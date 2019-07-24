JBS USA Appoints Dean Hollis to Independent Advisory Board

/EIN News/ -- GREELEY, Colo., July 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JBS USA, a leading U.S.-based, global food company, today announced the addition of Dean Hollis, former president and chief operating officer of the Consumer Foods segment at ConAgra Foods, to its independent advisory board.



Hollis will join the Honorable John Boehner, former Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives, Dimitri Panayotopoulos, former Vice Chairman at Procter & Gamble, and Harvey Pitt, former Chairman of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, in supporting the company’s executive leadership on matters related to corporate governance, government and regulatory affairs, commodity risk management and marketing.

“We are pleased to welcome Dean Hollis to the JBS USA Independent Advisory Board,” said Andre Nogueira, President and CEO of JBS USA. “Dean brings significant experience in food innovation and leading business transformation in the consumer packaged goods sector to our Board. He joins an impressive group of forward-thinking individuals whose guidance will further position our company for growth and success.”

Greg Heckman, an inaugural member of the JBS USA Independent Advisory Board and the newly appointed CEO of Bunge Ltd, will transition off the board to accommodate his increased responsibilities at Bunge.

“I want to personally thank Greg for his support of JBS USA and his outstanding service to our Board,” Nogueira said. “We wish him continued success in his new challenge at Bunge.”

Hollis brings more than 35 years of executive experience managing businesses in the retail and consumer products industries. During his 21 years with ConAgra Foods, Hollis developed and executed a worldwide business transformation strategy, while overseeing the largest part of ConAgra’s portfolio, including its $12 billion consumer and customer branded businesses. Since 2008, Hollis has been a senior advisor for Oaktree Capital (OAK), a $100 billion worldwide private equity firm. He also serves on the boards of Hain Celestial Group (HAIN), SunOpta (STKL), Boardriders and The Nature Conservancy.

The advisory board meets quarterly, in addition to providing ongoing counsel to the JBS USA CEO and executive leadership teams in North America, Europe, Australia and New Zealand.

About JBS USA

JBS USA is a leading global provider of diversified, high-quality food products, including a portfolio of well-recognized brands and innovative, value-added premium products. We are a leading processor of beef, pork and prepared foods in the U.S.; a leading processor of beef and prepared foods in Canada; and a leading processor of beef, lamb, pork and prepared foods in Australia. We are also the majority shareholder of Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation (Pilgrim’s), with operations in the U.S. and Mexico and the owner of Moy Park, a leading poultry and prepared foods company in the U.K. and Europe.

As a global food company, we process, prepare, package and deliver fresh, further-processed and value-added premium meat and poultry products for sale to customers in approximately 100 countries on six continents.

Media Contact:

Nikki Richardson

JBS USA Corporate Communications

nikki.richardson@jbssa.com

970.506.8028



