Automatic Gate and Door Opening System Market will Surge at 7% CAGR from 2017 to 2023 | The inflow of Investments Projected to Favor Growth of Automatic Gate and Door Opening System Market

Automatic gate and door opening system is basically implemented to reduce human effort. These systems comprises of proximity sensors which can sense the nearby objects and open the gate or door so that no human is required to do that job and is expected to grow at approx. USD 18 Billion by 2023, at 7% of CAGR between 2017 and 2023.

Increasing rate of urbanization and the growing infrastructural developments being made across the globe is pushing the global automatic gate and door opening system market towards a positive direction. Add to this, the key advantages offered by automatic gates and doors like low operational cost and high rate of energy saving are also driving immense growth to the market. The buying capability of consumers has been majorly influenced by the rising per capita income among the middle class people, thereby boosting the global automatic gate and door opening system market.

Market Segmentation:

The global automatic gate and door opening system industry has been segmented in terms of access control system, end-user, power source, and gate type.

By access control system, the market includes Remote Control System, Remote Control System, Iris Scan System, Face Identification Camera System, Telephone Access System, Proximity Sensor System, Fingerprint Identification System, and Card Tag System.

By gate type, the market segments into Shutter System, Swinging Gates, Sliding Gates, Bollards, and Boom Barriers.

By power source, the market comprises secondary power source and primary power source.

By end-users, the market includes Military, Transportation Hubs, Commercial, Industrial, and Residential.

Regional Analysis:

The global Automatic Gate and Door Opening System Market is geographically distributed across the following key regions: Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, and the Rest of the World (RoW). North America is projected to account for the highest share in the global automatic gate and door opening system market over the forecast period. The regional market is witnessing increasing growth due to the technological advancements herein and the increasing demand for automation. The US is majorly contributing to the proliferation of the regional market due to the presence of a large pool of key players and a high standard of living.

Competitive Landscape:

The global market comprises a host of key players. This includes names like Life Home Integration (Italy), RIB S.R.L. (Italy), ABA Automatic Gates & Doors (Australia), CAME UK (UK), Aleko Products (US), King Gates S.R.L. (Italy), Proteco S.R.L. (Italy), Katres Automation (India), Newturn Automation Pvt. Ltd. (India), and Beninca Group (UK).

In order to make intelligent connected devices a reality, an unmatched level of software and hardware technological innovation and adoption is required, one that has been never seen before. Market players are making consistent efforts in ensuring the same. A majority of the market players are reported to be adopting various organic business strategies. While, the tier 1 and tier 2 companies are focusing on the inorganic business strategies to attain their market goals, edge past their competition, and expand their geographical reach. Various technological advancements are boosting the industry and opening new opportunities for the market entrants and emerging players.

Industry Buzz:

July 2019, it was announced that the Bucharest Airports Company (CNAB) will be setting up six automated passport control electronic gates at the airport for travelers who have biometric passports. It will enable the passengers with biometric passports to pass through the queue without standing in front of a border police officer.

Jan 2019, Jaguar Land Rover, one of the leading car manufacturers in British, launched a new system for opening driver’s doors. The doors can function automatically or can be triggered by gestures. It was tested by the Paralympic athlete of Australia Market Ormrod. The aim of the system is to make it easier for drivers to open the door and access the car.

