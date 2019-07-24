Gulf of Guinea Commisson faces irregular quotas payment

Luanda, ANGOLA, July 24 - The deputy executive secretary of the Gulf of Guinea Commission, Gilberto Veríssimo, said on Tuesday, in Luanda, the need for the Heads of State and Government to intervene for the regularization of quotas by member states of the organization.,

The official was speaking to the press on the sidelines of a seminar on "Integrated Maritime Strategy for the Gulf of Guinea Region", a body created in 2007 by Angola, Cameroon, Gabon, Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, Nigeria, Democratic Republic of Congo, Republic of Congo and Sao Tome and Principe.

He said that, unlike Angola, which was the first to settle the 2019 quota, most countries do not pay quota and, therefore, do not pay salaries, exemplifying that the money used for the logistics of the seminar that could help payment of salary.

He explained that in 2007, when the Gulf of Guinea Commission was created, Angola paid the quota for all Member States. Since then, the organization has faced serious problems due to irregular contributions.

He believes that the situation can only be overcome by holding a Council of Ministers in the region, followed by a Summit of Heads of State for better solution.

The Gulf of Guinea region has enormous natural resource exploitation potential and is strategically positioned in the South Atlantic on the international trade route, making it the focus of global attention and threats for transactional activities.

Distribution channels:



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.