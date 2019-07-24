USFCR Executive Bid Trainer to Speak at the 27th National Black Chamber of Commerce Convention

John Wayne II's presentation will be held on July 26 at 1:30 pm

/EIN News/ -- Atlanta, Ga. , July 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- US Federal Contractor Registration’s Executive Bid Trainer John Wayne II will speak at the 27th Annual National Black Chamber of Commerce (NBCC) Convention in Atlanta, Georgia. In previous years, John Wayne has spoken at this conference as well as other similar conventions. Last year, he spoke at the South East Regional Black Chamber of Commerce. This year, he will be speaking from 1:30 pm to 2:30 pm on July 26th. His presentation is titled, “Federal Procurement with Black Businesses is at 1.8%!!”

John Wayne’s presentation will focus on how minority-owned businesses can get their foot in the door for federal contracting. Every year the federal government allocates around $500 billion toward contracts. By law, around 23% of this sum has to be spent toward small businesses. Within that amount, the government seeks to award 5% of all prime contracts to small disadvantaged businesses which includes entities in the 8(a) Program.

Currently, there are many federal agencies that struggle to meet their small business spending goals. This not only applies to businesses in the 8(a) Program, but also to women-owned small businesses, service-disabled veteran-owned small businesses, and businesses located within HUBZones. Since these goals aren’t being met, there is a great amount of opportunity in the federal marketplace for these types of business to open up a new and reliable stream of revenue.

The National Black Chamber of Commerce’s goal is to economically empower and sustain African-American communities through entrepreneurship and capitalistic activity within the US and via interaction with the African Diaspora. The NBCC has approximately 151 active chapters in the United States. The National Black Chamber of Commerce Convention will be held from July 24-27 at the Auburn Avenue Research Library on African American Culture & History.

US Federal Contractor Registration is the world’s most trusted third-party government registration firm. Since 2010, they have helped businesses enter the federal sector with their System for Award Management (SAM) registration service. Registration in SAM is required for any business seeking federal contracts and grants. They also provide resources such as bid training, contract search technology, and assistance with set-aside certifications. Some of their notable clientele have included Amazon Web Services, Hewlett Packard, Goodwill, and the U.S. Army.

If you would like more information please contact Hayden Johnson at (877) 252-2700 ext.746 or by email at hjohnson@usfcrgov.com. You may also visit https://uscontractorregistration.com/



