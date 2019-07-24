Natural Killer Cell Therapies: Global Pipeline Review, 2009-2019
Natural Killer Cell Therapies: Pipeline Review features an extensive study of the current market landscape and clinical research scenario related to all NK cell-based products/product candidates.
The information in this report has been presented in the form of interactive dashboards, aiming to provide a comprehensive overview of the ongoing activity in this domain, and offering insights on a number of important parameters, including:
- An analysis of the contemporary developer landscape, providing information on key innovator companies and their respective NK cell therapies, current (highest) phase of development, source of NK cells (autologous and allogenic), target disease indication (hematological malignancies, solid tumors and others), type of therapy (monotherapy and combination therapy), route of administration and other relevant details (if available).
- Analysis of both completed and active clinical trials, initiated from January 2009, featuring details on (primary) developer company (year of establishment, location of headquarters, and company size), type of developer (industry and non-industry), name of therapy, source of NK cells (autologous and allogenic), and other trial-related details (collaborating sponsors, trial title, study objectives, location of trial, current status, availability of results, target therapeutic indication, study type, current / anticipated enrolment, study start / end date and key outcomes / results).
- Analysis of terminated clinical trials, highlighting the developer company, type of developer (industry and non-industry), name of therapy, source of NK cells (autologous and allogenic), other trial-related details (collaborating sponsors, trial title, study objectives, target therapeutic indication and study type) and reason for termination.
Natural killer (NK) cells, or killer (K) cells, represent an important subset of cellular mediators of the innate immune system. These cells are known to be instrumental in containing viral infections and regulating tumor development, while the adaptive immune system generates an antigen-specific response. Technically, they are classified as group I innate lymphocytes.
Although they share a common progenitor, NK cells are very different from B-lymphocytes and T-lymphocytes and do not require specific antigen-based activation in order to function. The cytotoxic effects of these cells are mediated using perforin and granzymes, which is somewhat similar to the mode of action of cytotoxic T cells.
Additionally, studies have demonstrated that NK cells can also secrete certain cytokines and chemokines, such as IFN and TNF, through which they can recruit other immune components to augment and sustain an immune response. For instance, IFN secreted by NK cells has been shown to be involved in T-helper (TH1) cell-based immune response, and the activation of certain antigen-presenting cells and macrophages. Alternatively, NK cells have been shown to respond to certain types of interferons and macrophage-derived cytokines.
Several studies have demonstrated the various benefits of NK cells as a therapeutic tool. Currently, these cells are being evaluated across multiple clinical trials to treat various types of cancer and infectious diseases. Further, the genetic modification of NK cells has demonstrated additional benefits, and many companies are also working on developing allogeneic product candidates that can be used as off-the-shelf therapies.
Key Topics Covered
1. Introduction and Scope
2. Developer Landscape
2A. Developer Landscape: Analysis by Location of Headquarters
2B. Developer Landscape: Analysis by Phase of Development
2C. Developer Landscape: Analysis by Target Disease Indication
2D. Developer Landscape: Analysis by Source of NK Cells
2E. Developer Landscape: Analysis by Type of Therapy
2F. Developer Landscape: Analysis by Route to Administration
2G. Developer Landscape: Analysis by Year of Establishment (Industry Players)
2H. Developer Landscape: Analysis by Company Size (Industry Players)
3. Completed and Active Trials
3A. Clinical Trial Analysis: Analysis by Current Trial Status
3B. Clinical Trial Analysis: Analysis by Phase of Development
3C. Clinical Trial Analysis: Analysis by Availability of Results
3D. Clinical Trial Analysis: Analysis by Target Disease Indication
3E. Clinical Trial Analysis: Analysis by Source of NK Cells
3F. Clinical Trial Analysis: Analysis by Type of Therapy
3G. Clinical Trial Analysis: Analysis by Study Type
3H. Clinical Trial Analysis: Analysis of Enrolled Patient Population
3I. Clinical Trial Analysis: Analysis by Study Start / End Dates
3J. Geographical Location of Primary Sponsor
3K. Geographical Location of Completed / Active Trials
4. Terminated Trials
4A. Terminated Trials: Analysis by Reason for Termination
4B. Terminated Trials: Analysis by Phase of Development
4C. Terminated Trials: Analysis by Target Disease Indication
4D. Terminated Trials: Analysis by Source of NK Cells
4E. Terminated Trials: Analysis by Type of Therapy
4F. Terminated Trials: Analysis by Study Type
5. Appendix I: Dataset 1: Developer Landscape
6. Appendix II: Dataset 2: Completed / Active Clinical Research Trials
7. Appendix III: Dataset 3: Terminated Clinical Research Trials
8. Appendix IV: Dataset 4: Clinical Research, 2009-2019
9. Abbreviations
10. Sources and Bibliography
