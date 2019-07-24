Identity Defined Security Alliance Publishes New Guidance on Zero Trust

Alliance to share vision for changing security paradigm, and how putting identity at the center will help organizations leverage existing investments while reducing risk, at Black Hat USA 2019

/EIN News/ -- DENVER, July 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Identity Defined Security Alliance (IDSA), an industry alliance that helps organizations leverage existing cybersecurity investments to establish a stronger security posture, today published, “The Path to Zero Trust Starts with Identity.” The whitepaper represents the collective experience and thought leadership of two-dozen identity and security vendors and offers a unique and practical approach to understanding Zero Trust. The IDSA also announced its participation at Black Hat USA 2019, August 3 – 8 at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center in Las Vegas.



Identity Defined Security provides real time, intelligence-based access to data and applications by integrating Identity and Access Management (IAM) infrastructure with enterprise cyber security technologies. The IDSA believes that Identity Defined Security is the keystone to any security strategy.

“More often than not, cyber-criminals acquire data through a compromised identity. If we approach Zero Trust by leveraging identity-defined security concepts, we are protecting the weapons that are being used against us,” said Julie Smith, executive director of the IDSA. “We are working with and learning from organizations that are achieving Zero Trust by integrating existing identity and security technologies to provide risk-based access to critical resources, improving security without compromising user experience. Our goal is to provide resources derived from our collective experience, including this paper and the panel presentation at Black Hat USA, which can be used by any organization to achieve identity-centric Zero Trust.”

The IDSA has also published an update to its Identity Defined Security Framework, which provides practical guidance for implementing an identity-centric approach to security overall. The update represents an evolution in the alliance’s point-of-view. Established in 2015, the IDSA has grown to 24 members, including its newest member LikeMinds Consulting , a leading provider of consulting, systems integration, and managed services, and focused on identity management, application security, governance, risk and compliance solutions.

Black Hat USA Events

IDSA Panel Session: What’s Old is New Again. Can Identity Centric Security Finally Make Zero Trust a Reality?

Wednesday, August 7

1:15 – 1:35 p.m. PDT

Innovation City Theater

Zero Trust is needed now more than ever with the explosion of users and devices. But can organizations achieve Zero Trust without upending architectural decisions and security investments? Join IDSA Executive Advisory Board Member Julie Talbot-Hubbard, along with panelists Tejas Dharamshi of Netflix, and Den Jones of Adobe, as they share their war stories, best practices and strategies for leading the change to an identity-centric approach to Zero Trust security.

IDSA at the Expo

Visit the IDSA at Innovation City booth 2009, or visit with member companies including: BeyondTrust, CyberArk, Cyxtera, F5 Networks, LogRhythm, Okta, Optiv, Ping Identity, SailPoint, Thales, and VMware.

About the Identity Defined Security Alliance

The Identity Defined Security Alliance is a group of identity and security vendors, solution providers and practitioners that acts as an independent source of education and information on identity-centric security strategies. The IDSA is a nonprofit organization that facilitates community collaboration to create a body of knowledge that provides organizations with practical guidance, implementation best practices and validated solutions to reduce the risk of a breach.

Follow the IDSA

