Dental Implants Device Pipeline Study 2019 - Analysis of Devices under Development, Companies, Developments and Outlook

The global Dental Implants industry is estimated to be around $4 billion in 2019 driven by increasing demand from Endosteal, Subperiosteal, Transosteal and Intramucosal segments.



The 2019 Dental Implants pipeline is characterized by presence of 16 companies, actively assessing their devices. In particular, 5 companies are assessing their products in clinical phase. Currently, CAMLOG Biotechnologies AG, Natural Dental Implants AG, Neodent, Nobel Biocare Services AG, Straumann Holding AG companies have their products in-approval phase of development.



Global Dental Implants pipeline research report presents comprehensive analysis of devices in pipeline as of June 2019. Devices in various stages of development including Pre-clinical, clinical and in-approval process are provided in the report. For each device, details of Company, Geography, Development Phase, Device Class, Description, Technology/platform and disease details are provided.



Clinical trial details of each Dental Implants pipeline candidate are presented including trial status, trial duration, progress, participants, location and other details.



Collaborations form an important part of global Dental Implants market. Large companies continue to collaborate with or acquire smaller players to expand their product portfolio. The current report analyzes all major companies investing and developing Dental Implants pipeline. Details of companies, their Dental Implants operations and contact information are provided.



The global Dental Implants market news and developments together with their impact on industry are also analyzed in the report.



Scope of global Dental Implants report-

Pipeline products in pre-clinical, clinical and in-approval process phases

Devices under development including product description, status of development, companies involved, collaborators/investors, product function, technology, device class, condition

Companies involved in development of Dental Implants pipeline

Clinical trials related to Dental Implants pipeline products

Recent news and developments

Key Topics Covered:



1 Table of Contents

1.1 List of Tables

1.2 List of Figures



2. Executive Summary

2.1 Dental Implants- Device Overview

2.2 Pipeline Snapshot, 2019

2.2.1 Dental Implants Devices under Development by Phase

2.2.2 Dental Implants Devices under Development by Location

2.2.3 Dental Implants Devices under Development by Company

2.2.4 Dental Implants Devices under Development by Device Class



3 Dental Implants Pre-Clinical Pipeline Analysis

3.1 Interface Biologics Inc Company Overview

3.2 Interface Biologics Inc Dental Implants Device Details- Device Name, Company Name, Phase, Device Class, Description, Function and Technology

3.3 Natural Dental Implants AG Company Overview

3.4 Natural Dental Implants AG Dental Implants Device Details- Device Name, Company Name, Phase, Device Class, Description, Function and Technology

3.5 Silver Bullet Therapeutics Inc Company Overview

3.6 Silver Bullet Therapeutics Inc Dental Implants Device Details- Device Name, Company Name, Phase, Device Class, Description, Function and Technology

3.7 SINTX Technologies Inc Company Overview

3.8 SINTX Technologies Inc Dental Implants Device Details- Device Name, Company Name, Phase, Device Class, Description, Function and Technology

3.9 Tissue Regeneration Systems Inc Company Overview



4 Tissue Regeneration Systems Inc Dental Implants Device Details- Device Name, Company Name, Phase, Device Class, Description, Function and Technology

3.11 Worthington Dental Group Company Overview

3.21 Worthington Dental Group Dental Implants Device Details- Device Name, Company Name, Phase, Device Class, Description, Function and Technology



4 Dental Implants Clinical Pipeline Analysis

4.1 AddBio AB Company Overview

4.2 AddBio AB Dental Implants Device Details- Device Name, Company Name, Phase, Device Class, Description, Function and Technology

4.3 Face Your Face HandelsGesmbH Company Overview

4.4 Face Your Face HandelsGesmbH Dental Implants Device Details- Device Name, Company Name, Phase, Device Class, Description, Function and Technology

4.5 Promimic AB Company Overview

4.6 Promimic AB Dental Implants Device Details- Device Name, Company Name, Phase, Device Class, Description, Function and Technology

4.7 Straumann Holding AG Company Overview

4.8 Straumann Holding AG Dental Implants Device Details- Device Name, Company Name, Phase, Device Class, Description, Function and Technology

4.9 Zeev Implants Ltd Company Overview



5 Zeev Implants Ltd Dental Implants Device Details- Device Name, Company Name, Phase, Device Class, Description, Function and Technology



5 Dental Implants In Approval Process Pipeline Analysis

5.1 CAMLOG Biotechnologies AG Company Overview

5.2 CAMLOG Biotechnologies AG Dental Implants Device Details- Device Name, Company Name, Phase, Device Class, Description, Function and Technology

5.3 Natural Dental Implants AG Company Overview

5.4 Natural Dental Implants AG Dental Implants Device Details- Device Name, Company Name, Phase, Device Class, Description, Function and Technology

5.5 Neodent Company Overview

5.6 Neodent Dental Implants Device Details- Device Name, Company Name, Phase, Device Class, Description, Function and Technology

5.7 Nobel Biocare Services AG Company Overview

5.8 Nobel Biocare Services AG Dental Implants Device Details- Device Name, Company Name, Phase, Device Class, Description, Function and Technology

5.9 Straumann Holding AG Company Overview



6 Straumann Holding AG Dental Implants Device Details- Device Name, Company Name, Phase, Device Class, Description, Function and Technology



6. Latest Dental Implants News and Deals



