Tanenbaum Keale LLP Welcomes Associate Waleed Abbasi

/EIN News/ -- NEWARK, NJ, July 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tanenbaum Keale LLP is pleased to announce attorney Waleed T. Abbasi has joined the firm in its Newark, New Jersey office.

Abbasi focuses his practice in the areas of product liability and mass tort litigation. He also has extensive commercial litigation and construction litigation experience. Abbasi is admitted to practice law in New Jersey, New York and before the U.S. District Court of New Jersey and Southern District of New York.

“At TK we are committed to deepening our litigation bench strength and diversifying the litigation services we offer to our clients by developing the highest quality professionals. Waleed will help us deliver on that commitment as he joins our team of professionals who provide outstanding service to our clients every day” said firm Chair, Michael A. Tanenbaum.

About Tanenbaum Keale LLP

Tanenbaum Keale LLP is a litigation boutique representing leading national and international corporations in matters ranging from product liability and catastrophic injury to environmental and toxic tort litigation. Tanenbaum Keale provides these services from a platform that integrates decades of litigation management, resolution, trial and appellate experience with cutting edge technological tools that provide unique opportunities for collaboration and partnerships with clients. Together with its litigation technology subsidiary Xerdict Group LLC, Tanenbaum Keale has offices in New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania and Washington.

###

Attachment

Jerry Duffy Tanenbaum Keale LLP 973.755.0380 jduffy@tktrial.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.