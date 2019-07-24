Rahim Hassanally reveals more about NAMAD affiliation

FAIRFIELD, CALIFORNIA, USA, July 24, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- 10-year NAMAD member Rahim Hassanally offers insight into the organization founded in 1980 to represent ethnic minority automobile dealers throughout the United States.Automotive industry veteran Rahim Hassanally provides a closer look at the National Association of Minority Automobile Dealers as he marks a decade of membership with the nonprofit organization which represents ethnic minority automobile dealers across America."I've recently celebrated a decade of National Association of Minority Automobile Dealers membership," Hassanally reveals.First established almost 40 years ago, the nonprofit organization, headquartered in the Washington, D.C. area, is still growing, according to Hassanally, a respected automotive industry professional based between Texas and California.Led by current president Damon Lester, the National Association of Minority Automobile Dealers represents ethnic minority automobile dealers across America. "The organization seeks to ensure the presence of a meaningful and representative number of minority entrepreneurs and employees in the automotive industry," Hassanally explains, "across manufacturing, retail sales, and the supplier and service sectors."Headquartered in Lanham, Maryland, NAMAD is currently presided over by Damon Lester. Lester also serves on the board of directors for Americans Well-informed on Automobile Retailing Economics and Automotive Trade Association Executives. "Damon's efforts with Americans Well-informed on Automobile Retailing Economics and Automotive Trade Association Executives," says Hassanally, "also create additional opportunities for both National Association of Minority Automobile Dealers members, and for dealers across the board." Rahim Hassanally, meanwhile , is a Governor of California appointed Department of Motor Vehicles New Motor Vehicle Board member and a board member of the American International Automobile Dealers Association. An accomplished sportsman and a keen advocate for cancer awareness, Texas native Hassanally's professional accolades include making the Automotive News 'Top 40 Under 40' list and receiving recognition as the 18th annual Urban Wheel Awards 'Urban Dealer of the Year.'Of almost 20,000 new automobile dealerships in the United States, only approximately five percent are owned by ethnic minorities, according to NAMAD."NAMAD membership, therefore, has much to offer," Hassanally suggests, wrapping up, "including access to a nationwide network of professionals, each of whom is dedicated to diversity inclusion across every aspect of America's automotive industry."Membership is on an annual basis. The organization also hosts a popular annual conference, most recently held in Miami, Florida.The National Association of Minority Automobile Dealers is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, tax-exempt organization committed to increasing opportunities for ethnic minorities in all aspects of the automotive industry. To learn more about NAMAD, or for membership inquiries, visit https://www.namad.org/



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.