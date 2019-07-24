ORBCOMM CEO to Present at the Canaccord Genuity 39th Annual Growth Conference

/EIN News/ -- ROCHELLE PARK, N.J., July 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ORBCOMM Inc. (NASDAQ: ORBC), a global provider of Machine-to-Machine (M2M) and Internet of Things (IoT) solutions, today announced that its Chief Executive Officer, Marc Eisenberg, will be participating in the Canaccord Genuity 39th Annual Growth Conference at the InterContinental Boston Hotel in Boston, Massachusetts. Mr. Eisenberg will be presenting on Wednesday, August 7 at 10:30 AM Eastern Time.



The webcast portion of the presentation can be accessed at http://wsw.com/webcast/canaccord35/orbc/.

About ORBCOMM Inc.

ORBCOMM (Nasdaq: ORBC) is a global leader and innovator in the industrial Internet of Things, providing solutions that connect businesses to their assets to deliver increased visibility and operational efficiency. The company offers a broad set of asset monitoring and control solutions, including seamless satellite and cellular connectivity, unique hardware and powerful applications, all backed by end-to-end customer support, from installation to deployment to customer care. ORBCOMM has a diverse customer base including premier OEMs, solutions customers and channel partners spanning transportation, supply chain, warehousing and inventory, heavy equipment, maritime, natural resources, and government. For more information, visit www.orbcomm.com .

