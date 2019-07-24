President sacks, appoints government members

Luanda, ANGOLA, July 24 - The President of the Republic, João Lourenço, today dismissed the ministers of Interior, Agriculture, Economy and Planning, Angelo Barros da Veiga Tavares, Marcos Alexandre Nhunga and Pedro Luís da Fonseca, respectively.,

In an order made public, the Head of State also dismissed the Secretary of State for Planning, Manuel Neto da Costa, the governors of Cabinda, Eugénio Laborinho, and Cuando Cubango, Pedro Mutinde, as well as the secretary of the President of the Republic, for Economic Affairs, Alcino dos Prazeres Isata Francisco da Conceição.

In another order, the President of Republic appointed Eugénio César Laborinho as Minister of the Interior, António Francisco de Assis, as Minister of Agriculture and Forests, Manuel Neto da Costa, Minister of Economy and Planning.

Marcos Alexandre Nhunga was also appointed as Governor of Cabinda Province, Julio Marcelino Vieira Bessa, Governor of Cuando Cubango Province, Lopes Paulo, Secretary for Economic Affairs of the President of the Republic.

The President of the Republic, João Lourenço, also appointed Samahina de Sousa da Silva Saúde as Secretary of State for Planning and Jorge Francisco Silveira as Deputy Director of the Ceremonial of the President of the Republic.

Distribution channels:



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.