Global $2.85 Bn Smart Irrigation Market to 2026 by System Type, Component, Solution, Technology, Application
/EIN News/ -- Dublin, July 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Smart Irrigation Market Analysis 2019" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Smart Irrigation market is expected to reach $2,854.7 million by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 17.0% during 2018 to 2026
Smart irrigation system is a mechanized system, provides plants the exact water when it's required without any manual intervention. It is basically a combination of different techniques and technologies and it is majorly used in agriculture.
Rising government initiatives or the water conservation and Emergence of IoT and junction of multiple control functionalities are some of the factors fueling the market growth. Though, High cost of implementation is restraining the market growth.
Based on component, Controllers has witnessed the steady growth due to growing implementation of these devices for automatic irrigation scheduling in applications such as agriculture, residential.
Key Questions Answered in this Report:
- How this market evolved since the year 2016
- Market size estimations, forecasts and CAGR for all the segments presented in the scope
- Key Market Developments and financials of the key players
- Opportunity Analysis for the new entrants
- SWOT Analysis of the key players
- Fastest growing markets analysed during the forecast period
Key Topics Covered:
1 Market Synopsis
2 Research Outline
2.1 Research Snapshot
2.2 Research Methodology
2.3 Research Sources
3 Market Dynamics
3.1 Drivers
3.2 Restraints
4 Market Environment
4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Threat of substitutes
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Competitive rivalry
5 Global Smart Irrigation Market, By System Type
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Sensor-Based Controller Systems
5.3 Weather-Based Controller Systems
6 Global Smart Irrigation Market, By Component
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Sensors
6.3 Water Flow Meters
6.4 Controllers
6.5 Other Components
7 Global Smart Irrigation Market, By Solution
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Leak & Flow Management
7.3 Drought Compliance Management
7.4 Smart Irrigation Management
7.5 Water Budget Management
7.6 Other Solutions
8 Global Smart Irrigation Market, By Technology
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Evapotranspiration
8.3 Soil Moisture
9 Global Smart Irrigation Market, By Application
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Agricultural
9.3 Nonagricultural
10 Strategic Benchmarking
11 Vendors Landscape
11.1 The Toro Company
11.2 Galcon
11.3 Netafim
11.4 Hydropoint
11.5 Rachio
11.6 Banyan Water
11.7 Hunter Industries
11.8 Rain Bird Corporation
11.9 Stevens Water Monitoring Systems
11.10 Delta-T Devices
11.11 Valmont Industries, Inc.
11.12 Orbit Irrigation Products Inc
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/2wk3lt
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 Related Topics: Agriculture, Water
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.