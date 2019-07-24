SBX GROUP ANNOUNCES ENTERTAINMENT INDUSTRY VETERAN ANDY DAWSON JOINS EXECUTIVE TEAM

Dawson, former manager to Ernie Els, joins SBX as Senior Vice President of Golf following his time establishing WheelsUp’s Golf Division.

SBX Group has appointed veteran golf industry professional Andy Dawson to serve as the company's Senior Vice President - Golf, with a focus on the continued growth and expansion of the agency’s golf practice internationally.

Dawson’s addition is the latest move for SBX Group during a six month period of rapid growth, with the expansion across all business vertices - including new relationships with New York Knicks incoming rookie RJ Barrett, celebrity real estate mogul Fredrik Eklund and the world’s largest lantern festival: RiSE, as well as a venture stake in the newly launched Red Bull Ice Cross World Championship international series.

“As SBX Group continues to achieve and exceed our growth plan, we are excited to expand our executive team with an accomplished industry leader,” said Danny Fritz, CEO of SBX Group. “Golf has always been a part of our agency’s roots and Andy’s history of driving business, growing divisions and establishing deep-rooted relationships with clients will be valuable assets to SBX in our continual evolution and journey.”

“Relationships, culture and people have always been and continue to be core to what drives our firm - from our clients, to the dedication of our team members,” said L. David Dube, Chairman of SBX Group. “Andy is not only a talented executive, he embodies the entrepreneurial DNA that powers our success and we are excited to add him to our team.”

Dawson will be based out of the firm’s Miami office, overseeing and leading the golf practice internationally. SBX currently represents an international roster of professional golfers across the PGA TOUR, European Tour, Korn Ferry Tour and other developmental Tours including PGA TOUR champion; Mackenzie Hughes and European Tour champions; Kurt Kitayama and David Lipsky.

“I’ve spent my career working on all sides of the golf business, including endemic brands, talent management and corporate sponsorship. Consistent in each role has always been developing and managing something new,” said Dawson. “When I decided to return to the agent side of the business, the growth trajectory that SBX is on made it the clear choice for me.”

Prior to joining the team at SBX Group, Dawson was brought on by WheelsUp to establish and grow its Golf Division. He served as the Senior Vice President of Golf, where he was successful in helping build the client roster to 40 PGA TOUR players, including Rickie Fowler, Louis Oosthuizen and Graeme McDowell.

Dawson was Ernie Els’ manager for a period of time, which included being with him during his 2012 Open Championship victory. Dawson also worked with numerous other top golf talents including Branden Grace and Charl Schwartzel. Prior, Dawson spent nine years with Cleveland/Srixon Golf, working in player development and recruitment. He successfully onboarded top amateur and developmental tour players in the country; developing strong relationships throughout the junior, college and amateur golf space.



ABOUT SBX GROUP

In 2013, SBX Group was founded by sport and entertainment executives L. David Dube and Danny Fritz. Their vision was to create a mid-sized agency with personalized, large-firm services. Chief Strategy Officer David Corelli realized this goal by spearheading its evolution from a talent and events firm to a full-service agency. With offices in New York, Los Angeles, Miami and Toronto, SBX has grown into a global entity, while maintaining the core founding idea of providing personalized service to all clients. Today, SBX is a sports, entertainment and lifestyle marketing agency. The full-service firm represents the careers of professional athletes and entertainment personalities, while also consulting for brands, and owning and operating event properties.

