Flexera is Recognized as a July 2019 Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice for Software Asset Management

Gartner Peer Insights Customers' Choice Distinction Is Based on Feedback and Ratings from Software Asset Management Professionals

/EIN News/ -- CHICAGO, July 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Flexera , the software company that helps organizations realize technology’s power to accelerate their business, today announced it has been named a July 2019 a Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice for Software Asset Management .



In addition, in April, Flexera was named a Leader in the 2019 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Software Asset Management Tools. Flexera was positioned highest for ability to execute in the Leaders Quadrant.

“The market is changing dramatically and today Flexera is the only company helping customers address all of the growing complexities. We are a leader in both the 2019 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Software Asset Management and a leader in the 2019 Magic Quadrant for Cloud Management Platforms. We believe the two areas are on a collision course and that customers will ultimately view them as one in the same. IBM, Oracle, SAP and other providers don’t negotiate separate agreements for on-premise, SaaS and Cloud environments, so how can you not demand a single platform to manage your technology estate,” said Jim Ryan, President and CEO of Flexera. “Everyone at Flexera is proud of the continued recognition we’re receiving from analysts – but the affirmation from our customers and our ongoing commitment to customer success reflects exactly why Flexera continues to grow at such a rapid pace.”

Peer Insights is an online platform of ratings and reviews of IT software and services that are written and read by IT professionals and technology decision-makers. The goal is to help IT leaders make more insightful purchase decisions and help technology providers improve their products by receiving objective, unbiased feedback from their customers.

Additional Resources:

Sources: Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Software Asset Management Tools, Roger Williams, Matt Corsi, et al., 24 April 2019; Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Cloud Management Platforms, Dennis Smith, et al., 7 January 2019.

About Flexera

Flexera helps executives succeed at what once seemed impossible: getting clarity into, and full control of, their company’s technology “black hole.” From on-premises to the cloud, Flexera helps business leaders turn IT insights into action. With a portfolio of integrated solutions that deliver unparalleled technology insights, spend optimization and agility, Flexera helps enterprises optimize their technology footprint and realize IT’s full potential to accelerate their business. For over 30 years, our 1,300+ team members worldwide have been passionate about helping our more than 50,000 customers fuel business success. To learn more, visit flexera.com .

Disclaimers:

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice constitute the subjective opinions of individual end-user reviews, ratings, and data applied against a documented methodology; they neither represent the views of, nor constitute an endorsement by, Gartner or its affiliates.

For more information:

Ashleigh Giliberto

847-466-4302

agiliberto@flexera.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.