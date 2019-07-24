Konica Minolta’s DocPoint Solutions Receives Business Excellence Award

Enterprise Content Management (ECM) Company Recognized at Nintex Partner Appreciation Event

/EIN News/ --

Ramsey, NJ, July 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc. (Konica Minolta) is pleased to announce its ECM Microsoft practice group DocPoint Solutions, LLC (DocPoint), has received the Business Excellence Award from Nintex as part of its 2019 Nintex Partner Awards. This is the fifth time DocPoint has won this award, which recognizes partners bringing the Nintex Process Platform to new and renewing companies.

The Nintex Partner awards recognize the valuable contributions of channel partners helping organizations automate, manage and optimize their business processes by developing custom services and solutions using the Nintex Platform. Nintex announced the winners at the Nintex Partner Appreciation Party in Las Vegas, Nevada on July 14. Michael Ratigan, Vice President of Sales, DocPoint, accepted the award on behalf of the company.

“DocPoint’s partnership with Nintex has been invaluable to our growth in the ECM space. Through the combination of innovative process automation tools and content management technologies, DocPoint and Nintex have helped customers across industries introduce positive impacts that change their businesses,” said Scott Swidersky, President, DocPoint Solutions. “Receiving this award is indicative of our dedication to developing our partnership with Nintex and the mutual respect between our two companies.”

“It is no surprise DocPoint has again been recognized by Nintex for process excellence and digital transformation leveraging the Nintex Process Platform,” said Ron Thompson, Jr., Vice President of ECM, Konica Minolta. “Its proven ability to help organizations improve lines of business productivity and eliminate repetitive manual processes has opened many opportunities for us to serve customers looking to stay ahead of the competition in today’s digital age.”

Acquired by Konica Minolta in September 2016, DocPoint is the world’s largest Nintex reseller and integrator, providing customers with powerful and efficient ECM systems that include Nintex’s Workflow and Forms solutions. Whether using SharePoint or Office 365, customers can maximize their ECM investment while automating business processes, realizing new efficiencies, improving productivity and streamlining collaboration.

About Konica Minolta

Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc. is reshaping and revolutionizing the Workplace of the Future™ with its expansive smart office product portfolio from IT Services (All Covered), ECM, Managed Print Services and industrial and commercial print solutions. Konica Minolta has been recognized as the #1 Brand for Customer Loyalty in the MFP Office Copier Market by Brand Keys for 12 consecutive years, and is proud to be ranked on the Forbes 2017 America's Best Employers list. The World Technology Awards recently named the company a finalist in the IT Software category. Konica Minolta, Inc. has been named to the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index for seven consecutive years. It partners with its clients to give shape to ideas and work to bring value to our society. For more information, please visit us online and follow Konica Minolta on Facebook, YouTube, Linked In and Twitter.

About DocPoint Solutions, Inc.

DocPoint Solutions, a Konica Minolta company, is a Microsoft Gold Certified Partner specializing in implementing, training and supporting Microsoft SharePoint and its integrated suite of products. With a focus on enterprise content management (ECM) and document capture, the company provides comprehensive consultative services and support to a wide range of federal, state and local governments, as well as private and commercial enterprises seeking to maximize the value SharePoint brings to their operations. By combining state-of-the-art solutions with document management expertise and innovative approaches to systems design and integration, DocPoint helps clients attain new levels of effectiveness and productivity. An affiliate of Quality Associates, Inc., DocPoint is headquartered in Fulton, Maryland. For more information, please call (301) 490-7725 or visit www.docpointsolutions.com.

About Nintex

Nintex is the global standard for process management and automation. Today more than 8,000 public and private sector clients across 90 countries turn to the Nintex Platform to accelerate progress on their digital transformation journeys by quickly and easily managing, automating and optimizing business processes. Learn more by visiting www.nintex.com and experience how Nintex and its global partner network are shaping the future of Intelligent Process Automation (IPA).

Maggie Grande Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc. 551-500-2659 mgrande@kmbs.konicaminolta.us



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.