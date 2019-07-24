Security Innovation named to Gartner Magic Quadrant for Security Awareness Computer-Based Training for Sixth Year in a Row

Unique approach to blended training for all security stakeholders paves way for next generation skills development

Security Innovation has licensed its computer-based training products to nearly 3 million users. While traditional security awareness training focuses on general staff, our program includes those who build and operate the software systems that today’s enterprise runs on. The company prides itself on being security practitioners; expertise gleaned from the company’s assessments of the world’s most prominent technologies is constantly scrubbed and made available in its training program.

Our training platform differentiators include:

Industry’s only Application Security Cyber Range - Similar to flight simulators, this learn-by-doing approach provides an authentic environment to hone security skills.

Our approach leverages computer-based training for knowledge building and a cyber range to transform it into permanent, powerful skills Recognized – 4.8/ 5 Gartner Peer Insights overall rating for the SI Security Awareness Training market (based on 25 ratings, as of 22 July 2019), Information Security Products Guide Gold Winner, and Cyber Security’s Insiders Best Cybersecurity by Education Provider 2019

“To protect today’s enterprise, staff need a broad understanding of attacker techniques and specialization in modern technology stacks,” said Ed Adams, CEO of Security Innovation. “Our ability to provide security training for everyone from a receptionist to a DevOps engineer sets us apart. Appealing to all learners is our key to transforming behavior and reducing staff risk.”

ABOUT SECURITY INNOVATION

Security Innovation is a pioneer in software security and trusted advisor to its clients. Since 2002, organizations have relied on our assessment and training solutions to make the use of software systems safer in the most challenging environments – whether in Web applications, IoT devices, or the cloud. The company’s flagship product, CMD+CTRL Cyber Range , is the industry’s only simulated Web site environment designed to build the skills teams need to protect the enterprise where it is most vulnerable – at the application layer. Security Innovation is privately held and headquartered in Wilmington, MA USA. For more information, visit www.securityinnovation.com or connect with us on LinkedIn or Twitter .

Media Contact

Maureen Robinson

Marketing Director, Security Innovation

mrobinson@securityinnovation.com

978.694.1008



