olson Transportation Inc. It is based in Gurnee, Illinois, and it has been in operation since 1954. For more than 65 years, the team at Midwest Motorcoach has provided a wide variety of services, including VIP transportation both locally and out-of-state. The team provides licensed, courteous, and safe drivers to ensure that your VIP or group has the best possible travel experience and arrives to their destinations on time.





