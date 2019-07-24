FlexIt, Easy-Access Gym App, Announces Dynamic Pricing and Upgraded Features Nationwide

Users can now shop for the most cost-effective times to work out, beating crowds and accruing rewards

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, July 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FlexIt — the unique mobile app that enables users to access hundreds of fitness clubs and pay only for the time they use — announces the introduction of its innovative proprietary dynamic pricing technology, which adjusts prices at fitness clubs during off-peak hours. FlexIt’s dynamic pricing system automatically displays by-the-minute prices in real time, delivering an optimal experience for both gym-goers and fitness clubs.



“Fitness clubs shouldn’t have to sacrifice their brand integrity to discounters to better utilize their unused inventory,” said Austin Cohen, founder and CEO of FlexIt. “We believe this is one of the first applications of this technology in the health and fitness space. Rolling out dynamic pricing helps us give users insight into how to save money on their workouts and avoid overcrowded gyms, while also allowing fitness clubs to bring in more leads, members and energy during their slower times.”

Currently in eight markets (including New York and Miami) and rapidly expanding, FlexIt in-app users can see the busy and off-peak hours at their favorite fitness clubs, helping them to work out at the best times for their schedule and wallet. Users simply scroll through the app to find the most cost-effective times to pay-by-the-minute for workouts at nearby fitness clubs, from regional and national chains to specialty boutiques. Users can also gain insight into the fitness clubs’ busiest hours, while clubs gain a powerful marketing tool to enhance profitability and attract new members.

“Under-utilization during off-peak hours is a consistent problem for club owners across the spectrum,” said Justin Turetsky, director of business development at FlexIt. “Dynamic pricing helps solve that problem by incentivizing people to experience and try clubs during off-peak times. It also showcases yet another way FlexIt brings value to club partners.”

FlexIt is also launching a host of additional tech upgrades to improve the app experience and reward frequent users. In addition to dynamic pricing, FlexIt is rolling out a rewards and referral program to benefit frequent app users and those who refer family and friends. A new wallet feature, which will house all discounts and promotions in one convenient place, will also be part of the upcoming upgrades.

FlexIt is currently available for download in the App Store and Google Play . To learn more about FlexIt, visit: www.flexit.fit .

About FlexIt

FlexIt Inc. is the mobile app that quickly and seamlessly enables users to access gyms wherever and whenever they want, and to only pay for the amount of time that they are in the facility. Available in over 500 gyms across the country, FlexIt offers consumers the flexibility that they expect, while generating leads and enhancing profitability for fitness clubs. FlexIt provides club access to users while simultaneously providing clubs with access to a large network of prospective members. FlexIt is available for download on iOS and Android in the respective app stores; for more information, please visit www.flexit.fit

