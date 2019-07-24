Global Military Cyber Weapons Market 2019-2027 by Security Type, Application, Technology and Technique
Global Military Cyber Weapons - Market and Technology Forecast to 2027 examines, analyzes, and predicts the evolution of military cyber weapon technologies, markets, and outlays (expenditures) over the next 8 years ( 2019-2027) in the defence Industry. It also examines military cyber weapons markets geographically, focusing on the top 95% of global markets, in the United States, Europe, and Asia.
Military Cyber Weapons are software and IT systems that, through Information and Communication Technology (ICT) networks, manipulate, deny, disrupt, degrade, or destroy targeted information systems or networks. Commonly, cyber technology will have dual functions: attack/defence, peaceful/aggressive, legal/illegal. A large number of cyber operations use computer administration tools that have multiple uses. In these cases, the difference lies in the intent of the user, not the capability of the cyber tool. The global military cyber weapon market is dominated by companies based in the United States, Israel and EU
Throughout the report, we show how military cyber weapons are used today to add real value. To provide the most thorough and realistic forecast, this report provides a twin-scenario analysis, including steady-state, the emergence of new military cyber weapons technology.
In particular, it provides an in-depth analysis of the following:
- Overview: Snapshot of the various military cyber weapon tech in the defence market during 2019-2027, including highlights of the demand drivers, trends and challenges. It also provides a snapshot of the spending with respect to regions as well as segments. It also sheds light on the emergence of new technologies
- Market Dynamics: Insights into the technological developments in this market and a detailed analysis of the changing preferences of governments around the world. It also analyzes changing industry structure trends and the challenges faced by the industry participants.
- Segment Analysis: Insights into the various Systems market from a segmental perspective and a detailed analysis of factors influencing the market for each segment.
- Regional Review: Insights into modernization patterns and budgetary allocation for top countries within a region.
- Regional Analysis: Insights into the Systems market from a regional perspective and a detailed analysis of factors influencing the market for each region.
- Trend Analysis: Key Defense Markets: Analysis of the key markets in each region, providing an analysis of the various Systems segments expected to be in demand in each region.
- Key Program Analysis: Details of the top programs in each segment expected to be executed during the forecast period.
- Competitive Landscape Analysis: Analysis of the competitive landscape of this industry. It provides an overview of key companies, together with insights such as key alliances, strategic initiatives and a brief financial analysis.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
1.1 Objective
1.2 Market definition
1.3 Methodology
1.4 Events based Forecast Scenario
1.5 Who will benefit from this report
1.5.1 Business Leaders & Business Developers
1.5.2 Defense Primes
1.5.3 Policy Makers, Analysts and Planners
1.6 Language
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Military Cyber Weapons - Classification Based on Security Type, Application, Technology and Technique
2.2 Military Cyber Weapons - Trends and Insights
2.3 Major Findings
2.4 Major Conclusions
2.5 Important Tables and Graphs
3 Current and Future Technologies - Military Cyber Weapons
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Classification by Security Type
3.2.1 End Point Security
3.2.2 Network Security
3.2.3 Application Security
3.2.4 Cloud Security
3.2.5 Content Security
3.2.6 Industrial Control System Security
3.3 Classification by Application
3.3.1 Communication Network
3.3.2 Power Grid
3.3.3 Air Traffic Control
3.3.4 Transportation Systems
3.3.5 Financial Systems
3.3.6 Hospitals
3.4 Classification by Offensive Technology
3.4.1 Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS)
3.4.2 Penetration Driven Assault
3.4.3 Reverse Rules Attack
3.4.4 Worms & Viruses
3.5 Classification by Defensive Technology
3.5.1 Anti-Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS)
3.5.2 Anti-Penetration Driven Assault
3.5.3 Anti-Reverse Rules Attack
3.5.4 Anti-Worms & Viruses
3.6 Classification by Techniques
3.6.1 Binary Exploitation
3.6.2 Cryptography
3.6.3 Forensics
3.6.4 Reverse Engineering
3.6.5 Web Exploitation
3.7 Current Technologies
3.8 Future Technologies
4 Current and Future Market Overview - Military Cyber Weapons
4.1 Introduction
4.2 Current Markets
4.3 Future Markets
4.4 How to reach scale
4.4.1 Challenges Involved in Scaling
4.4.2 Strategy for Scaling
5 Market Analysis
5.1 Introduction
5.1.1 Industry Chain Structure
5.1.2 Support for Local Industry
5.1.3 Policy
5.1.4 Drivers
5.1.5 Inhibitors
5.1.6 Opportunities
5.1.7 Challenges
5.2 Porter's 5 Forces Analysis
5.2.1 Competitive Rivalry
5.2.2 Supplier Power
5.2.3 Buyer Power
5.2.4 Threat of Substitution
5.2.5 Threat of New Entry
5.3 Macro environment
5.3.1 Macroeconomic factors
5.3.2 Political
5.3.3 Economic
5.3.4 Social
5.3.5 Technological
5.4 Forecast factors
6 Forecast - Military Cyber Weapons Market by Region to 2027
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Military Cyber Weapons market by Regions overview
7 Forecast - Military Cyber Weapons Market by Type to 2027
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Global Military Cyber Weapons Market by Type Overview
7.3 Global Military Cyber Weapons Market by Type - Regional Breakdown
8 Forecast - Military Cyber Weapons Market by Applications to 2027
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Global Military Cyber Weapons Market by Applications Overview
8.3 Global Military Cyber Weapons Market by Application - Regional Breakdown
9 Forecast- Military Cyber Weapons Market by Offensive Technology to 2027
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Global Military Cyber Weapons Market by Offensive Technology Overview
10 Forecast- Military Cyber Weapons Market by Defensive Technology to 2027
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Global Military Cyber Weapons Market by Defensive Technology Overview
11 Forecast Military Cyber Weapons Market by Technique to 2027
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Global Military Cyber Weapons Market by Technique Overview
12 Forecast- Military Cyber Weapons Market by End User to 2027
12.1 Introduction
12.1 Global Military Cyber Weapons Market by End-User Overview
13 Events Based Forecast - Military Cyber Weapons Market to 2027
13.1 Introduction
13.2 Events forecast factors
13.3 Event Forecast by Global Market
13.4 Event Forecast by Security Type
13.5 Event Forecast by Applications
13.6 Event Forecast by Offensive Technology
13.7 Event Forecast by Defensive Technology
13.8 Event Forecast by Techniques
13.9 Event Forecast by End Users
14 Leading Companies in the Military Cyber Weapons Market
14.1 Airbus Defence & Space
14.2 AeroVironment Inc
14.3 BAE Systems
14.4 Boeing Co.
14.5 Elbit Systems
14.6 Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI)
14.7 Leonardo
14.8 Lockheed Martin
14.9 Northrop Grumman Corp.
14.10 Saab
14.11 Other Companies of Interest
14.11.1 AVAST
14.11.2 Clear Water Compliance
14.11.3 CynergisTek
14.11.4 Exodus Intelligence
14.11.5 Fire Eye
14.11.6 MetricStream
14.11.7 Netragard
14.11.8 Nettitude
14.11.9 Telus Security Labs
14.11.10 VSR
14.11.11 Zerodium
15 Conclusions and recommendations
15.1 Major Conclusions and Recommendations
15.2 Fulfilling the business objectives
