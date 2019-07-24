Ohio Area Chimney Company, Century Chimney, Offers Expert Inspections and Repairs Following Recent Severe Weather

Century Chimney

After devastating severe weather across several parts of Ohio, Century Chimney, a local chimney service provider, offers expert inspections and repairs.

AKRON, OHIO, UNITED STATES, July 24, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On Monday, May 27 and into Tuesday, May 28, several tornadoes ripped their way across Indiana and Ohio, killing one person and injuring many others. Damage is still widespread with roofs ripped from homes, trees and power lines laying across roads, and many roads otherwise impassable thanks to unidentifiable debris. On homes left standing, roof and chimney damage is extensive, as well. Fortunately, experts like Century Chimney are well versed in providing timely post-storm inspections and repairs.

Century Chimney was founded in 1988 by Gary Spolar, who was working his way through college when he realized that the state of Ohio had a great need for expert chimney services. As a result, his business went full time, and since then Century Chimney has become one of the premier providers of expert services across the state of Ohio.

Per the International Association of Certified Home Inspectors, or NACHI, chimney damage is quite common following tornadoes. This damage may have a negative impact on the ventilation of carbon monoxide, which is a deadly gas that is undetectable without the proper equipment. It has no taste, smell, or color, and because of this, it can accumulate in homes unnoticed and cause illness or even death. The NACHI recommends homeowners always contact a certified chimney professional for an inspection after a tornado, even if there is no apparent visible damage, to protect yourself and your family. The NACHI also recommends having chimneys inspected after a tornado or especially severe weather event when damage is visible to prevent collapse.

High winds associated with tornadoes often leave devastation in their wake, and for the most part, serious damage to a chimney is readily visible. However, keep in mind that there are many parts of a chimney that you do not see from the outside, and unless you are a professional with many years of experience, you may not notice things like torn or missing flashing, spalling brick, damaged chimney caps, and other issues that may cause your chimney to fail and lead to fires, carbon monoxide poisoning, or even devastating roof leaks that can cause tens of thousands of dollars in damage.

If your home has been affected by a tornado or severe weather in Ohio, reach out to Century Chimney right away for a professional chimney inspection. If a problem is found, the team at Century will provide an honest, reasonable quote for the repair and carry it out as quickly as possible. You can reach them by calling 440-201-4336, emailing them at centurychimney@gmail.com, or even visiting their website to fill out the short contact form.

About the Company: Century Chimney has more than 25 years of experience in cleaning, inspecting, repairing, and installing chimneys on various homes and businesses across Ohio. The company is a member of the National Chimney Sweeps Guild, which creates and upholds incredibly high standards for its member companies. The team is also certified by the Chimney Safety Institute of America, which requires ample experience and knowledge to receive such certification. Century Chimney is one of the premier providers of various chimney services in the local area for these reasons. For more information please visit https://centurychimney.com.



