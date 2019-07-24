Global Flip Chip Technology Market by Product, Wafer Bumping Process, Packaging Technology, Application, and Geography - Forecast to 2024

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, July 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Flip Chip Technology Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2019 - 2024)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The flip chip technology market was valued at USD 24.45 billion in 2018, and is expected to reach a value of USD 33.91 billion by 2024 at a CAGR of 5.75%, over the forecast period (2019-2024).



Packaging has become a key determinant for using or abandoning a device in a new design. Miniaturization plays an important role in product design. A small form factor in terms of size and weight, yet an increase in computing power helps to achieve the optimum design which is required by most of the consumer electronics. This is driving the flip chip market to grow in various segments especially electronics.

For modern IC designs, the increasing design complexity and decreasing feature size makes I/O connection a critical problem. High integration density, larger I/O counts, faster speed and better signal intensity provided by flip chip packages, is contributing to the market growth.

One of the factors hindering the growth of the market is packaging cost, which is more than wire bonding. The increase in cost is due to substrate and wafer bumping. These two cost drivers are related to the act of bringing I/Os out under the die.

Consumer Electronics to Dominate the Market

The demand for flip chips is expected to rise in mobile & wireless, consumer applications, and other high-performance applications such as networks, servers and data centers.

The flip chip technology is revolutionizing the market, where the expansion of the Internet, digital camcorders, PDAs, desktop computers and laptops, digital cameras, mobile phones, and other electronic-based consumer products is seen.

Consumer electronics are becoming smaller, thinner and lighter, by utilizing advanced electronic packaging.

With rising internet penetration and various government initiatives, such as smart cities, smart grids and smart transportation, the IOT market is set to explode over the next decade. This will create sufficient demand for the flip chip market.

Asia-Pacific to Witness the Fastest Growth

Growing economies in the Asia-Pacific region, such as India and China, impact every industry, including semiconductors. The Asia-Pacific flip chip market is expected to grow at a rapid pace, due to the rising proliferation of consumer electronics in this region.

With the improving economic conditions, increasing disposable income, growing number of the youth population, and rising employment rate, the consumer electronics market is flourishing in this region.

China's plans to focus on the semiconductor sector as a part of 12th five-year plan and strong growth of Taiwan's semiconductor and electronics industry will augment the market for Flip chip in this region.

With rising internet penetration and various government initiatives, such as smart cities, smart grids and smart transportation, the IOT market is set to explode in this region over the next decade. This will create sufficient demand for the flip chip market.

Flip chip market is slowing fragmenting due to growing number of end-users like automotive, industrial and consumer electronics. Acquisitions also play an important role in upgrading the skills and manpower of the parent company.



February 2019 - Intel Corporation acqui-hired Ineda Systems, a Hyderabad-based startup which manufactures microchips.

December 2018 - IBM announced an agreement with Samsung to manufacture 7-nanometer (nm) microprocessors for IBM Power Systems, IBM Z and LinuxONE, high-performance computing (HPC) systems, and cloud offerings.

July 2018 - Amkor partnered with Mentor to release Amkor's SmartPackage Package Assembly Design Kit (PADK), the first in the industry to support Mentor's High-Density Advanced Packaging (HDAP) design process and tools.

