Century Chimney Offers Chimney Cleaning, Inspection, and Repair Through the Summer Months

AKRON, OHIO , UNITED STATES, July 24, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Though homeowners across Ohio may not spend much time thinking about their fireplaces during the summer months, the expert chimney technicians at Century Chimney say it’s the best time of the year for cleaning, repair, and inspection. Rather than waiting until the first cold snap in autumn and taking a chance that something could go wrong, homeowners can make sure their fireplaces and chimneys are in top condition beforehand.

Century Chimney serves much of the state of Ohio, including cities such as Avon, Independence, Cleveland, Brunswick, Parma, and many others. Their expert services include everything from standard chimney and fireplace cleaning to expert inspections, tough repairs, and even masonry work like tuckpointing.

The team at Century Chimney says that summer is the best time of year for getting chimney work completed due to the lack of demand for service. During the winter, homeowners across Ohio call upon chimney sweeps regularly to remove creosote and provide necessary repairs so they can keep themselves and their families warm. In the summer, chimney emergencies are few (if there are any at all), and this means homeowners can schedule all their important services – especially their cleaning and inspections – on their schedule, and usually right away.

Chimney cleaning and inspection are important to ensuring the safe operation of a fireplace, which many homeowners across the state rely on for primary or supplemental heat. The buildup of creosote, which is a byproduct of the combustion process, can be dangerous as it is extremely flammable. The longer creosote is allowed to build up inside a chimney, the more flammable and dangerous it becomes, and the more difficult it is to remove. By staying on top of chimney maintenance and scheduling a cleaning once every 36 fires and an inspection at least once per year per the Chimney Safety Institute of America’s guidelines, homeowners can feel confident that their chimneys and fireplaces are completely safe.

Century Chimney also provides professional chimney inspections to help spot any potential issues before they become dangerous. The team looks over everything from the masonry and flashing to the moving parts such as the damper and makes repair recommendations as needed.

About the Company: Century Chimney was founded in 1988 by Gary Spolar after realizing the great need for professional chimney services throughout Ohio. The company is a member of the National Chimney Sweeps Guild, and the technicians are certified by the Chimney Safety Institute of America. Century Chimney is a BBB accredited business and an Angie’s List Super Service award winner. It remains an owner operated company and strives to ensure excellent customer satisfaction in terms of professionalism and workmanship. For more information please visit https://centurychimney.com/.





