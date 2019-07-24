B. Braun Successfully Integrates with TeleTracking

/EIN News/ -- BETHLEHEM, Pa., July 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- B. Braun Medical Inc. announced the integration of their Space Infusion Pump Systems with TeleTracking Technologies, Inc.’s RTLS Asset Tracking solution.



“The successful completion of our fully integrated Automated Infusion Pump Platform with TeleTracking RTLS Asset Tracking is yet another important milestone for B. Braun in our mission to make it easier for our customers to standardize,” said Jonathan Stapley, Director of Marketing of Infusion Systems at B. Braun. “This interoperability is designed to improve workflow and optimize pump utilization,” Stapley continued.

The collaboration between B. Braun and TeleTracking follows IHE standards. A TeleTracking RTLS Asset Tag is attached to a Space Infusion Pump. B. Braun’s DoseTrac™ Infusion Management Software communicates with TeleTracking RTLS to provide pump status data; Infusing or Idle so that users know not only where a pump is located but also if it is available.

“This integration demonstrates our ongoing focus on solving operational challenges and improving patient safety,” said Jon Poshywak, VP & General Manager, Enabling Technologies of TeleTracking. “By increasing efficiencies in the creation of a command center, we are finding the significant benefits of a centralized approach to patient flow,” Poshywak said.

B. Braun Medical Inc. offers a full-line of infusion pumps, drug library management, dose error reduction, and interoperability software. The company has a space efficient design which safely integrates with major EMR systems, asset tracking devices, alarm management technologies, and follows the IHE PCD standards in communication and integration. B. Braun’s DoseGuard™ Software is the only drug library development solution available that fully integrates FDB’s Infusion Knowledge Portal.1 This provides robust evidence-based drug limits with frequent content updates, collaborative authoring tools, and companion audit trails that enable site administrator customization of drug library records for streamlined upload and incorporation into smart pump software. In addition, B. Braun offers DoseTrac® Software that provides real-time data for consistent documentation and recognition of issues that may lead to an adverse event. B. Braun’s automated infusion platform has been shown to demonstrate up to 100%2 drug library compliance* and can reduce IV pump inventory requirements by 33%3, according to a case study performed by Versus Technology, Inc.

About B. Braun

B. Braun Medical Inc., a leader in infusion therapy and pain management, develops, manufactures, and markets innovative medical products and services to the healthcare industry. Other key product areas include ostomy and wound care, dialysis, nutrition, and pharmacy admixture. The company is committed to eliminating preventable treatment errors and enhancing patient, clinician and environmental safety. B. Braun Medical is headquartered in Bethlehem, Pa., and is part of the B. Braun Group of Companies in the U.S., which includes

B. Braun Interventional Systems, Aesculap® and CAPS®.

Globally, the B. Braun Group of Companies employs more than 61,000 employees in 64 countries. Guided by its Sharing Expertise® philosophy, B. Braun continuously exchanges knowledge with customers, partners and clinicians to address the critical issues of improving care and lowering costs. To learn more about B. Braun Medical, visit www.BBraunUSA.com .

About TeleTracking Technologies, Inc.

For every hour patients wait for care, they face objectively worse outcomes. TeleTracking believes it is unacceptable that patients are not able to access the care they need, when they need it, due to operating inefficiencies and unnecessary cost barriers. Our mission is simple, to ensure no one waits for the care they need. And that’s why more than a decade ago, TeleTracking recognized the significant benefits of a centralized approach to managing patient flow, led the development of the command center concept, and has implemented more than one hundred operational command centers across the United States and United Kingdom. Named one of Becker's "Great Places to Work" in 2017 and 2018, the 2018 Innovator of the Year: Health IT at the Pittsburgh Technology Council’s Tech 50 Awards, and a Pittsburgh Business Times “Corporate Citizenship Award” winner, TeleTracking has also delivered extraordinary outcomes for nearly three decades that have been the subject of study by the RAND Corporation, in addition to being a perennial KLAS category Leader. To learn more about TeleTracking, visit www.teletracking.com .

1 Quinlan, Pamela. Director of Strategic Alliance, FDB Infusion Knowledge™ (personal communication, October 3, 2018).

2 Ruhl, C. Get smart with smart pumps. Nursing Management, 44(11), 17-20, 2013

3 Versus™ Locating Advantages for Healthcare™: Asset Management Case Study: McLaren Flint, 2017.

