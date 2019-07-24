Computed Tomography System Device Pipeline Study 2019 - Analysis of Devices under Development, Companies, Developments and Outlook

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, July 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Computed Tomography System Device Pipeline Study- Analysis of Devices under Development, Companies, Developments and Outlook" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global Computed Tomography System industry is estimated to be around $4.5 billion in 2019 driven by increasing demand for advancing scanning .



The 2019 Computed Tomography System pipeline is characterized by presence of 8 companies, actively assessing their devices. In particular, 2 companies are assessing their products in clinical phase. Currently, iCAD Inc, Koninklijke Philips NV, Neusoft Medical Systems Co Ltd, Picofemto LLC, Siemens Healthineers AG companies have their products in-approval phase of development.



Global Computed Tomography System pipeline research report presents comprehensive analysis of devices in pipeline as of June 2019. Devices in various stages of development including Pre-clinical, clinical and in-approval process are provided in the report. For each device, details of Company, Geography, Development Phase, Device Class, Description, Technology/platform and disease details are provided.



Clinical trial details of each Computed Tomography System pipeline candidate are presented including trial status, trial duration, progress, participants, location and other details.



Collaborations form an important part of global Computed Tomography System market. Large companies continue to collaborate with or acquire smaller players to expand their product portfolio. The current report analyzes all major companies investing and developing Computed Tomography System pipeline. Details of companies, their Computed Tomography System operations and contact information are provided.



The global Computed Tomography System market news and developments together with their impact on industry are also analyzed in the report.



Scope of global Computed Tomography System report-

Pipeline products in pre-clinical, clinical and in-approval process phases

Devices under development including product description, status of development, companies involved, collaborators/investors, product function, technology, device class, condition

Companies involved in development of Computed Tomography System pipeline

Clinical trials related to Computed Tomography System pipeline products

Recent news and developments

Key Topics Covered:



1 Table of Contents

1.1 List of Tables

1.2 List of Figures



2. Executive Summary

2.1 Computed Tomography System- Device Overview

2.2 Pipeline Snapshot, 2019

2.2.1 Computed Tomography System Devices under Development by Phase

2.2.2 Computed Tomography System Devices under Development by Location

2.2.3 Computed Tomography System Devices under Development by Company

2.2.4 Computed Tomography System Devices under Development by Device Class



3 Computed Tomography System Pre-Clinical Pipeline Analysis

3.1 Hitachi Ltd Company Overview

3.2 Hitachi Ltd Computed Tomography System Device Details- Device Name, Company Name, Phase, Device Class, Description, Function and Technology



4 Computed Tomography System Clinical Pipeline Analysis

4.1 FMI Medical Systems Inc Company Overview

4.2 FMI Medical Systems Inc Computed Tomography System Device Details- Device Name, Company Name, Phase, Device Class, Description, Function and Technology

4.3 MARS Bioimaging Ltd Company Overview

4.4 MARS Bioimaging Ltd Computed Tomography System Device Details- Device Name, Company Name, Phase, Device Class, Description, Function and Technology



5 Computed Tomography System In Approval Process Pipeline Analysis

5.1 iCAD Inc Company Overview

5.2 iCAD Inc Computed Tomography System Device Details- Device Name, Company Name, Phase, Device Class, Description, Function and Technology

5.3 Koninklijke Philips NV Company Overview

5.4 Koninklijke Philips NV Computed Tomography System Device Details- Device Name, Company Name, Phase, Device Class, Description, Function and Technology

5.5 Neusoft Medical Systems Co Ltd Company Overview

5.6 Neusoft Medical Systems Co Ltd Computed Tomography System Device Details- Device Name, Company Name, Phase, Device Class, Description, Function and Technology

5.7 Picofemto LLC Company Overview

5.8 Picofemto LLC Computed Tomography System Device Details- Device Name, Company Name, Phase, Device Class, Description, Function and Technology

5.9 Siemens Healthineers AG Company Overview



6 Siemens Healthineers AG Computed Tomography System Device Details- Device Name, Company Name, Phase, Device Class, Description, Function and Technology



6. Latest Computed Tomography System News and Deals



