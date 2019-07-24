Polyglass Announces Elastoflex SA V Plus Self-Adhered Membrane

Introducing a robust, self-adhered base sheet for enhanced performance

/EIN News/ -- Deerfield Beach, FL, July 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Polyglass U.S.A., Inc., a leading manufacturer of roofing and waterproofing systems, develops Elastoflex SA V Plus self-adhered modified bitumen membrane. At 100 mils (2.5 mm) thick, this robust base sheet or inter ply can be used to design multi-ply, low-slope roof systems backed by long-term warranties.

Elastoflex SA V Plus is 20 percent thicker than the existing Elastoflex SA V membrane. When used in conjunction with an approved Polyglass cap sheet, contractors can build a 240+ mils resilient roof system. Finished with laylines, Elastoflex SA V Plus installs easily and adheres to a variety of substrates, including non-primed insulation, cover boards, and wood decks. A fire-rated option, Elastoflex SA V Plus FR, is also available.

Joining the ADESO® Dual-Compound Self-Adhered product family, Elastoflex SA V Plus provides for a faster application and saves on labor. Engineered for long-term performance, Elastoflex SA V Plus is manufactured with an SBS (elastomeric) formulation on the top weathering side of the reinforcement and an aggressive self-adhering formulation on the bottom side. Utilizing a premium SBS compound provides superior low-temperature-flexibility and long-term weathering performance.

“We are excited to provide a new self-adhered roofing solutions for contractors,” says Polyglass CEO Natalino Zanchetta. “Thicker membranes enable the design of highly durable roof systems that are resistant to punctures, hail, tears, and abrasions.”

About Polyglass U.S.A., Inc.

Polyglass U.S.A., Inc. is a leading manufacturer of roofing and waterproofing systems. Known for its self-adhered modified bitumen roofing systems based on the company’s patented ADESO® Technology and CURE Technology®, Polyglass also produces a full line of premium roof coatings and roof maintenance systems. As an ISO 9001:2015 certified company, Polyglass provides quality products and adds value through innovation. For more information about the premium products and services offered by Polyglass, call 800.222.9782 or visit polyglass.us.

