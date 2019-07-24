Global Cosmetic Shea Butter Market is Expected to Reach USD 3.82 Billion by 2025: Fior Markets

Cosmetic Shea Butter Market by Nature (Organic, Conventional), Grade (Grade A, Grade B, Grade C), End Use, Distribution Channel, Region Global Industry Analysis, Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2018 to 2025

/EIN News/ -- New Jersey, NJ, July 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fior Markets launched a study titled, "Cosmetic Shea Butter Market by Nature (Organic, Conventional), Grade (Grade A, Grade B, Grade C), End Use, Distribution Channel, Region Global Industry Analysis, Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2018 to 2025". As per the report, the global cosmetic shea butter market is expected to grow from USD 2,245.96 Million in 2017 to USD 3,821.65 Million by 2025 at a CAGR of 6.02% during the forecast period from 2018-2025. High disposable income and rising consumer awareness are a key driving factors of the cosmetic shea butter market.

Market Outlook of the Cosmetic Shea Butter

Shea butter is defined as the edible fat which is extracted from the shea kernels or shea nuts of Vitellaria paradoxa, commonly known as the shea tree. It is ivory or off-white colored compound which is taken out from the nut of Vitellaria Paradoxa (African Shea tree). Shea butter is a viable source of edible fat and is used as a vegetal source of stearic acid in cosmetics and chocolate industry. It is widely in cosmetic products such as skin moisturizers, hair conditioners, and lip gloss. Besides this, shea butter is applicable in various industries such as food and healthcare. The process of extracting shea butter from nut involves various processes such as cracking, crushing, roasting, grinding, separating the oils and collecting and shaping.

Rising consumption of cosmetics and chocolates is a key driving factor is a major factor driving the market. In addition, an increase in disposable income and rising consumer awareness are key driving factors of the market further stimulates the demand. However, high prices associated with the products may obstruct the growth of the market. Nevertheless, prospective growth opportunities found in telemedicine and surgery may boost the market in forthcoming years.

Nature Segment Analysis of the Cosmetic Shea Butter Market

Conventional

Organic

The organic segment is dominating the market with market size around USD 1,211.47 million in 2017. The organic products are gaining importance due to rising health and beauty consciousness among consumers, and the growing importance of sustainability among product developers.

Grade Segment Analysis of the Cosmetic Shea Butter Market

Grade A (Unrefined)

Grade B (Refined)

Grade C (Highly Refined)

The Grade C segment is dominating the market with market share of 36.37% in 2017. The grade C type of shea butter is highly refined and extracted with solvents such as hexane, thus, attracting the manufactures to deploy it for further use.

End Use Segment Analysis of the Cosmetic Shea Butter Market

Lotions & Creams

Lip balm & Lipstick

Sun Care

Soaps & Toiletries

Cleanser

Shampoo & Conditioner

Others

The lip balms & lipsticks, lotions & creams and shampoos & conditioners segment is anticipated to grow with highest share of 44.84% over the forecast period. The composition is well suited for most cosmetic applications making it rapidly absorbable into the skin with excellent water-binding and emollient properties. Shea butter finds numerous applications in skin, hair and beauty products because of its properties.

Distribution Channel Segment Analysis of the Cosmetic Shea Butter Market

Hypermarket

Supermarket

Specialty Stores

Online Stores

Convenience Stores

Others

The online stores segment is anticipated at the highest market share of 39.41% in the forecast period. The online market is growing because of high marketing efforts accompanied by customer preference to compare wide range of products on various sites.

Region Segment Analysis of the Cosmetic Shea Butter Market

North America (U.S. , Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest of the Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan India, Rest of APAC)

South America (Brazil and Rest of South America)

Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Middle East and Africa region dominated the global cosmetic shea butter market with highest market share of 37.15% in 2017 where as the Asia-Pacific region is growing rapidly in the market. Middle East and Africa is dominating region because the Shea tree is found in the western and eastern regions of Africa, thereby expanding the Shea industry. High demand for shea butter produced in the region has also stimulated the market growth. Asia-Pacific is anticipated to showcase a growth in the demand of global shea butter. Rising consumer awareness and increasing healthcare concern are the key factors which are expected to bolster the Asia-Pacific shea butter market.

Competitive landscape and key vendors

Major players in the global cosmetic shea butter market are Cargill, Incorporated, Clariant AG, AAK AB, Olvea Group, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Bunge Limited, BASF SE, Croda International Plc, Ghana Nuts Company Ltd, Agrobotanicals, LLC, Sophim S.A., AOS Products Private Limited, The Savannah Fruits Company, Ojoba Collective, The HallStar Company, Star Shea Ltd., All Pure Nature Ltd. Lovinah Naturals Shea Radiance, Jedwards International, Inc., Maison Karite Sociedad Limitada, Vink Chemicals Gmbh & Co. Kg, Shebu Industries, Shea Therapy Ltd, and The Pure Company and others. The companies are adopting the strategies such as product innovations, mergers & acquisitions, recent developments, joint venture, collaborations, and partnership to maintain their presence in the global cosmetic shea butter market.

For instance, Ghana Nuts Limited (GNL), a leading agro processing company, set up a refinery in Tema to expand its export trade to European cosmetic companies. The 3000 metric ton facility is dedicated for refining soya-bean and shea crude.

For instance, in June 2019, Karité Shea Butter announced its Crème Mains Hand Cream and Crème Corps Body Cream. Crème Corps Body Cream is a luxurious, dermatologist-developed, hypo-allergenic moisturizer that consist of approximately 30% of raw, unrefined shea butter sourced from Ghana, organic unrefined coconut oil, sunflower seed oil, and an antioxidant-rich blend of botanical extracts. The Crème Corps Body Cream was developed to help soothe and repair even the driest, most sensitive skin (including eczema and psoriasis) without irritating chemicals.

About the report:

The global Cosmetic Shea Butter market is analysed on the basis of value (USD Million), volume (Kilotons), consumption (Kilotons), imports (Kilotons) and exports (Kilotons). All the segments have been analyzed on global, regional and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each segment. The report offers in-depth analysis of driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining the key insight of the market. The study includes porter’s five forces model, attractiveness analysis, raw material analysis, supply, demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution and marketing channels analysis.

Customization of the Report:

The report can be customized as per client requirements. For further queries, you can contact us on sales@fiormarkets.com or +1-201-465-4211. Our executives will be pleased to understand your requirements and offer you the best-suited reports.

