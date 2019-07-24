Global Military Cyber Weapons Market 2019-2027 by Security Type, Application, Technology and Technique

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, July 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Military Cyber Weapons - Market and Technologies Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Military Cyber Weapons - Market and Technology Forecast to 2027 examines, analyzes, and predicts the evolution of military cyber weapon technologies, markets, and outlays (expenditures) over the next 8 years ( 2019-2027) in the defence Industry. It also examines military cyber weapons markets geographically, focusing on the top 95% of global markets, in the United States, Europe, and Asia.

Military Cyber Weapons are software and IT systems that, through Information and Communication Technology (ICT) networks, manipulate, deny, disrupt, degrade, or destroy targeted information systems or networks. Commonly, cyber technology will have dual functions: attack/defence, peaceful/aggressive, legal/illegal. A large number of cyber operations use computer administration tools that have multiple uses. In these cases, the difference lies in the intent of the user, not the capability of the cyber tool. The global military cyber weapon market is dominated by companies based in the United States, Israel and EU



Throughout the report, we show how military cyber weapons are used today to add real value. To provide the most thorough and realistic forecast, this report provides a twin-scenario analysis, including steady-state, the emergence of new military cyber weapons technology.



In particular, it provides an in-depth analysis of the following:

Overview: Snapshot of the various military cyber weapon tech in the defence market during 2019-2027, including highlights of the demand drivers, trends and challenges. It also provides a snapshot of the spending with respect to regions as well as segments. It also sheds light on the emergence of new technologies

Market Dynamics: Insights into the technological developments in this market and a detailed analysis of the changing preferences of governments around the world. It also analyzes changing industry structure trends and the challenges faced by the industry participants.

Segment Analysis: Insights into the various Systems market from a segmental perspective and a detailed analysis of factors influencing the market for each segment.

Regional Review: Insights into modernization patterns and budgetary allocation for top countries within a region.

Regional Analysis: Insights into the Systems market from a regional perspective and a detailed analysis of factors influencing the market for each region.

Trend Analysis: Key Defense Markets: Analysis of the key markets in each region, providing an analysis of the various Systems segments expected to be in demand in each region.

Key Program Analysis: Details of the top programs in each segment expected to be executed during the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape Analysis: Analysis of the competitive landscape of this industry. It provides an overview of key companies, together with insights such as key alliances, strategic initiatives and a brief financial analysis.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction

1.1 Objective

1.2 Market definition

1.3 Methodology

1.4 Events based Forecast Scenario

1.5 Who will benefit from this report

1.5.1 Business Leaders & Business Developers

1.5.2 Defense Primes

1.5.3 Policy Makers, Analysts and Planners

1.6 Language



2 Executive Summary

2.1 Military Cyber Weapons - Classification Based on Security Type, Application, Technology and Technique

2.2 Military Cyber Weapons - Trends and Insights

2.3 Major Findings

2.4 Major Conclusions

2.5 Important Tables and Graphs



3 Current and Future Technologies - Military Cyber Weapons

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Classification by Security Type

3.2.1 End Point Security

3.2.2 Network Security

3.2.3 Application Security

3.2.4 Cloud Security

3.2.5 Content Security

3.2.6 Industrial Control System Security

3.3 Classification by Application

3.3.1 Communication Network

3.3.2 Power Grid

3.3.3 Air Traffic Control

3.3.4 Transportation Systems

3.3.5 Financial Systems

3.3.6 Hospitals

3.4 Classification by Offensive Technology

3.4.1 Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS)

3.4.2 Penetration Driven Assault

3.4.3 Reverse Rules Attack

3.4.4 Worms & Viruses

3.5 Classification by Defensive Technology

3.5.1 Anti-Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS)

3.5.2 Anti-Penetration Driven Assault

3.5.3 Anti-Reverse Rules Attack

3.5.4 Anti-Worms & Viruses

3.6 Classification by Techniques

3.6.1 Binary Exploitation

3.6.2 Cryptography

3.6.3 Forensics

3.6.4 Reverse Engineering

3.6.5 Web Exploitation

3.7 Current Technologies

3.8 Future Technologies



4 Current and Future Market Overview - Military Cyber Weapons

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Current Markets

4.3 Future Markets

4.4 How to reach scale

4.4.1 Challenges Involved in Scaling

4.4.2 Strategy for Scaling



5 Market Analysis

5.1 Introduction

5.1.1 Industry Chain Structure

5.1.2 Support for Local Industry

5.1.3 Policy

5.1.4 Drivers

5.1.5 Inhibitors

5.1.6 Opportunities

5.1.7 Challenges

5.2 Porter's 5 Forces Analysis

5.2.1 Competitive Rivalry

5.2.2 Supplier Power

5.2.3 Buyer Power

5.2.4 Threat of Substitution

5.2.5 Threat of New Entry

5.3 Macro environment

5.3.1 Macroeconomic factors

5.3.2 Political

5.3.3 Economic

5.3.4 Social

5.3.5 Technological

5.4 Forecast factors



6 Forecast - Military Cyber Weapons Market by Region to 2027

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Military Cyber Weapons market by Regions overview



7 Forecast - Military Cyber Weapons Market by Type to 2027

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Global Military Cyber Weapons Market by Type Overview

7.3 Global Military Cyber Weapons Market by Type - Regional Breakdown



8 Forecast - Military Cyber Weapons Market by Applications to 2027

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Global Military Cyber Weapons Market by Applications Overview

8.3 Global Military Cyber Weapons Market by Application - Regional Breakdown



9 Forecast- Military Cyber Weapons Market by Offensive Technology to 2027

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Global Military Cyber Weapons Market by Offensive Technology Overview



10 Forecast- Military Cyber Weapons Market by Defensive Technology to 2027

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Global Military Cyber Weapons Market by Defensive Technology Overview



11 Forecast Military Cyber Weapons Market by Technique to 2027

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Global Military Cyber Weapons Market by Technique Overview



12 Forecast- Military Cyber Weapons Market by End User to 2027

12.1 Introduction

12.1 Global Military Cyber Weapons Market by End-User Overview



13 Events Based Forecast - Military Cyber Weapons Market to 2027

13.1 Introduction

13.2 Events forecast factors

13.3 Event Forecast by Global Market

13.4 Event Forecast by Security Type

13.5 Event Forecast by Applications

13.6 Event Forecast by Offensive Technology

13.7 Event Forecast by Defensive Technology

13.8 Event Forecast by Techniques

13.9 Event Forecast by End Users



14 Leading Companies in the Military Cyber Weapons Market

14.1 Airbus Defence & Space

14.2 AeroVironment Inc

14.3 BAE Systems

14.4 Boeing Co.

14.5 Elbit Systems

14.6 Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI)

14.7 Leonardo

14.8 Lockheed Martin

14.9 Northrop Grumman Corp.

14.10 Saab

14.11 Other Companies of Interest

14.11.1 AVAST

14.11.2 Clear Water Compliance

14.11.3 CynergisTek

14.11.4 Exodus Intelligence

14.11.5 Fire Eye

14.11.6 MetricStream

14.11.7 Netragard

14.11.8 Nettitude

14.11.9 Telus Security Labs

14.11.10 VSR

14.11.11 Zerodium



15 Conclusions and recommendations

15.1 Major Conclusions and Recommendations

15.2 Fulfilling the business objectives



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/tw7rtw

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 Related Topics: C4ISR



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.