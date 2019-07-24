Baldwin Krystyn Sherman Partners Announces Partnership with Clearwater-Based Fiduciary Partners Retirement Group

/EIN News/ -- Tampa, FL, July 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Baldwin Krystyn Sherman Partners (BKS-Partners), an insurance brokerage and risk management firm headquartered in Tampa, FL, is pleased to announce their partnership with local Clearwater firm, Fiduciary Partners Retirement Group. BKS-Partners currently operates throughout the Southeast with a team of over 300 colleagues. Their partnership with Fiduciary Partners finalized on Monday, July 1, 2019.

Co-founded and operated by retirement plan consultant, Ken Jewell and former employee benefits attorney, Roger Rovell, Fiduciary Partners specializes in retirement consulting and planning. Their team members individually average over 25 years’ experience of providing consultative services to clients in a broad assortment of industries, including tax-exempt entities.

“I’ve had the pleasure of knowing and working with Roger and Ken for decades. We have been delighted clients of Fiduciary Partners since the beginning and are thrilled to welcome the entire team into the BKS family,” said BKS Founding Partner, Elizabeth Krystyn. “Fiduciary Partners is the perfect complement to our existing retirement plan practice and as a result, we now have the largest and strongest independent retirement plan consulting practices in the Southeast.”

BKS-Partners works with clients across the country and has strategically expanded their footprint in the Southeast over the past two years. The firm’s partnership with Fiduciary Partners comes in addition to multiple significant partnerships formed by BKS-Partners in 2018, which introduced the firm into Northeast Florida, Alabama, Georgia and Texas.

“We are thrilled to begin collaborating with the group at BKS,” said Ken Jewell, Chief Executive Officer of Fiduciary Partners. “Their team has established a stellar reputation in the industry and it’s exciting to imagine what our two groups will accomplish together.”

While growth via partnership remains a strategic initiative for BKS-Partners, their primary focus remains on providing best-in-class services and consistent results to clients.

“The wide-ranging expertise the Fiduciary Partners team brings to the BKS organization is invaluable,” said Dan Galbraith, BKS-Partners Chief Operating Officer. “With their group on board, our 401k and retirement services will continue to evolve as a best-in-class resource for our clients.”

The transition to the Baldwin Krystyn Sherman platform is in progress and clients should expect a seamless transition in terms of service and accessibility. Fiduciary Partners will inherit the BKS-Partners name while operating from their current office in Clearwater.

